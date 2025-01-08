Top Conversational Marketing Software - French Polynesia

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms your customer experience. It connects insights across teams, tools and interactions so you have the data to address customers problems with ease. Meet your customers anywhere, anytime, on any channel, with a suite of digital channels. * Automate Successful Outcomes Simplify how you connect with customers across channels. With smart automation across the entire customer journey, you can use data and insights gained to take the right action at the right time to create the best outcomes. * Innovate at Scale Give your employees and call center agents the information they need in a tool built to drive engagement, improve customer interactions and boost your team’s performance. * Reimagine Experiences that Matter Use Genesys Cloud CX as an all-in-one cloud call center application and easily extend the suite with hundreds of packaged integrations. Take full advantage of the composable customer experience platform with third-party integrations and applications so you can reach customers any moment, on any channel. With an all-in-one suite of digital capabilities in Genesys Cloud CX, call center employees and customers can engage in seamless conversations across digital channels like chat, email, text and social media. Enhance the customer experience with bots and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and route to a human call center agent when customers have more complex needs. Genesys is redefining the customer experience with innovative call center software. Our award-winning Genesys Cloud CX deploys in days, is intuitive to use and innovates with upgrades each week. With real-time dashboards, simple management tools and analytics, Genesys Cloud CX provides the insights you need to run your business. And you’ll take your contact center and CX strategy into tomorrow — no matter where your agents are located or which channels they handle.