Top Conversion Rate Optimization Tools - Rwanda

Conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools represent a category of software equipped with testing and visualization capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and elevating conversion rates for businesses. Operating in tandem with digital analytics software to monitor visitor behavior, CRO tools gather and analyze data on website usage patterns. By discerning insights, they pinpoint opportunities to streamline usability and enhance attractiveness. Varied types of CRO tools serve distinct functions, ranging from assessing current conversion rates to experimenting with novel website experiences to gauge their impact on conversion rates.
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Allianz, Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Elicit
elicit.org
The AI Research Assistant. Elicit is a GPT-3 powered research assistant. Elicit helps you classify datasets, brainstorm research questions, and search through publications.
Witbe
witbe.net
Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, Web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT). Since its foundation in 2000, Witbe has continually grown and is now trusted by more than 300 clients in 50 different countries. Broadcasters, Operators, Content Providers & App Developers, all rely on Witbe Robots to ensure flawless services. Witbe is a public company listed on Euronext Growth (ALTWIT.PA) and has offices all around the world, including locations in Paris, New York, San Jose, Denver, Montreal, London, and Singapore.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit is a web analytics software made to automate daily Google Analytics tasks set up, auditing, maintenance, and analysis for analyzing and optimizing online marketing campaigns.
Morphic
getmorphic.com
Morphic is a no-code SaaS platform that automates agency website design and development services, marketing material design, brand style guide and company-specific guidance. Our users save time and money by empowering anyone with the brand's vision in mind to build and manage a top quality, bespoke website that is integrated into your complete tech stack. Users can implement changes they want to see with professional agency-quality outcomes and use Morphic as their source of truth for brand management. Morphic constantly upgrades the platform for SEO, compliance, design trends and best practices, and to support more website features and integrations. This also ensures all websites are powered by the most reliable and performant infrastructure available. Morphic websites often receive Google Lighthouse Best Practice and SEO scores of 100.
Bandzoogle
bandzoogle.com
Bandzoogle is the most effective platform for musicians to build their website and manage direct-to-fan marketing and sales online. Our all-in-one platform offers musicians powerful design options, mobile-ready templates, a commission-free music & merch store, mailing list management, detailed fan analytics, electronic press kit tools, smart links, and more. Bandzoogle is free to try, with affordable monthly plans starting at $8.29/month, including hosting and a free custom domain name.
Tarvent
tarvent.com
Tarvent is a marketing automation and email marketing solution built for fast growing small businesses with limited budgets. Our goal is to provide the enterprise-level features of some of our biggest competitors at a price everyone can afford. In most cases, there is never a need to charge thousands of dollars for these advanced features, but they just don't cost that much to actually work. Our pricing is set in a similar fashion. If you're new, use the
Kickpages
kickpages.com
With Kickpages, you can create landing pages, sales funnels, membership sites, full websites, and lots more! Founded in 2017, Kickpages is a part of First Ignition Media, based in Donegal, Ireland. With a global, distributed design, and development team, Kickpages is an innovative platform at the cutting edge of the page builder market.
Airtory
airtory.com
Airtory is a Creative Management Platform that allows advertisers to build high-performing and engaging rich media display ads within minutes. Engage your prospects, ensure better and higher ROI and improve brand engagement with Airtory's easy-to-build rich media ads! We have 500+ templates across desktop, mobile, native and interactive video (although we can build bespoke templates for only you to use, or we've found a way to ingest ads built in Google Web Designer and run them as Airtory tags, for those very custom one-offs). These can easily be implemented across DSPs or on direct publishers. With the rise in popularity of CTV and OTT platforms, Airtory has also introduced video ads that support dynamic content, interactive features, and QR codes. These ads can be implemented on all CTV and OTT platforms, enabling advertisers to engage with those users as well. You can check out Airtory’s Rich Media Ads on the Showcase Page: https://formats.airtory.com/ Additionally, we have another product Self Serve+ which is a SaaS offering that allows publishers to open up their ad inventory to advertisers to set up and manage direct ad campaigns autonomously. Airtory's Rich Media builder can also be integrated, which is just a cherry on top! Last but not the least, Airtory has additional features that can elevate your Rich Media campaigns to the next level. Create hyper-personal ads with Airtory’s DCO suite or leverage our Landing Page Builder to incorporate it as an offering in your next campaign. In short, we are a faster, cheaper, easier, and more nimble provider within the ad creation/monetization vertical.
Elite Funnels
elitefunnels.com
Elite Funnels is the all-in-one funnel & website building platform, used by individuals and businesses. With 1000's of integrations, 12 different payment processors, API & webhooks available, you also have the ability to: - Build stunning websites using our drag & drop website builder. There are 100's of ready-to-go templates, which are optimized for mobile and no coding is required. - Create epic sales funnels - Create your own eCommerce store - Create & sell courses & memberships - CRM management Anyone looking for a more versatile, cost effective software platform - Elite Funnels is for you!
Force24
force24.co.uk
Nurture and grow your audience with Force24, the powerful marketing automation platform that makes meaningful conversations happen 24-hours a day.
ConvertFlow
convertflow.com
ConvertFlow is the all-in-one funnel builder for ecommerce. Create, test, and personalize popups, forms, quizzes, product recommendations, landing pages, and more - no coding or developers needed. BEFORE CONVERTFLOW: Your conversion funnel is a chaotic mess of apps, plugins, scripts & zaps. It's not personalized. Reporting is confusing. Making changes takes weeks waiting for developers. Growing revenue means paying for more traffic. AFTER CONVERTFLOW: All of your store’s conversion campaigns are organized in one dashboard. Reporting is clear. Running funnel experiments is easy. Making changes takes minutes with the funnel builder. You increase ROAS and maximize revenue per website visitor. Launch List Growth Funnels: • Grow your email & SMS list faster by targeting personalized offers to new & returning shoppers • Choose from 100+ list subscribe templates • Launch popups, sticky bars, embeds, and landing pages • Personalize by product interest, shopping cart & more • Syncs with Klaviyo, Attentive, MailChimp, etc Launch Product Quiz Funnels: • Product quizzes uncover shopper preferences, segment shoppers into the right audiences and make personalized product recommendations • Quiz templates for a wide range of industries • Display as popups, pages, and embeddable formats • Conditional product recommendations using answers & scores • Sync answers to Klaviyo, Attentive, MailChimp, etc Launch Cart Upsell Funnels: • Grow AOV with 1-click upsells & cart cross-sells • Triggers based on product just added to cart • Display cross-sells as popups, on pages, and with embeds • Shoppers can add all products to cart with a single click • Target cross-sells to returning subscriber segments Launch Cart Abandonment Funnels: • Prevents shopping cart abandonment before it happens by making offers to exiting shoppers • Triggers on desktop when mouse moves to exit or on mobile when back button is clicked • Triggers pre-cart abandonment email & SMS sequences Build Landing Page Funnels: • Create & A/B test landing pages that match your ad campaigns, without waiting on developers • Choose from dozens of landing page templates • Create multi-step personalized sales funnels • Host pages on your own custom domain, sync to Shopify pages, or embed anywhere
AdPage
adpage.io
Get Precise Tracking. Drive Better Results. AdPage is revolutionizing the ecommerce space with its cutting-edge Server-Side Tagging solution, designed specifically for eCommerce Agencies that cater to a diverse range of online stores, including those on Lightspeed, Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce. Our innovative approach ensures that your clients achieve the most reliable and robust tracking setups available, setting a new standard for precision and performance in ecommerce analytics. With an emphasis on server-side technology, AdPage bypasses common client-side limitations, offering a more secure, faster, and ad-blocker resistant tracking method. This means agencies can deliver to their clients a level of data integrity and accuracy that is unparalleled in the industry. AdPage integrates seamlessly with the leading ecommerce platforms, facilitating a flawless flow of data directly from the server to your analytics dashboard. Our solution is engineered to simplify the complexity of tracking setups, making it easier than ever for agencies to implement and manage across multiple client accounts. Beyond mere tracking, AdPage enhances your value proposition by offering: Advanced attribution models that go beyond the surface to reveal the true sources of conversions. Automated reporting capabilities that monitors your tracking setup by comparing to the actual conversions in the shop. Unlimited scalability to grow with your agency, supporting an unlimited number of client accounts and user access levels. Dedicated support to ensure smooth implementation and ongoing success for your clients' tracking efforts. With AdPage, agencies can empower their clients to: Navigate the complexities of ecommerce tracking with ease and precision. Harness the full potential of their data with server-side accuracy. Make informed decisions backed by comprehensive and reliable metrics. Elevate their tracking setups to surpass industry standards and outperform competition. Choose AdPage for your ecommerce clients and be at the forefront of tracking technology, delivering unmatched clarity and control over their digital marketing efforts.
Onepage
onepage.io
The website-building tool you'll enjoy using. It helps to build Websites, Landing-pages, Linktree's, Quizzes swiftly. Then connect them together, all with one tool. Focused on productivity and UX aspects, it's supplied with hotkeys, command-line and remarkably fast software-performance.
Unstack
unstack.com
Unstack is determined to power the next generation of entrepreneurs and marketing teams with one unified system for growing your business. The Unstack platform offers the fastest no-code website hosting for building beautiful marketing websites, membership sites, and dynamic landing pages. With a library of templates and ready-to-use design elements, you can launch any page in minutes—no dev resources required. Unstack also offers integrated A/B testing, SEO tools, form and contact management, and full-funnel metrics. Plus, Unstack’s one-click integrations let you work with all your go-to marketing tools. Ready to start building? Head to unstack.com to test out the platform for free.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
Create a beautiful event website in minutes. Build an event website, collect registrations, sell tickets, and promote your event online. Reliable and secure. Trusted by more than 1,000,000 people worldwide, including planners from Nike, MIT and Refinery29.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
AdsBridge
adsbridge.com
AdsBridge is a premium class tracking software for affiliate industry sharks. It is a stable and trustworthy product with a first-class assistance, intuitive interface and a full set of features that allows you to optimize ad campaigns.
Fabl
fabl.co
Acquired by Britelite Immersive in January 2021, Fabl was developed to increase audience engagement while decreasing production and management costs for brand publishers, Fabl’s comprehensive software platform enables marketers themselves to build, manage, deploy and analyze engagement and conversion data across scaling branded content programs; no agencies, developers or designers required. Fabl increases content marketing page engagement by an average of 6x when compared to most CMS platforms. As easy-to-use as any landing page builder, as robust as any CMS — Fabl is a content marketing, management and publishing platform for the efficient production of highly engaging, data-driven content pages at scale. Beyond a typical content marketing platform, Fabl unshackles marketers from their cost, time and technological restrictions while exponentially increasing page engagement and conversion rates.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost results even more. Signup for FREE (No credit card required).
GreenRope
greenrope.com
GreenRope is an all-in-one, complete CRM, marketing automation, and customer service solution designed for businesses doing big things. GreenRope combines sales, marketing, and operations into one, highly customizable software solution built for your business. GreenRope is more than software, it’s a way of doing business. We help our users break down departmental silos to create streamlined business processes. GreenRope’s CRM has all the tools and integrations you need for sales, marketing, customer service, and operations. Real power comes from an integrated approach, and that’s exactly what GreenRope offers. GreenRope includes advanced marketing automation capabilities, drag-and-drop customer journey mapping, sales force automation, customer service tools, and a tool box of other features to help manage and operate your business. GreenRope gives you control over your entire business from sales to marketing to customer service.You get a 360-degree view of your customers and a better way to manage and reach your KPIs. GreenRope is one of the only true all-in-one solutions. Everyone in your organization can use GreenRope to manage sales, boost marketing initiatives, and use data to create better customer experiences. Plus, additional users are always free. Effectively manage your sales pipeline with in-depth sales enablement tools. Customize the way you view your contacts, schedule appointments, automate follow-ups, and easily view all sales opportunities. GreenRope gives you marketing automation that's easy to set up, test, and execute. Never miss an opportunity to provide the best customer experience through personalized communication and data-driven strategies. With GreenRope, you can manage multiple channels - websites, email, mobile, social, and more - all in the same platform. We are here when you need us. Contact us 24/7 via chat, email, and more. Plus, we provide in-depth onboarding with personalized training, a certification program, and hundreds of online resources to ensure your success. GreenRope is a company built around providing exceptional value to our customers. Since we started in 2008, we have evolved from being one of the first email marketing service providers to being the first, truly Complete CRM on the market. Combining sales, marketing, and operations in to a single platform, GreenRope inspires collaboration with your clients, vendors, and employees and we live this collaborative culture, listening to people like you to build what YOU want to run your business. GreenRope's Complete CRM helps business owners, sales managers and marketers bridge the gap between departments and make data accessible throughout, so your business runs smoothly and effectively with all the information a team needs to better target and serve their leads and customers.
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage sub-accounts and share assets from one client account to many. With VBOUT, you can: * Manage all your social media from one place. * Engage with your customers by creating and sending winning email campaigns. * Design stunning, personalized and dynamic landing pages with no coding. * Create automations with an intuitive visual builder. * Nurture leads from click to close - and beyond. * Grow and maintain your audience lists easily. * Track and analyze all your marketing activities on a customizable dashboard. The platform has easy drag-and-drop landing pages and forms, an intuitive visual automation builder, social media management, email marketing tools and a growing library of pre-built templates for a broad range of marketing campaigns. In-depth, native analytics and lead tracking provide marketers a full view of their pipeline, list engagement and campaign performance. Growing businesses and agencies trust VBOUT’s flexible platform and award-winning, free premium support to help them attract the right customers, convert more visitors into customers, and run complete marketing campaigns in one easy-to-use platform.
AllClients
allclients.com
The #1 Client Management and Marketing Automation System for very small businesses. Designed for very small businesses. Easily manage your contacts, send emails, and put your marketing on auto-pilot.
BOWWE
bowwe.com
BOWWE is designed to support you at every stage of website creation - from idea, design, and development to maintenance and steady growth of your business. A NoCode & LowCode platform that, with the use of original technology, allows you to create powerful designs and achieve complete autonomy on the Internet. Creating Websites, Landing & Micro pages, Portfolios & CVs or Blog is easier and faster than you think. You can build from scratch or use over 500+ fully customizable templates & 570+ ready-made widgets, sections, and blocks. A unique combination of a builder, apps, marketing tools & AI will make your sites not just beautiful but automatically responsive, fast loading, and primed for crucial search engine results. You can build, analyze and optimize your content. Create a stunning and powerful web project in less than 1 day, with or without prior programming experience.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use of a Big Data platform, in order to easily create data-driven Automations and Personalized Campaigns that react to customer/visitor behaviors and catalog changes in seconds. That's why ContactPigeon helps customers by addressing three major goals towards growing their sales: • Enriched customer insights: Collecting customer behavior data and building an enriched unified view of customers • Improved customer engagements: Trigger automated and predictive messages at the right moment within a customer's journey for optimizing sales conversion and retention. • Multi-channel reach: Allow businesses to design engaging campaigns across a wide range of messaging channels (e.g. email, SMS, Viber, mobile, push notifications, website, Facebook, Google, postcards) within one platform.
OptimizePress
optimizepress.com
The complete WordPress marketing tools suite The all-in-one platform for getting more leads and sales on your WordPress site Stop taping together solutions and start using the one platform designed for creators, entrepreneurs & digital marketers to build a site that gets more leads & sales
Grapedrop
grapedrop.com
Grapedrop is a powerful website and landing page no-code builder, allowing you to build highly converting web projects with an easy-to-use builder. Great for lead generation, selling products, portfolios, events, and more.
Heyflow
heyflow.com
Heyflow helps you converting website visitors into leads, sign-ups, and sales. Using its drag-and-drop builder, you can create sign-up funnels, lead generation flows and interactive multi-step forms to build an engaging website experience. Analyze the performance of your flows by natively integrating with the marketing tools growth marketers need. ** Build: Choose from 25+ building blocks to build a versatile flow in no time – just drag & drop! Define routes and if-this-then-that logic to engage smarter, more human, and simply better. Embed your flow on any website or just use it as stand-alone landing page. Your flow is optimized for mobile devices, 100% responsive, and loads blazingly fast even when your users have a slow internet connection. ** Design: Fully customize your flow to perfectly match your brand and convey your values. Leverage the power of style variables and a pixel-perfect experience. Over 30,000 icons in three coherent weights, 53 categories, and 720 subcategories are ready for you to speed up your workflow. ** Analyze: Understand your users’ behaviour with Heyflow's analytics dashboard. Measure your flow’s performance by natively integrating Google Tag Manager, Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel. Pass URL parameters automatically from your landing page to your flow. ** Integrate: Receive your responses via email, GSheets, Pipedrive, Slack, Asana, and over 2,000 other services via Zapier.
GreatPages
greatpages.com.br
Create absurdly fast and optimized pages, convert your visitors and grow your business with the most powerful landing page creator on the market.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile marketing fulfillment to make it easy to collaboratively deploy localized, compliant content through traditional, digital and social media tactics. SproutLoud is the only platform purposefully built for multi-tier distribution industries, enabling brands to influence the actions of the parties who are closest to servicing the consumer. SproutLoud’s software improves speed to market, brand compliance, and regulatory compliance with scale across hundreds or thousands of local users. With SproutLoud, clients have the advantage of responding rapidly to local market conditions with data-driven decisions.
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
Mobiz is a all-in-one text marketing solution that helps businesses grow their subscribers and deliver 1:1 personalized shopping experiences at scale. Take advantage of personalized picture text messaging and sales pages, to capture the highest open rates and conversions. Leverage advanced campaign analytics to win more and segment subscribers based on sales page intent data likely to buy particular items over others. Our texting experts are here to help.
Unicorn Platform
unicornplatform.com
Unicorn Platform is a simple landing page builder for tech startups. Over 5,000 of talented founders and marketers from SaaS, mobile apps, desktop apps and tech products use our magic to build a website for their project.
Marketplan
marketplan.io
The All In One Marketing Platform . Plan, execute, project, and optimize your entire marketing strategy all from one powerful place.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beautiful, professional email campaigns to engage with your audience like a pro. -Manage Your Audience Send the right email to the right audience using our advanced segmentation features, get organized with subscriber tags, and minimize unsubscribes. -Grow Your Audience Create, launch and optimize stunning landing pages and subscription forms, all with one tool. -Automate Your Marketing Automate repetitive tasks, and create delightful personalized digital experiences for your customers. -Track Your Efforts Measure your marketing success and collect powerful data for better decision-making. You can try Moosend's for free and try all of our SMB and Enterprise features for free! No credit card is required. Get started for as low as $9/month or contact our sales team to build a custom plan to support your business needs. Copy and paste into your browser the following links to: -Try Moosend for free: https://moosend.com/register/ -Get a Custom Quote: https://moosend.com/contact-us/sales/
Knak Templates
knak.com
Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing campaigns, promotional emails, and more. Simply provide your email address to receive 50+ free email and landing page templates, no coding necessary.
Knak Enterprise
knak.com
A scalable campaign creation platform for enterprise marketing teams. Knak Enterprise enables efficient collaboration across global, decentralized marketing teams, while maintaining brand control. Empower your people to create beautiful emails and landing pages in minutes, with no coding required.
Limey
limey.io
Create beautiful one-page websites in minutes. Connect with your audience, capture leads, and export them.
Instapage
instapage.com
Instapage empowers marketers to build personalized and optimized landing pages at scale, resulting in improved campaign results and ROI. With no developer needed and a user-friendly interface, you can create relevant ad-to-landing-page experiences quickly that support multiple target audiences and campaign goals. As the most advanced landing page solution on the market, Instapage provides a unified environment for ad mapping, AI-powered content and experimentation, and built-in analytics.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Acumbamail
acumbamail.com
Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform on a global mission to help businesses everywhere ignite relationships with their customers. * CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An intuitive no-code email builder paired with the power of AI-generated content makes it easier than ever to send messages that resonate with your audience. Start from scratch, or choose from an extensive library of ready-made templates. * GROW YOUR LIST Create custom landing pages, forms and surveys to grow and engage your list. Anyone can use Benchmark Email's simple lead generation tools to attract new subscribers. Or, connect to the lead gen tools you love with Zapier. * PERSONALIZE OUTREACH Send timely, personalized email content using automation workflows in a visual builder. Trigger emails based on your contacts' behavior or attributes. * OPTIMIZE AND MEASURE SUCCESS Reporting tools give insight into top-performing campaigns, while a/b testing provides a lever for improving your key metrics. For decades, Benchmark Email has been providing businesses around the world with intelligent email marketing tools to help them reach their audience.
BlueCamroo
bluecamroo.com
BlueCamroo is a SaaS Business Management Platform that combines many essential services for companies in a single, easily adoptable, and affordable solution. Designed specifically for SMBs, it offers them the scope and whole-business approach of larger enterprise level systems, yet delivered in a much more manageable manner. This fully integrated approach makes work more efficient than a cluster of stitched together single-purpose applications, delivers better data security, is easier to learn, adopt, use, manage, and is less expensive. SMBs get a fully featured business solution (CRM, Sales & Marketing, Projects, Support, Workflow Automation, and much more…) that was designed to grow in unison with their needs through gradual adoption into different internal business units, while eliminating the need for a bundle of single-purpose applications. It all starts with a Free CRM.
Brizy Cloud
brizy.cloud
The easiest way to create highly converting sales landing pages, lead generation and marketing landing pages for your business or your clients.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Dorik
dorik.com
Dorik is an AI website-building platform that makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful website in minutes without any design or coding experience. Dorik is flexible, easy-to-use, and one of the most affordable website building platforms.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdigital streamlines decision-making and paves the way for marketing creativity that delivers customer engagement at scale. With powerful AI capabilities, Dotdigital makes it easy to automate deeply personalized experiences across web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and more. Trusted by over 4,000 brands across ecommerce, retail, not-for-profit, education, financial services, and other sectors, Dotdigital enables marketers across the globe. Headquartered in London and established in 1999, Dotdigital is focused on building trusted, connected, and future-proofed solutions that empower customer-obsessed businesses. Learn more at dotdigital.com.
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth with an extensive range of capabilities spanning ecommerce, client management, SEO, automation, and white labeling.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert across channels. We also offer customizable templates (not limited to premium accounts), hands-on customer support, and functionality that is built to scale with you. * Plan — Collaborate across teams, be proactive about your campaigns and customer outreach. * Design — Our world-class editor and hundreds of responsive templates help you design compelling mobile emails and test effective CTAs. * Target and Engage — Use segmentation to power more personalized messages based on what you know about your customers, and our automation tools help you efficiently build and execute ongoing campaigns that keep your brand top of mind. * Analyze and Optimize — Understand the impact of your programs and improve over time with real-time analytics, testing and insights, even when you’re on the go. * Integrations — Emma integrates with top CRM, e-commerce, and analytics platforms so you can use data from the technologies you use most to create informed and dynamic creative.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is a technology platform designed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms, enabling brands to connect more effectively with their customers. By facilitating the capture of valuable first-party data, Flowcode empowers businesses to enhance their marketing strategies and optimize customer engagement. This innovative solution is particularly relevant in today's digital landscape, where understanding consumer behavior is essential for driving conversions and fostering brand loyalty. Targeted primarily at brands seeking to improve their customer interactions, Flowcode serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, entertainment, and hospitality. Its tools are designed to optimize conversion funnels, allowing businesses to identify and map customer interests accurately. This capability is especially beneficial for organizations looking to create personalized experiences that resonate with their audience. By leveraging Flowcode, brands can unlock unique experiences that not only attract customers but also encourage repeat engagement. One of the standout features of Flowcode is its ability to facilitate over 711 million engagements, showcasing its effectiveness in enhancing customer experiences at major venues and events. This level of engagement demonstrates Flowcode's capacity to drive meaningful interactions between brands and consumers. Additionally, the platform is trusted by over 60% of the Fortune 500, indicating its reliability and effectiveness in meeting the needs of large-scale enterprises. Flowcode's unique selling points include its seamless integration of physical and digital touchpoints, enabling brands to gather actionable insights from customer interactions. The platform provides tools for real-time analytics, allowing businesses to track engagement metrics and adjust their strategies accordingly. This data-driven approach not only enhances marketing efforts but also fosters a deeper understanding of customer preferences, ultimately leading to more effective campaigns. In summary, Flowcode stands out in the technology landscape by offering a comprehensive solution that connects brands with their customers in innovative ways. By focusing on first-party data collection and engagement optimization, Flowcode equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate the evolving digital landscape and build lasting relationships with their audience.
Framer
framer.com
It’s prototyping made simple—no code required, browser-based, and free for everyone. High-fidelity in half the time. Framer is a powerful web builder designed for creating stunning, responsive websites with ease. It offers an intuitive interface that allows users to design and publish modern sites at any scale, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced developers. Framer also supports a marketplace for plugins and templates, enhancing its functionality and enabling users to create unique websites effortlessly. Whether you're looking to build a portfolio, a business site, or a landing page, Framer provides the tools you need to design smarter and publish faster. Start for free and explore the possibilities!
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Taplink
taplink.at
Taplink helps you create a high-converting landing page for your business on Instagram in 10 minutes. Use numerous marketing features to increase your sales
