Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Conversational Intelligence Software is a suite of tools and technologies designed to interpret and respond to human language. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning, and data analytics, this software can understand the context and nuances of conversations, making interactions more productive and insightful.
Submit New App
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
At Gleen, our mission is to delight our customers’ customers. Gleen AI is the world’s most accurate and capable generative AI for customer success teams. Our generative AI doesn’t hallucinate, can be deployed in less than 2 hours, integrates with leading help desk solutions, goes beyond simply answering questions by taking actions, and automatically unifies across fragmented knowledge. Gleen is based in Pleasanton, CA, and our team includes veterans from LinkedIn, Microsoft, Uber, Facebook, Siemens, Accenture, and McKinsey & Company.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
Zowie
getzowie.com
Zowie enables companies that sell online to deflect tickets using powerful automation technology, care for customers with omnichannel inbox and sell more using enhanced customer context. Zowie can act as your standalone customer service system or enhance your current tools like Zendesk, Intercom, Gorgias, and many others with automation technology. * Free analysis of your automation potential | Know what you’re buying! * Free omnichannel inbox | Get savings on tech. * Tons of integration | Connect with Shopify, Magento, Klaviyo, Zapier and take your automation to the next level. Use Zowie and… 1. Deflect up to 60% of repetitive questions in 4 weeks and cut resolution times by 67%. 2. Care – enables agents to resolve complex cases and increase CSAT by 12%. 3. Sell – detect buying intent and convert up to 40% more clients.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
Experience the Benefits of Personalized AI with CustomGPT: Get Unique Insights and Solutions with AI Trained On Your Content
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Futr
futr.ai
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' with users on personalised basis using inbuilt CRM features. Powerful bucketing of data generates insights and provides actionable data. We contrive a one stop digital intelligence hub for your brand. This eases the efforts taken to drive your digital strategy and brand identity with structured and powerful analytics & visualizations, free from the excess of complex social data. We help you with Real Time Experience, Thought Leadership & Crisis Management. Locobuzz also, enables businesses to leverage from the power of machine learning and NLP for creating an interactive experience using multilingual chatbots. We believe that the potential of conversational commerce can refine productivity by incorporating human intelligence into machine by means of AI.
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile app or retail store and improve new customer acquisition, retention and brand loyalty. After launching and achieving global scale, the platform and business of Vizury were acquired by Affle in 2018.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Watermelon is the most user-friendly conversational platform to automate conversations, no coding required. Reduce your workload by connecting service channels, integrate your software and start automating your customer service by using an AI chatbot. The chatbot makes sure you are available for your customers 24/7, during every step of their customer journey.
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix’s on a mission to broaden access to Conversational AI and Omnichannel Customer Communication, empowering businesses to unlock their untapped potential and achieve unmatched scalability. With its AI Omnichannel capabilities, Glassix reshapes customer journeys. We transcend temporal boundaries, meeting customer needs at every touchpoint, even during dormant hours. Trusted by Nike, Avis, Nintendo, Domino's, and Dyson, Glassix propels missions forward with its transformative technology. With Glassix, managing your customer interactions has never been easier. Our unified inbox eliminates the need for multiple tools, streamlining workflow management and reducing expenses. From AI-powered chatbots to personalized greetings, keep your customers engaged in one place. Glassix is the AI-powered unified messaging platform that keeps your customer conversations connected across any digital channel - Instant messaging apps and SMS text, email conversations, live chat on your website or app, and social media messages. The secure platform offers a robust feature-set delivered as a subscription service complete with visual no/low code chatbot tools that require no technical knowledge to get started. Customers can hit the ground running with conversational AI capabilities powered by GPT-4, or leverage the Glassix API to build out highly customized experiences. Working together with a global network of integration partners, Glassix serves a growing customer base of established brands, high growth ventures, and small businesses alike. Experience the power of Glassix as it refines interactions, allowing you to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Say goodbye to manual tasks and reclaim your valuable time. With our automation capabilities, conversations flow effortlessly, leaving your customers in awe.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc. WhatsTool Team is focused on building tools for WhatsApp and Small businesses who are running their business or marketing on WhatsApp. We are building more apps like WhatsSave which help businesses keep new numbers to utilize them for their growth.
Desku
desku.io
Desku is at the forefront of AI-driven customer support, specializing in solutions designed for E-commerce and SaaS industries. The company aims to transform the customer service sector by focusing on increased efficiency, enhanced user experiences, and enterprise-grade reliability. Offerings by Desku * AI-Powered Automation: Desku's AI-driven chatbots and automation utilities significantly reduce support workload. * Shared Inbox: Desku offers a lightning-fast, user-friendly, AI-enhanced inbox that is optimized for modern support teams. * Knowledge Base: Desku provides an easy-to-create knowledge base to empower customers with self-service options. * Live Chat: Desku's Live Chat feature allows for real-time, seamless communication with customers. Why Businesses Trust Desku * The platform is trusted by over 1000 support agents and 350 businesses. * Desku helps reduce support queries by up to 50%. * The company contributes to lowering support costs by 40%. Integration Capabilities - Desku allows for seamless integration of existing tools to enhance team productivity. The platform supports over 30+ integrated apps and offers custom actions fueled by real-time customer data.
Cody
meetcody.ai
Cody is an intelligent AI assistant like ChatGPT, but with the added benefit of being able to train it on your business, team, processes, and client data. You can use Cody as an employee to support your team in various ways: * Provide instant answers to business questions by analyzing your company's accumulated documents and acting as an expert on your processes. * Boost employee efficiency by providing instant answers, ideas, and ready-made work to help your team work smarter. * Troubleshoot issues and discover hidden features of your digital tools using support documentation. * Brainstorm ideas and provide suggestions drawing from the context of your past conversations with Cody. To use Cody, you can upload your company's files, documents, and data to build your own customized knowledge base. Cody then uses this information to provide tailored responses. Cody can be integrated into various tools like PowerPoint, PDF, Word, Discord, websites, and more. The platform emphasizes advanced data security and privacy, with features like AWS encryption, SOC II compliance, and customizable access controls. Cody is designed to empower teams by providing an AI assistant trained on their specific business context.
Heyday AI
app.heyday.ai
Heyday is a next-generation live chat solution that combines the power of artificial and human intelligence to deliver the ultimate customer experience by enabling highly personalized customer conversations. Our Conversational AI acts both as a first-line, self-serve customer concierge that helps customers help themselves, and as a nifty virtual assistant that helps boost customer service agents’ efficiency. Heyday’s intuitive agent hub is available on any device, so you can delight customers whether you’re at your desk or on the go. With Heyday you can: * Automate answers to first-line customer service queries, qualify customers and automatically triage more complex questions to escalate them to the right agent * Collaborate with a unified team inbox to deliver a superior customer experience * Create shopping carts on the fly directly inside the chat, thanks to powerful e-commerce integrations * Gather valuable customer insights to enrich your CRM * Create templates or leverage AI-recommended quick replies to boost your efficiency and save time * Retarget customers on a highly personalized level with order tracking notifications, product upsells, customer satisfaction surveys, etc. * Customize your agent notifications so you never miss a beat * And more! Heyday is ushering in a new era of live chat. Download today to give your customer service team AI superpowers.
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - chat for the site, the designer of chat bots for messengers. * Chat for the site. * Constructor of chat bots. * Development of chat bots.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
HappyFox
happyfox.com
HappyFox is a practical help desk software which provides multi-channel support for customer requests coming from email, web, phone and social media. HappyFox integrates with business applications for Accounting, customer feedback, CRM, commerce and so on. iOS, Android and Windows version of the app enable to provide support through smartphones and tablets. Community forums and knowledge base helps customer provide instant support and connect with each other.
SharurAI
sharurai.com
SharurAI is a dynamic player in the AI application building arena, offering on-demand AI chatbot services that are transforming the way businesses engage with their customers. With a focus on cutting-edge AI technology, SharurAI specializes in crafting custom AI chatbots tailored to the unique needs of businesses across various industries. Our mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance customer interactions, boost efficiency, and drive growth. We pride ourselves on our ability to create AI chatbots that seamlessly integrate into your existing systems and processes, delivering personalized and efficient customer support, sales assistance, and more. At SharurAI, we understand that every business is unique, and that's why we work closely with our clients to develop AI chatbots that align with their specific goals and objectives. Whether you're looking to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, or drive sales, our team of AI experts is here to bring your vision to life.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Stackchat
stackchat.com
Stackchat.com is a platform that facilitates engaging discussions and conversations on a wide array of topics. It serves as a virtual meeting ground where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together to share ideas, seek advice, and connect with others who share similar interests. Whether you're looking to delve into deep discussions about technology, explore the intricacies of literature, or simply engage in casual banter, Stackchat.com provides a space for meaningful interaction. With its user-friendly interface and robust community, it's a place where knowledge is exchanged, friendships are formed, and curiosity is celebrated. Join the conversation today at Stackchat.com!
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. * Intelligence: Stay ahead of your market, your competition, and your audiences with powerful, yet accessible insights based on real-time, unlimited search across public social channels. * Vault: Protect your brand across your social footprint with access and credential management. * Experiences: Inspire audience participation across your digital properties through the power of social UGC. * Key benefits include: Scale your interactions: Bring all your teams, channels, and content into one platform to manage integrated social campaigns. * Protect your brand: Centralized visibility and control over account access, content approval, and teams means protecting brand equity at scale. * Measure what matters: Translate your social performance to metrics that matter to your business with configurable dashboards and data exports. * Crisis management: Stay on top of any crisis by understanding when crises are emerging, and how and when to engage using real-time data and custom notifications. * Competitive intelligence: Develop competitive benchmarks and track your competitors’ campaigns to ensure meaningful brand differentiation.
Selz
selz.com
Selz is a simple eCommerce platform that enables you to create online stores, sell from existing websites, or sell through social networks. Selz gives you all the tools you need to build your online presence, sell your products, market to your customers and track sales. Selz is ideal for individuals and small businesses who want to sell physical products, digital products and services. To find out more visit www.selz.com.
Chatling
chatling.ai
Empower your business with AI-powered chatbots that boost customer satisfaction, drive sales, respond instantly, and save your time - all without the need for coding expertise. Chatling helps you build custom chatbots instantly and deploy to any website without any coding involved.
Chatsimple
chatsimple.ai
Chatsimple, an AI agent for inbound sales & support who engages with your website visitors to understand their needs. It provides clear answers to their questions, showcasing the value your business offers, helps you follow up with personalized email and guides them towards making a purchase, if not then, soon or later. * Promotes your products and services * Makes sure quality leads flow in 24/7 to your CRM * Books meetings with the qualified leads * Understand your visitor's needs and wants * Convert leads with hyper-personalized email That's Chatsimple - The autonomous sales agent for your website
Responsa
responsa.ai
Responsa is the ChatBot and Conversational AI platform for the next-generation Customer & Employee Experience. Ready to use, scalable, multichannel, and integrated with the latest Generative AI technologies. A virtual assistant available at all times for your customers, employees, and help desk and contact center agents, quickly configurable and integrable with all your business systems and channels. In addition, in Responsa a team of specialists is dedicated to the realization of custom enterprise projects of Artificial Intelligence with the aim of improving services and optimizing the processes of companies. Responsa uses the best AI technologies on the market to offer tailor-made solutions that meet the specific needs of its customers in various sectors, helping them to create unique and personalized experiences, reduce costs, optimize processes, and improve their Customer & Employee Experience.
AIChatbot
aichatbot.so
AIChatbot is an ai powered conversational chatbot builder for customer support.AIChatbot enables you to create a custom GPT chatbot trained from your own data. This is achieved by uploading your website URL, PDF files, or sitemap. The AIChatbot can respond to customer inquiries in multiple languages and provides the convenience of embedding the chatbot widget directly onto your website
AIhelp
aihelp.net
AIhelp is a global customer support platform company headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company now has over 80 employees and serves 12,000 customers in 32 countries and territories. It’s designed for companies that keen for customer relationships and satisfaction to make it more strong, personal, and productive. We aim to prompt companies to provide great support and then mature service and proactive engagement through providing them all tools and tech-infrastructures that designed to be easy-to-use with over 20 languages. AIhelp is an AI Customer Support Platform for the purpose of messaging and operations for both of Mobile and Web including many of customer support functions such as In-App messaging, AI chat bot, Auto-check Form, Push Notifications, Alerts, Spotlight, App indexing and more. It enables you provide personalized support using Machine Learning for powerful cloud-based analytics to drive higher rankings and retention and solve customer issues instantly and its highly efficient to make sense of massive amounts of data that lead customers stay happy and satisfied.
Louisebot
louisebot.com
LouiseBot is the ultimate AI chatbot solution for intelligent and interactive conversations. With this cutting-edge technology, they offer a customizable text-based chatbot that seamlessly blends with their brand, catering to their unique requirements. This powerful tool is designed to engage visitors from all corners of the globe, transforming each interaction into a golden opportunity for conversion. But LouiseBot is more than just a chatbot it's their ticket to international success. Say goodbye to language barriers and hello to a global audience. With this chatbot, they can tailor their conversations to perfection, ensuring every visitor receives personalized attention and an exceptional customer experience. Boost their conversion rates and connect with customers like never before, This advanced AI technology understands and responds to their customers' conversations in real-time, providing precise solutions tailored to their individual needs. And unlike human agents, this tireless chatbot never tires, offering 24/7 support every day of the year. Elevate their customer service experience and guarantee round-the-clock assistance for their clients with the help of LouiseBot.
Alendei
alendei.com
Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
Scotty AI
scottytechnologies.com
Meet Scotty, your all-in-one conversational AI solution, from sourcing to onboarding and beyond! With Scotty AI, you'll experience: * Instant and personalized responses to all your applications and queries, 24/7, through voice and text * Seamless integration across systems of records (ATS HCM, ERP, CMS, CRM), point-solution ISVs, websites, and collaboration channels (Teams, Slack,...) * Effortless management of the entire hiring journey, from sourcing to workforce management * The ability to handle +500.000 conversations at the same time * Automation capabilities, freeing up resources, and accelerating your path to success Scotty AI automates and supports any business process as a conversation at spectacular speed and scale, both in- and outbound, in text and voice channels, and in more than 100 languages. Scotty's unique power lies in its ability to deliver a hyper-personalized experience to all involved parties. Candidates and hiring teams are in for an unforgettable experience at every step of the way.
Algomo
algomo.com
Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Answered.so
answered.so
Answered.so: AI-powered customer service with human expertise. Resolve up to 70% of customer issues with the GPT chatbot, Knowledge base, HelpHub, and intelligent Searchbar.
Messangi
messangi.com
Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Atom
atomchat.io
Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.
Pingbix
pingbix.com
Pingbix is an innovative online platform designed to streamline various business processes and enhance productivity through automation and intelligent solutions. Here are some key features and benefits of using Pingbix: * Task Management: Pingbix offers comprehensive tools for managing tasks and projects. Users can create, assign, and track tasks with ease, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks. * Communication Tools: The platform includes robust communication features, such as instant messaging and video conferencing, to facilitate seamless collaboration among team members. * Workflow Automation: Pingbix helps automate repetitive tasks and workflows, reducing the manual effort required and minimizing the risk of errors. * Integration Capabilities: It supports integration with a variety of other software and services, allowing users to connect their existing tools and streamline their workflows. * Data Analytics and Reporting: The platform provides powerful analytics and reporting features, helping businesses to make data-driven decisions and track performance metrics effectively. * Customizable Dashboards: Users can create personalized dashboards to monitor key metrics and keep track of important tasks and deadlines. * Security and Compliance: Pingbix prioritizes data security and compliance, ensuring that all user data is protected according to industry standards.
YourGPT
yourgpt.ai
YourGPT Chatbot simplifies the process of building custom, industry-specific chatbots without coding. Our next-gen AI and GPT-based chatbot builder allows users to quickly create and train bots with their own data in just a few minutes. Get the most out of AI and save time and money with YourGPT Chatbot. YourGPT offers cutting-edge AI and GPT products designed to meet your unique needs. * Boost customer support with our powerful AI chatbot * Create production-ready LLM Apps using LLM Spark.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, and Capital One trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.
AiSensy
m.aisensy.com
AiSensy is a Whatsapp Chatbot, CRM & Marketing Platform. You can Boost your Sales & Automate your Support, Send Broadcast messages to thousands of users and manage Whatsapp Contacts on AiSensy. * Choose from Pre-made NLP Chatbot Templates(Connect Google Dialogflow to Whatsapp) * Get a Verified Presence on Whatsapp (Green Tick) * Boost Sales & Automate Support
Swiftsell
swiftsell.biz
Swiftsell is a generative AI-enabled no-code tool through which consumer brands can automate their lead conversations seamlessly over various channels and enhance sales, marketing and customer satisfaction.
Unleash
unleash.so
Unleash uses AI to leverage all information in your SaaS tools by streamlining knowledge easily within company departments, whenever an employee needs it, wherever they prefer to work. Unleash achieves this through seamless integrations with your company's data sources such as Slack, Notion, Jira, Zendesk, and more, enabling every employee to find the information they are looking for by simply asking Unleash
Creative Virtual
creativevirtual.com
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognised in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and AI to deliver seamless, personalised, and scalable digital support for customers and employees. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in over 37 languages, providing both localised collaboration and international insights. Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, Australia, India, Singapore and Hong Kong.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.