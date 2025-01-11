App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Top Conversational Intelligence Software - Pakistan
Conversational Intelligence Software is a suite of tools and technologies designed to interpret and respond to human language. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning, and data analytics, this software can understand the context and nuances of conversations, making interactions more productive and insightful.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc. WhatsTool Team is focused on building tools for WhatsApp and Small businesses who are running their business or marketing on WhatsApp. We are building more apps like WhatsSave which help businesses keep new numbers to utilize them for their growth.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
WATI
wati.io
Reimagining customer engagement, Wati is the leading conversational platform built on WhatsApp's Business API. Our easy-to-use software empowers 8,000+ businesses across 100+ countries to deliver personalized, real-time conversations at scale. With innovative AI solutions, we're transforming how companies communicate: * Shared inboxes allow seamless collaboration * Powerful automation boosts efficiency * Broadcast messaging engages customers * Intelligent chatbots provide instant support As a fast-growing global SaaS startup, we're passionate about using technology to build meaningful relationships between businesses and customers. Our talented, driven team is united by a vision to empower organizations and redefine connections through meaningful conversations.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns passive website traffic into active leads and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive and not ready to buy. On average, 98% of site visitors leave without converting. These low conversion rates can plague performance. So they’re on a mission to align and empower marketing and sales teams to convert better and create new commercial efficiencies together. They do this through: * Engaging onsite bots to drive conversion journeys * Powerful personalization to improve user experience * Company identification to identify prospects * User journey mapping to map sales cycles * Analytics to understand users * AI to answer user questions automatically based on site content * Sales alerts to support commercial teams * CRM integration to bring it all together * Leadoo also comes with a dedicated team of conversion experts who set up and constantly optimize conversion journeys through the site. For 800 Leadoo clients over their first 12 months with them, they found the average increase in base conversion rates was 74%. In simple terms, Leadoo provides all the tools and insights needed to: * Identify website visitors * Activate them onsite * Nurture them during their buying journeys * Ultimately convert more of them into customers
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
SiteGPT
sitegpt.ai
SitesGPT is a web-based site builder software that uses Artificial Intelligence to build websites. It takes less than 1-minute to get your own professional website absolutely FREE.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for business, your website, and your mobile app. Supports intelligent paths, train, copy, analytics, and private labeling. Using Engati you can leverage the power of machine learning, NLP/NLU to design your very own chatbot and engage your customers in 50+ languages.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a comprehensive communication solution designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline sales processes through the use of WhatsApp Business APIs. This platform enables businesses to convert customer interactions into actionable insights, utilizing advanced WhatsApp Chatbots to facilitate seamless communication. By leveraging these tools, organizations can efficiently manage customer inquiries, generate leads, and ultimately drive sales growth. Targeted primarily at businesses seeking to optimize their customer communication strategies, Gallabox caters to a diverse range of industries. Its user-friendly interface and multi-agent shared inbox allow teams to collaborate effectively, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered. The platform is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely heavily on customer interaction, such as e-commerce, service providers, and customer support teams. With Gallabox, companies can implement WhatsApp drip campaigns and broadcast messages tailored to specific audience segments, enhancing their marketing efforts and improving customer retention. One of the standout features of Gallabox is its integration capabilities. The platform offers straightforward plug-and-play options that allow businesses to connect with existing systems and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. This includes popular platforms such as Zoho, Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, WebEngage, Razorpay, and Shiprocket. By integrating WhatsApp into their current workflows, businesses can streamline operations and ensure a cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. Additionally, Gallabox's WhatsApp Chatbots play a crucial role in automating customer interactions. These intelligent bots can handle a variety of tasks, from answering frequently asked questions to guiding customers through the purchasing process. This not only reduces the workload on human agents but also ensures that customers receive timely responses, enhancing overall satisfaction. The ability to convert conversations into smart actions further empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and tailor their offerings to meet customer needs. Overall, Gallabox provides a robust solution for businesses looking to harness the power of WhatsApp for customer engagement. With its focus on ease of use, integration flexibility, and automation capabilities, Gallabox stands out as a valuable tool for organizations aiming to improve their communication strategies and drive sales growth.
BotSpace
bot.space
BotSpace is an early-stage, fast-growing B2B platform for businesses to automate customer support and engagement on Whatsapp. Through our cutting-edge customer engagement software built on WhatsApp’s Business API, businesses are now able to have personalized conversations, be easily accessible, and engage with their customers in real-time - at scale! This is made possible through BotSpace's easy-to-use platform that can be made up and running in no time. As a result, small and medium businesses have embraced the platform rapidly, and thousands of customers across 13 countries are now using BotSpace within just a year of launch.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, and Capital One trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of consumer records to build email outreach campaigns for any audience. Customers.ai sales outreach automations are used by over a million businesses world wide, across every business vertical and country in the world.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% or more. Whether it's for WhatsApp, Web, or Messenger, anyone can create automated chatbot flows to better engage customers and increase conversion rates. Landbot is also leveraging recent advancements in GPT and AI to help make the chatbot building experience even more accessible, combining the no-code capabilities of Landbot with other Large Language Models.
orimon.ai
orimon.ai
Orimon AI is a state-of-the-art Generative AI chatbot platform designed to transform how businesses interact with their customers. Our platform excels in delivering natural, human-like conversations, providing an unparalleled experience for users and driving sales and customer satisfaction to new heights. At the heart of Orimon AI is the ability to conduct conversation commerce seamlessly. Whether integrated with Shopify, WooCommerce, or utilizing a custom product sheet, our chatbots engage customers like a seasoned salesperson. They respond to queries, recommend products, and close sales, mimicking the intuitiveness of a real-person interaction. This feature is especially beneficial for e-commerce sites, enabling them to leverage AI for boosting sales and enhancing customer journey. Another standout feature of Orimon AI is its advanced live chat functionality, offering a perfect blend of AI efficiency and human touch. When complex queries arise, or a personal touch is needed, the platform smoothly transitions the interaction to human agents, ensuring customer queries are always handled with care. Orimon AI’s versatility extends to its broad integration capabilities. It seamlessly connects with various messaging channels, including website chat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Direct Messaging, Slack, and Discord, ensuring your business is accessible across the platforms your customers use the most. Furthermore, our platform integrates with leading automation tools and CRMs like Zapier, Pabbly Connect, HubSpot, and Salesforce. This integration enables efficient lead processing and management, ensuring that every interaction is captured and utilized for business growth. Our platform is not limited to customer-facing roles; it also includes use cases for internal business operations. From simple support query handling to complex sales processes, lead qualification, and even serving as an internal assistant for HR, support, and sales teams, Orimon AI is a versatile tool designed to cater to various business needs. In summary, Orimon AI is more than just a chatbot; it's a comprehensive, AI-powered communication solution that enhances every aspect of your business interaction. It's an investment in cutting-edge technology that promises not just to meet but exceed the evolving demands of digital commerce and customer service.
FranklyAI
frankly.ai
FranklyAI is a company that provides training services and a Microsoft Teams integration to help organizations and individuals unlock the power of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. Key points about FranklyAI: * Training Services: FranklyAI offers core training programs to help organizations and individuals gain mastery in using generative AI tools and technologies. * FranklyAI for Microsoft Teams: This is a Microsoft Teams app that provides secure, moderated access to generative AI capabilities directly within the Teams platform. This allows employees to utilize AI assistants like ChatGPT in a controlled corporate environment. * Bespoke Solutions: FranklyAI also develops customized generative AI solutions tailored to the specific needs and requirements of their business clients. The website highlights how organizations that embrace generative AI are expected to outperform those that don't, as it can boost employee productivity and save time and money. The FranklyAI Teams app is positioned as a way to unlock the potential of these technologies while maintaining security and control. The site includes customer testimonials, information about FranklyAI's team and approach, as well as examples of their work featured in various media outlets. Overall, Frankly.ai seems to be focused on driving the adoption of generative AI technologies within the enterprise space through their training, software integrations, and custom solutions.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
Experience the Benefits of Personalized AI with CustomGPT: Get Unique Insights and Solutions with AI Trained On Your Content
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Autoresponder Bot
pageautoresponder.com
Autoresponder Bot is a Facebook and Instagram autoresponder software that allows you to: * Instantly Send Custom Replies and Private Messages: Configure the software to automatically reply to new comments or direct messages across your Facebook posts and Instagram stories with customized responses. * Messenger Bot for Automated Responses: Set up an automated chatbot to respond in a specific order to new direct messages based on keywords. * Giveaways and Contests Module: Quickly increase engagement on your Facebook page by running contests and giveaways. Key features of Autoresponder Bot include: * 100% compatibility with Facebook's Terms of Use * Easy to use and configure, no installation required * No limits on the number of replies or direct messages * Supports multiple languages * Automatically detects and removes offensive content or spam * Ability to auto-reply to comments on various post types (ads, boosted posts, videos, etc.) * Option to auto-reply with specific keywords, links, emails, tagged friends, etc. * Personalization using tags like user's name, date, keyword, etc. * Unlimited keyword lists, templates, and private message options * Facebook contest module to encourage user engagement The software is cloud-based, meaning you don't need to install anything on your computer, and it can run in the background 24/7, even when your computer is off. It's marketed as a solution to help businesses save time on moderating their Facebook and Instagram interactions.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Alltius
alltius.ai
Alltius is a GenAI platform which effortlessly powers enterprise applications, websites and contact centres. With Alltius, you can create skillful, secure and accurate AI assistants that can 2X sales & reduce support costs by 50% in weeks. Modern digital sales and support journeys are broken. Despite high investments to improve them, customers still wait a long time to resolve their queries by support agents whereas buyers face irrelevant pitches by sales agents. Alltius transforms sales, support and customer interactions with AI assistants that help sales agents sell more, support agents close tickets & customers find information they need. Alltius’ customers saw 2X increase in sales, 1.9X in self-serve ticket deflection and 5X in ticket resolution time within weeks of implementation. Alltius is powering largest organizations in insurance, financial services, SaaS, consulting and more. Alltius distinguishes itself from DIY projects, traditional chatbot and other AI tools with it’s comprehensive features & capabilities: * Versatility in terms of options to create AI assistants Knowledge Sources: Alltius integrates with a wide range of sources including APIs, URLs, documents, tickets, videos, structured databases, images, charts, and more. Skills: It is capable of performing diverse tasks such as answering queries, creating sales pitches, data comparison, writing to databases, ticket creation, labelling, and drafting emails. Channels: AI chatbots can be deployed in various channels including APIs, widgets, Slack, and others. * Time to Value : Alltius delivers ROI within weeks with ability to Create and coach AI assistants in minutes, test and go-live in a day Get customer insights, product improvement recommendations & more from day 1 Auto-update your FAQs And more. * Accuracy: Use Gen AI assistants that are hallucination free with our advanced segmentation and knowledge technologies. * Cost Efficiency: Deploy AI assistants at 1/10th cost of DIY projects with efficient caching, self hosted solutions and non-LLM workflows. * Scalability: Operate at enterprise scale volumes with comfortably managing over 100k queries daily. * Security: An extremely secure platform with SOC2 Type 2 and ISO certified solutions, with optional private cloud for ultimate data protection. Along with the platform, alltius’ expert team with AI experts from CMU, BCG, Google, Meta and more work alongside you to reach your Gen AI goals. Assist every lead or customer; instantly, easily with alltius.
nativeMsg
nativemsg.com
NativeMsg specializes in creating innovative conversational experiences for businesses using artificial intelligence (AI) and rich messaging channels. Our platform consolidates disparate communication channels like SMS, RCS (Rich Communication Services), Google's Business Messages, and social media into one unified interface, enabling businesses to engage with customers more effectively. These solutions help businesses improve customer service, enhance engagement, drive sales, and increase overall efficiency. In addition, NativeMsg provides analytics and reporting features that offer insights into customer behavior and interaction patterns. The platform can integrate with existing CRM systems, which helps businesses track and manage customer conversations more efficiently. These solutions are built around chatbots and AI, making interactions seamless, personalized, and instantaneous, with availability 24/7. Our technology is designed to be scalable and flexible, ensuring it can accommodate businesses' growth and changing needs across different industries.
Tiny Talk
tinytalk.ai
Tiny Talk is a Software as a Service platform that enables users to build and deploy chatbots in minutes. It provides an intuitive interface and tools to create custom chatbots using large language models. Tiny Talk allows users to train their chatbots using their own data or documents, customize their behavior, and integrate them into websites, messaging platforms like WhatsApp, or other applications through APIs. Users can create knowledge bases, scrape web urls and generate leads from visitors. Overall, Tiny Talk empowers users to leverage chatbot technology to automate customer support, increase e-commerce sales, capture and qualify leads, collect feedback, offer technical support or streamline HR, business and onboarding operations of a workforce.
Tovie AI
tovie.ai
Tovie AI provides a wide range of AI-powered solutions specifically designed to improve engagement and service for businesses across several industries. Their offerings include custom chatbots and voice bots which can be applied to varied uses such as customer support in contact centers, public services, hospitality and insurance among others. The software also allows for seamless interaction with corporate data, improving business optimization potential. They propose tailored solutions for debt collection and enhanced retail services with a shop assistant feature. Their technology can also easily be adapted by mobile operators and applied in the banking sector. Keeping security as top priority, Tovie AIs financial services are certified valid and compliant with IBM. As part of their mission to boost digital business growth, Tovie AI presents a unique Generative AI expertise which can transform data into actionable insights, as demonstrated in their work with the University of Lincoln. They offer Tovie Platform and Tovie Cloud among their products. Overall, Tovie AI has shown strategic use of AI to drive businesses forward, as reflected in their success stories.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
Inbenta
inbenta.com
Inbenta is a conversational AI platform that helps companies improve customer experience and reduce costs through intelligent automation. Use Cases: Customer Service, IT Helpdesk, Marketing & Sales, HR, Digital Transformation. Products: Chatbot, Search, Benti (case management/ticketing), Knowledge, Digital Instructor (interactive product demos). Technology: Proprietary AI, AI Platform, Generative AI Integration. Competitive Advantage: Inbenta's conversational AI has been trained on billions of customer interactions over a decade, across industries, making it proven to improve customer experience. Customers & Industries: Inbenta serves over 1,000 companies globally across industries like banking, travel, government, e-commerce, technology, healthcare, insurance, utilities, and telecommunications.
Pingbix
pingbix.com
Pingbix is an innovative online platform designed to streamline various business processes and enhance productivity through automation and intelligent solutions. Here are some key features and benefits of using Pingbix: * Task Management: Pingbix offers comprehensive tools for managing tasks and projects. Users can create, assign, and track tasks with ease, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks. * Communication Tools: The platform includes robust communication features, such as instant messaging and video conferencing, to facilitate seamless collaboration among team members. * Workflow Automation: Pingbix helps automate repetitive tasks and workflows, reducing the manual effort required and minimizing the risk of errors. * Integration Capabilities: It supports integration with a variety of other software and services, allowing users to connect their existing tools and streamline their workflows. * Data Analytics and Reporting: The platform provides powerful analytics and reporting features, helping businesses to make data-driven decisions and track performance metrics effectively. * Customizable Dashboards: Users can create personalized dashboards to monitor key metrics and keep track of important tasks and deadlines. * Security and Compliance: Pingbix prioritizes data security and compliance, ensuring that all user data is protected according to industry standards.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the "fastest, easiest way to build custom chatbots and GPTs" without requiring extensive technical expertise. * Flexible Integration: The platform supports integration with thousands of apps and allows users to connect their tools and teams to gain a competitive edge. * Cutting-Edge AI: ChatBotBuilder.ai leverages the latest large language models (LLMs) and AI technologies to power sophisticated chatbots and GPTs. * Customization: Users can customize the appearance, functionality, and behavior of their chatbots using the platform's user-friendly interface. * Cross-Channel Support: Chatbots can be integrated across multiple channels, including websites, social media, email, and voice. * Marketing Tools: The platform provides built-in marketing features to help users engage customers more effectively through their chatbots. * Analytics: Robust analytics capabilities allow users to track and optimize the performance of their chatbots. The website positions ChatBotBuilder.ai as the "World's Best AI Chatbot Builder in 2024", catering to businesses and organizations looking to automate customer service, simplify communication, and enhance user experiences through the power of AI. The platform offers both a Pro Plan for individual users and a White Label Enterprise plan for agencies and larger organizations looking to create their own branded chatbot solutions. Overall, ChatBotBuilder.ai seems to be a comprehensive, no-code platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to leverage the benefits of advanced AI chatbots and generative AI models.
tolk.ai
tolk.ai
tolk.ai is the customer relationship automation platform designed for business executives. No-code automation platform for customer support and lead generation. AI powered, our smart virtual agents solve or triage your customers' queries dynamically.
Rebotify
rebotify.com
Rebotify is an online bot platform. Use Rebotify to create chat bot for Facebook, Slack, WeChat & more. It only takes 5 minutes to build and launch your bot. No programming required, just draw a flowchart. Build once, publish anywhere. Make your own bot today. It is free. Rebotify's easy-to-use automation solution helps businesses of all sizes increase conversions, empower employees and reduce costs with AI-powered chatbots.
Creative Virtual
creativevirtual.com
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognised in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and AI to deliver seamless, personalised, and scalable digital support for customers and employees. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in over 37 languages, providing both localised collaboration and international insights. Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, Australia, India, Singapore and Hong Kong.
WeConnect.chat
weconnect.chat
The all-in-one conversational AI platform Supercharge your business with WeConnect.chat’s conversational AI interfaces. Streamline lead generation, elevate customer support, revolutionize onboarding, and unlock limitless possibilities with a custom AI chatbot. Seamlessly integrate rule-based components and harness the potential of a multi-channel agent dashboard.
3Dolphins
3dolphins.ai
3Dolphins.ai was developed by PT InMotion Inovasi Teknologi (InMotion) to help businesses accelerate their digital customer experience. Built as enterprise, cloud, or on-premise solutions, our approach enables seamless collaboration between technology and people. InMotion (PT. InMotion Inovasi Teknologi) is an Indonesia-based technology company with primarily focus is helping businesses to thrive customer experience using new technologies and customer-facing channels. We served many industries such as Finance, Automotive, Online Travel, Education, Public Sector, and etc.
Rapidbott
rapidbott.com
Rapidbott (Automate your business without coding) is an all in one messenger marketing & conversational commerce platform where users can build and deploy messenger chatbots on their own. * Design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. * Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering * Targeted content and anticipating their reactions. With our built-in AI-NLP technology, it will become easy for the chatbots to understand the queries from the consumers. Get Started today with Rapidbott and get connected with your audience 24*7. Let your bot do the job instead. Get your business automated with bots. Follow us for latest news and updates and get in touch with us to get your business automated.
AIChatbot
aichatbot.so
AIChatbot is an ai powered conversational chatbot builder for customer support.AIChatbot enables you to create a custom GPT chatbot trained from your own data. This is achieved by uploading your website URL, PDF files, or sitemap. The AIChatbot can respond to customer inquiries in multiple languages and provides the convenience of embedding the chatbot widget directly onto your website
AIhelp
aihelp.net
AIhelp is a global customer support platform company headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company now has over 80 employees and serves 12,000 customers in 32 countries and territories. It’s designed for companies that keen for customer relationships and satisfaction to make it more strong, personal, and productive. We aim to prompt companies to provide great support and then mature service and proactive engagement through providing them all tools and tech-infrastructures that designed to be easy-to-use with over 20 languages. AIhelp is an AI Customer Support Platform for the purpose of messaging and operations for both of Mobile and Web including many of customer support functions such as In-App messaging, AI chat bot, Auto-check Form, Push Notifications, Alerts, Spotlight, App indexing and more. It enables you provide personalized support using Machine Learning for powerful cloud-based analytics to drive higher rankings and retention and solve customer issues instantly and its highly efficient to make sense of massive amounts of data that lead customers stay happy and satisfied.
Alendei
alendei.com
Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
Jetlink
jetlink.io
Communication between people and businesses is changing forever, and messaging will play a central role today and for years to come. Convergence of social and mobile is shaping customer behavior and expectations. They ask things right now, right here. Jetlink brings the "Power of Now" with omnichannel messaging and sophisticated enterprise chatbots to your enterprise. We believe this is the revolution in commerce and customer support. Jetlink allows you to deliver delightful conversational sales & support experiences where your customers already are. Jetink is positioned as the A.I. powered central communication platform for the customer touch points such as Web chat, IVR, social messaging apps, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Skype, Slack, Teams and, in-app messaging.
Teleform
teleform.io
Teleform is a no-code platform that empowers users to easily create, customize, and deploy engaging Telegram bots, streamlining digital communication with visual chatbot builder tools that eliminate the complexity of coding. Designed for both beginners and experienced creators, Teleform offers an intuitive interface that simplifies the process of chatbot creation from start to finish.
AiSensy
m.aisensy.com
AiSensy is a Whatsapp Chatbot, CRM & Marketing Platform. You can Boost your Sales & Automate your Support, Send Broadcast messages to thousands of users and manage Whatsapp Contacts on AiSensy. * Choose from Pre-made NLP Chatbot Templates(Connect Google Dialogflow to Whatsapp) * Get a Verified Presence on Whatsapp (Green Tick) * Boost Sales & Automate Support
Swiftsell
swiftsell.biz
Swiftsell is a generative AI-enabled no-code tool through which consumer brands can automate their lead conversations seamlessly over various channels and enhance sales, marketing and customer satisfaction.
Unleash
unleash.so
Unleash uses AI to leverage all information in your SaaS tools by streamlining knowledge easily within company departments, whenever an employee needs it, wherever they prefer to work. Unleash achieves this through seamless integrations with your company's data sources such as Slack, Notion, Jira, Zendesk, and more, enabling every employee to find the information they are looking for by simply asking Unleash
Atom
atomchat.io
Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.
Thinkstack
thinkstack.ai
Thinkstack, we believe AI should make conversations easier, not harder. Our tool empowers you to quickly build AI-powered chatbots that feel like real conversations. With thinkstack, you can: * Arm your chatbot with knowledge from your website, documents, and more. We'll extract and structure the key details. * Customize your chatbot's look and feel to match your brand. * Integrate chatbot seamlessly into your website for personalized support. * Handle multiple languages with ease. * Collect lead information. We handle artificial intelligence so you can focus on real connections.
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilitate Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
Messangi
messangi.com
Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Metanoz
metanoz.com
Metanoz AI is a virtual chatbot solution designed to offer problem-solving services to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses. Our team of experts and specialists is dedicated to providing accurate and reliable solutions to your problems 24/7. We understand the challenges that individuals and businesses face in today's fast-paced world. Our goal is to help you overcome these challenges and achieve your objectives. We specialize in a wide range of fields, including health and disease-related solutions, business solutions, Search Engine Optimization, Automobile Mechanics, Makeup Artistry, Film Criticism, Astrology, History, Scientific Data Visualization, Yoga, Social Media Influence, Tech Reviews, Interior Decoration, Accounting, Medicine, Web Design Consulting, Real Estate, Mental Health, Personal Training, Career Counseling, Philosophy, Motivation, Travel, Spoken English Instruction, and Copywriting. We have assembled a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who are passionate about their fields of expertise. Our experts are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to provide you with the best possible solutions to your problems. We take pride in our ability to deliver timely and accurate solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. At Metanoz AI, we are committed to providing excellent customer service. We understand that every client has different needs and requirements, and we strive to ensure that all our clients receive personalized attention. We are always available to answer your questions, provide guidance, and help you navigate through any challenges you may face. Our mission is to help individuals and businesses achieve their goals by providing them with the best possible solutions to their problems. We believe that by leveraging the latest technology and the expertise of our professionals, we can help our clients overcome any obstacle and achieve success. We are constantly expanding our services and expertise to better serve our clients. Our team is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in our respective fields. We invest heavily in research and development to ensure that we remain at the forefront of our industry.