Top Conversation Intelligence Software - Sweden

Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like Hubspot, Slack, Trello, Asana, Salesforce, and more. Record: Instantly record meetings across all major web-conferencing platforms. Invite Fireflies or have it automatically capture them. Transcribe: Fireflies can transcribe live meetings or audio files that you upload. Skim the transcripts & listen to the audio simultaneously. Summarize: AI Super Summaries provides you with detailed meeting overviews, outlines, meeting notes, keywords and action items. Quickly track and skim through an entire meeting in 5 minutes! Collaborate: Add comments & flag important moments on calls for teammates to easily review. Search: Review an hour long call in less than 5 minutes. Filter to action items, dates, metrics, and other important topics. Integrate: Your meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings are more valuable when they are automatically synced with tools and platforms you already use. Log meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings in your CRM & collaboration apps like Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, Zapier, and lots more. Analyze: Conversation Intelligence generates insights around talk time, topic trends, sentiment, and much more. The conversation intelligence suite allows you to identify what’s working and what is not on calls. Insights help you coach your sales team to close more deals. They help your recruiters hire top talent faster by identifying trends across candidate interviews. Your entire organization can build better products by tuning into the voice of your customer. Discover what messaging works and what doesn’t from customer and team interactions.