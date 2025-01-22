Top Conversational Intelligence Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Conversational Intelligence Software is a suite of tools and technologies designed to interpret and respond to human language. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning, and data analytics, this software can understand the context and nuances of conversations, making interactions more productive and insightful.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a free live chat for online businesses to talk to their customers in real time. It offers you to build a 360° customer support system and to connect message funnels, offer calls, configure and customize freely.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Sobot
sobot.io
We offer contact center solutions, including both customer service and marketing. Our product range includes AI Chatbot, Live Chat, Voice, Ticketing. We commit to delivering an omnichannel and intelligent solution, ensuring seamless customer interactions across various channels. We have notable clients such as Samsung, OPPO, DFS, Philips, J&T, and Air Liquide. Additionally, we have established partnerships with industry giants like AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Meta. We want to empower businesses to achieve better customer experiences and higher satisfaction levels. Through providing cutting-edge solutions, we hope to drive success for our clients globally.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot is a chat bot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that allows you to automate your live stream's chat with moderation and new features, allowing you to spend more time entertaining your viewers.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional or promotional emails. Robust and easily scalable infrastructure Process millions of emails in minutes, and deliver them in 2 secs with a 99,4% of deliverability rate. Ready to support any volume of emails. Built for product teams and developers Simple and flexible integration, support all popular programming languages, <100 milliseconds median response time, 99.99% uptime SLA. 24/7 technical support from experienced engineers. Data centers worldwide Local deployments and storage ensure lower latencies and higher security. Remain fully compliant with regional regulations. Deliverability support A dedicated team of deliverability experts helps with onboarding, custom domain warm-up, and maximizing performance. Reporting and analytics Diagnose and resolve sending issues quickly with logs reports and webhooks. Track email performance, and get insights with full email analytics. Email Validation Use API or web application to identify high-risk contacts, remove invalid email addresses, and keep mailing lists clean. Protect sender reputation with a quality database and increase deliverability.
Trring Me
trringme.com
Trring Me is a WhatsApp for Business API Solution which enables businesses to chat with their customers over whatsapp in the same way they chat with their friends and family - with fast, simple, and secure messaging. Enterprises of all sizes can use their current customer engagement platforms to integrate with WhatsApp through the API and reply to their customers promptly with messages, notifications, shipping confirmations, appointment reminders, event tickets and promotions.
Teleform
teleform.io
Teleform is a no-code platform that empowers users to easily create, customize, and deploy engaging Telegram bots, streamlining digital communication with visual chatbot builder tools that eliminate the complexity of coding. Designed for both beginners and experienced creators, Teleform offers an intuitive interface that simplifies the process of chatbot creation from start to finish.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Norby AI
norby.io
Norby AI is a leading solution that provides businesses with an AI-powered chatbot for their websites. The chatbot is powered by advanced natural language processing technology to understand customer queries and provide quick, accurate responses. Norby AI's chatbot setup process involves just four simple steps: * Create an account on the Norby AI platform * Add a snippet of code to your website provided by Norby AI * Input your existing FAQs, product descriptions, documentation etc. that you want the chatbot to respond to * Your AI chatbot goes live on your website, ready to engage customers 24/7
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - chat for the site, the designer of chat bots for messengers. * Chat for the site. * Constructor of chat bots. * Development of chat bots.
Cody
meetcody.ai
Cody is an intelligent AI assistant like ChatGPT, but with the added benefit of being able to train it on your business, team, processes, and client data. You can use Cody as an employee to support your team in various ways: * Provide instant answers to business questions by analyzing your company's accumulated documents and acting as an expert on your processes. * Boost employee efficiency by providing instant answers, ideas, and ready-made work to help your team work smarter. * Troubleshoot issues and discover hidden features of your digital tools using support documentation. * Brainstorm ideas and provide suggestions drawing from the context of your past conversations with Cody. To use Cody, you can upload your company's files, documents, and data to build your own customized knowledge base. Cody then uses this information to provide tailored responses. Cody can be integrated into various tools like PowerPoint, PDF, Word, Discord, websites, and more. The platform emphasizes advanced data security and privacy, with features like AWS encryption, SOC II compliance, and customizable access controls. Cody is designed to empower teams by providing an AI assistant trained on their specific business context.
YourGPT
yourgpt.ai
YourGPT Chatbot simplifies the process of building custom, industry-specific chatbots without coding. Our next-gen AI and GPT-based chatbot builder allows users to quickly create and train bots with their own data in just a few minutes. Get the most out of AI and save time and money with YourGPT Chatbot. YourGPT offers cutting-edge AI and GPT products designed to meet your unique needs. * Boost customer support with our powerful AI chatbot * Create production-ready LLM Apps using LLM Spark.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc. WhatsTool Team is focused on building tools for WhatsApp and Small businesses who are running their business or marketing on WhatsApp. We are building more apps like WhatsSave which help businesses keep new numbers to utilize them for their growth.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% or more. Whether it's for WhatsApp, Web, or Messenger, anyone can create automated chatbot flows to better engage customers and increase conversion rates. Landbot is also leveraging recent advancements in GPT and AI to help make the chatbot building experience even more accessible, combining the no-code capabilities of Landbot with other Large Language Models.
DocsBot
docsbot.ai
DocsBot is an AI-powered chatbot that helps automate customer support and improve team productivity. It allows businesses to provide detailed and direct answers about their products, including code examples and formatted output. DocsBot can be easily added to websites through embeddable widgets and offers features like custom copywriting, where a customized ChatGPT is trained to know everything about a product, assisting in generating high-quality content. Additionally, DocsBot can reply to support tickets, serve as an internal knowledge bot, and be integrated into products via a powerful API.
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.
Acquire
acquire.io
Acquire equips enterprise teams with the digital tools they need to create the best customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, AI chatbots, live chat, and video calling, Acquire empowers teams to proactively resolve complex sales, service, and support issues in real-time across all channels. With Acquire, businesses can continuously engage customers while minimizing resolution time and redundancy. Acquire’s flexible and scalable software suite meets the customer service, sales, and support needs of any business — on any device. Acquire is headquartered in San Francisco. The company’s customers span the globe and include several Fortune 500 brands. Acquire is backed by groups like Base10, S28 Capital and Fathom Capital.
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' with users on personalised basis using inbuilt CRM features. Powerful bucketing of data generates insights and provides actionable data. We contrive a one stop digital intelligence hub for your brand. This eases the efforts taken to drive your digital strategy and brand identity with structured and powerful analytics & visualizations, free from the excess of complex social data. We help you with Real Time Experience, Thought Leadership & Crisis Management. Locobuzz also, enables businesses to leverage from the power of machine learning and NLP for creating an interactive experience using multilingual chatbots. We believe that the potential of conversational commerce can refine productivity by incorporating human intelligence into machine by means of AI.
Hubtype
hubtype.com
Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new technology that goes beyond chatbots and combines the best of graphical interfaces (like websites and mobile apps) that provide great UX and the best of messaging apps (such as WhatsApp, FB Messenger, etc) or webchat.
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha and other platforms enables management of all listings in a single interface. Building reputations By Implementing brand audit, intelligent response management and employing best practices for review generation. Increased Engagements Reach out to customers and prospects through the medium of ProManages unified chat integration and inquiries from multiple platforms. Enabled Utilitarian chat assistance with response templates, automated response, Chabot, and ticket routing. ProManage an emerging MaaS platform guides brands and businesses with discoverability across multiple platforms, enhanced engagement with customers and prospects, improve reviews and ratings, and a unified customer database. Integration Simplify your customer experience management by integrating Promanage with an existing tool.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping the future of communication by empowering companies to center all their workflows around meaningful conversations. From marketing and sales to support teams, SleekFlow streamlines business operations by leveraging its cutting-edge conversational AI capabilities. By automating routine tasks, optimizing customer interactions, and delivering unparalleled support, the customer-first solution empowers businesses to achieve unprecedented scalability and growth. SleekFlow is located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and the UAE. In 2022, the startup secured an $8M USD Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from AEF Greater Bay Area Fund and Transcend Capital Partners.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Ivy.ai
ivy.ai
Ivy.ai transcends the chatbot landscape as a scalable, AI-powered communication platform revolutionizing customer support. As the industry leader, Ivy offers high-IQ chatbot solutions tailored for higher education, healthcare, government, and the private sector, providing an enriched feature set that amplifies information access, slashes staff workload, and elevates operational efficiency through 24/7 autonomous omnichannel support. With cutting-edge AI, Ivy's chatbots orchestrate personalized, conversational assistance across web, SMS, voice, and email, reshaping support interactions into seamless, intelligent conversations.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more human-like conversation on text, gives them only the relevant information about your product/service, and asks them for their contact information at the right time. With this approach users don't get overwhelmed by all the information listed on a typical static landing page and they are focused on having one conversation with the chatbot. This increases the chances of the user giving their information and turning it into a lead for you. Trusted by 500+ global brands like Vodafone, American Express, Bosch, University of California, Adobe, Daimler, and more. Tars hosts the biggest chatbot template library in the world with more than 950+ chatbot templates across industries and use cases.
BotSpace
bot.space
BotSpace is an early-stage, fast-growing B2B platform for businesses to automate customer support and engagement on Whatsapp. Through our cutting-edge customer engagement software built on WhatsApp’s Business API, businesses are now able to have personalized conversations, be easily accessible, and engage with their customers in real-time - at scale! This is made possible through BotSpace's easy-to-use platform that can be made up and running in no time. As a result, small and medium businesses have embraced the platform rapidly, and thousands of customers across 13 countries are now using BotSpace within just a year of launch.
Zappr.AI
zappr.ai
Create an AI-powered chatbot that's trained using your data. By simply uploading a PDF or providing a website link, you can obtain a chatbot similar to ChatGPT that has the ability to answer any questions related to your document.
MegaCHAT
megachat247.com
MegaCHAT is a sales chatbot platform for omnichannel sales and marketing automation. It offers the following features: * Personalized, interactive conversations that can precisely capture micro-moments * Various "RoleBot" chatbots that can operate 24/7 like a real person * Integrated Quick-Commerce system for product display, inquiry, ordering, online payment, and shipping * Voice recognition (speech-to-text) support * Multiple payment method integration Key benefits and offerings include: * Free lifetime chatbot account and 3 MegaCHAT user licenses for new sign-ups * Free PARA enterprise branding package (worth HK$800) * 30% discount on upgrading to AI WorkBots like OrderBot, SocialBot, CouponBot * 1-hour onboarding training session (worth HK$2,500) *The platform emphasizes providing a better customer experience in marketing, sales, and management through the conversational commerce capabilities. It aims to help businesses create new sales opportunities through chatbot-driven interactions. MegaCHAT is offered by Parami Co Limited. The website provides information about the company, management team, blog, user manuals, and contact details.
SiteGPT
sitegpt.ai
SitesGPT is a web-based site builder software that uses Artificial Intelligence to build websites. It takes less than 1-minute to get your own professional website absolutely FREE.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
Experience the Benefits of Personalized AI with CustomGPT: Get Unique Insights and Solutions with AI Trained On Your Content
Chaport
chaport.com
Chaport is an all-in-one messaging platform that provides a multi-channel live chat, chatbots, a knowledge base, and more. It helps businesses grow and thrive by providing them an easy way to engage with website visitors, get more qualified leads, boost sales, and improve customer service. Today Chaport is used by more than 30,000 teams all over the world. Why Chaport? Chaport offers you a set of powerful features to help you convert website visitors into loyal customers. Yet, it remains user-friendly and makes communication with customers as easy and enjoyable as chatting with friends. The installation process is simple and takes no more than 5 minutes. Just add a chat widget to your website and start answering your customers' questions. If you also need a chatbot, you can create it in minutes, thanks to Chaport's WYSIWYG chatbot builder. Key features: – Live chat: Talk to your customers in real time. – Chatbots: Let chatbots answer common questions and qualify leads. Offer instant help 24/7, even when your team is offline. – Knowledge base + FAQ bot: Provide your customers with a knowledge base and activate an FAQ bot to automatically suggest articles in the chat widget. – Integrations with Facebook, Viber, Telegram, etc.: Answer questions from all channels in one place. – Auto-invitations: Initiate more chats with your website visitors. – Saved replies: Prepare answer templates to frequently asked questions, answer in a few clicks, and save your time. – Typing insights: Read messages even before they are sent and answer faster. – Web-, desktop, and mobile apps: Chat with customers wherever you are. – Zapier & API: Integrate Chaport with your website more closely or connect it to third-party apps. – And much more... Sign up today and increase your sales! Free trial available.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino’s, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, Randstad, Tiket.com, Lulu Group International, Arabic Radio Network, Papa Johns, Hyundai, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, OYO, Skoda Auto, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.
Botmother
botmother.com
Botmother is a single platform for creating and launching chatbots of any complexity without programming. With the visual builder, bots are built from ready-made blocks by simple drag and drop. Implement any of your ideas without a single line of code. We do not limit the scenario size or the users number. For a quick start, there are ready-made templates with popular bot scenarios. You can connect them with a messenger and use them as they are, or change them to suit your needs. You won't have to create separate bots for different messengers. One bot built in the Botmother builder will be able to work on Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future customers which is available 24/7, responds instantly, totally reliable, and speaks the customer language. Add a chatbot to any vertical like Real Estate, Insurance, Finance, Healthcare, Automotive, SaaS, Banking, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and Education to cater to multiple use-cases. With WotNot's No-code Bot Builder, you can build bots fairly easily with an intuitive visual builder. Manage multiple bots for different activities based on the triggers and conditions defined by you. Also, WotNot offers a done-for-you service wherein our team of experienced conversation design experts understand your needs and carefully create a conversation flow that matches the needs of your business and keep optimizing the flow by reviewing the results. Join 3000+ businesses across the world trusting WotNot with their customer interactions.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Cohere
cohere.com
Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Our world-class AI is uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere’s platform is cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be deployed on virtual private cloud (VPC) or even on-site to meet companies where their data is, offering the highest levels of flexibility and control. Founded by Google Brain alumni and a co-author of the seminal Transformer research paper, Cohere is on a mission to transform enterprises and their products with AI that unlocks a more intuitive way to generate, search, and summarize information than ever before. We are backed by group of global institutional and strategic investors including Index Ventures, Oracle, NVIDIA, Salesforce Ventures, Inovia Capital, DTCP, Mirae Asset, Radical Ventures, Section 32, and Tiger Global, as well as several AI luminaries, including Geoffrey Hinton, Jeff Dean, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun.
Alendei
alendei.com
Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
Mevo
usemevo.com
Mevo is an easy-to-use chatbot builder that comes with rule-based and AI-powered options, lots of templates, and more. With Mevo, you can build and publish a chatbot page, and integrate it as a popup to your landing page in minutes without any coding experience, thanks to its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. Mevo offers a variety of features to make your information-collecting experience smoother, including engagement analytics, session replays, and the ability to export your data in CSV format. You can also customize your chatbot with your own branding and set initial and fallback messages for your bot to use in case of no response.
Messangi
messangi.com
Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Swiftsell
swiftsell.biz
Swiftsell is a generative AI-enabled no-code tool through which consumer brands can automate their lead conversations seamlessly over various channels and enhance sales, marketing and customer satisfaction.
Answered.so
answered.so
Answered.so: AI-powered customer service with human expertise. Resolve up to 70% of customer issues with the GPT chatbot, Knowledge base, HelpHub, and intelligent Searchbar.
Algomo
algomo.com
Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Lucy
lucy.ai
Lucy is a one-stop AI-powered knowledge platform for all the data an organization owns and licenses. She was shaped by the needs of our clients and she continues to evolve with the market. Lucy exists to amaze, delight, and empower knowledge workers.
