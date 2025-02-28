Find the right software and services.
Conversation intelligence (CI) software records, transcribes, and evaluates sales calls. By scrutinizing these calls, CI software identifies keywords and conversation topics, enabling users to swiftly navigate to specific points in recorded sales conversations for in-depth analysis. Businesses can leverage CI software to document crucial discussions with potential buyers, pinpoint potentially risky or noncompliant conversation topics, provide guidance to new sales representatives based on best practices, and explore various use cases derived from the analysis and transcription of sales calls.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow's calls. CSM's the world over are less stress using UpdateAI and find that for the first time, they are winning the war on Administrative work.
Sybill
sybill.ai
Sybill is an AI-powered tool that helps GTM (go-to-market) teams improve their sales communication and messaging. The tool analyzes the body language of buyers on sales calls to provide insights into what resonates with them. After every sales call, Sybill creates an accurate summary and pushes it to Slack + CRM. The tool captures every word and non-verbal reaction in a report, saving time and effort in taking notes. Sybill uses behavior AI to track participant body language during calls and provides automatic call notes, sharing, and analytics through conversational AI. Additionally, Sybill helps marketers get insights on their content and messaging as it resonates with their buyer personas, and coaches sales leaders to manage deals with holistic insights. The platform also has a marketing partner to aggregate insights from prospect reactions to sales decks and demos. Sybill's Magic Summary feature provides automatic, accurate sales call summaries, including next steps, pain points, areas of interest, and more, to save time and effort in taking notes. The tool also provides engagement and sentiment data, helping users understand prospects' needs better. Sybill helps users manage their deals in one place, with deep insights and data to transform their slide deck and demos, and coach themselves and their team on winning behaviors. Sybill has been trusted by over 250 companies to read the room with accurate and absurdly human-like call summaries, providing a deep understanding of buyer needs and pain points, and helping teams close more deals.
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken.ai is a conversational intelligence platform that helps sales teams improve performance and reduce acquisition costs. The tool gives sales reps real-time cues during their conversation to help them engage their customers better. The platform gives managers and sales reps visibility into every call, via detailed Call Analytics including emotions, objections, intent etc.
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota attainment across the team.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like Hubspot, Slack, Trello, Asana, Salesforce, and more. Record: Instantly record meetings across all major web-conferencing platforms. Invite Fireflies or have it automatically capture them. Transcribe: Fireflies can transcribe live meetings or audio files that you upload. Skim the transcripts & listen to the audio simultaneously. Summarize: AI Super Summaries provides you with detailed meeting overviews, outlines, meeting notes, keywords and action items. Quickly track and skim through an entire meeting in 5 minutes! Collaborate: Add comments & flag important moments on calls for teammates to easily review. Search: Review an hour long call in less than 5 minutes. Filter to action items, dates, metrics, and other important topics. Integrate: Your meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings are more valuable when they are automatically synced with tools and platforms you already use. Log meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings in your CRM & collaboration apps like Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, Zapier, and lots more. Analyze: Conversation Intelligence generates insights around talk time, topic trends, sentiment, and much more. The conversation intelligence suite allows you to identify what’s working and what is not on calls. Insights help you coach your sales team to close more deals. They help your recruiters hire top talent faster by identifying trends across candidate interviews. Your entire organization can build better products by tuning into the voice of your customer. Discover what messaging works and what doesn’t from customer and team interactions.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Siemens, Okta, DocuSign, and McKesson depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is a video first AI & Analytics enabled platform built exclusively for remote sales. Beyond traditional video meeting needs of sales teams, it automates sales workflows for productivity & leverages AI to provide dynamic cues & nudges for sales conversion. It also empowers sales leaders through smart meeting meta data management & sales performance analytics.
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform Gong’s Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary and patented AI technology to accurately understand customer interactions to increase visibility, drive decision-making, and align strategies in organizations to achieve successful outcomes. Thousands of innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. G2's audience of software users has ranked Gong #1 on the ‘Top 100 Best Software Products’ list for 2021 and 2022. Gong was also recognized on seven additional G2 Best Of lists, including: #1 in Highest Satisfaction Products #1 in Top 50 Enterprise Products #1 in Top 50 Mid-Market Products Best Products for Sales Small Business Products Fastest Growing Products For more information, visit www.gong.io.
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your team time for what really matters — increasing customer satisfaction. Make and receive calls directly with CloudTalk's Click-to-Call feature. Eliminate repetitive tasks and automate your workflows. Sync contact details, past interactions, call recordings, and SMS across both systems with an effortless two-way synchronization. Customize your setup and customer experience with over 35 integrations. Choose how inbound, outbound, and missed calls are logged with advanced call logging features. Log important information directly into your CRM at the end of each call with the Speech-to-Text transcription feature. Gain a comprehensive overview of interactions by synchronizing SMS messages sent from CloudTalk to your CRM account, ensuring no important information is missed when closing deals. Learn how CloudTalk can provide you with unparalleled control over your customer’s experience and start matching their expectations today. Schedule a demo with one of our specialists today!
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
Cordless
cordless.io
Cordless is a modern cloud-based call centre for customer support teams with built-in conversational intelligence. Cordless provides an all-in-one solution for customer support teams to talk to customers over the phone and gather deep insights from the conversations. With the transcriptions out of the box, sentiment analysis, auto-tagging of conversations, and deep integrations with the most popular CRMs, Cordless allows customer support managers to QA better, identify opportunities for training, Cordless is a modern cloud-based call centre for customer support teams with built-in conversational intelligence. Cordless provides an all-in-one solution for customer support teams to talk to customers over the phone and gather deep insights from the conversations. With the transcriptions out of the box, sentiment analysis, auto-tagging of conversations, and deep integrations with the most popular CRMs, Cordless allows customer support managers to QA better, identify opportunities for training, spot the trends in customer queries and communicate with the broader team.
Colibri.ai
colibri.ai
Colibri Sales Copilot is an AI tool that enables better customer conversations and conversation insights. It works during customer calls, recording, transcribing, and analyzing the conversation, to give sellers useful tips in real time, helping them follow best practices and avoid costly mistakes. After each call, Colibri generates an AI meeting summary and suggests next steps. It also provides call analytics, useful for sellers and managers seeking to identify areas for improvement. Boost efficiency by integrating Colibri with Salesforce: automatically log calls and AI meeting notes in Salesforce after each meeting. Free your team from admin tasks, so they can spend more time closing deals. To learn more, please visit colibri.ai
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time intelligence and insights. This empowers not only customer-facing teams but entire organizations to understand and act upon every customer interaction. The best businesses are the most customer-centric. This has always been true. The main reason why startups can be so disruptive is that they are closer to the customer and can react faster to their changing needs. However, a paradox emerges as a business grows. The more customers it acquires, the harder it becomes to genuinely listen to each one. The less a company listens, the more they falter. Soon enough, a newer, more customer-centric competitor takes their place. Your customers are telling you every day what they want. It's right there in front of you: in calls and chats, in surveys and in reviews. Answers to every million-dollar question you have are just hiding in plain sight. Until now, those answers were impossible to find. After all, no person or team can physically and analyze every single customer interaction. The advent of generative AI changed all of that. We built Echo AI because we saw that the technology finally existed to solve this problem. Our mission is to empower you to be infinitely customer-centric, whether you have 10 or 10 million customers. We built Echo AI from the ground up to leverage the power of AI so that you can listen, learn, and react to each customer as attentively as you did when you started. Like personal computing, it's the kind of human amplification that can only come with a technological breakthrough, and it's a capability that is now within reach. As a startup founder, you can talk to every customer. Echo AI lets Fortune 500 executives do the same. Imagine making every decision based on the confidence that you know what millions of customers want.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch puts the information your team needs right at their fingertips. Stay aligned, collaborate faster, and move work forward with Rewatch.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker is an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to revolutionize note-taking during meetings. It focuses on instantly summarizing meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the conversations instead of documenting the details. The tool works by recording, transcribing, highlighting, and summarizing key points discussed during meetings. After the meeting, Fathom provides summaries which are ready within a concise timeframe after the meeting's end.In addition to transcription and summary, Fathom also offers the option to share clips from specific parts of meetings, which can be useful for providing context to colleagues or stakeholders. Further adding to its functionality, Fathom automatically syncs meeting summaries and tasks to the user's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, saving users significant time on post-meeting data entry tasks. Fathom is designed to be compatible with multiple video conferencing platforms and languages, currently supporting 28 globally spoken ones, making it a flexible tool for international teams or businesses. The tool also integrates with a variety of popular workplace tools, enabling users to easily copy/paste summaries and action items into Slack, Google Docs, Gmail, or other task management programs. Client feedback highlights the tool's efficiency, ease of use, and its ability to aid in productivity and overall conversation engagement during meetings.
OpenPhone
openphone.com
OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenPhone helps businesses harness productivity and elevate customer satisfaction to drive growth. Available on Mac, Windows, Web, iOS, and Android. - Keep everyone aligned with shared phone numbers, which let teammates work together to seamlessly support customers. - Use AI to transcribe and summarize calls, provide next steps, and more. - Work more efficiently with automations and integrations. - As your team grows, easily add new numbers and customize them to ensure callers get routed to the right place. - And build stronger relationships with a mini CRM for your team’s contacts, complete with custom properties and notes.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai is a conversation intelligence platform that offers developers real-time transcription and insights of unstructured conversation data using advanced deep learning models. The tool provides solutions to various industries such as revenue intelligence, events and webinars, remote collaboration, contact center, and recruiting intelligence. Symbl.ai’s features support custom trackers, summarization, topic modeling, transcription, conversation analytics, and pre-built UI and components for voice, audio, and text data. With its APIs technology, Symbl.ai allows real-time and asynchronous speech recognition for unstructured human conversations, enabling the tool to add intelligence with a single API call. Additionally, the platform provides keyword, phrase, and intent detection in real-time, both in less than 400 milliseconds and via batch/asynchronous requests. Symbl.ai includes speech-to-text integration, allowing the most accurate and asynchronous speech recognition API that is built for human conversations. The tool's conversation analytics generate various metrics to enhance user or agent conversation analytics such as talk-to-listen ratios, words per minute, talk time, and topic-based sentiments. Symbl.ai also supports processing conversations and extracting insights across various conversation channels such as video or audio files, telephony, and streaming. Moreover, Symbl.ai prioritizes customer support, providing flexible plans with no usage commitments and scalable growth options.
Equal Time
equaltime.io
Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings. Equal Time goes beyond meeting transcription and automated Action-items, to help promote more inclusive meetings. Our technology helps you involve quieter voices, and get personalized recommendations on how to improve your leadership. Review details of the meeting later with a searchable and sharable transcript. Gain insight into the cost of your meeting with an estimate of the cost incurred. Use ice breakers, meeting timers, and Rounds to spice up your meetings. Get started for free today! www.equaltime.io Established in 2021, by two women in tech, Equal Time has rapidly grown to include a team of dedicated and talented individuals who are passionate about enhancing productivity and inclusivity in the digital workspace. At Equal Time, our mission is clear – we aim to revolutionize the way teams interact and collaborate in virtual meetings, fostering a culture of equality and efficiency. By facilitating clear communication, thorough record-keeping, and fairer participation, Equal Time is empowering teams to thrive in the modern digital workspace.
Wudpecker
wudpecker.io
Wudpecker records your sales call, generate high-quality notes, and syncs them to your CRM. Automatically. Wudpecker supercharges your productivity by: - Generating note from customer's words automatically. - Saving over 5h per week on admin-work like manually updating CRM with notes, action items, etc. - Replicating winning sales processes using carefully designed meeting templates. Elite sales teams uses Wudpecker to type less and sell more.
Scratchpad
scratchpad.com
Track changes in your pipeline and update Salesforce faster. Scratchpad is a modern experience for reps and leaders that makes managing pipeline, inspecting deals, coaching, and forecasting fast, simple, and delightful.
Traq.ai
traq.ai
In a world where buyers are more informed than ever, winning more deals is less about following a script and more about understanding your prospect’s priorities and pain points. With call recording, transcription, and AI analysis, the Traq.ai conversation intelligence platform extracts buyer-centric, deal-winning insights from each call and links them right into your CRM. As a platform-agnostic AI sales assistant compatible with any VoIP phone and online meeting tool, Traq.ai makes each team member more productive and increasingly effective every day. As a sales performance and coaching platform, Traq.ai reveals your team’s challenges so you can optimize training and inspire the highest level of performance. Transparent, competitive pricing including a free option.
AI Rudder
airudder.com
AI Rudder is a software company that harnesses the power of AI voice automation to supercharge customer experiences. With AI voice assistants, your call center can make quality human-like calls at lightning speeds, collecting and analysing data automatically to reach and activate more customers. AI Rudder helps call centers reduce costs by automating repetitive tasks and lowering agent workload. This frees up agents to focus on things only humans can do. Over the long term, AI Rudder aims to rethink the future of business communication.
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace is a world leader in speech and language AI. We teach machines to understand and speak human language. We handle billions of minutes a speech data per year, and are pioneers in voice technology and generative AI applied to language. Gridspace is an applied AI company and the creators of Grace. We build useful voice technology and AI software for contact centers. We have been serving leading contact centers for over a decade.
Meetric
meetric.com
Capture, analyze, and optimize sales meetings easily and effectively with AI to drive revenue and insights. Simply connect with Teams, Zoom or Google Meet, or take it to the next level by leveraging our meeting platform made for sales.
Knowtworthy
knowtworthy.com
Meetings suck. But they don’t have to. Knowtworthy provides meeting productivity features such as real-time minutes sharing and collaborative editing to help you and your team run effective meetings.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza is the first enterprise call tracking and call optimization platform. To address the growing demand for intelligence from phone interactions we combine traditional call tracking with the powerful analysis of phone calls. Convirza uses speech recognition technology and sophisticated algorithms to gauge lead quality, measure conversions and take action with fully-baked marketing automation. We help sophisticated marketers make better decisions, improve close rates and customer experience while increasing revenue. We serve leading national and international brands in automotive, healthcare, hospitality, home and financial services. Designed for businesses of all sizes, media/publishing agencies, call centers, and more, we provide call recording and data solutions which helps you to track and analyze calls to understand caller intent and behavior. The company recently released a ground-breaking call marketing optimization platform from its headquarters in Silicon Slopes, Utah.
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai is the RevOps Command Center powered by the first and only RevBI engine. It accelerates the delivery of your most critical revenue insights and simplifies the adoption of revenue processes. With RevBI, BoostUp gives RevOps full control over revenue data so they can align teams and hold them accountable with irrefutable insights. The platform includes 3 modules – RevBI Advanced Analytics, Deal Review and Management, and Forecast Intelligence and Management – and is built on an embedded warehouse that pre-connects sales activity, CRM and 3rd party data, converting it into near-instant insights with out-of-the-box visualizations. The flexibility of the platform and the ease of creating custom metrics make adoption seamless, increase predictability and forecast accuracy, and give RevOps teams the power to proactively improve revenue performance. BoostUp.ai is a Forrester High Performer & G2 RevOps & Intelligence Leader. Leading companies including TripActions, Lucid, Sisense, Branch, ContentSquare, Windstream, Degreed and Udemy trust BoostUp.ai to drive predictable revenue and growth.
Spinach
spinach.ai
Spinach AI, backed by Y Combinator, Zoom and Atlassian, is an AI Meeting Assistant, which helps run your meeting, summarizes the conversation and automates post-meeting tasks. Spinach integrates with your existing tools and supports 100 languages.
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales reps performed, and get recommendations on what can be improved. Personalized AI Coaching -- The AI-generated personalized coaching programs that mimic your best-performing salespeople. Track progress and evaluate adherence to the program using call transcripts and AI. CRM Automation -- Generate automated call and deal summaries, capture customer requirements, and follow-up emails, and make note of customer feedback using AI. Send these to your CRM or share them with the right team directly from your MeetRecord dashboard.
Voyc
voyc.ai
Voyc enables regulated firms to check 100% of contact centre interactions with our speech analytics AI software, helping to improve operational efficiencies, catch complaints, identify vulnerable customers, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. In the face of increasing regulatory pressure and consumer distrust, it has become imperative for financial services companies to monitor 100% of customer interactions. It’s an all too familiar challenge: How can companies ensure that 100% of customer calls are effectively monitored for quality assurance and in a way that is scalable, cost-efficient, and objectively accurate? Voyc helps companies automatically identify interactions of regulatory importance, such as complaints and vulnerable customers, points out calls that need special attention, improves agent performance and automates QA workflows. Promising quick implementation, ease-of-use, and bank-grade security, Voyc is here to revolutionise your quality assurance processes.
Convin
convin.ai
Convin is an AI-backed contact center software that uses conversation intelligence to record, transcribe, and analyze customer conversations. Convin supports omnichannel contact centers and performs quality audits across calls, chats, and emails. It is your one-stop solution to 3X your contact center performance by improving agent performance holistically, boosting customer experience, and increasing your contact center ROI. Convin’s Key Products: 1. Quality Management System: It is your one-stop solution to call listening, randomizer (for sampling), call auditing, and custom reporting. Leave audio and video comments for intuitive feedback and prompt auto-send of reports and feedback. 2. Automated QA: Eliminate random sampling, human bias, and inaccurate scoring with Auto QA. Monitor every conversation, including calls, chats, and emails, to understand agent performance and assign coaching. 3. Learning Management System: Leverage agent training with a robust LMS comprising manual coaching, a knowledge base, assessments, and courses. Create customized assessments for agents, enrich the knowledge base with the required information, and track agent participation in coaching sessions. 4. Automated Coaching: Take call center coaching one notch higher with targeted peer-to-peer automated coaching. Have a grip over call center training sessions that are auto-assigned by AI based on best-performing agent conversations. Reduce agent onboarding time by 60% and uptick annual call center ROI. 5. Conversation Behavior Analysis: Track and analyze winning and losing trends behind agent-customer interactions and leverage call behavior, action, and phrases to drive more business-winning deals. Replicate winning behavior and eliminate losing behavior to drive a successful and forward-moving business. 6. Customer Intelligence: Unleash the hidden insights within customer calls using customer intelligence. Find keywords and phrases that led to won and lost deals. Listen to customer conversations to discover competitors, objectives, product features, competition, and sentiments. 7. Conversation Intelligence: Unleash hidden mines of valuable information behind every agent-customer conversation. Surface valuable insights to drive more strategic decisions and business outputs. Reduce repetitive and redundant tasks like note-taking, data entry, etc.
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
Ender Turing identifies top performers in calls, chats, and video meetings. Use it to provide best practices of top performers to every employee for self-coaching and observe performance growth. Ender Turing leads your sales and customer care teams to higher revenue and better customer service.
Zipteams
zipteams.com
Intelligent meeting rooms designed for inside sales and customer success teams that provide real-time customer context, insights, and recommendations to make the customer meetings more engaging and fruitful.
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI helps contact centers improve revenue and customer retention through AI driven insights. Enthu.AI enables 100% customer conversation monitoring, auto surfaces interactions that matter and helps quality teams improve agent performance through personalized and to-the-point coaching and training. Suited for both revenue and support functions, Enthu.AI helps optimize agent performance resulting in measurable gains across call QA efficiency, customer satisfaction score, new agent onboarding and agent training & coaching time, ultimately impacting revenue. For further information, visit https://enthu.ai
Abstrakt
abstrakt.ai
Abstrakt is a call center platform that guides agents in real-time, eliminates subjectivity, and automates QA on every call to directly improve your business outcomes. Remove uncertainty on calls and give your agents the power of real-time.
Verint
verint.com
Verint helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With this approach, brands can navigate and thrive as they adapt to the future of work, eliminate the inefficiencies created by organizational and data silos, and consistently deliver differentiated experiences at scale across every interaction. Verint's solutions help brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Closing this Engagement Capacity Gap™ helps them build lasting relationships with customers and drive real business results. The Verint Customer Engagement Platform draws on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics, open integration, and the science of customer engagement to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. They help their customers to drive even greater value from their technology investments by working closely with a broad ecosystem of solutions and partners. With Verint, brands can finally unlock the potential of customer engagement across every area of the business to deliver consistently differentiated experiences to their customers and employees, and do so at scale to realize tangible business results. Global Presence • Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with 40+ offices worldwide • Powered by 4,500 dedicated professionals and a global partner network Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap Brands today are challenged to deliver quality customer experiences across dozens of engagement channels, hundreds of customer journeys, and millions of interactions – all with the same team and resources. This results in an Engagement Capacity Gap. Verint solutions are uniquely geared toward closing this gap.
Capturi
capturi.ai
Capturi is Scandinavia’s leading conversational AI software, designed to automatically analyze your company's interactions with prospects, customers and citizens. This advanced AI solution gives you unique insights that can be quickly translated into measurable value. Capturi offers three key solutions that transform customer experience into a valuable asset: Insights delivers actionable data-driven insights to help your team reach its full potential, improve customer satisfaction, boost retention, and work more efficiently. These insights also lay the groundwork for automating workflows. Assistant acts as a co-pilot for your agents, ensuring they have the right information to deliver quick and accurate responses. The Assistant understands the customer's issue and suggests the required solution so agents are well-prepared when they answer the call. AI Agent handles routine inquiries, allowing your team to focus on more complex tasks. AI Agent's responses are based on proven best practices from your past conversations. If you would like to start a conversation with our team and see the platform for a first-hand look, the door is always open, so feel free to drop by for a coffee at Ankersgade 12e, 1.tv in Aarhus C, Denmark.
Balto
balto.ai
Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time enterprise solutions to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. With Balto, the results are astounding: - National General Insurance increased sales conversions by 16% - AmTrust improved CSAT scores by 25% - Arsenal Business Growth reduced ramp time by 83% - Florida Window & Door increased conversion rates and appointments by 30% - The Junkluggers decreased call duration by 6% Empower your agents and supervisors for happier customers, increased revenue, and better retention. Learn more at balto.ai
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com. Whether it’s providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, nearly 1 million professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. Learn more about Allego and the movement we’re building at allego.com.
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most comprehensive set of intelligent tools and solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success teams that uncovers the hidden revenue opportunity from each customer. The Aviso AI platform can be divided into six core pillars: 1) Predictive Forecasting 2) Deal Intelligence 3) Activity & Relationship Intelligence 4) Conversational Intelligence. 5) GTM and Customer Collaboration 6) CRM Automation Our platform is flexible and scalable to configure any complex customer hierarchies. Sales leaders, managers, and reps all benefit from using our pipeline management, forecasting, deal collaboration, and conversational intelligence tool. With Aviso, sales teams can set goals, unify forecasts, guide deals, and course correct for success. In the era of virtual selling, sales teams deserve a platform that can enable their success working remotely. Powered by cutting edge Auto-ML, NLP, and a deep time series database, the Aviso platform combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to guide selling. Companies like Honeywell, Dell, LaunchDarkly, Elastic, RingCentral, Microsoft GitHub, FireEye have all seen great results using Aviso, such as an average of 20% increase in deal win rates. Find your Revenue True North with Aviso AI.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is the industry leader for call tracking, lead management and business analytic solutions. Maximize your marketing dollars and get measured results.
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales process, enabling sales representatives to focus on building relationships and closing deals. Features such as automated scheduling, real-time note-taking, and CRM integration optimize efficiency and productivity. With Demodesk, sales professionals can deliver captivating product demos that go beyond mere slideshows. The platform offers revolutionary screen-sharing and interactive capabilities to create an immersive and personalized experience for prospects, leading to increased engagement and higher conversion rates. Features like shadowing or integrated playbooks and battle cards, enable real-time coaching during virtual calls. The platform offers comprehensive analytics and reporting features that provide actionable insights into sales performance. Armed with this valuable data, sales leaders can make data-driven decisions, optimize sales processes, and identify areas for improvement. Businesses of all sizes rely on us to digitalize sales, boost productivity and drive more revenue. Key results from our customers: +25% time saved on manual tasks (Pipedrive) ↑ 2x conversion rate (Clark) +30% higher revenue per seller (Treatwell) ↑ 3x increase in agent productivity (Eigensonne) For more information visit demodesk.com.
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon.ai, the leader in compliance and AI-powered conversation intelligence, is the only solution in the market providing real-time conversation intelligence and automated compliance for sales and customer service teams. Gryphon guides each conversation with real-time intelligence to provide a best-in-class experience for both agents and end users. Gryphon’s proprietary compliance engine automatically screens all outbound communications against TCPA, collections, state, federal, and other Do-Not-Call lists so enterprises can drive revenue while avoiding costly non-compliance fees. Gryphon’s ability to be in the path of the call provides real-time recommendations and necessary content through spoken keywords and gives agents immediate visibility into the quality of the call through advanced sentiment analysis. Gryphon.ai provides the ability to create the perfect conversation every time!
Invoca
invoca.com
Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. Invoca helps businesses drive revenue growth by unlocking new data from calls, so they can acquire and retain more customers for less money. With Invoca's revenue execution platform, businesses are driving unbelievable results: * Marketing teams — like the one at Rogers Communications — are driving up lead quality and driving down acquisition costs by 82% * Contact centers — like the one at MoneySolver — are boosting agent performance and conversion rates by 100% * Multi-location businesses — like Renewal by Andersen — are increasing appointments set over the phone by nearly 50%
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex Marketing Edge delivers an easy-to-use conversational intelligence solution that reveals which marketing campaigns and channels are generating inbound calls and texts, what happened in those conversations, and enables data-driven decisions to improve digital marketing performance and maximize revenue. From call routing to call outcomes, Marchex Marketing Edge helps you optimize the value of every inbound call or text.
MightyCall
mightycall.com
Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time feedback tools, dedicated supervisor workspaces, and detailed agent performance reports offer efficient management and in-depth performance analysis. Effective Call Handling: Efficient call management features and multi-level IVR systems ensure smooth, prompt responses to customer inquiries. Streamlined Record Keeping: Voicemail transcripts facilitate easy reference and efficient follow-ups. Intuitive Interface: A user-friendly interface houses these robust functionalities, simplifying navigation and operation. Unwavering Support: Our committed support team stands ready to assist with live onboarding or any other issues, emphasizing our dedication to your satisfaction. Choose MightyCall for a partnership that boosts your business communication to new heights in the landscape of virtual telephony.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every interaction recorded automatically in your CRM. The Kixie PowerCall Chrome extension enables sales and other customer-facing teams to boost performance with a suite of advanced calling and texting features. Kixie automatically recognizes phone numbers on any web page you visit in Chrome, and places a click-to-call button next to each number for one-click dialing. Calls, texts, dispositions and activities are logged automatically in your CRM, practically eliminating the need for the tedious manual record-keeping that slows down salespeople in their day-to-day activities. Features include: • PowerDial through lists of contacts automatically. Boost productivity tenfold by dialing up to 10 numbers simultaneously with multi-line PowerDialer • Advanced AI-powered local presence lets users call from a number with the same local area code as the person they’re calling
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny helps commercial teams maximize their revenue through conversation intelligence. With Jiminny, you can record, transcribe and analyze conversations, giving you access to valuable customer insights and full visibility into performance. Jiminny is the only partner who turns great sales leaders into great sales coaches, enabling you to drive true change across your sales teams and build high performing revenue generating teams.
EvaluAgent
evaluagent.com
Every engagement counts when it comes to understanding, elevating, and differentiating the Customer Experience (CX). EvaluAgent helps you improve CX by analyzing 100% of interactions – from calls and emails, to web chats, tickets, and social media. No stone is left unturned, giving you actionable insights to share with your organization and the ability to laser-focus QA efforts on must-monitor interactions and agent development. EvaluAgent helps businesses worldwide to: * Bridge the insight gap Identify must-monitor interactions with 100% coverage across channels, uncover insights with sentiment analysis and visualize progress with meaningful dashboards * Elevate their QA approach Reduce selection bias with auto-assigned interactions, use tried-and-tested scorecards, and automate QA scores with SmartScore * Deliver tangible CX improvements Integrate with an array of best-in-class WFM platforms and help agents improve by entwining coaching, learning and reporting for a truly joined-up approach * Engage and motivate their agents Empower agents with transparent access to their own data and targets, gamify recognition and rewards, and promote two-way communication all in one platform Think of evaluagent as your AI-powered QA co-pilot. Leverage intelligence from every interaction to understand, elevate and differentiate your customer experience at scale – all while never forgetting the value of the human touch.
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant designed to make meeting processes more efficient and insightful. This tool provides automatic video recording of meetings, coupled with AI-powered transcription capabilities, to facilitate easy review and understanding of the meeting content later on. Beyond this, MeetGeek includes features such as automatic summaries, aiding users to efficiently get the main points of meetings without needing to review hours of content. The tool also utilizes AI to extract and highlight key topics from each meeting, providing a quick way to catch up on past events. A search function empowers users to easily access past meetings, recordings, transcripts, and highlights from a single location. MeetGeek also emphasizes team collaboration, allowing for shared rules regarding meeting content. Its 'conversation intelligence' feature provides AI-driven analytics for sales and customer insights, stemming from the meetings. Furthermore, MeetGeek enhances productivity with automation capabilities, automatically syncing recording and highlights with users' systems. Custom branding options enable users to make the meeting experience resonate with their brand image. The utility of MeetGeek spans across a range of roles, from sales teams to HR, and is also suited for different types of professional calls, including customer calls and interviews.
Laxis
laxis.com
Aimed at optimizing customer conversations, Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant tailored to help revenue teams capture key insights from their interactions and perform better in various commercial capacities. The tool uses an AI system to record, transcribe, and offer a precise distillation of salient points discussed during customer meetings, ensuring that no critical detail is left out. The tool is beneficial to various professionals including sales, marketing, business development, project managers, and product & UX designers, as it helps in different areas such as market research, tracking portfolio notes, capturing customer requirements and activity, among others.Another significant feature of Laxis is its capability for integration across various platforms including video conferencing and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems where upon it automatically inputs customer actions and activities. It can auto-generate meeting summaries and follow-up emails and enable the users to save customer requirements, action items, and meeting summaries in your CRM in one-click. Users can also extract relevant insights from individual or sets of meetings. With an inclusion of language preferences, Laxis supports multilingual interactions guaranteeing accurate real-time transcription of meetings and detailed record-keeping of multilingual interactions. It further allows users to repurpose audio content like podcasts, webinars and meetings with just a click.
Attention
attention.tech
Attention is a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform designed to enhance the performance of sales departments. It is tool aimed to augment the capabilities of your CRM and your sales teams, providing a range of tools for analysis, training and efficiency. Attention collects and analyzes customer conversation data to provide valuable insights, facilitating better understanding of sales performance and customer preferences. It offers sales training tools to streamline the analyses and improvement of sales representatives' performance. Attention also automates CRM tasks for revenue teams, reducing administrative tasks and helping to cut down on sales cycles for sales leaders. An exclusive feature aids sales reps in filling out their CRM automatically, significantly saving time on manual entry. It showcases a highly intuitive compliance feature, ensuring all activities adhere to local regulations. Additionally, the tool provides the benefit of improving sales forecasting, by comprehensively analyzing sales rep activities. Furthermore, Attention helps in automating follow-up emails by understanding conversations context. Apart from these capabilities, Attention allows users to set custom triggers that will enable AI to monitor more important aspects of each call, thus enabling effective decision making. Key features like identifying reasons for winning or losing deals, ranking customer churn reasons, providing insights on high-performing reps, and understanding common objections from prospects, make it a robust platform for sales-oriented organizations.
