Contractor Payment Software
Top Contractor Payment Software

Contractor payment software enables employers to send digital payments to independent contractors and freelancers. This software allows businesses to pay non-employee workers through direct deposit, paycards, payment processor integrations, or digital wallets. It ensures compliance with relevant tax codes and regulations without the need for paper checks, spreadsheets, or payment software not specifically designed for contractor payments. Some contractor payment solutions are tailored for domestic payments within a single country, such as the United States, while others support international payments in multiple currencies. Companies that commonly use this software include those that rely on contractors—often referred to as gig workers or 1099 workers—in industries like healthcare, hospitality, retail, and construction. HR personnel use these platforms to process payments and maintain tax compliance, while contractors can often access funds and track earnings through a portal within the platform.

Square

Square

squareup.com

Square is a point-of-sale app that facilitates payment processing, inventory management, and sales analytics for businesses in various environments.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.

Deel

Deel

deel.com

Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.

Melio

Melio

meliopayments.com

Melio is a free payment tool that helps businesses pay vendor bills online, syncs with QuickBooks, and automates payment processes for improved cash flow.

Hubstaff

Hubstaff

hubstaff.com

Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.

Remote

Remote

remote.com

Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.

Contra

Contra

contra.com

Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.

Tipalti

Tipalti

tipalti.com

Tipalti automates accounts payable and global payments, simplifying supplier onboarding, invoice processing, and compliance for businesses.

WorkMarket

WorkMarket

workmarket.com

WorkMarket is a platform for managing independent contractors, enabling businesses to onboard, pay, and track freelancers while ensuring compliance.

Justworks

Justworks

justworks.com

Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.

Branch app

Branch app

branchapp.com

Branch facilitates payments for businesses and provides users with a bank account, instant wages access, and budgeting tools for better financial management.

Worksome

Worksome

worksome.com

Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.

Veem

Veem

veem.com

Veem is an online global payments platform that allows businesses to send and receive payments internationally across 100 countries in 70 currencies.

Warp

Warp

joinwarp.com

Warp is a payroll and compliance app that automates state tax registrations, reducing the need for users to access government websites.

Patriot

Patriot

patriotsoftware.com

The Patriot app provides online accounting software for American businesses, offering two plans that include invoicing, vendor payments, transaction imports, and financial reports.

YunoJuno

YunoJuno

yunojuno.com

YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.

Borderless AI

Borderless AI

hireborderless.com

Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.

Dots

Dots

dots.dev

Dots is an API that simplifies contractor payments for businesses, handling KYC, various payment methods, and tax form filing efficiently.

Skuad

Skuad

skuad.io

Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.

Useme

Useme

useme.com

Useme connects businesses with freelancers for easy hiring and invoicing, facilitating international collaborations and managing payments without needing a registered business.

TalentDesk

TalentDesk

talentdesk.io

TalentDesk is a software platform for managing and paying contractors and freelancers worldwide, facilitating onboarding, work management, and payments in multiple currencies.

Plane

Plane

plane.com

Plane manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring employees and contractors globally, facilitating payments and paperwork without local entity setup.

Dwolla

Dwolla

dwolla.com

Dwolla is a fintech platform that enables secure bank transfers and ACH processing, allowing businesses to send and receive funds efficiently.

Oyster

Oyster

oysterhr.com

Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.

Asanify

Asanify

asanify.com

Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.

Ruul

Ruul

ruul.io

Ruul helps businesses manage freelancers and contractors by handling invoicing and payments, allowing them to focus on core operations.

RemotePass

RemotePass

remotepass.com

RemotePass is a global onboarding and payroll platform that helps companies manage remote teams across 150 countries, streamlining payroll, compliance, and benefits.

Remofirst

Remofirst

remofirst.com

Remofirst manages full-time employees and contractors globally, handling payroll, compliance, and onboarding in over 180 countries without the need for local entities.

Xolo

Xolo

xolo.io

Xolo is an app that helps freelancers and small businesses manage finances, invoicing, accounting, and project tracking in one platform.

Everee

Everee

everee.com

Everee is a platform for daily workforce payments, simplifying payroll management for businesses and allowing quick payments to W-2 and 1099 workers.

Velocity Global

Velocity Global

velocityglobal.com

Velocity Global is a platform for hiring, managing, and paying employees and contractors internationally, simplifying compliance and payroll in over 185 countries.

