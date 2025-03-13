Top Conversation Intelligence Software

Find the right software and services.
Conversation intelligence (CI) software records, transcribes, and evaluates sales calls. By scrutinizing these calls, CI software identifies keywords and conversation topics, enabling users to swiftly navigate to specific points in recorded sales conversations for in-depth analysis. Businesses can leverage CI software to document crucial discussions with potential buyers, pinpoint potentially risky or noncompliant conversation topics, provide guidance to new sales representatives based on best practices, and explore various use cases derived from the analysis and transcription of sales calls.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies.ai is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and integrates with various collaboration tools for improved productivity.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
OpenPhone
openphone.com
OpenPhone is a cloud-based phone app for businesses that allows calling, messaging, and team collaboration with shared numbers and AI-assisted features.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall is a cloud-based phone system for sales and support teams, integrating call management and customer tools to enhance communication efficiency.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, syncing notes with CRM systems. It supports multiple languages and integrates with collaboration tools.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Rewatch combines an AI notetaker, screen recorder, and video hub to streamline communication and collaboration within teams, reducing the need for meetings.
Gong.io
gong.io
Gong.io is a revenue intelligence platform that analyzes customer interactions to enhance sales strategies and drive growth through insights and automation.
Balto
balto.ai
Balto is an AI platform that enhances call center operations by providing real-time guidance and insights to agents during customer interactions.
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
CloudTalk is a cloud-based call center platform for managing calls, automating workflows, and integrating with CRM systems to enhance customer communication.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is a sales platform that streamlines outreach and deal management for sales teams, leveraging automation and AI to improve efficiency and performance.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes meetings, facilitating efficient review and collaboration.
MightyCall
mightycall.com
MightyCall is a business phone system that enables calls, SMS, and conferencing via web and mobile, enhancing communication for businesses with advanced management tools.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is a digital assistant for Customer Success Managers that integrates with Zoom to take notes, assign tasks, identify risks, and draft follow-up emails.
Colibri.ai
colibri.ai
Colibri.ai is an AI tool for recording, transcribing, and analyzing customer calls, providing insights, summaries, and analytics to enhance productivity and improve sales conversations.
Sybill
sybill.ai
Sybill is an AI tool that analyzes sales calls, providing summaries and insights on body language to enhance communication and improve sales strategies for teams.
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Salesroom is an AI video conferencing platform that tracks buyer engagement and provides real-time access to knowledge for improving virtual communication and sales performance.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is a sales engagement platform that automates calling and texting for CRMs, enhancing sales team productivity with features like multi-line dialing and local presence.
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus.ai is an AI-powered platform that analyzes customer interactions across calls, meetings, and emails to improve sales team performance and communication strategies.
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken is an AI platform that analyzes sales conversations to provide real-time coaching and insights, improving team performance and conversion rates.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a call tracking platform that helps businesses analyze calls and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights and CRM integrations.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is an AI-driven platform for remote sales that automates workflows, analyzes sales meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity and customer interactions.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
Verint
verint.com
Verint provides a customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve customer interactions through analytics, feedback, and integration with other systems.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
Salesloft is a sales engagement platform that streamlines workflows, automates outreach, and integrates with CRMs to enhance sales productivity and customer engagement.
Laxis
laxis.com
Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant that records and transcribes meetings, capturing key insights and integrating with CRM systems for efficient follow-up.
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is a revenue platform using AI to help sales teams improve forecasting, deal management, and collaboration to increase deal win rates.
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI is a Conversation Intelligence platform that uses generative AI to analyze customer interactions, providing businesses with real-time insights and actionable intelligence.
Cordless
cordless.io
Cordless is a cloud-based call center for customer support, providing conversation transcriptions, sentiment analysis, and CRM integrations for insights and training.
Attention
attention.tech
Attention is an AI platform that enhances sales performance by analyzing customer conversations, automating CRM tasks, and providing sales training insights.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is a sales training platform that enhances collaboration and productivity through video lessons, coaching, and task automation for remote teams.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai is a conversation intelligence platform that provides real-time transcription and insights from unstructured conversation data using AI models.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity for customer-facing teams.
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
Ender Turing analyzes calls, chats, and video meetings to identify top performers, helping employees self-coach and improve their performance.
Wudpecker
wudpecker.io
Wudpecker records sales calls, generates notes from conversations, and syncs them to your CRM, saving time on admin work and improving sales processes.
Modjo
modjo.ai
Modjo is a conversation intelligence platform that analyzes customer interactions to provide insights for sales organizations to enhance strategy and performance.
Scratchpad
scratchpad.com
Scratchpad is a sales productivity tool that simplifies pipeline management and CRM updates, integrating with Salesforce to enhance workflow efficiency and data accuracy.
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny is a conversation intelligence app that records, transcribes, and analyzes sales calls to provide insights and improve team performance.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is a call tracking and lead management app that helps businesses analyze marketing effectiveness and improve customer engagement.
Spinach
spinach.ai
Spinach is an AI meeting assistant that summarizes discussions, tracks tasks, and integrates with tools like Slack and Google Meet, enhancing productivity for remote teams.
Convin
convin.ai
Convin is an AI-driven contact center software that records, analyzes, and improves customer interactions across calls, chats, and emails for enhanced service efficiency.
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex is a call tracking platform that analyzes inbound calls and texts to improve marketing performance, customer interactions, and call handling processes.
Meetric
meetric.com
Meetric captures and analyzes sales meetings using AI, integrating with Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet to enhance revenue and insights.
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.ai is an AI platform for contact centers that monitors customer interactions, analyzes speech, and provides insights to improve agent performance and customer satisfaction.
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai is a RevOps platform that provides advanced analytics, deal management, and forecasting tools to optimize revenue processes and insights.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza is a call tracking and optimization platform that helps businesses analyze phone interactions to enhance customer engagement and improve conversion rates.
Knowtworthy
knowtworthy.com
Knowtworthy enables real-time minutes sharing and collaborative editing for more productive meetings.
Equal Time
equaltime.io
Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings, promoting inclusivity, providing transcripts, tracking meeting costs, and enhancing participation.
Capturi
capturi.ai
Capturi is a conversational AI software that analyzes interactions to provide insights, assist agents, and handle routine inquiries for improved customer experience.
Zipteams
zipteams.com
Zipteams is an app that offers intelligent meeting rooms for inside sales and customer success teams, providing real-time insights and recommendations to enhance meetings.
Traq.ai
traq.ai
Traq.ai is a sales intelligence platform that records and transcribes calls, analyzes buyer insights, and integrates with CRMs to improve sales performance.
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon.ai offers real-time conversation intelligence and compliance solutions for sales and customer service teams, ensuring compliance while enhancing call quality.
Abstrakt
abstrakt.ai
Abstrakt is a call center platform that provides real-time guidance for agents, automates quality assurance, and aims to enhance business outcomes.
AI Rudder
airudder.com
AI Rudder is an AI voice automation tool for call centers that automates calls and data analysis, reducing costs and agent workload.
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace provides AI technology for speech and language understanding, focusing on voice tools for contact centers.
