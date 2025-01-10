Top Conversion Rate Optimization Tools - Philippines

App store for web apps
Conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools represent a category of software equipped with testing and visualization capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and elevating conversion rates for businesses. Operating in tandem with digital analytics software to monitor visitor behavior, CRO tools gather and analyze data on website usage patterns. By discerning insights, they pinpoint opportunities to streamline usability and enhance attractiveness. Varied types of CRO tools serve distinct functions, ranging from assessing current conversion rates to experimenting with novel website experiences to gauge their impact on conversion rates.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Allianz, Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Dorik
dorik.com
Dorik is an AI website-building platform that makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful website in minutes without any design or coding experience. Dorik is flexible, easy-to-use, and one of the most affordable website building platforms.
Miro
miro.com
Miro provides a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. Today, 70M+ total users around the world in 200,000 organizations including Nike, Ikea, Deloitte, WPP, and Cisco depend on Miro to improve product development collaboration, to speed up time to market, and to make sure that new products and services deliver on customer needs. Miro's visual workspace enables distributed teams to come together to synthesize information, develop strategy, design products and services, and manage processes all throughout the innovation lifecycle. When you look at a Miro Board, you can see hundreds of collaborators moving through the space as named cursors on the screen designing, contributing ideas, providing feedback, and co-creating together with shared tools and information.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Elicit
elicit.org
The AI Research Assistant. Elicit is a GPT-3 powered research assistant. Elicit helps you classify datasets, brainstorm research questions, and search through publications.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips. Or customize your own funnels. Clickfunnels comes with training, tutorials, and smooth 3rd party app, email, and payment integration. Users have built working funnels in as little as 10 minutes!
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Landingi
landingi.com
The platform offers multiple solutions to support marketers at every step of marketing campaign creation using landing pages: from design, through the campaign's launch, integration, optimization, to conversion. Landingi platform has an incredibly intuitive, pixel-perfect drag & drop editor where you can design beautiful landing pages, mobile pages, and sales funnels effortlessly. With 400+ ready-to-use templates tailored to suit various industries and serve marketing campaign goals, the creation process of a high-converting landing page becomes time-saving and smooth. Landingi offers 150+integrations to automate customer's workflow, boost marketing effectiveness, and, ultimately, reach goals faster.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Unlock the power of direct connections. Flowcode is the #1 trusted QR provider for instant conversions and real-time data. We offer offline to online tools such as first-party data collection, next generation geo-reporting data, mobile-first landing pages and API integrations.
LightFunnels
lightfunnels.com
Lightfunnels is a cloud-based funnel builder website that helps you to convert clicks into leads and sales. In Lightfunnels, you can sell digital and physical products, set up upsell and downsell, split test different landing pages, build your email list, sign up for webinars, and online courses. Lightfunnels has an easy-to-use page builder and a variety of features that will help turn visitors into customers.
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journey. Uncover real-time replays, click breakdowns, and more to optimize user experiences and boost engagement. We believe data is key to unlocking success, and with WebTrackFlow, you have a trusted partner to navigate the digital landscape. Propel your online presence with actionable insights – join us on the journey to your website's full potential.
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do: 1. eye-tracking using regular webcams, 2. emotions analysis (facial coding), 3. track mouse movement and clicks, 4. use advanced survey module, 5. instantly hire participants / panel, 6. analyze data fully online, 7. export data to CSV, 8. connect with external tools, 9. conduct studies 100% remotely. RealEye may serve among others in: 1. shopper insights studies (package and shelf/ planogram evaluation) 2. UX studies / mockup testing 3. different ads evaluation (video, display etc) 4. academic research About The Company: - launched 2017 - over 2500 customers Trusted by Companies & Universities - All Over The World HQ in Europe & Latam
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a single version of truth. That’s why the biggest brands have taken the Quantum leap, such as Alaska Airlines, lululemon, Lenovo, and Western Union.
Builder.io
builder.io
Builder gives developers and marketers AI-enabled tools to quickly transform designs into optimized web and mobile experiences. It provides an AI-powered design-to-code tool (Visual Copilot) that automatically turns Figma designs into clean code and a visual content management system (Visual CMS) that lets marketers quickly build, iterate, and optimize web and mobile experiences without being dependent on engineering.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack is the most customizable all-in-one contesting software with all the tools you need for online marketing success. Use ShortStack to create landing page contests; sweepstakes and quizzes; run hashtag and comment to enter social media contests; and send emails. ShortStack's powerful styling and customization features allow you to use your own branding. You control where to publish your landing pages. Embed them on your website or use your own custom domains. No coding skills are required, which means no need to get IT involved.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your web presence, including content, accessibility, marketing, mobile, speed, and legal compliance. Visit our website to see a live platform demonstration.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.
AllClients
allclients.com
The #1 Client Management and Marketing Automation System for very small businesses. Designed for very small businesses. Easily manage your contacts, send emails, and put your marketing on auto-pilot.
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onboard and activate users quickly, and create contextual guidance which minimizes funnel drop-offs. Apxor’s technology centers around intelligent user engagement solutions. It provides features like Picture-In-Picture Videos, Tooltips, Coachmarks, Badges, Walkthroughs, Micro surveys and more, which are aimed at enhancing user onboarding, feature discovery, and overall app engagement. Apxor nudges are reaching more than 20 million users every day. Apxor is trusted by Unicorn brands like Dream11, Vedantu, Porter and enterprises like GCash, ICICI bank and more, to improve their in-app experience, and increase retention and revenue.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient AP Automation by Beanworks gives accounting teams, from CFOs to AP professionals, the ability to work together from anywhere. With Quadient AP, you can reduce follow-ups, eliminate 83% of data entry with AI-powered data capture, and cut invoice processing costs by 86%. Strengthen AP controls with approval workflows for POs, invoices, and payments that automatically route requests to the right staff members at the right time. With greater control and better visibility across AP, you can reduce risks and hold all departments accountable for following finance processes.
Wyng
wyng.com
Wyng helps brands grow and understand their audience, to deliver more relevant experiences. With Wyng, marketers can easily build interactive digital experiences that engage customers at the right moments, earn preferences and other zero-party data, and personalize in real-time. Whether the experience is a product finder quiz, promotion, or preference center - Wyng experiences are always well-timed, user-friendly, and offer genuine value to consumers. Wyng serves over 250 global brands, including AAA, Disney, Estée Lauder, Sony, and Unilever, who use Wyng to drive opt-ins, increase sales, and strengthen consumer trust and brand affinity.
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo makes it easy to draw winners for the contests, giveaways or raffles, create beautiful landing page, create event registration page, showcase contest during the event, pick winner from the social network.
TierPeak
tierpeak.com
All-In-One Sales & Marketing Platform for SMB's. All-in-one marketing and sales platform for SMBs.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you the full freedom of design. Whereas using website personalization tool you can easily edit your website according to visitor's activity history, referral source, geolocation, device, cart value, order history and many more splitting the website into variations with its visual on-site editor.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Website Personalization features allow you to easily tailor your website and campaign landing page messaging to shopper segments for more relevant and meaningful experiences. 3. Easy-to-use A/B testing lets you quickly set up, test, and compare pop-up and personalized landing page performance. Additionally, you can compare complete shopper journeys to measure the impact on the bottom line.
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Analytics, Webhooks, and more! Your go-to solution. No-code, drag-and-drop simplicity, and a suite of conversion tools ensure your monetary ROI. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Upflowy
upflowy.com
Upflowy is a drag and drop no code tool to build and optimize web experiences. Easily A/B test signup flows, sales lead funnels, customer on-boarding and more. Upflowy gives you everything you need to build a story worth engaging with in only a few clicks.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marketer or completely new to web design, Leadpages helps you build an online presence you and your audience will love. A trusted leader since 2013, Leadpages is powered by a team of conversion-marketing masterminds as well as the friendliest tech support team on the planet. Why choose Leadpages to build your online business? Because you need a website that works for your business and hustles as hard as you do. With Leadpages, every page you publish is rigorously optimized to collect leads and close sales. There's no hassle and no tech skills required. Just choose a professionally-design template, use the Drag & Drop Builder to make it you're own, click publish, and then share it with the world.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing allows teams to improve content engagement and pinpoint underperforming pages. Product owners can get real-time feedback, compare traction on multiple devices, identify key user segments and observe user attention for an optimized marketing strategy.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Vodafone, Lacoste, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on Zero and First Party Data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyperpersonalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision making for maximum impact. More information: www.salesmanago.com
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more than 87,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the public. Trusted by over 50,000 customers.
APTANIA
aptania.com
Our Customer Data Platform (CDP) provides a centralised approach to managing your data through an easy to use, intuitive interface. Underpinned with a data model which allows for core business data to only be stored once prevents the need for complex integrations across many different systems or products. We store CRM, email marketing, transactional and web analytical data in one system. This data combined provides our customers with powerful segmentation and analytical services.
Unicorn Platform
unicornplatform.com
Unicorn Platform is a simple landing page builder for tech startups. Over 5,000 of talented founders and marketers from SaaS, mobile apps, desktop apps and tech products use our magic to build a website for their project.
Toonimo
toonimo.com
User Experience Made Easy, for Everyone. Toonimo is a leading Digital Adoption Platform for enterprises who streamline the efforts for internal employee training and customer onboarding initiatives. For organizations that want to help bolster user adoption of new or currently used software solutions, but don’t want to force employees to sit through hours of eLearning modules or read user manuals, Toonimo offers powerful tools to add learning right into a layer on top of the software in real-time, allowing users to learn by doing, and fulfill tasks on the fly. Toonimo places the trainer next to you at the point of need using text bubbles, effects and audio creating an impactful self-serve environment. The result is a dramatic rise in user adoption, internal training cost savings enterprise wide, higher employee morale and increased efficiency fulfilling tasks. Use Cases : - Employee training - Onboard new customers - Reduce customer support - Improve website conversion - Change management Main Features: - Real time human voice guidance - Rich media effects - Step-by-step Walkthroughs - Self-service editor - Multi-language support - A/B testing - Reporting and analytics And much more...
Witbe
witbe.net
Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, Web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT). Since its foundation in 2000, Witbe has continually grown and is now trusted by more than 300 clients in 50 different countries. Broadcasters, Operators, Content Providers & App Developers, all rely on Witbe Robots to ensure flawless services. Witbe is a public company listed on Euronext Growth (ALTWIT.PA) and has offices all around the world, including locations in Paris, New York, San Jose, Denver, Montreal, London, and Singapore.
Knak Templates
knak.com
Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing campaigns, promotional emails, and more. Simply provide your email address to receive 50+ free email and landing page templates, no coding necessary.
Viavoo
viavoo.com
SaaS publisher of Social CEM* solutions, viavoo® offers companies a unified platform for real-time collection and analysis of the digital voice of the customer, which it transforms into usable data on the customer experience. Its innovative linguistic technology understands very precisely the situations, opinions and feelings expressed in the verbatim words of consumers, wherever they come from. Since 2010, viavoo Smarter Feedback™ has been adopted by many leading brands to enable them to convert the digital voice of the customer into competitive advantage. Operating on all digital customer relations channels, the web and social networks, viavoo® responds to the challenges of loyalty, customer retention and cost reduction. At the start of 2013, the offering was enriched with the launch of viavoo Social Play™, a competitive intelligence solution for customer experience by analyzing consumer verbatim on the social web.
Limey
limey.io
Create beautiful one-page websites in minutes. Connect with your audience, capture leads, and export them.
Knak Enterprise
knak.com
A scalable campaign creation platform for enterprise marketing teams. Knak Enterprise enables efficient collaboration across global, decentralized marketing teams, while maintaining brand control. Empower your people to create beautiful emails and landing pages in minutes, with no coding required.
Marketplan
marketplan.io
The All In One Marketing Platform . Plan, execute, project, and optimize your entire marketing strategy all from one powerful place.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beautiful, professional email campaigns to engage with your audience like a pro. -Manage Your Audience Send the right email to the right audience using our advanced segmentation features, get organized with subscriber tags, and minimize unsubscribes. -Grow Your Audience Create, launch and optimize stunning landing pages and subscription forms, all with one tool. -Automate Your Marketing Automate repetitive tasks, and create delightful personalized digital experiences for your customers. -Track Your Efforts Measure your marketing success and collect powerful data for better decision-making. You can try Moosend's for free and try all of our SMB and Enterprise features for free! No credit card is required. Get started for as low as $9/month or contact our sales team to build a custom plan to support your business needs. Copy and paste into your browser the following links to: -Try Moosend for free: https://moosend.com/register/ -Get a Custom Quote: https://moosend.com/contact-us/sales/