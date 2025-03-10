Top Conversation Intelligence Software

Capturi

capturi.ai

Capturi is Scandinavia’s leading conversational AI software, designed to automatically analyze your company's interactions with prospects, customers and citizens. This advanced AI solution gives you unique insights that can be quickly translated into measurable value. Capturi offers three key solutions that transform customer experience into a valuable asset: Insights delivers actionable data-driven insights to help your team reach its full potential, improve customer satisfaction, boost retention, and work more efficiently. These insights also lay the groundwork for automating workflows. Assistant acts as a co-pilot for your agents, ensuring they have the right information to deliver quick and accurate responses. The Assistant understands the customer's issue and suggests the required solution so agents are well-prepared when they answer the call. AI Agent handles routine inquiries, allowing your team to focus on more complex tasks. AI Agent's responses are based on proven best practices from your past conversations. If you would like to start a conversation with our team and see the platform for a first-hand look, the door is always open, so feel free to drop by for a coffee at Ankersgade 12e, 1.tv in Aarhus C, Denmark.