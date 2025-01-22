Top Conversion Rate Optimization Tools - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools represent a category of software equipped with testing and visualization capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and elevating conversion rates for businesses. Operating in tandem with digital analytics software to monitor visitor behavior, CRO tools gather and analyze data on website usage patterns. By discerning insights, they pinpoint opportunities to streamline usability and enhance attractiveness. Varied types of CRO tools serve distinct functions, ranging from assessing current conversion rates to experimenting with novel website experiences to gauge their impact on conversion rates.
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Allianz, Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. With the magic of Miro's Intelligent Canvas, visualizing concepts, ideas, and solutions as a team can happen anywhere — no dry-erase markers needed. Sync, flow, and feel the connection of working side by side with your team — even in remote, distributed, or hybrid work environments. Miro's customers love using Miro to: * Run online meetings and team workshops * Brainstorm new ideas and designs on a limitless board * Edit, annotate and mark up documents and PDFs * Take digital notes with an Apple Pencil (and reduce paper use!) * Easily collect resources, photos, docs, links, and references * Plan and manage agile workflows and scrum rituals * Create user journeys, map processes, and develop personas * Teach and facilitate interactive classes in a collaborative space * Create a vision board of ideas and inspiration Miro allows you to create anytime, anywhere. With over 200+ pre-made templates, a drag-and-drop interface, and no limit on collaborators, working on a Miro board is fast and fun.
Taplink
taplink.at
Taplink helps you create a high-converting landing page for your business on Instagram in 10 minutes. Use numerous marketing features to increase your sales
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more than 87,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Yandex.Metrica is a free web analytics service offered by Yandex that tracks and reports website traffic. Yandex launched the service in 2008 and made it public in 2009.As of 2019, Yandex.Metrica is the third most widely used web analytics service on the web.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Framer
framer.com
It’s prototyping made simple—no code required, browser-based, and free for everyone. High-fidelity in half the time. Framer is a powerful web builder designed for creating stunning, responsive websites with ease. It offers an intuitive interface that allows users to design and publish modern sites at any scale, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced developers. Framer also supports a marketplace for plugins and templates, enhancing its functionality and enabling users to create unique websites effortlessly. Whether you're looking to build a portfolio, a business site, or a landing page, Framer provides the tools you need to design smarter and publish faster. Start for free and explore the possibilities!
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Design exceptional UX for beautiful products, websites, and apps with the online collaborative tools. Simple and powerful visual UX platform. Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Planning — Team Work — Organize Everything — Create and present hi-fi prototypes — Plan and Store Content — Communicate with the Client — Increase Sales — Work Offline
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is a technology platform designed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms, enabling brands to connect more effectively with their customers. By facilitating the capture of valuable first-party data, Flowcode empowers businesses to enhance their marketing strategies and optimize customer engagement. This innovative solution is particularly relevant in today's digital landscape, where understanding consumer behavior is essential for driving conversions and fostering brand loyalty. Targeted primarily at brands seeking to improve their customer interactions, Flowcode serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, entertainment, and hospitality. Its tools are designed to optimize conversion funnels, allowing businesses to identify and map customer interests accurately. This capability is especially beneficial for organizations looking to create personalized experiences that resonate with their audience. By leveraging Flowcode, brands can unlock unique experiences that not only attract customers but also encourage repeat engagement. One of the standout features of Flowcode is its ability to facilitate over 711 million engagements, showcasing its effectiveness in enhancing customer experiences at major venues and events. This level of engagement demonstrates Flowcode's capacity to drive meaningful interactions between brands and consumers. Additionally, the platform is trusted by over 60% of the Fortune 500, indicating its reliability and effectiveness in meeting the needs of large-scale enterprises. Flowcode's unique selling points include its seamless integration of physical and digital touchpoints, enabling brands to gather actionable insights from customer interactions. The platform provides tools for real-time analytics, allowing businesses to track engagement metrics and adjust their strategies accordingly. This data-driven approach not only enhances marketing efforts but also fosters a deeper understanding of customer preferences, ultimately leading to more effective campaigns. In summary, Flowcode stands out in the technology landscape by offering a comprehensive solution that connects brands with their customers in innovative ways. By focusing on first-party data collection and engagement optimization, Flowcode equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate the evolving digital landscape and build lasting relationships with their audience.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
Elicit
elicit.org
The AI Research Assistant. Elicit is a GPT-3 powered research assistant. Elicit helps you classify datasets, brainstorm research questions, and search through publications.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Builder.io
builder.io
Builder gives developers and marketers AI-enabled tools to quickly transform designs into optimized web and mobile experiences. It provides an AI-powered design-to-code tool (Visual Copilot) that automatically turns Figma designs into clean code and a visual content management system (Visual CMS) that lets marketers quickly build, iterate, and optimize web and mobile experiences without being dependent on engineering.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost results even more. Signup for FREE (No credit card required).
Exatom
exatom.io
We help you making your existing online forms perform better. Much better. Typically a two-digit percentage of visitors that start interacting with your form, don't turn unto converters. Why do they abandon your web form somewhere half-way or after a failed submit? Find out how your form performance can be improved. Exatom form and field analytics complement your existing analytics platforms, like Google Analytics or Adobe Analytics, as it starts where regular web analytics tools stop. Exatom is laser-focussed on the form details that other web analytics tools can’t provide. Like interaction & hesitation time per form field. This enables you to make your online forms perform even better. No matter if your online form is designed for lead generation, e-commerce or reviews. By the way, our solution is cookieless and we don't collect any PII data. Privacy friendly. We offer a free 10-day trial. Are you an agency? Agencies can use Exatom on their corporate website for free and get a 15% discount for their clients.
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Games, METRO, Burger King, Brave Stars worldwide to find actionable insights and maximize their app revenue. AppMetrica is used by user acquisition teams, product managers, revenue managers and analytics experts across multiple industries. Why switch to AppMetrica: - You need more functionality from your current product analytics tool, i.e. funnels, segmentation, and user-level data. - You are expanding your user acquisition campaigns beyond Google Ads and need an MMP. - Your current product analytics or MMP is too expensive. - You are overwhelmed with data and want to get an easy way to find insights for your app’s growth. - You value high-quality support 24/7. After all, no need to switch, you could use AppMetrica as an alternative source of truth. Simply create a free account. For more information visit: https://appmetrica.com
Verint
verint.com
Verint helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With this approach, brands can navigate and thrive as they adapt to the future of work, eliminate the inefficiencies created by organizational and data silos, and consistently deliver differentiated experiences at scale across every interaction. Verint's solutions help brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Closing this Engagement Capacity Gap™ helps them build lasting relationships with customers and drive real business results. The Verint Customer Engagement Platform draws on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics, open integration, and the science of customer engagement to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. They help their customers to drive even greater value from their technology investments by working closely with a broad ecosystem of solutions and partners. With Verint, brands can finally unlock the potential of customer engagement across every area of the business to deliver consistently differentiated experiences to their customers and employees, and do so at scale to realize tangible business results. Global Presence • Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with 40+ offices worldwide • Powered by 4,500 dedicated professionals and a global partner network Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap Brands today are challenged to deliver quality customer experiences across dozens of engagement channels, hundreds of customer journeys, and millions of interactions – all with the same team and resources. This results in an Engagement Capacity Gap. Verint solutions are uniquely geared toward closing this gap.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform on a global mission to help businesses everywhere ignite relationships with their customers. * CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An intuitive no-code email builder paired with the power of AI-generated content makes it easier than ever to send messages that resonate with your audience. Start from scratch, or choose from an extensive library of ready-made templates. * GROW YOUR LIST Create custom landing pages, forms and surveys to grow and engage your list. Anyone can use Benchmark Email's simple lead generation tools to attract new subscribers. Or, connect to the lead gen tools you love with Zapier. * PERSONALIZE OUTREACH Send timely, personalized email content using automation workflows in a visual builder. Trigger emails based on your contacts' behavior or attributes. * OPTIMIZE AND MEASURE SUCCESS Reporting tools give insight into top-performing campaigns, while a/b testing provides a lever for improving your key metrics. For decades, Benchmark Email has been providing businesses around the world with intelligent email marketing tools to help them reach their audience.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative data with the impact of quantitative data. With UXCam, you can create funnels, retention charts, and dashboards to see what percentage of people are dropping off at each stage. Once you see a drop-off, you can zoom in and look at the recordings and heatmaps to understand why it happened. Book a free & quick demo on the UXCam website to learn more.
LanderLab
landerlab.io
No coding, no server skills needed! With LanderLab, you can create, edit, and publish beautiful and responsive landing pages that convert more in a matter of clicks. Chose from a rich collection of ready to use templates or import your existing landing page. Customize images, headlines, call to actions or any other part, with our built in easy to use Visual Editor. Build your audiences by easily installing any tracking pixel for popular platforms like Facebook, Google Analytics, etc. Preview and publish your landing page online. Import landing pages directly from spy tools, like Adplexity. Ready to use templates for ECom, Diet, Finance, Leadgen and more. Upload your existing landing pages as .zip Build a new landing page from an empty template. Open in editor and customize images, text or layout. Publish sites to any custom domains you own with full SSL support (via Let's Encrypt).
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Instapage
instapage.com
Instapage empowers marketers to build personalized and optimized landing pages at scale, resulting in improved campaign results and ROI. With no developer needed and a user-friendly interface, you can create relevant ad-to-landing-page experiences quickly that support multiple target audiences and campaign goals. As the most advanced landing page solution on the market, Instapage provides a unified environment for ad mapping, AI-powered content and experimentation, and built-in analytics.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdigital streamlines decision-making and paves the way for marketing creativity that delivers customer engagement at scale. With powerful AI capabilities, Dotdigital makes it easy to automate deeply personalized experiences across web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and more. Trusted by over 4,000 brands across ecommerce, retail, not-for-profit, education, financial services, and other sectors, Dotdigital enables marketers across the globe. Headquartered in London and established in 1999, Dotdigital is focused on building trusted, connected, and future-proofed solutions that empower customer-obsessed businesses. Learn more at dotdigital.com.
Dorik
dorik.com
Dorik is an AI website-building platform that makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful website in minutes without any design or coding experience. Dorik is flexible, easy-to-use, and one of the most affordable website building platforms.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
Acumbamail
acumbamail.com
Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do: 1. eye-tracking using regular webcams, 2. emotions analysis (facial coding), 3. track mouse movement and clicks, 4. use advanced survey module, 5. instantly hire participants / panel, 6. analyze data fully online, 7. export data to CSV, 8. connect with external tools, 9. conduct studies 100% remotely. RealEye may serve among others in: 1. shopper insights studies (package and shelf/ planogram evaluation) 2. UX studies / mockup testing 3. different ads evaluation (video, display etc) 4. academic research About The Company: - launched 2017 - over 2500 customers Trusted by Companies & Universities - All Over The World HQ in Europe & Latam
Plasmic
plasmic.app
Plasmic is a visual development platform that empowers your entire team to build production-grade web apps fast, from internal tools to customer-facing products and websites. Plasmic breaks through the boundaries of no-code, integrating with your codebase for endless possibilities.
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million visuals for 30,000 professionals around the world, across all media channels, from websites, adverts and videos to signage and packaging, including prominent firms such as: WSI, Omnicom, Walker Sands, OgilvyOne, WPP, McCann Erickson, Interpublic and Publicis.
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks which helps you to understand customer's pain points, solve them and produce outstanding flows.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Build 6 types of heatmaps for all your pages automatically to understand what is getting their attention. • Set up funnels to watch where and why your visitors drop. • Use form analytics to improve your lead generation. • Launch feedback campaigns to learn more about your visitors. • Analyze your data any way you need with powerful filtering options available in all plans. • Spend time fixing your website issues rather than finding them by filtering your visits by friction score, our machine-learning tool available at no extra cost and on all plans.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your web presence, including content, accessibility, marketing, mobile, speed, and legal compliance. Visit our website to see a live platform demonstration.
Grapedrop
grapedrop.com
Grapedrop is a powerful website and landing page no-code builder, allowing you to build highly converting web projects with an easy-to-use builder. Great for lead generation, selling products, portfolios, events, and more.
AdsBridge
adsbridge.com
AdsBridge is a premium class tracking software for affiliate industry sharks. It is a stable and trustworthy product with a first-class assistance, intuitive interface and a full set of features that allows you to optimize ad campaigns.
Onepage
onepage.io
The website-building tool you'll enjoy using. It helps to build Websites, Landing-pages, Linktree's, Quizzes swiftly. Then connect them together, all with one tool. Focused on productivity and UX aspects, it's supplied with hotkeys, command-line and remarkably fast software-performance.
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possibility to standardize and scale different projects. Key features: - Templates library: 100+ free customer journey maps and personas templates for 13+ industries - User roles and teams - Team library (touchpoints, channels, images, etc.) - Multiple personas - Journey atlas (hierarchy) - AI-powered persona generator - Email and password-protected direct link sharing - Branding - Azure AD integration, SSO, MFA - Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Slack, Jira, Azure DevOps integrations - Version history - Export to PNG, PDF, CSV, PPTX The basic features are available for free.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attribution reports using 6 different attribution models (first click, last-click, linear, position-based, time-decay and data driven attribution) - Enrich your ad platform(s), CRM and BI tools with cost, opportunity, revenue and ROI data - Measure and forecast the impact of offline and/or invisible touch points from 'dark social' activity and zero-click channels - Overcome accuracy issues with traditional analytics systems caused by 'the death of the cookie' by measuring success with 1st party data Book a demo with Ruler Analytics to start optimising your marketing strategy based on revenue and ROI, not just conversions.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catalyst’s seamless enterprise integrations centralize siloed customer data into the industry’s most intuitive platform, powered by advanced workflows. Automate and scale your best-in-class customer journeys; drive user productivity and adoption; and deliver clear insights into customer health that optimize the customer experience with precision—from onboarding to advocacy. Partner with Catalyst’s trusted team and intuitive platform to build, iterate and scale your customer-led growth strategy. Learn more at https://catalyst.io/
Testeum
testeum.com
Improve User Retention, UX and usability from your web or mobile app. Get user testing from a global network of passionate crowdtesters. Optimize your web or mobile app for flawless performance.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. The solution for websites to pave the way for better search experiences and improved conversions. It intends to redefine how customers navigate through customers' websites with a search-as-a-service that leaves no stone unturned. Increase relevance across mediums with tailored search.
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A/B experiments. User segmentation and 50+ integrations. PostHog has everything you need to build better products. - BUILD BETTER: Roll out new features safely with feature flags, debug issues with session recordings and plan new features with correlation analysis -- all in PostHog. - DEVELOP BETTER: Expect an SDK, API, event pipelines, an SQL-like syntax for deep analysis, and an open-source app platform. - SCALE BETTER: US or EU hosting available, powered by ClickHouse. Everything is SOC2 certified, GDPR-ready, and HIPAA-compliant. PostHog is scalable to teams of any size and priced based on usage. It's entirely open source, so you can inspect every line of code, make suggestions or even build directly on top of the product to add new features and integrations.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO for running and scaling their digital experimentation. VWO is the world’s leading web testing and conversion optimization platform that enables growing businesses to optimize their web experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices, to deliver a unique experience. Gathering user insights, prioritizing hypotheses, planning a roadmap, conducting tests, analyzing results - VWO lets you cover the whole 9 yards. VWO is thoughtfully designed for ease of experimentation. You can launch a test within minutes without any help from IT. With certifications including BS and ISO, VWO is fully GDPR compliant and provides robust security by design and default. With industry-leading 24/7 support and a 98% customer satisfaction rate, servicing a billion requests a day while ensuring 100% uptime – VWO is built for Enterprises! VWO’s global customer base includes brands like Vodafone, Samsung, Toyota, and eBay and has helped more than 4,500 brands across the globe to run over 600,000 experiments to date.
June
june.so
June is a product analytics tool for B2B SaaS that is simple to set up and easy to understand. This is possible thanks to ready-made reports about your main metrics. You won't have to build dashboards from scratch anymore! June is built especially for fast-moving B2B SaaS. All the main metrics are available also at a company level. Run company retention or funnels at a company level in just a few clicks. Connect Segment, Rudderstack or use our SDKs to send live data. You can also import your historical Amplitude or Mixpanel data, no switching barrier.
