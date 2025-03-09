Top Contractor Payment Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Contractor payment software enables employers to send digital payments to independent contractors and freelancers. This software allows businesses to pay non-employee workers through direct deposit, paycards, payment processor integrations, or digital wallets. It ensures compliance with relevant tax codes and regulations without the need for paper checks, spreadsheets, or payment software not specifically designed for contractor payments. Some contractor payment solutions are tailored for domestic payments within a single country, such as the United States, while others support international payments in multiple currencies. Companies that commonly use this software include those that rely on contractors—often referred to as gig workers or 1099 workers—in industries like healthcare, hospitality, retail, and construction. HR personnel use these platforms to process payments and maintain tax compliance, while contractors can often access funds and track earnings through a portal within the platform.
Submit New App
Worksome
worksome.com
Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.
Everee
everee.com
Everee is a workforce payments platform that makes it simple to pay people every day - even on weekends and holidays - a benefit workers love. We take away all the busy work that comes with payroll, so you can pay people in seconds and get back to running your business. Use our platform to manage and pay workers or tap into our technology solutions, including an API and embeddable components, to pay 1099 and W-2 workers at scale. And if you want to pay workers fast but you’re stuck waiting weeks - or even longer - to get paid by your clients, we help you bridge that gap. We front worker payments for you. You pay us later, after you invoice accounts.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll and benefits for forward-looking companies and remote teams. For companies, our all-in-one solution helps you to control the entire remote working lifecycle, enabling you to onboard, pay, and manage remote teams in 150 countries — effortlessly. For teams and contractors, RemotePass ensures that you get paid on time and in a payment method and currency of your choosing, and our super app gives seamless access to leading financial services and benefits — no matter where you are in the world. Our team is laser-focused on the user experience, and we operate a complex product with a consumer grade UX. We care deeply about enabling HR and finance teams to avoid manual work and remain compliant, so that you can focus on attracting and retaining top global talent. Book a demo today to find out how RemotePass can make your onboarding and payroll truly effortless. RemotePass: Onboard and pay anyone, from anywhere.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant contracts while avoiding misclassification risks, passing compliance audits, and managing your international workforce in one place.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
TalentDesk is a software platform for managing and paying contractors and freelancers worldwide, facilitating onboarding, work management, and payments in multiple currencies.
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Employers and talent engage with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.
Dots
dots.dev
Dots is a developer-friendly API that lets businesses pay their contractors through just a few lines of code. Whether its gig workers like Uber drivers, sellers on marketplaces like Etsy, or simply your local handyman - Dots’ abstracts away the complexity of payouts completely. We manage the entire process: information collection (KYC), payments through any rail (ACH, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, international, and many more to come), and even filing tax forms! Dots lets developers get payouts up and running over just a few hours, rather than the many months this would normally take.
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a modern payroll, compliance, and benefits platform built for founders. We put all state tax registrations and compliance on autopilot so you never need to login to another .gov website again.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.
Branch app
branchapp.com
Branch facilitates payments for businesses and provides users with a bank account, instant wages access, and budgeting tools for better financial management.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.
Useme
useme.com
Useme connects businesses with freelancers for easy hiring and invoicing, facilitating international collaborations and managing payments without needing a registered business.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an app that helps freelancers and small businesses manage finances, invoicing, accounting, and project tracking in one platform.
Tipalti
tipalti.com
Tipalti automates accounts payable and global payments, simplifying supplier onboarding, invoice processing, and compliance for businesses.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul offers a comprehensive solution for businesses to streamline their operations when working with freelancers and independent contractors. By handling various administrative tasks like invoicing and managing subcontractor payments, Ruul allows businesses to focus on their core activities. Ruul is well-suited for a range of businesses, particularly those in the digital economy. It's ideal for: - Startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) looking for efficient subcontracting and financial management solutions. - Digital agencies and media companies requiring flexible talent management and payment solutions. - Platforms and communities that engage with freelancers and independent contractors on a regular basis. More than 10.000 businesses and 70.000 freelancers worldwide rely on Ruul to manage their work and financial relationships in a seamless and compliant way.
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket is a platform for managing independent contractors, enabling businesses to onboard, pay, and track freelancers while ensuring compliance.
Veem
veem.com
Veem is an online global payments platform that allows businesses to send and receive payments internationally across 100 countries in 70 currencies.
Square
squareup.com
Square is a point-of-sale app that facilitates payment processing, inventory management, and sales analytics for businesses in various environments.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experience with robust global employment solutions. Our unmatched intellectual property protections and top-tier security measures give you peace of mind on a global scale. Plus, Remote offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees, helping you manage your budget effectively while focusing on driving business growth.
Patriot
patriotsoftware.com
Patriot's accounting software lets American businesses and their accountants manage their books online. Patriot has two accounting options to choose from: 1. Accounting Basic: $20/month 2. Accounting Premium: $30/month With both options, you can invoice unlimited customers, pay 1099 vendors and contractors, accept credit card payments, automatically import your bank transactions, and more! And, access easy-to-use financial reports with the click of a button, including your company's profit and loss statements and balance sheets.
Melio
meliopayments.com
Melio is a free payment tool that helps businesses pay vendor bills online, syncs with QuickBooks, and automates payment processes for improved cash flow.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla is a fintech platform that enables secure bank transfers and ACH processing, allowing businesses to send and receive funds efficiently.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.