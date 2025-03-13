App store for web apps

Top Conversational Intelligence Software

Conversational Intelligence Software is a suite of tools and technologies designed to interpret and respond to human language. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning, and data analytics, this software can understand the context and nuances of conversations, making interactions more productive and insightful.

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

The AWS Console is a management interface for AWS services, allowing users to monitor, control, and optimize their cloud resources effectively.

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Writesonic is an AI writing tool that helps users create various types of content, optimize for SEO, and build chatbots for enhanced customer interactions.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Smartsupp is a live chat and chatbot platform that helps businesses automate sales, engage visitors, and improve customer interactions across multiple channels.

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Whatstool Business is a WhatsApp solution for businesses, offering API, chatbots, CRM, automation, and analytics to enhance customer management and communication.

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

ChatBot allows users to create customizable AI chatbots for customer service and support across various platforms with simple drag-and-drop tools.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Freshchat is a customer engagement tool that enables businesses to communicate with customers via chat, email, and social media, offering AI chatbots and conversation history.

WATI

WATI

wati.io

WATI is a customer engagement platform that uses WhatsApp's Business API for real-time conversations, automated messaging, and team collaboration across various businesses.

SiteGPT

SiteGPT

sitegpt.ai

SitesGPT is a web-based site builder that uses AI to create professional websites in under a minute for free.

Nightbot

Nightbot

nightbot.tv

Nightbot is a chatbot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that automates chat moderation and engages viewers with customizable commands and features.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.

YourGPT

YourGPT

yourgpt.ai

YourGPT app enables users to create custom chatbots without coding, enhancing customer support and integrating with various enterprise systems.

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.

AITable

AITable

aitable.ai

AITable is a no-code platform that allows users to build a customized AI ChatGPT using their own data for customer service or enterprise assistance.

Cody

Cody

meetcody.ai

Cody is an AI assistant that learns from your business data to provide tailored answers, boost efficiency, troubleshoot issues, and brainstorm ideas.

CustomGPT

CustomGPT

customgpt.ai

CustomGPT allows businesses to create personalized chatbots using their content, integrating various data sources for accurate and tailored responses.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.

Chatbot Builder AI

Chatbot Builder AI

chatbotbuilder.ai

ChatBotBuilder.ai allows users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots without coding, integrating with various apps to enhance customer service and engagement.

Norby AI

Norby AI

norby.io

Norby AI provides businesses with an AI chatbot for websites that automates customer support using natural language processing technology.

Engati

Engati

engati.com

Engati is a chatbot and live chat platform that enables users to build and deploy intelligent bots across multiple channels without programming.

JivoChat

JivoChat

jivochat.com

JivoChat is a live chat app for businesses to manage real-time customer communication across various platforms including chat, email, and social media.

Get Answer

Get Answer

get-answer.ai

Get Answer is an AI-powered assistant that delivers personalized solutions through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, enhancing productivity for various users.

Payhip

Payhip

payhip.com

Payhip is an ecommerce platform that enables users to sell digital downloads, courses, memberships, and physical products directly to customers.

Warmly

Warmly

warmly.ai

Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Zappr.AI allows users to create an AI chatbot by uploading a PDF or website link, enabling it to answer questions about the provided content.

Cohere

Cohere

cohere.com

Cohere is an AI platform for enterprises that enhances productivity through customizable solutions for various business functions and secure data management.

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Gallabox is a communication platform that uses WhatsApp Business APIs to enhance customer engagement and automate sales processes for various industries.

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Qualified is a Salesforce-based platform that helps revenue teams engage website visitors and convert them into sales leads through real-time conversations.

Wonderchat

Wonderchat

wonderchat.io

Wonderchat is an AI Chatbot builder that creates custom chatbots based on uploaded links, providing automated responses related to that content.

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.

Glider AI

Glider AI

glider.ai

Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.

Atom

Atom

atomchat.io

Atom provides an AI chatbot for WhatsApp, enabling businesses to automate lead generation, customer support, and integrate with CRMs.

Chaport

Chaport

chaport.com

Chaport is a messaging platform that offers live chat, chatbots, and knowledge base features for businesses to engage with website visitors and improve customer service.

Chatbit

Chatbit

chatbit.co

Chatbit allows users to create customized AI chatbots without coding, trained on specific data to improve customer interaction and lead collection.

HelpCrunch

HelpCrunch

helpcrunch.com

HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.

Formaloo

Formaloo

formaloo.com

Formaloo is a no-code platform for creating surveys, forms, and web apps, allowing teams to manage data effectively and enhance engagement.

re:tune

re:tune

retune.so

re:tune is a no-code platform for creating custom AI applications, including chatbots, to enhance business functions like customer support and sales.

Kindly

Kindly

kindly.ai

Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.

Robofy

Robofy

robofy.ai

Robofy is an AI chatbot builder for websites, enabling automated responses using site content to enhance customer support and engagement.

SleekFlow

SleekFlow

sleekflow.io

SleekFlow is an omnichannel conversation platform that enhances customer engagement through AI, automating interactions across messaging channels like WhatsApp and Instagram.

CloudKarafka

CloudKarafka

cloudkarafka.com

CloudKarafka is a managed Apache Kafka service that simplifies the deployment and management of Kafka clusters for real-time data processing and event-driven applications.

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.

Userlike

Userlike

userlike.com

Userlike is a customer messaging and support automation app that centralizes messages from various channels, enabling efficient customer service management.

Simple Phones

Simple Phones

simplephones.ai

Simple Phones offers an AI phone agent that answers incoming calls for businesses and makes outbound calls for follow-ups and cold calling.

Chatnode

Chatnode

chatnode.ai

ChatNode is an AI chatbot builder that allows users to create chatbots trained on their own data, enabling natural conversations and effective customer support.

ChatWizard

ChatWizard

chatwizardai.com

ChatWizardAI allows businesses to create custom AI chatbots for customer support, integrating seamlessly with existing data and websites.

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Genesys Cloud CX is a cloud-based contact center platform for managing customer interactions across various channels, enhancing service efficiency and engagement.

