App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Conversational Intelligence Software - Philippines
Conversational Intelligence Software is a suite of tools and technologies designed to interpret and respond to human language. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning, and data analytics, this software can understand the context and nuances of conversations, making interactions more productive and insightful.
Submit New App
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc. WhatsTool Team is focused on building tools for WhatsApp and Small businesses who are running their business or marketing on WhatsApp. We are building more apps like WhatsSave which help businesses keep new numbers to utilize them for their growth.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot is a chat bot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that allows you to automate your live stream's chat with moderation and new features, allowing you to spend more time entertaining your viewers.
Chaport
chaport.com
Chaport is an all-in-one messaging platform that provides a multi-channel live chat, chatbots, a knowledge base, and more. It helps businesses grow and thrive by providing them an easy way to engage with website visitors, get more qualified leads, boost sales, and improve customer service. Today Chaport is used by more than 30,000 teams all over the world. Why Chaport? Chaport offers you a set of powerful features to help you convert website visitors into loyal customers. Yet, it remains user-friendly and makes communication with customers as easy and enjoyable as chatting with friends. The installation process is simple and takes no more than 5 minutes. Just add a chat widget to your website and start answering your customers' questions. If you also need a chatbot, you can create it in minutes, thanks to Chaport's WYSIWYG chatbot builder. Key features: – Live chat: Talk to your customers in real time. – Chatbots: Let chatbots answer common questions and qualify leads. Offer instant help 24/7, even when your team is offline. – Knowledge base + FAQ bot: Provide your customers with a knowledge base and activate an FAQ bot to automatically suggest articles in the chat widget. – Integrations with Facebook, Viber, Telegram, etc.: Answer questions from all channels in one place. – Auto-invitations: Initiate more chats with your website visitors. – Saved replies: Prepare answer templates to frequently asked questions, answer in a few clicks, and save your time. – Typing insights: Read messages even before they are sent and answer faster. – Web-, desktop, and mobile apps: Chat with customers wherever you are. – Zapier & API: Integrate Chaport with your website more closely or connect it to third-party apps. – And much more... Sign up today and increase your sales! Free trial available.
Joonbot
joonbot.com
Joonbot is a no-code and easy-to-use chatbot builder to boost your conversions. With Joonbot, you can guide, collect and push information to your audience in no time. Some use cases: Get more qualified leads Increase sales Automate customer resolutions
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and are easily embeddable into your advertising, websites, mobile apps, social media, SMS and email communication. In addition, there are over 1000 pre-made content pieces and funnels that are optimized to improve conversion so you can change the questions, make a few tweaks so it's consistent with your brand and have your own interactive content ready in minutes.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a free live chat for online businesses to talk to their customers in real time. It offers you to build a 360° customer support system and to connect message funnels, offer calls, configure and customize freely.
Botmaker
botmaker.com
Botmaker is the most advanced conversational platform that allows you to give smart and fast answers to your customers in all digital channels. Build digital experiences with hybrid bots and live agents. Grow your business with automated solutions for chat commerce, customer service, and help desk operations. Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform allows you to understand and anticipate your customers' needs and requests. We are WhatsApp Solution Providers and Messenger Partners.
Selz
selz.com
Selz is a simple eCommerce platform that enables you to create online stores, sell from existing websites, or sell through social networks. Selz gives you all the tools you need to build your online presence, sell your products, market to your customers and track sales. Selz is ideal for individuals and small businesses who want to sell physical products, digital products and services. To find out more visit www.selz.com.
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future customers which is available 24/7, responds instantly, totally reliable, and speaks the customer language. Add a chatbot to any vertical like Real Estate, Insurance, Finance, Healthcare, Automotive, SaaS, Banking, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and Education to cater to multiple use-cases. With WotNot's No-code Bot Builder, you can build bots fairly easily with an intuitive visual builder. Manage multiple bots for different activities based on the triggers and conditions defined by you. Also, WotNot offers a done-for-you service wherein our team of experienced conversation design experts understand your needs and carefully create a conversation flow that matches the needs of your business and keep optimizing the flow by reviewing the results. Join 3000+ businesses across the world trusting WotNot with their customer interactions.
WATI
wati.io
Reimagining customer engagement, Wati is the leading conversational platform built on WhatsApp's Business API. Our easy-to-use software empowers 8,000+ businesses across 100+ countries to deliver personalized, real-time conversations at scale. With innovative AI solutions, we're transforming how companies communicate: * Shared inboxes allow seamless collaboration * Powerful automation boosts efficiency * Broadcast messaging engages customers * Intelligent chatbots provide instant support As a fast-growing global SaaS startup, we're passionate about using technology to build meaningful relationships between businesses and customers. Our talented, driven team is united by a vision to empower organizations and redefine connections through meaningful conversations.
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for business, your website, and your mobile app. Supports intelligent paths, train, copy, analytics, and private labeling. Using Engati you can leverage the power of machine learning, NLP/NLU to design your very own chatbot and engage your customers in 50+ languages.
My AskAI
myaskai.com
My AskAI is your AI customer support chatbot, available 24/7 to give instant answers to your customers on your site or over email. Trained on your company's knowledge your chatbot ensures your customers always have an answer to their questions and will pass them over to your (human) team if it is unable to answer, giving the best of both worlds and increasing customer satisfaction and retention. Find out what your common issues or questions are in an instant with AI insights so you can spend less time on generic queries and more time developing your product. We see on average 79% of conversations are resolved directly by the AI across our users, saving thousands of hours of support time that can be spent on more strategic opportunities. Reduce your support requests by over 50%, overnight, with My AskAI.
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered personal assistant platform that integrates advanced AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and PaLM, Meta's Llama, and Anthropic's Claude. It offers a unified experience through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, providing solutions tailored to individual needs. Features include pre-built chat prompts, custom workflows, and seamless integration with third-party tools. Get Answer is designed to enhance productivity and simplify tasks for users ranging from students and developers to business owners and designers.
YourGPT
yourgpt.ai
YourGPT Chatbot simplifies the process of building custom, industry-specific chatbots without coding. Our next-gen AI and GPT-based chatbot builder allows users to quickly create and train bots with their own data in just a few minutes. Get the most out of AI and save time and money with YourGPT Chatbot. YourGPT offers cutting-edge AI and GPT products designed to meet your unique needs. * Boost customer support with our powerful AI chatbot * Create production-ready LLM Apps using LLM Spark.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, and Capital One trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.
AiSensy
m.aisensy.com
AiSensy is a Whatsapp Chatbot, CRM & Marketing Platform. You can Boost your Sales & Automate your Support, Send Broadcast messages to thousands of users and manage Whatsapp Contacts on AiSensy. * Choose from Pre-made NLP Chatbot Templates(Connect Google Dialogflow to Whatsapp) * Get a Verified Presence on Whatsapp (Green Tick) * Boost Sales & Automate Support
Swiftsell
swiftsell.biz
Swiftsell is a generative AI-enabled no-code tool through which consumer brands can automate their lead conversations seamlessly over various channels and enhance sales, marketing and customer satisfaction.
Unleash
unleash.so
Unleash uses AI to leverage all information in your SaaS tools by streamlining knowledge easily within company departments, whenever an employee needs it, wherever they prefer to work. Unleash achieves this through seamless integrations with your company's data sources such as Slack, Notion, Jira, Zendesk, and more, enabling every employee to find the information they are looking for by simply asking Unleash
Atom
atomchat.io
Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.
Jetlink
jetlink.io
Communication between people and businesses is changing forever, and messaging will play a central role today and for years to come. Convergence of social and mobile is shaping customer behavior and expectations. They ask things right now, right here. Jetlink brings the "Power of Now" with omnichannel messaging and sophisticated enterprise chatbots to your enterprise. We believe this is the revolution in commerce and customer support. Jetlink allows you to deliver delightful conversational sales & support experiences where your customers already are. Jetink is positioned as the A.I. powered central communication platform for the customer touch points such as Web chat, IVR, social messaging apps, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Skype, Slack, Teams and, in-app messaging.
Netomi
netomi.com
Backed by the world’s top AI leaders and trusted by the largest global brands, Netomi is the leader in customer experience AI for enterprises. Netomi provides multimodal and omnichannel Sanctioned Generative AI, ensuring brand-safe conversations at scale with built-in AI governance controls for accuracy, security, and data privacy. Our innovative AI deployment guarantees cost savings, operational efficiencies, and boosts in customer satisfaction, loyalty, revenue, and profitability. Netomi’s no-code solution deploys in weeks, scales automatically, and offers comprehensive tools for non-technical users to easily manage CX AI at scale. This results in a lower total cost of ownership, faster time to market, and reduced reliance on developer resources. Founded in 2016, Netomi leverages the latest AI developments to enhance customer experience, empowering brands with high-quality automated support and tools to augment human agent teams. In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, Netomi makes it easy for brands to meet rising customer expectations and deliver exceptional service.
Metanoz
metanoz.com
Metanoz AI is a virtual chatbot solution designed to offer problem-solving services to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses. Our team of experts and specialists is dedicated to providing accurate and reliable solutions to your problems 24/7. We understand the challenges that individuals and businesses face in today's fast-paced world. Our goal is to help you overcome these challenges and achieve your objectives. We specialize in a wide range of fields, including health and disease-related solutions, business solutions, Search Engine Optimization, Automobile Mechanics, Makeup Artistry, Film Criticism, Astrology, History, Scientific Data Visualization, Yoga, Social Media Influence, Tech Reviews, Interior Decoration, Accounting, Medicine, Web Design Consulting, Real Estate, Mental Health, Personal Training, Career Counseling, Philosophy, Motivation, Travel, Spoken English Instruction, and Copywriting. We have assembled a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who are passionate about their fields of expertise. Our experts are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to provide you with the best possible solutions to your problems. We take pride in our ability to deliver timely and accurate solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. At Metanoz AI, we are committed to providing excellent customer service. We understand that every client has different needs and requirements, and we strive to ensure that all our clients receive personalized attention. We are always available to answer your questions, provide guidance, and help you navigate through any challenges you may face. Our mission is to help individuals and businesses achieve their goals by providing them with the best possible solutions to their problems. We believe that by leveraging the latest technology and the expertise of our professionals, we can help our clients overcome any obstacle and achieve success. We are constantly expanding our services and expertise to better serve our clients. Our team is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in our respective fields. We invest heavily in research and development to ensure that we remain at the forefront of our industry.
Messangi
messangi.com
Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Answered.so
answered.so
Answered.so: AI-powered customer service with human expertise. Resolve up to 70% of customer issues with the GPT chatbot, Knowledge base, HelpHub, and intelligent Searchbar.
Algomo
algomo.com
Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Alendei
alendei.com
Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
AIhelp
aihelp.net
AIhelp is a global customer support platform company headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company now has over 80 employees and serves 12,000 customers in 32 countries and territories. It’s designed for companies that keen for customer relationships and satisfaction to make it more strong, personal, and productive. We aim to prompt companies to provide great support and then mature service and proactive engagement through providing them all tools and tech-infrastructures that designed to be easy-to-use with over 20 languages. AIhelp is an AI Customer Support Platform for the purpose of messaging and operations for both of Mobile and Web including many of customer support functions such as In-App messaging, AI chat bot, Auto-check Form, Push Notifications, Alerts, Spotlight, App indexing and more. It enables you provide personalized support using Machine Learning for powerful cloud-based analytics to drive higher rankings and retention and solve customer issues instantly and its highly efficient to make sense of massive amounts of data that lead customers stay happy and satisfied.
AIChatbot
aichatbot.so
AIChatbot is an ai powered conversational chatbot builder for customer support.AIChatbot enables you to create a custom GPT chatbot trained from your own data. This is achieved by uploading your website URL, PDF files, or sitemap. The AIChatbot can respond to customer inquiries in multiple languages and provides the convenience of embedding the chatbot widget directly onto your website
3Dolphins
3dolphins.ai
3Dolphins.ai was developed by PT InMotion Inovasi Teknologi (InMotion) to help businesses accelerate their digital customer experience. Built as enterprise, cloud, or on-premise solutions, our approach enables seamless collaboration between technology and people. InMotion (PT. InMotion Inovasi Teknologi) is an Indonesia-based technology company with primarily focus is helping businesses to thrive customer experience using new technologies and customer-facing channels. We served many industries such as Finance, Automotive, Online Travel, Education, Public Sector, and etc.
WeConnect.chat
weconnect.chat
The all-in-one conversational AI platform Supercharge your business with WeConnect.chat’s conversational AI interfaces. Streamline lead generation, elevate customer support, revolutionize onboarding, and unlock limitless possibilities with a custom AI chatbot. Seamlessly integrate rule-based components and harness the potential of a multi-channel agent dashboard.
Creative Virtual
creativevirtual.com
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognised in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and AI to deliver seamless, personalised, and scalable digital support for customers and employees. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in over 37 languages, providing both localised collaboration and international insights. Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, Australia, India, Singapore and Hong Kong.
tolk.ai
tolk.ai
tolk.ai is the customer relationship automation platform designed for business executives. No-code automation platform for customer support and lead generation. AI powered, our smart virtual agents solve or triage your customers' queries dynamically.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the "fastest, easiest way to build custom chatbots and GPTs" without requiring extensive technical expertise. * Flexible Integration: The platform supports integration with thousands of apps and allows users to connect their tools and teams to gain a competitive edge. * Cutting-Edge AI: ChatBotBuilder.ai leverages the latest large language models (LLMs) and AI technologies to power sophisticated chatbots and GPTs. * Customization: Users can customize the appearance, functionality, and behavior of their chatbots using the platform's user-friendly interface. * Cross-Channel Support: Chatbots can be integrated across multiple channels, including websites, social media, email, and voice. * Marketing Tools: The platform provides built-in marketing features to help users engage customers more effectively through their chatbots. * Analytics: Robust analytics capabilities allow users to track and optimize the performance of their chatbots. The website positions ChatBotBuilder.ai as the "World's Best AI Chatbot Builder in 2024", catering to businesses and organizations looking to automate customer service, simplify communication, and enhance user experiences through the power of AI. The platform offers both a Pro Plan for individual users and a White Label Enterprise plan for agencies and larger organizations looking to create their own branded chatbot solutions. Overall, ChatBotBuilder.ai seems to be a comprehensive, no-code platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to leverage the benefits of advanced AI chatbots and generative AI models.
ChatShape
chatshape.com
ChatShape is a next-generation AI powered tool which lets you build AI powered chatbots for your website. Just go to chatshape.com/create, add your website link which will be crawled, and the text will be used to train a chatbot that you can embed on your website to answer customer queries instantly, convert more visitors to customers, and save you hundreds of hours of time.
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilitate Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
Botifi
botifi.me
Chatbot constructor, automating sales, marketing and support on Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others
BotDistrikt
botdistrikt.com
BotDistrikt is a user experience-focused platform that allows businesses to build chatbots without requiring any coding skills. It offers a complete chatbot solution for both startups and established enterprises. The tool is specifically designed for marketers, customers, and developers. For marketers, it enables the design of a virtual personality, creation of targeted campaigns, and provides data-driven insights. For customers, BotDistrikt ensures 24/7 bot availability, allowing fluid and engaged conversations. It also supports human handovers to manage tickets and allows multi-channel communication. For developers, the platform is highly customizable; it includes logical conditions, regex patterns, AI training, API integrations, and Javascript functions to support complex, two-way conversations. BotDistrikt's chatbots are capable of functioning on various channels, including Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, websites, Google Assistant, and Skype. It also integrates with useful tools like Dialogflow, Wit.ai, Gmail, and Slack. The platform is supported by Entrepreneur First and the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore. With an emphasis on customer-focused, AI-powered chatbots, BotDistrikt aims to offer an easy, fun, and smart tool for building and implementing chatbot strategy.
Bot9
bot9.ai
Create your own AI-powered assistant that's not just smart, but also uniquely yours!
Scotty AI
scottytechnologies.com
Meet Scotty, your all-in-one conversational AI solution, from sourcing to onboarding and beyond! With Scotty AI, you'll experience: * Instant and personalized responses to all your applications and queries, 24/7, through voice and text * Seamless integration across systems of records (ATS HCM, ERP, CMS, CRM), point-solution ISVs, websites, and collaboration channels (Teams, Slack,...) * Effortless management of the entire hiring journey, from sourcing to workforce management * The ability to handle +500.000 conversations at the same time * Automation capabilities, freeing up resources, and accelerating your path to success Scotty AI automates and supports any business process as a conversation at spectacular speed and scale, both in- and outbound, in text and voice channels, and in more than 100 languages. Scotty's unique power lies in its ability to deliver a hyper-personalized experience to all involved parties. Candidates and hiring teams are in for an unforgettable experience at every step of the way.
SharurAI
sharurai.com
SharurAI is a dynamic player in the AI application building arena, offering on-demand AI chatbot services that are transforming the way businesses engage with their customers. With a focus on cutting-edge AI technology, SharurAI specializes in crafting custom AI chatbots tailored to the unique needs of businesses across various industries. Our mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance customer interactions, boost efficiency, and drive growth. We pride ourselves on our ability to create AI chatbots that seamlessly integrate into your existing systems and processes, delivering personalized and efficient customer support, sales assistance, and more. At SharurAI, we understand that every business is unique, and that's why we work closely with our clients to develop AI chatbots that align with their specific goals and objectives. Whether you're looking to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, or drive sales, our team of AI experts is here to bring your vision to life.
Louisebot
louisebot.com
LouiseBot is the ultimate AI chatbot solution for intelligent and interactive conversations. With this cutting-edge technology, they offer a customizable text-based chatbot that seamlessly blends with their brand, catering to their unique requirements. This powerful tool is designed to engage visitors from all corners of the globe, transforming each interaction into a golden opportunity for conversion. But LouiseBot is more than just a chatbot it's their ticket to international success. Say goodbye to language barriers and hello to a global audience. With this chatbot, they can tailor their conversations to perfection, ensuring every visitor receives personalized attention and an exceptional customer experience. Boost their conversion rates and connect with customers like never before, This advanced AI technology understands and responds to their customers' conversations in real-time, providing precise solutions tailored to their individual needs. And unlike human agents, this tireless chatbot never tires, offering 24/7 support every day of the year. Elevate their customer service experience and guarantee round-the-clock assistance for their clients with the help of LouiseBot.