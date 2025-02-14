Top Conversational Marketing Software - El Salvador

TITANPush

INCREASE YOUR SITE ENGAGEMENT AND CONVERSION UP TO 20%! TITANPush is a platform with tools that help brands sell more through their websites and communicate better with their customers. In the app you will find: * HISTORY: Make available on your site the history of products previously visited by each client. Choose to display it from a floating bubble or integrate it into your site, customize the appearance of each element and configure the pages on which each one will be displayed. We also have a variant in the form of a retargeting pop-up! * MOST VIEWED: Show your customers the list of most-visited products on your website and generate an impulse in the purchase. Choose to show it in the form of a bubble or integrate it into your website, customize the appearance of the card, and set up the pages of your site where it will be available. * WEB PUSH NOTIFICATIONS: Send short messages that can reach phones and desktops at any time. You can send manual and automatic campaigns, segment your audience and choose between different types of delivery: Normal, Smart, and Scheduled. * POP-UPS: This shows an extremely striking pop-up window when it detects that the customer tries to leave the site. The window won't show up until then! The pop-up can include adjustable texts, fonts, colors, and images. * BANNERS: Communicate relevant messages on your site with custom text, fonts, and colors. You can also include a button with a configurable destination URL. You can choose as well days, times, and pages to give personalized visibility to each banner. * LINK PAGE: Communicate all your links with a master link. Create unlimited links by setting custom colors, text, typography, image, icons, and background. Visualize the number of clicks per button of your clients and hide buttons temporarily to recover them when you need them. * CHAT: Set up WhatsApp and Messenger contact buttons directly on your site. You will be able to configure the location of these buttons on the screen of your site, add text to the button and choose days and times to display them.