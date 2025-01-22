Top Conversational Intelligence Software - Russia

Chaport

chaport.com

Chaport is an all-in-one messaging platform that provides a multi-channel live chat, chatbots, a knowledge base, and more. It helps businesses grow and thrive by providing them an easy way to engage with website visitors, get more qualified leads, boost sales, and improve customer service. Today Chaport is used by more than 30,000 teams all over the world. Why Chaport? Chaport offers you a set of powerful features to help you convert website visitors into loyal customers. Yet, it remains user-friendly and makes communication with customers as easy and enjoyable as chatting with friends. The installation process is simple and takes no more than 5 minutes. Just add a chat widget to your website and start answering your customers' questions. If you also need a chatbot, you can create it in minutes, thanks to Chaport's WYSIWYG chatbot builder. Key features: – Live chat: Talk to your customers in real time. – Chatbots: Let chatbots answer common questions and qualify leads. Offer instant help 24/7, even when your team is offline. – Knowledge base + FAQ bot: Provide your customers with a knowledge base and activate an FAQ bot to automatically suggest articles in the chat widget. – Integrations with Facebook, Viber, Telegram, etc.: Answer questions from all channels in one place. – Auto-invitations: Initiate more chats with your website visitors. – Saved replies: Prepare answer templates to frequently asked questions, answer in a few clicks, and save your time. – Typing insights: Read messages even before they are sent and answer faster. – Web-, desktop, and mobile apps: Chat with customers wherever you are. – Zapier & API: Integrate Chaport with your website more closely or connect it to third-party apps. – And much more... Sign up today and increase your sales! Free trial available.