Conversational marketing software, also referred to as messenger marketing software, initiates personalized one-on-one interactions with potential customers, guiding them toward specific product recommendations or offers. Consumer brands employ this technology to identify interested buyers on social networks or product websites, address queries, recommend optimal products, and seamlessly transition customers to payment gateways or sales representatives for transaction closure. With integrated chatbot and artificial intelligence capabilities, sales departments can design intelligent response flows, guiding visitors through meaningful conversations based on user activity and other contextual details. This enables businesses to follow up with interested customers who may not make an immediate purchase, seamlessly continuing the conversation. Conversational marketing platforms elevate customer service standards at scale, simplifying the global buying process around the clock. Successful utilization of these platforms not only generates valuable, qualified leads but also provides insights into customer demographics and preferences, ultimately expediting the sales cycle.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
ManyChat
manychat.com
ManyChat is a platform for automating customer interactions via chatbots across multiple channels like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp is a live chat and chatbot platform that helps businesses automate sales, engage visitors, and improve customer interactions across multiple channels.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat is a customer engagement tool that enables businesses to communicate with customers via chat, email, and social media, offering AI chatbots and conversation history.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel AI is a no-code chatbot builder that automates customer interactions across multiple platforms using AI technology.
Engati
engati.com
Engati is a chatbot and live chat platform that enables users to build and deploy intelligent bots across multiple channels without programming.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a communication platform that uses WhatsApp Business APIs to enhance customer engagement and automate sales processes for various industries.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik is a conversational AI platform that enhances customer interactions through personalized chat experiences across various channels.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal.io is an AI-powered customer experience platform that tailors interactions using AI and human agents to enhance customer engagement.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a marketing automation and CRM tool for advisors and small businesses, supporting outreach via text, video, calls, email, and social media.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is a customer messaging and support automation app that centralizes messages from various channels, enabling efficient customer service management.
Drift
drift.com
Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.
Sender
sender.net
Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.
Continually
continual.ly
Continually offers free chatbots and live chat for websites, allowing instant responses to visitors and lead generation without coding skills required.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Prokeep is a customer communication platform for wholesale distributors that centralizes messaging and improves engagement, efficiency, and sales.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-driven platform for sales and marketing that helps businesses engage target accounts and optimize marketing campaigns across multiple channels.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX is a cloud-based contact center platform for managing customer interactions across various channels, enhancing service efficiency and engagement.
Verint
verint.com
Verint provides a customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve customer interactions through analytics, feedback, and integration with other systems.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot is a no-code platform for creating chatbots that engage customers across channels like websites and messaging apps, streamlining interactions and support.
Messagely
messagely.com
Messagely is a customer support and messaging platform that enables private and group conversations, file sharing, and integrates into existing workflows.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a cloud-based platform for business messaging, appointment management, and SMS marketing to enhance team collaboration and customer engagement.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a B2B sales platform for WhatsApp, offering team inboxes, chatbots, broadcast messaging, and CRM integrations for efficient customer communication.
Blip
blip.ai
Blip is an AI-powered platform that enhances customer engagement through chatbots, enabling automated communication and personalized experiences for businesses.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides chat commerce solutions for retailers, integrating messaging channels and AI tools to enhance customer interactions and streamline sales processes.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly.ai is an app that automates and manages customer communications across multiple platforms like WhatsApp and SMS for better engagement and efficiency.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
GoSquared is a sustainable email marketing platform that helps users create more effective email campaigns and grow their audiences.
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform that helps businesses improve customer communication and increase conversions through chat, chatbots, and email marketing.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit is an app that builds interactive experiences like quizzes and surveys to collect consumer data, enhancing customer engagement and driving conversions.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter is a review management and SMS marketing tool that integrates easily with everyday applications for simple campaign setup and execution.
OmniOmni
omniomni.io
OmniOmni facilitates customer support and sales through various messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger.
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is a platform for businesses to manage and automate text communication with customers, featuring templates, message routing, and integration with CRMs.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is a visual customer service app that combines live chat, chatbot, and product catalog to assist customers in real-time via social channels and e-shops.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a mobile messaging platform that enables businesses to communicate with customers via SMS and other channels, facilitating transactions and interactions.
Instabot
instabot.io
Instabot is a chatbot platform that automates customer interactions, bookings, and lead qualification, allowing businesses to enhance engagement and streamline operations.
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Watermelon is a user-friendly AI chatbot platform that automates customer service interactions without coding, integrating various channels for streamlined communication.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a cloud communications platform that offers SMS, voice, email, and messaging services to help businesses manage customer interactions and automate workflows.
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
Gleen AI is a generative AI tool that helps customer success teams automate workflows, create chatbots, and improve productivity and efficiency.
Sailes
sailes.com
Sailes is an AI-driven sales app that automates prospecting and enhances lead management, enabling efficient customer engagement and improved sales performance.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that helps websites turn visitors into leads by using bots, personalization, user journey mapping, and analytics.
Verse.ai
verse.ai
Verse.ai is a lead conversion platform that uses AI and human interaction to engage leads promptly, improving sales opportunities and streamlining the follow-up process.
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates customer interactions with customizable chatbots, facilitating lead generation, support, and appointment booking across various industries.
Global Message Services
gms.net
Global Message Services (GMS) provides a communications platform for enterprises and mobile operators, enabling multichannel customer communication and traffic optimization.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
PowerTextor is an SMS service for businesses that integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, enabling efficient text messaging and communication management.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is a conversational AI platform that enables businesses to engage with customers across various channels, enhancing support and interaction efficiency.
Table Duck
tableduck.com
Table Duck is a cloud platform that centralizes customer communication through live chat, email, and social media, featuring an AI chatbot for 24/7 support.
ShopPop
shoppop.com
ShopPop connects to Messenger to automate and manage customer conversations, helping businesses grow their audience and increase sales.
