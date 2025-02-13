Top Conversational Marketing Software - South Sudan

Find the right software and services.
Conversational marketing software, also referred to as messenger marketing software, initiates personalized one-on-one interactions with potential customers, guiding them toward specific product recommendations or offers. Consumer brands employ this technology to identify interested buyers on social networks or product websites, address queries, recommend optimal products, and seamlessly transition customers to payment gateways or sales representatives for transaction closure. With integrated chatbot and artificial intelligence capabilities, sales departments can design intelligent response flows, guiding visitors through meaningful conversations based on user activity and other contextual details. This enables businesses to follow up with interested customers who may not make an immediate purchase, seamlessly continuing the conversation. Conversational marketing platforms elevate customer service standards at scale, simplifying the global buying process around the clock. Successful utilization of these platforms not only generates valuable, qualified leads but also provides insights into customer demographics and preferences, ultimately expediting the sales cycle.
Amio
amio.io
Amio is an AI conversational platform leading the industry of customer service automation. An easy-to-use and extremely efficient solution helps your customer support team by responding to over 80 % of questions. The customer experience team benefits from 24/7 real-time support across multiple channels. And finally, the sales and marketing departments see an increase in pre-sales engagement with proactive outreach. Amio redesigns the way you interact with your customers by using cost-efficient means of communication. That simultaneously increases the loyalty as your customers can reach you on their preferred channel.
Cloodot
cloodot.com
Cloodot is an all-in-one omni channel customer experience management suite. Cloodot facilitates an efficient and consistent workflow to build reputation, engage, and nurture long term relation with customers through multiple digital platforms Manage chats and reviews from multiple Google my business listings, Facebook pages, WhatsApp numbers, Google business messages listings, Websites, SMS/Text numbers etc. through one easy to use dashboard. 1. Better online reputation Easily collect, showcase & respond to more reviews. 2. Easy Omni presence Bring all chats to an easy-to-use multi agent inbox. Direct chat option in Google search to get more enquiries easily. Distribute and assign channels to one or more users, handover chats and reviews between users and departments in a second. Multiple agents can collaborate and manage channels like WhatsApp, Google messages etc. which is not possible using original native apps. 3. Fast and quality engagement Cut down first & average response times to just seconds from hours. Custom template replies, reminders, tags, tasks, notes etc. 4. Automatic CSAT measurement Automatic CSAT survey on every chat channel to measure quality of engagement. 5. Re-engagement campaigns Generate more revenue from existing customers by sending bulk messages about offers and programs periodically. 6. Workload reduction Automated review replies & Agent-Bot collaborative chat management workflow reduces manpower involvement by 50 - 80%. Makes customer engagement extremely easy for CS agents. 7. Easy supervision Real-time performance monitoring and reporting brings more accountability. Agents become more productive, ultimately resulting in faster & quality experience for customers. 8. Cost reduction Replaces 1/2 a dozen different paid tools. Increases efficiency & reduces overall expenses. 9. Safe access No need to provide CS agents any access to native platforms. Agents won't be distracted by other social media activities. 10. Superior support Dedicated account manager On-Call support No cost staff training No setup cost
Blip
blip.ai
Global visionary leaders trust our AI Conversational platform to take their brands, customer relationships and diverse communication strategies to the next level. We have unlocked value through the creation of over 125,000 virtual assistants and have exchanged over 20 billion messages to date across the globe across +2000 customers. Our intuitive and easy-to-use cloud platform and professional services are tailored to your company and challenges. We enable brands to reach and engage customers when and where they want. We are preferred partners of the leading multichannel communications platforms - fully integrated, secure, and compliant. Count on us to support your growth through the creation of potentially infinite and relevant relationships and conversations.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automation. Prokeep is used by over 8,000 distributors across North America, enabling over 11+ million conversations and $6+ billion in revenue. Grow your distribution business. Build stronger customer relationships. Increase workforce productivity. All with Prokeep's Customer Experience Management Software built specifically for distributors to thrive in modern markets. Prokeep: - is used by distributors in 50 states, 10 provinces, and 2 territories. - 11+ million conversations go through Prokeep - 82% of conversations in Prokeep lead to sales or relate to revenue - saves 9 hours per employee each month - saves $3,000 in contractor discrepancies per user per month With Prokeep you will centralize communications to make ordering more efficient, connect your 3rd party systems to create operations automation, and use customer insights to deliver more engagement and make more money.
Payemoji
payemoji.com
Payemoji is an omni channel messaging service that enables any customer and employee journey all through everyday messaging apps like WhatsApp Business. No IT skills required. No mobile app to download.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.
Hubtype
hubtype.com
Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new technology that goes beyond chatbots and combines the best of graphical interfaces (like websites and mobile apps) that provide great UX and the best of messaging apps (such as WhatsApp, FB Messenger, etc) or webchat.
Drips
drips.com
The Drips AI-powered platform helps brands engage with prospects and customers through Conversational Texting® and calling. Backed by a unique natural language processing model, we leverage human-like messaging to break through the noise, capture intent and drive meaningful outcomes.
SalesCaptain
salescaptain.com
SalesCaptain is an AI-powered customer experience marketing (CXM) platform that helps local businesses win. We help local businesses the way they build their business and modernize the way they communicate with their customers – from facilitating online reviews, launching personalized marketing campaigns, web chat, payments, and much more.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
ChipBot
getchipbot.com
Use ChipBot to boost sales with interactive videos and replace live chat with easy self service support. Save money, time, and your sanity. Start winning customers today.
Botco.ai
botco.ai
Botco.ai is a HIPAA-compliant platform enabling meaningful and intelligent conversations between providers and consumers. Botco.ai is a fully-automated, AI-powered marketing chat solution that can be implemented at scale. The company offers industry-leading authoring, webchat, and AI machine-learning capabilities to quickly and effectively convert more customers. Botco.ai’s Integrated Analytics Dashboard provides a comprehensive view of chat campaigns across multiple channels such as web and Facebook Messenger. The API-based interface can be used to transfer leads, transcripts, and data into enterprise sales and marketing automation products like Salesforce, Hubspot, Adobe Marketing Cloud, and Zoho. For more information, visit Botco.ai.
Futr
futr.ai
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
Hoory Conversations
hoory.com
Hoory is an AI-powered customer support assistant that helps your business automate customer communications and provide 24/7 support with zero delays, turning every interaction into a perfect customer experience. Powered by conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing, Hoory goes beyond automation. It understands customer intent, provides relevant answers and enhances customer loyalty, all while saving time and reducing business costs. And in addition to its advanced AI capabilities, Hoory doubles up as a shared inbox, giving your agents a seamless way to communicate with customers. Key Features ● Inbox Take charge of all your customer communications through this complete management system where you can - carry out and keep track of all customer interactions - have your agents take over conversations from your AI assistant - access your customers’ conversation histories and other data (including contact information, location and other identifiers) - filter conversations by tags, query status, assignees, location, etc. - analyze users’ browsing and activity history to better understand their journey - organize conversations by adding tags and notes - mark priority conversations with a star to better identify your select users ● Training Train your AI assistant to provide accurate and efficient support to your customers - identify common customer queries and teach Hoory to provide instant responses for each question - make conversations more interactive and purposeful by adding buttons, links and images - add personalization to each interaction by having Hoory use customers’ name, reference their location, etc. ● Team Collaboration Invite team members to utilize your AI assistant together and support customers collaboratively. Manage individual permissions and assign specific tasks to the right experts. ● Customizable Widget Style Hoory to match your brand identity by naming your widget, choosing one of the many avatar options and setting up the right color scheme. ● Speech Recognition Give your customers more communication options by having your AI assistant effortlessly convert speech to text and vice versa. Upcoming features ● People Access your entire customer base in the People app with advanced search to view and manage all interactions with end-users. ● Multilingual Support Working in a multilingual market? Provide customer support in 100+ languages by training Hoory in multiple languages at once, while creating a single dialogue. ● Forms Collect more customer information and get more out of your AI assistant by using conversations to trigger the right data collection forms. ● Entities Provide higher personalization by creating custom entities and enabling your AI assistant to recognize these entities (e.g. country, email, phone number, account number, etc.) in customer queries, and take conditional actions based on those. ● Dialogues Have your assistant carry out multi-step conversations and create engaging dialogues with your customers.
CallPage
callpage.io
CallPage is a widget on your website which helps your website visitor connect with you via free call within 28 seconds. The CallPage widget lets you call your website visitors and helps you gain an additional 30-125% more leads. With CallPage you can easily: - Increase in the number of quality leads - Lower cost of customer acquisition - Improve conversion rate - Improve customer experience
Botgate AI
botgate.ai
Botgate AI is an AI-powered Conversational Marketing, Sales & Messaging Platform that helps businesses to interact more with their potential clients. Our secure cloud-based platform leverages best-in-class AI and machine learning tools to generate the most efficient conversations. We assist businesses to grow faster with Lead Capturing & Qualifying conversation flows. Botgate AI provides continuous interaction with your potential clients by enhancing the Lead Generation process and speeding up the sales cycle.
giosg
giosg.com
Giosg is a Sales Acceleration Platform that combines live chat, chatbots, AI, and interactive content to help companies build engaging online experiences that turn website visitors into sales — fast. We want to reimagine, redefine and revalue the interaction between organisations and people in the digital world. Today, over 1200 companies worldwide in retail, automotive and real estate, among others, have joined us in our quest.
Joonbot
joonbot.com
Joonbot is a no-code and easy-to-use chatbot builder to boost your conversions. With Joonbot, you can guide, collect and push information to your audience in no time. Some use cases: Get more qualified leads Increase sales Automate customer resolutions
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that businesses already have at their fingertips, Kimoby makes it easy to boost engagement and sales with instant marketing campaigns, automated reminders, multimedia files, and more.
Chekkit
chekkit.io
Chekkit is a platform designed to supercharge local businesses. It significantly boosts customer engagement and lead conversion, outperforming the competition. The software offers an all-in-one solution for Review Management, Business Text Messaging, Textchat, Centralized Inbox, Textable Landline, Customer Surveys, Competitive Benchmarking, and more! This integrated approach simplifies customer interactions, enhances business operations, and drives growth.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns passive website traffic into active leads and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive and not ready to buy. On average, 98% of site visitors leave without converting. These low conversion rates can plague performance. So they’re on a mission to align and empower marketing and sales teams to convert better and create new commercial efficiencies together. They do this through: * Engaging onsite bots to drive conversion journeys * Powerful personalization to improve user experience * Company identification to identify prospects * User journey mapping to map sales cycles * Analytics to understand users * AI to answer user questions automatically based on site content * Sales alerts to support commercial teams * CRM integration to bring it all together * Leadoo also comes with a dedicated team of conversion experts who set up and constantly optimize conversion journeys through the site. For 800 Leadoo clients over their first 12 months with them, they found the average increase in base conversion rates was 74%. In simple terms, Leadoo provides all the tools and insights needed to: * Identify website visitors * Activate them onsite * Nurture them during their buying journeys * Ultimately convert more of them into customers
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT for a more humanized experienced with our chatbot.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal is the new standard in ai-powered CX. Regal understands real-time customer intent signals, and automatically tailors multi-touch inbound and outbound interactions with a blend of Regal AI Agents and your human agents. Customer-first brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), AAA, Google, Harvard (through Podium Education), K Health, Kin Insurance, Ro, Toyota, and Varsity Tutors have improved their engagement with hundreds of millions of customers through Regal, leading to $5B in revenue. Regal.io is based in NYC and is backed by $83M from leading investors including Emergence Capital, Founder Collective and Homebrew.
Sailes
sailes.com
Sailebots automate all prospecting Realize Saleshuman Potential made Possible with the only AI that automates everything: from research and discovery to engagement, interaction, and opportunity – hands-free.
360dialog
360dialog.com
360dialog is an official business solution provider (BSP) of the WhatsApp Business API. The 360dialog WhatsApp API is very lightweight and needs no proprietary documentation, you can use the original documentation WhatsApp is providing. Around the WhatsApp API, 360dialog is providing a lot of enterprise services.
SharurAI
sharurai.com
SharurAI is a dynamic player in the AI application building arena, offering on-demand AI chatbot services that are transforming the way businesses engage with their customers. With a focus on cutting-edge AI technology, SharurAI specializes in crafting custom AI chatbots tailored to the unique needs of businesses across various industries. Our mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance customer interactions, boost efficiency, and drive growth. We pride ourselves on our ability to create AI chatbots that seamlessly integrate into your existing systems and processes, delivering personalized and efficient customer support, sales assistance, and more. At SharurAI, we understand that every business is unique, and that's why we work closely with our clients to develop AI chatbots that align with their specific goals and objectives. Whether you're looking to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, or drive sales, our team of AI experts is here to bring your vision to life.
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor redefines CX with Generative AI & NLP, creating dynamic customer journeys on messaging channels. Twixor's low-code/ no-code CX platform merges Digital Assistant and Intelligent Process Automation, offering personalized, goal-oriented interactions. It goes beyond scripted responses, generating empathetic, customized recommendations and solutions, enhancing customer satisfaction across marketing, business transactions, and support operations. * Proven Success: With 400+ clients globally, including Fortune 500 companies, and 1 billion+ interactions managed every quarter, Twixor is also trusted and recognized with 7 patents. * Transformative Benefits: With Twixor, achieve a 25%+ conversation rate, reduce operating costs by 15-25%, and increase brand engagement by 80%. * Key Features: Our platform offers a drag-and-drop Journey Builder Studio, AI & NLP-powered conversational engine, Live & Virtual Agents, Smart Campaign Management, omnichannel support for 120 languages, and an AI-driven Analytical Dashboard. * Recognised as the Best Customer Experience Platform in Retail and Ecommerce in India, we've also gained recognition as an emerging Conversational AI Vendor in the MEA region. Twixor's partners of choice include one of the world’s largest Banking Platforms & CPaaS Players, and many others across MEA, and APAC, who trust our white-labeled solutions. In short, Twixor empowers businesses to craft dynamic customer journeys, delivering exceptional CX that sets you apart in your industry.
TITANPush
titanpush.com
INCREASE YOUR SITE ENGAGEMENT AND CONVERSION UP TO 20%! TITANPush is a platform with tools that help brands sell more through their websites and communicate better with their customers. In the app you will find: * HISTORY: Make available on your site the history of products previously visited by each client. Choose to display it from a floating bubble or integrate it into your site, customize the appearance of each element and configure the pages on which each one will be displayed. We also have a variant in the form of a retargeting pop-up! * MOST VIEWED: Show your customers the list of most-visited products on your website and generate an impulse in the purchase. Choose to show it in the form of a bubble or integrate it into your website, customize the appearance of the card, and set up the pages of your site where it will be available. * WEB PUSH NOTIFICATIONS: Send short messages that can reach phones and desktops at any time. You can send manual and automatic campaigns, segment your audience and choose between different types of delivery: Normal, Smart, and Scheduled. * POP-UPS: This shows an extremely striking pop-up window when it detects that the customer tries to leave the site. The window won't show up until then! The pop-up can include adjustable texts, fonts, colors, and images. * BANNERS: Communicate relevant messages on your site with custom text, fonts, and colors. You can also include a button with a configurable destination URL. You can choose as well days, times, and pages to give personalized visibility to each banner. * LINK PAGE: Communicate all your links with a master link. Create unlimited links by setting custom colors, text, typography, image, icons, and background. Visualize the number of clicks per button of your clients and hide buttons temporarily to recover them when you need them. * CHAT: Set up WhatsApp and Messenger contact buttons directly on your site. You will be able to configure the location of these buttons on the screen of your site, add text to the button and choose days and times to display them.
PropFuel
propfuel.com
PropFuel is a SaaS platform helping associations turn broadcast communications into conversations. These conversations capture the Voice of the Member, identify individual needs and streamline one-on-one engagement.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Global Message Services
gms.net
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CCaaS platform that enables brands to build engaging, two-way, 24/7 communication at any touch point, significantly enhancing the customer experience. As a valued partner of Mobile Operators, GMS enhances their messaging business and protects revenues by optimising A2P, P2P, and P2A traffic exchange, while preventing SMS and voice fraud. Established in 2006, GMS is the leader and industry ambassador for secure, legitimate, and transparent messaging. It is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, with regional offices across the globe.
Makerobos
makerobos.com
At Makerobos, we form deep-rooted business relationships, counselling our clients through their AI journey from Strategy & Innovation to Deployment. We're dedicated to growing our clients’ in-house AI capability. We help them transform their unique data and organisational expertise into valuable IP assets. We leverage the best-in-class AI technology. Trusted by several leading global enterprises, MakeRobos is fastest growing AIaaS company
JeffreyAI
jeffreyai.com
JeffreyAI is a smart engagement platform that helps growing companies to accelerate growth by automating sales, marketing, and customer service tasks. Acting as a CRM, JeffreyAI is programmed to save you time, rescue lost revenue, and stimulate sales. Features include: -Out- of- the-box Outlook & GMail integration -Clean and intuitive UI -VOiP integration -E-mail management and marketing automation -Dashboards -Salesflow sandbox to help you build the perfect prospecting strategy Born from Carbon and Finch a successful IT consultancy, it forms a key part of their ERP offering helping sales teams globally to manage their pipelines and stay on task. For more information or to seek advice on your current sales processes, follow the link below.
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is the conversational AI text marketing leader that helps retail, service, and restaurant passion brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. To learn more, visit www.voxie.com.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their target audience. Powered by AMD Telecom’s vigorous infrastructure, Routee brings a powerful engagement toolset to its trusted global partners and some of the most renowned Fortune 500 corporations. What are some of the things you can do with Routee? -SMS Spread your message efficiently all over the globe using the SMS services Routee provides. Marketing SMS, Transactional SMS, Two-Way SMS, SMS Two-Factor Authentication,SMS Survey, Bulk MMS, Verified SMS Sender. -VOICE Let people hear your business’s voice through the numerous VoIP choices. Elevate your brand through Voice Broadcasting, Two Way Voice, Click To Call, Text To Speech, Cloud IVR and Voice Two Factor Authentication. -EMAIL Discover which Email service suits you, customize it and make it happen. Promotional Email, Transactional Email, Email Verifier. Which one do you need? -MESSAGING APPS Reach your clients with more interactive messages and increase your revenues. Engage with them via Viber, RCS, Facebook, Telegram & WhatsApp. -NUMBERS Get your own Premium Rate or Toll-free numbers, validate your contacts list and prevent call-related fraud. This advanced communications platform includes Virtual Numbers, Number Validation, Number Lookup, Missed Call, Call Masking, Toll-free Numbers. -TWO FACTOR AUTHENTICATION Add a second layer of security to your business by utilizing a combination of two different components. Prevent fraudsters from getting access to your sensitive information, application, or software. Use among Two-Factor Authentication with Fallback, SMS, Voice, Viber, or Missed Call.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conversions. Connectly also centralizes customer communications in a unified inbox - across WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram – enabling companies to segment their audience and make data-driven decisions based on its smart reporting.
Verse.ai
verse.ai
Verse.ai is a lead conversion platform that turns your new leads into sales-ready opportunities through immediate AI-Driven and Human-Powered conversations. Billions of dollars are spent on leads, but only 27% are actually responded to, Verse.ai has arisen as the defacto technology solution for every business's most pressing problem: lead response and follow-up. The likelihood of lead conversion increases by 21x due solely to the immediacy of Verse.io's multi-faceted lead response. By infusing innovative technology with industry expertise, Verse.ai has developed the perfect formula to reduce time spent sifting through subpar online leads, thereby empowering sales reps to maximize their focus on serious prospects and supercharge their conversion rates up to 300%. The platform is available on a subscription basis. The Verse.ai platform works with all lead types, sources, and CRMs, automatically funneling in leads as soon as they’re received. Unlike static lead engagement solutions, Verse.io uses a perfect blend of automation, human touch, and proven scripts to instantly contact every lead and to vet them thoroughly. Furthermore, Verse.io provides sales teams with full control of the lead engagement process: customized preferences, real-time conversation access, and the power to pass all engagement data back to your CRM. Once the lead is deemed qualified, they are passed back to the sales rep. This handoff is accomplished either through live transfer, or an appointment that is booked directly on a sales rep's calendar. Verse.io acts as an extension of your team - both in spirit and in name. As a result, a seamless experience is created for the company and the potential client.
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all contact channels like video-call, chat, chatbot, click-to-call or a traditional phone call into one centralized data-driven UI for your customers. Enhanced by a BI engine, Whisbi provides the right channel for the right customer at the right time. The Whisbi solution easily integrates with existing infrastructures, ranging from call centers to physical stores and virtual showrooms. A simple inclusion of the solution on websites provides the ability to drive a truly omnichannel customer experience that significantly increases online conversion rates. We offer a world-class conversational platform for sales & marketing and are able to share industry-specific insights & expertise. We have unparalleled experience working closely with global enterprises in telecommunications, automotive, travel, and insurance & banking. Our solutions have managed over: * 700M impressions, * 47M clicks, * 18M call requests, * 10M conversations To date, we have delivered over 1.5M sales to our clients globally. And we’re just getting started! Whisbi puts human interactions at the center of the online customer experience and increases the ROI of digital marketing campaigns. It allows brands to better capitalize on their website traffic, increase their NPS score, differentiate through CX and sell more online. We integrate with the best marketing & sales solutions including Salesforce, Google Adwords, Google Analytics & Adobe Marketing Cloud, helping to deliver more powerful insights into the full customer journey. In essence, Whisbi enables modern marketing and sales teams to deliver multichannel experiences that support & complement existing digital commerce systems.
SocialNowa
socialnowa.io
SocialNowa Chatbot is a Messenger Chatbot and Instagram DM Automation Tool. It is one of the best chatbot automation tools available in the market. It has some additional features which are unique to SocialNowa and are not provided by many of its Competitors. Like Unlimited Contact/Subscribers List, Multiple Bots and Social Media Schedular. With SocialNowa Chatbot making Chatbot Funnels is easy and it helps in converting the deals very fast. The tool makes it super simple for entrepreneurs to sell the product or services inside the chatbot with it’s integration to many payment gateways It also helps in increasing product sales and helps customers find the right product inside Facebook Messenger & Instagram DMs. The SocialNowa makes businesses able to automatically answer product questions, create product quizzes, and send customers to the point of purchase. SocialNowa Chatbot can help in cutting down client acquisition costs massively. Other Features Includes - Facebook Messenger Bot Instagram DM Automation Instagram Auto Comment - Reply Facebook Auto Comment - Reply E-Commerce Feature Digital Product Store Social Media Scheduler Visual Drag and Drop Flow Builder Subscriber Broadcasting Live Chat Fetaure Messenger Opt in Form Chatbot Templates Website Comparision (Upcoming) Hashtag Research (Upcoming) Facebook Interest Explorer (Upcoming) GMB Manager (Upcoming) Data Insight Analytics Integrated Google Sheet
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, and pop-up windows you can generate more leads and qualify them. The leads are collected in eCRM and segmented - that's how you start email marketing. Manage both manual and triggered communication - these are available with live chat messages, pop-up windows and emails. Features: - Capture leads using chatbot made in easy-to-use Chatbot Builder; - Store and manage them in eCRM; - Track your visitors' actions; - Make the best offers using pop-up; - Integrate with your favorite services; - Have all visitors' messages in one admin panel; - Respond your visitors in Live chat for perfect support; - Increase conversions with triggered emails; - Analyze your performance building funnels.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of consumer records to build email outreach campaigns for any audience. Customers.ai sales outreach automations are used by over a million businesses world wide, across every business vertical and country in the world.
Verint
verint.com
Verint helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With this approach, brands can navigate and thrive as they adapt to the future of work, eliminate the inefficiencies created by organizational and data silos, and consistently deliver differentiated experiences at scale across every interaction. Verint's solutions help brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Closing this Engagement Capacity Gap™ helps them build lasting relationships with customers and drive real business results. The Verint Customer Engagement Platform draws on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics, open integration, and the science of customer engagement to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. They help their customers to drive even greater value from their technology investments by working closely with a broad ecosystem of solutions and partners. With Verint, brands can finally unlock the potential of customer engagement across every area of the business to deliver consistently differentiated experiences to their customers and employees, and do so at scale to realize tangible business results. Global Presence • Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with 40+ offices worldwide • Powered by 4,500 dedicated professionals and a global partner network Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap Brands today are challenged to deliver quality customer experiences across dozens of engagement channels, hundreds of customer journeys, and millions of interactions – all with the same team and resources. This results in an Engagement Capacity Gap. Verint solutions are uniquely geared toward closing this gap.
Table Duck
tableduck.com
Table Duck is a cloud-based platform to manage and automate customer conversations, all from one inbox. It allows businesses to provide customer support 24/7 and increase CSAT scores. Messaging channels like live chat, email and social messaging channels like Facebook Messenger come together in one place. A non-scripted, AI- driven chatbot provides natural, human-like interactions with customers. Pre-trained models allow easy implementation, within minutes. Supported languages are English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch and Swedish.
ShopPop
shoppop.com
ShopPop makes Messenger a powerful marketing channel for your business by starting and automating conversations at scale. When you connect ShopPop to your business, you will grow your audience, handle all conversations in one inbox and re-engage them to get more sales and generate better leads.
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter is simple Review Management & SMS marketing software which connects to everyday applications. It's easy to set up, quick to integrate and simple to send powerful SMS marketing campaigns.
OmniOmni
omniomni.io
OmniOmni is a service for customer support and sales via messengers such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Viber and Online Chat.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a comprehensive communication solution designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline sales processes through the use of WhatsApp Business APIs. This platform enables businesses to convert customer interactions into actionable insights, utilizing advanced WhatsApp Chatbots to facilitate seamless communication. By leveraging these tools, organizations can efficiently manage customer inquiries, generate leads, and ultimately drive sales growth. Targeted primarily at businesses seeking to optimize their customer communication strategies, Gallabox caters to a diverse range of industries. Its user-friendly interface and multi-agent shared inbox allow teams to collaborate effectively, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered. The platform is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely heavily on customer interaction, such as e-commerce, service providers, and customer support teams. With Gallabox, companies can implement WhatsApp drip campaigns and broadcast messages tailored to specific audience segments, enhancing their marketing efforts and improving customer retention. One of the standout features of Gallabox is its integration capabilities. The platform offers straightforward plug-and-play options that allow businesses to connect with existing systems and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. This includes popular platforms such as Zoho, Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, WebEngage, Razorpay, and Shiprocket. By integrating WhatsApp into their current workflows, businesses can streamline operations and ensure a cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. Additionally, Gallabox's WhatsApp Chatbots play a crucial role in automating customer interactions. These intelligent bots can handle a variety of tasks, from answering frequently asked questions to guiding customers through the purchasing process. This not only reduces the workload on human agents but also ensures that customers receive timely responses, enhancing overall satisfaction. The ability to convert conversations into smart actions further empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and tailor their offerings to meet customer needs. Overall, Gallabox provides a robust solution for businesses looking to harness the power of WhatsApp for customer engagement. With its focus on ease of use, integration flexibility, and automation capabilities, Gallabox stands out as a valuable tool for organizations aiming to improve their communication strategies and drive sales growth.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future customers which is available 24/7, responds instantly, totally reliable, and speaks the customer language. Add a chatbot to any vertical like Real Estate, Insurance, Finance, Healthcare, Automotive, SaaS, Banking, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and Education to cater to multiple use-cases. With WotNot's No-code Bot Builder, you can build bots fairly easily with an intuitive visual builder. Manage multiple bots for different activities based on the triggers and conditions defined by you. Also, WotNot offers a done-for-you service wherein our team of experienced conversation design experts understand your needs and carefully create a conversation flow that matches the needs of your business and keep optimizing the flow by reviewing the results. Join 3000+ businesses across the world trusting WotNot with their customer interactions.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is the leading software solution for customer messaging and support automation in Germany. It’s a unified messaging solution that lets companies receive messages from different channels in one central inbox. All requests received via website chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and more land directly in Userlike's Message Center. Userlike offers a modern website messenger for generating leads and following up with customers. Customer service teams are supported with professional service features such as voice messages, live translations and intelligent routing. For complex requests, service agents can conveniently switch from a chat to a browser-based video call, which includes screen sharing. With Userlike’s AI Automation Hub, you can create AI-powered chatbots, smart FAQ pages and interactive contact forms in just a few steps to automate around 70% of your digital customer service. For even better results, choose our GTP-4-integration that adds the skills of the world's most powerful large language model to your customer support. This enables the chatbot to creatively combine answers from your knowledge base and give customers individualized answers. The AI support bot even remembers the chat context so that follow-up questions are categorized and answered correctly. Userlike's chatbot API also lets you integrate your existing chatbots into the software. Since Userlike was founded over 10 years ago, data protection has always been a top priority. All data is stored securely on German servers making Userlike a GDPR-compliant customer messaging solution. With its secure data infrastructure and special features, Userlike guarantees data protection and security for your customers, your employees and your company as a whole. Userlike is suitable for all company sizes because the software is flexible and adapts to your needs and goals. Small and medium-sized companies, as well as large corporations such as Toyota and Hermes, already rely on Userlike.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream is a self-service automation platform that transforms how businesses engage and empower their customers. Founded in 2015 with the belief that customers deserve better, our digital platform provides exceptional customer service on any channel, anytime. We cater to clients across multiple industries, primarily enterprises in the Fortune 500, who are dedicated to delivering positive customer experiences. Pypestream serves midsize to large companies in a variety of industries, such as insurance, healthcare, travel, telecommunications, streaming, financial services, and eCommerce, who are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Messagely
messagely.com
Customer support software & messaging platform by Messagely. Have more meaningful conversations with happier customers & grow your business faster.
