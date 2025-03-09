Top Conversation Intelligence Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Conversation intelligence (CI) software records, transcribes, and evaluates sales calls. By scrutinizing these calls, CI software identifies keywords and conversation topics, enabling users to swiftly navigate to specific points in recorded sales conversations for in-depth analysis. Businesses can leverage CI software to document crucial discussions with potential buyers, pinpoint potentially risky or noncompliant conversation topics, provide guidance to new sales representatives based on best practices, and explore various use cases derived from the analysis and transcription of sales calls.
Submit New App
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales reps performed, and get recommendations on what can be improved. Personalized AI Coaching -- The AI-generated personalized coaching programs that mimic your best-performing salespeople. Track progress and evaluate adherence to the program using call transcripts and AI. CRM Automation -- Generate automated call and deal summaries, capture customer requirements, and follow-up emails, and make note of customer feedback using AI. Send these to your CRM or share them with the right team directly from your MeetRecord dashboard.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a call tracking platform that helps businesses analyze calls and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights and CRM integrations.
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken is an AI platform that analyzes sales conversations to provide real-time coaching and insights, improving team performance and conversion rates.
Modjo
modjo.ai
Modjo's mission is to revolutionize the way sales organizations work and become the leader in Conversation Intelligence in Europe. Modjo's platform helps companies improve business strategy and execution by detecting key information in all customer/prospect interactions. This allows companies to gain insights into what is happening on the field, make the right decisions and achieve better results. Modjo is trusted by +400 Europeans companies, among them Bouygues Telecom, Doctolib, WorkMotion, PayFit.
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time intelligence and insights. This empowers not only customer-facing teams but entire organizations to understand and act upon every customer interaction. The best businesses are the most customer-centric. This has always been true. The main reason why startups can be so disruptive is that they are closer to the customer and can react faster to their changing needs. However, a paradox emerges as a business grows. The more customers it acquires, the harder it becomes to genuinely listen to each one. The less a company listens, the more they falter. Soon enough, a newer, more customer-centric competitor takes their place. Your customers are telling you every day what they want. It's right there in front of you: in calls and chats, in surveys and in reviews. Answers to every million-dollar question you have are just hiding in plain sight. Until now, those answers were impossible to find. After all, no person or team can physically and analyze every single customer interaction. The advent of generative AI changed all of that. We built Echo AI because we saw that the technology finally existed to solve this problem. Our mission is to empower you to be infinitely customer-centric, whether you have 10 or 10 million customers. We built Echo AI from the ground up to leverage the power of AI so that you can listen, learn, and react to each customer as attentively as you did when you started. Like personal computing, it's the kind of human amplification that can only come with a technological breakthrough, and it's a capability that is now within reach. As a startup founder, you can talk to every customer. Echo AI lets Fortune 500 executives do the same. Imagine making every decision based on the confidence that you know what millions of customers want.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch puts the information your team needs right at their fingertips. Stay aligned, collaborate faster, and move work forward with Rewatch.
Simpleem
simpleem.com
Simpleem is an AI-powered software (Web-Platform or API) that helps businesses - qualify leads 3X faster with AI-based prediction score - close more deals by 35% - increase retention and upselling up to 40% It provides 2mins interactive analysis of human interactions from business video calls, measuring engagement and building rapport levels with the audience. Leveraging over 1 billion visual and audio parameters, Simpleem builds highly accurate correlations, with up to 94% accuracy, between behavior and results. You get negotiation insights that allow businesses to enhance their metrics and drive success. It takes up to 5 minutes to integrate Simpleem with Zoom, Webex or Zapier, and then AI-system: - predicts the probability of closing deal - builds correlations between behavior and meeting result - shows red flags and opportunities, engagement level and voice analysis - provides all actionable insights with videoplayer and transcript Simpleem helps customers from various industries worldwide (USA, LATAM, EMEA, India) to power their sales process, customer success and talent acquisition via remote format making video communication much more effective as in person. For more information, visit https://simpleem.com/
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity for customer-facing teams.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is a sales engagement platform that automates calling and texting for CRMs, enhancing sales team productivity with features like multi-line dialing and local presence.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, syncing notes with CRM systems. It supports multiple languages and integrates with collaboration tools.
Scratchpad
scratchpad.com
Scratchpad is a sales productivity tool that simplifies pipeline management and CRM updates, integrating with Salesforce to enhance workflow efficiency and data accuracy.
Traq.ai
traq.ai
Traq.ai is a sales intelligence platform that records and transcribes calls, analyzes buyer insights, and integrates with CRMs to improve sales performance.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow's calls. CSM's the world over are less stress using UpdateAI and find that for the first time, they are winning the war on Administrative work.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai is the RevOps Command Center powered by the first and only RevBI engine. It accelerates the delivery of your most critical revenue insights and simplifies the adoption of revenue processes. With RevBI, BoostUp gives RevOps full control over revenue data so they can align teams and hold them accountable with irrefutable insights. The platform includes 3 modules – RevBI Advanced Analytics, Deal Review and Management, and Forecast Intelligence and Management – and is built on an embedded warehouse that pre-connects sales activity, CRM and 3rd party data, converting it into near-instant insights with out-of-the-box visualizations. The flexibility of the platform and the ease of creating custom metrics make adoption seamless, increase predictability and forecast accuracy, and give RevOps teams the power to proactively improve revenue performance. BoostUp.ai is a Forrester High Performer & G2 RevOps & Intelligence Leader. Leading companies including TripActions, Lucid, Sisense, Branch, ContentSquare, Windstream, Degreed and Udemy trust BoostUp.ai to drive predictable revenue and growth.
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota attainment across the team.
Wudpecker
wudpecker.io
Wudpecker records your sales call, generate high-quality notes, and syncs them to your CRM. Automatically. Wudpecker supercharges your productivity by: - Generating note from customer's words automatically. - Saving over 5h per week on admin-work like manually updating CRM with notes, action items, etc. - Replicating winning sales processes using carefully designed meeting templates. Elite sales teams uses Wudpecker to type less and sell more.
Convin
convin.ai
Convin is an AI-driven contact center software that records, analyzes, and improves customer interactions across calls, chats, and emails for enhanced service efficiency.
Zipteams
zipteams.com
Intelligent meeting rooms designed for inside sales and customer success teams that provide real-time customer context, insights, and recommendations to make the customer meetings more engaging and fruitful.
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI helps contact centers improve revenue and customer retention through AI driven insights. Enthu.AI enables 100% customer conversation monitoring, auto surfaces interactions that matter and helps quality teams improve agent performance through personalized and to-the-point coaching and training. Suited for both revenue and support functions, Enthu.AI helps optimize agent performance resulting in measurable gains across call QA efficiency, customer satisfaction score, new agent onboarding and agent training & coaching time, ultimately impacting revenue. For further information, visit https://enthu.ai
Abstrakt
abstrakt.ai
Abstrakt is a call center platform that guides agents in real-time, eliminates subjectivity, and automates QA on every call to directly improve your business outcomes. Remove uncertainty on calls and give your agents the power of real-time.
Verint
verint.com
Verint provides a customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve customer interactions through analytics, feedback, and integration with other systems.
Capturi
capturi.ai
Capturi is Scandinavia’s leading conversational AI software, designed to automatically analyze your company's interactions with prospects, customers and citizens. This advanced AI solution gives you unique insights that can be quickly translated into measurable value. Capturi offers three key solutions that transform customer experience into a valuable asset: Insights delivers actionable data-driven insights to help your team reach its full potential, improve customer satisfaction, boost retention, and work more efficiently. These insights also lay the groundwork for automating workflows. Assistant acts as a co-pilot for your agents, ensuring they have the right information to deliver quick and accurate responses. The Assistant understands the customer's issue and suggests the required solution so agents are well-prepared when they answer the call. AI Agent handles routine inquiries, allowing your team to focus on more complex tasks. AI Agent's responses are based on proven best practices from your past conversations. If you would like to start a conversation with our team and see the platform for a first-hand look, the door is always open, so feel free to drop by for a coffee at Ankersgade 12e, 1.tv in Aarhus C, Denmark.
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
Ender Turing identifies top performers in calls, chats, and video meetings. Use it to provide best practices of top performers to every employee for self-coaching and observe performance growth. Ender Turing leads your sales and customer care teams to higher revenue and better customer service.
Voyc
voyc.ai
Voyc enables regulated firms to check 100% of contact centre interactions with our speech analytics AI software, helping to improve operational efficiencies, catch complaints, identify vulnerable customers, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. In the face of increasing regulatory pressure and consumer distrust, it has become imperative for financial services companies to monitor 100% of customer interactions. It’s an all too familiar challenge: How can companies ensure that 100% of customer calls are effectively monitored for quality assurance and in a way that is scalable, cost-efficient, and objectively accurate? Voyc helps companies automatically identify interactions of regulatory importance, such as complaints and vulnerable customers, points out calls that need special attention, improves agent performance and automates QA workflows. Promising quick implementation, ease-of-use, and bank-grade security, Voyc is here to revolutionise your quality assurance processes.
Equal Time
equaltime.io
Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings. Equal Time goes beyond meeting transcription and automated Action-items, to help promote more inclusive meetings. Our technology helps you involve quieter voices, and get personalized recommendations on how to improve your leadership. Review details of the meeting later with a searchable and sharable transcript. Gain insight into the cost of your meeting with an estimate of the cost incurred. Use ice breakers, meeting timers, and Rounds to spice up your meetings. Get started for free today! www.equaltime.io Established in 2021, by two women in tech, Equal Time has rapidly grown to include a team of dedicated and talented individuals who are passionate about enhancing productivity and inclusivity in the digital workspace. At Equal Time, our mission is clear – we aim to revolutionize the way teams interact and collaborate in virtual meetings, fostering a culture of equality and efficiency. By facilitating clear communication, thorough record-keeping, and fairer participation, Equal Time is empowering teams to thrive in the modern digital workspace.
Spinach
spinach.ai
Spinach is an AI meeting assistant that summarizes discussions, tracks tasks, and integrates with tools like Slack and Google Meet, enhancing productivity for remote teams.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza is the first enterprise call tracking and call optimization platform. To address the growing demand for intelligence from phone interactions we combine traditional call tracking with the powerful analysis of phone calls. Convirza uses speech recognition technology and sophisticated algorithms to gauge lead quality, measure conversions and take action with fully-baked marketing automation. We help sophisticated marketers make better decisions, improve close rates and customer experience while increasing revenue. We serve leading national and international brands in automotive, healthcare, hospitality, home and financial services. Designed for businesses of all sizes, media/publishing agencies, call centers, and more, we provide call recording and data solutions which helps you to track and analyze calls to understand caller intent and behavior. The company recently released a ground-breaking call marketing optimization platform from its headquarters in Silicon Slopes, Utah.
Knowtworthy
knowtworthy.com
Meetings suck. But they don’t have to. Knowtworthy provides meeting productivity features such as real-time minutes sharing and collaborative editing to help you and your team run effective meetings.
Meetric
meetric.com
Capture, analyze, and optimize sales meetings easily and effectively with AI to drive revenue and insights. Simply connect with Teams, Zoom or Google Meet, or take it to the next level by leveraging our meeting platform made for sales.
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace is a world leader in speech and language AI. We teach machines to understand and speak human language. We handle billions of minutes a speech data per year, and are pioneers in voice technology and generative AI applied to language. Gridspace is an applied AI company and the creators of Grace. We build useful voice technology and AI software for contact centers. We have been serving leading contact centers for over a decade.
AI Rudder
airudder.com
AI Rudder is a software company that harnesses the power of AI voice automation to supercharge customer experiences. With AI voice assistants, your call center can make quality human-like calls at lightning speeds, collecting and analysing data automatically to reach and activate more customers. AI Rudder helps call centers reduce costs by automating repetitive tasks and lowering agent workload. This frees up agents to focus on things only humans can do. Over the long term, AI Rudder aims to rethink the future of business communication.
MightyCall
mightycall.com
MightyCall is a business phone system that enables calls, SMS, and conferencing via web and mobile, enhancing communication for businesses with advanced management tools.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is a sales training platform that enhances collaboration and productivity through video lessons, coaching, and task automation for remote teams.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most comprehensive set of intelligent tools and solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success teams that uncovers the hidden revenue opportunity from each customer. The Aviso AI platform can be divided into six core pillars: 1) Predictive Forecasting 2) Deal Intelligence 3) Activity & Relationship Intelligence 4) Conversational Intelligence. 5) GTM and Customer Collaboration 6) CRM Automation Our platform is flexible and scalable to configure any complex customer hierarchies. Sales leaders, managers, and reps all benefit from using our pipeline management, forecasting, deal collaboration, and conversational intelligence tool. With Aviso, sales teams can set goals, unify forecasts, guide deals, and course correct for success. In the era of virtual selling, sales teams deserve a platform that can enable their success working remotely. Powered by cutting edge Auto-ML, NLP, and a deep time series database, the Aviso platform combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to guide selling. Companies like Honeywell, Dell, LaunchDarkly, Elastic, RingCentral, Microsoft GitHub, FireEye have all seen great results using Aviso, such as an average of 20% increase in deal win rates. Find your Revenue True North with Aviso AI.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is a call tracking and lead management app that helps businesses analyze marketing effectiveness and improve customer engagement.
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus.ai is an AI-powered platform that analyzes customer interactions across calls, meetings, and emails to improve sales team performance and communication strategies.
Colibri.ai
colibri.ai
Colibri.ai is an AI tool for recording, transcribing, and analyzing customer calls, providing insights, summaries, and analytics to enhance productivity and improve sales conversations.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies.ai is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and integrates with various collaboration tools for improved productivity.
Gong.io
gong.io
Gong.io is a revenue intelligence platform that analyzes customer interactions to enhance sales strategies and drive growth through insights and automation.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is an AI-driven platform for remote sales that automates workflows, analyzes sales meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity and customer interactions.
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon.ai, the leader in compliance and AI-powered conversation intelligence, is the only solution in the market providing real-time conversation intelligence and automated compliance for sales and customer service teams. Gryphon guides each conversation with real-time intelligence to provide a best-in-class experience for both agents and end users. Gryphon’s proprietary compliance engine automatically screens all outbound communications against TCPA, collections, state, federal, and other Do-Not-Call lists so enterprises can drive revenue while avoiding costly non-compliance fees. Gryphon’s ability to be in the path of the call provides real-time recommendations and necessary content through spoken keywords and gives agents immediate visibility into the quality of the call through advanced sentiment analysis. Gryphon.ai provides the ability to create the perfect conversation every time!
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Invoca
invoca.com
Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. Invoca helps businesses drive revenue growth by unlocking new data from calls, so they can acquire and retain more customers for less money. With Invoca's revenue execution platform, businesses are driving unbelievable results: * Marketing teams — like the one at Rogers Communications — are driving up lead quality and driving down acquisition costs by 82% * Contact centers — like the one at MoneySolver — are boosting agent performance and conversion rates by 100% * Multi-location businesses — like Renewal by Andersen — are increasing appointments set over the phone by nearly 50%
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex is a call tracking platform that analyzes inbound calls and texts to improve marketing performance, customer interactions, and call handling processes.
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall is a cloud-based phone system for sales and support teams, integrating call management and customer tools to enhance communication efficiency.
OpenPhone
openphone.com
OpenPhone is a cloud-based phone app for businesses that allows calling, messaging, and team collaboration with shared numbers and AI-assisted features.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is a sales platform that streamlines outreach and deal management for sales teams, leveraging automation and AI to improve efficiency and performance.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
Salesloft is a sales engagement platform that streamlines workflows, automates outreach, and integrates with CRMs to enhance sales productivity and customer engagement.
Balto
balto.ai
Balto is an AI platform that enhances call center operations by providing real-time guidance and insights to agents during customer interactions.
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny is a conversation intelligence app that records, transcribes, and analyzes sales calls to provide insights and improve team performance.
EvaluAgent
evaluagent.com
Every engagement counts when it comes to understanding, elevating, and differentiating the Customer Experience (CX). EvaluAgent helps you improve CX by analyzing 100% of interactions – from calls and emails, to web chats, tickets, and social media. No stone is left unturned, giving you actionable insights to share with your organization and the ability to laser-focus QA efforts on must-monitor interactions and agent development. EvaluAgent helps businesses worldwide to: * Bridge the insight gap Identify must-monitor interactions with 100% coverage across channels, uncover insights with sentiment analysis and visualize progress with meaningful dashboards * Elevate their QA approach Reduce selection bias with auto-assigned interactions, use tried-and-tested scorecards, and automate QA scores with SmartScore * Deliver tangible CX improvements Integrate with an array of best-in-class WFM platforms and help agents improve by entwining coaching, learning and reporting for a truly joined-up approach * Engage and motivate their agents Empower agents with transparent access to their own data and targets, gamify recognition and rewards, and promote two-way communication all in one platform Think of evaluagent as your AI-powered QA co-pilot. Leverage intelligence from every interaction to understand, elevate and differentiate your customer experience at scale – all while never forgetting the value of the human touch.
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
CloudTalk is a cloud-based call center platform for managing calls, automating workflows, and integrating with CRM systems to enhance customer communication.
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes meetings, facilitating efficient review and collaboration.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.