Top Contractor Payment Software - Pakistan
Contractor payment software enables employers to send digital payments to independent contractors and freelancers. This software allows businesses to pay non-employee workers through direct deposit, paycards, payment processor integrations, or digital wallets. It ensures compliance with relevant tax codes and regulations without the need for paper checks, spreadsheets, or payment software not specifically designed for contractor payments. Some contractor payment solutions are tailored for domestic payments within a single country, such as the United States, while others support international payments in multiple currencies. Companies that commonly use this software include those that rely on contractors—often referred to as gig workers or 1099 workers—in industries like healthcare, hospitality, retail, and construction. HR personnel use these platforms to process payments and maintain tax compliance, while contractors can often access funds and track earnings through a portal within the platform.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens with features like time tracking, screenshots, activity tracking, URL and app tracking, workforce analytics metrics, automatic payroll and invoicing, scheduling, GPS and location monitoring, and timesheets. Available for Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome, iOS & Android. Our mission is to help everyone have their most productive day at work. This commitment means prioritizing peak performance without compromising a fulfilling work environment for everyone. Experience the transformative impact of Hubstaff on our organization's efficiency and success. Here's how Hubstaff has become an invaluable asset to our customer's businesses: - Boosted Productivity: Achieved a remarkable 5% increase in productivity by seamlessly automating PTO processes. - Strategic Resource Allocation: Hubstaff's implementation saved a headcount equivalent to 10 personnel, enhancing operational efficiency. - Business Wins and Improved Bottom Line: Instrumental in winning new business opportunities and significantly improving the financial bottom line. - Zero Downtime: Enjoy uninterrupted operations with zero downtime, ensuring a continuous and smooth workflow. - Efficient Payroll and HR Processes: Streamlined all payroll and HR processes, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring accuracy. - Cost Savings on Projects: Realized substantial savings ranging from 10% to 25% on various projects, enhancing overall profitability. - Enhanced Customer Value: Achieved a remarkable 30% increase in the value offered to customers, elevating service standards. - Task Optimization: A 25% cost savings achieved by eliminating wasted tasks and improving overall resource utilization. - Reduction in Hiring Costs: Reduce hiring costs by 25%, mitigating risks associated with bad hires and optimizing recruitment processes. - Employee Retention: Empowers top performers with the data they need for faster promotions, resulting in improved employee retention. Hubstaff has proven to be a pivotal tool in our customer's pursuit of excellence, driving tangible results across various business operations. Embrace the future of work with Hubstaff!
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experience with robust global employment solutions. Our unmatched intellectual property protections and top-tier security measures give you peace of mind on a global scale. Plus, Remote offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees, helping you manage your budget effectively while focusing on driving business growth.
Veem
veem.com
Veem is a San Francisco-based online global payments platform founded in 2014 by Marwan Forzley and Aldo Carrascoso. It was formerly known as Align Commerce, changing its name to Veem on 8 March 2017. The company services 100 countries and 70 currencies including USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY, and AUD. Customers in 100 countries can receive payments, and customers in 25 of those can send payments. Payments are sent using various rails, the one used being determined internally when a payment is sent. The company routes payments using SWIFT, automated clearing house (ACH), treasury accounts, digital wallets, debit cards, and blockchain. The company targets small-to-midsize businesses, freelancers, and businesses offering international services. In 2020, Veem reached a customer base of 225,000 users.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. With Deel, companies make global payroll possible by leveraging Deel's in-house back office and locally-owned entities. Workers, managers, and leaders can update withdrawal details, visualize team structure, oversee total payroll spending, and complete dozens of other tasks through Deel’s modern self-serve interface. Today, Deel serves more than 20,000 customers from SMBs to publicly traded companies, helping over 120,000 workers get paid from anywhere. Create localized legal contracts, track time off, grant bonuses, manage equity, and more. Book a demo for a personal guide to Deel's platform and unlock your global workforce today.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll and benefits for forward-looking companies and remote teams. For companies, our all-in-one solution helps you to control the entire remote working lifecycle, enabling you to onboard, pay, and manage remote teams in 150 countries — effortlessly. For teams and contractors, RemotePass ensures that you get paid on time and in a payment method and currency of your choosing, and our super app gives seamless access to leading financial services and benefits — no matter where you are in the world. Our team is laser-focused on the user experience, and we operate a complex product with a consumer grade UX. We care deeply about enabling HR and finance teams to avoid manual work and remain compliant, so that you can focus on attracting and retaining top global talent. Book a demo today to find out how RemotePass can make your onboarding and payroll truly effortless. RemotePass: Onboard and pay anyone, from anywhere.
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a modern payroll, compliance, and benefits platform built for founders. We put all state tax registrations and compliance on autopilot so you never need to login to another .gov website again.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to grow their business and build diverse distributed teams. There are no upfront fees, hidden costs, or long-term lock-ins involved. Hire in 160+ countries || Pay in 100+ currencies || Get 24x5 expert support
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno is the only platform a business needs to find, hire, manage and pay contractors. Combining a Freelancer Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors, YunoJuno brings HR, Hiring Managers, Finance and Legal teams all in one place. From talent sourcing to compliance checks, documents, payments and insights, our platform helps the world's leading companies in reducing costs, accelerate hiring times and protect against misclassification in 150+ countries. Explore the platform for free or book a demo today - see how PepsiCo, Depop and 12,000+ world’s leading companies use YunoJuno to work with contractors effortlessly.
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul offers a comprehensive solution for businesses to streamline their operations when working with freelancers and independent contractors. By handling various administrative tasks like invoicing and managing subcontractor payments, Ruul allows businesses to focus on their core activities. Ruul is well-suited for a range of businesses, particularly those in the digital economy. It's ideal for: - Startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) looking for efficient subcontracting and financial management solutions. - Digital agencies and media companies requiring flexible talent management and payment solutions. - Platforms and communities that engage with freelancers and independent contractors on a regular basis. More than 10.000 businesses and 70.000 freelancers worldwide rely on Ruul to manage their work and financial relationships in a seamless and compliant way.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
Everee
everee.com
Everee is a workforce payments platform that makes it simple to pay people every day - even on weekends and holidays - a benefit workers love. We take away all the busy work that comes with payroll, so you can pay people in seconds and get back to running your business. Use our platform to manage and pay workers or tap into our technology solutions, including an API and embeddable components, to pay 1099 and W-2 workers at scale. And if you want to pay workers fast but you’re stuck waiting weeks - or even longer - to get paid by your clients, we help you bridge that gap. We front worker payments for you. You pay us later, after you invoice accounts.
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 businesses across the US with a single trusted system, competitive compensation tools, and expert guidance to help you empower your team. Because when your people thrive, your business thrives too. Learn more at https://gusto.com
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant contracts while avoiding misclassification risks, passing compliance audits, and managing your international workforce in one place.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
Software to manage and pay your contractors and freelancers. Wherever they are. TalentDesk.io is an end-to-end Freelancer Management System (FMS) built by the team behind leading marketplace PeopleHour.com. Leveraging 15+ years of experience within the freelance economy, we're the only platform purpose built for companies who heavily rely on external resources. Onboard the best freelance talent compliantly, instantly allocate work with a custom-built directory, and automate multi-currency payments to contractors anywhere. Trusted by global E-learning, Production / Media, Consulting, and high-growth Tech companies worldwide.
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Employers and talent engage with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents.
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla, Inc. is a fintech company powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Dwolla’s robust platform, low-code API and partnership ecosystem simplify the complex process of integrating with the various payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Integrating Dwolla’s modern payment technology gives a business the ability to program payments in real-time and on the same day. With minimal development, start-ups to Fortune 500 companies can gain efficiency, flexibility and improved cash flow by working with Dwolla.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a unique global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Why unique? We've blended intuitive technology with high-touch service so organizations can quickly and compliantly engage and pay workers around the world.
Dots
dots.dev
Dots is a developer-friendly API that lets businesses pay their contractors through just a few lines of code. Whether its gig workers like Uber drivers, sellers on marketplaces like Etsy, or simply your local handyman - Dots’ abstracts away the complexity of payouts completely. We manage the entire process: information collection (KYC), payments through any rail (ACH, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, international, and many more to come), and even filing tax forms! Dots lets developers get payouts up and running over just a few hours, rather than the many months this would normally take.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform that gives users the freedom and opportunity to work independently. It provides flexible work opportunities from people through an exclusive community and referral network by showcasing work portfolios that enable freelancers and other independent professionals to earn a living on their own terms.
Branch app
branchapp.com
Branch helps businesses accelerate payments to empower working Americans. Businesses turn to Branch for a more cost-effective, faster way to pay workers and reduce the costs of paper checks and paycards. Workers and independent contractors that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, free instant access to earned wages, and auto-budgeting tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with some of the nation’s leading payroll and workforce technologies to support employers in retail, restaurant, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Melio
meliopayments.com
Melio is a free vendor/bill payment tool that maximizes cash flow and minimizes busywork. Pay vendor bills using bank transfer or debit card for free even if they only accept checks! You can also use your credit card where cards are not accepted to hold onto your cash longer and earn card rewards! Accounts Payable re-invented. Melio automatically syncs with your QuickBooks and even mails checks on your behalf to vendors so you don't need to cut checks anymore.
Useme
useme.com
Useme offers a quick and simple solution for companies who want to pay freelancers and for freelancers who don't have their own company and want to issue a tax invoice. With Useme, once you've made a deal with your subcontractor, you'll receive a tax invoice, no matter if your freelancer has their own business or not. And the best part? We handle all administrative tasks related to settling deals, allowing business owners and freelancers to focus on their core operations. This service is available in all countries and and lets both - the freelancer and clients establish international cooperations in an easy way.
Patriot
patriotsoftware.com
Patriot's accounting software lets American businesses and their accountants manage their books online. Patriot has two accounting options to choose from: 1. Accounting Basic: $20/month 2. Accounting Premium: $30/month With both options, you can invoice unlimited customers, pay 1099 vendors and contractors, accept credit card payments, automatically import your bank transactions, and more! And, access easy-to-use financial reports with the click of a button, including your company's profit and loss statements and balance sheets.
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket by ADP, offers a state-of-the-art technology platform that provides your business the ability to scale in today’s competitive landscape. Our platform enables companies to efficiently and compliantly organize, manage and pay their extended workforce. Located in New York, New York, WorkMarket was founded in 2010 and acquired by ADP in 2018.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an all-for-solos business engine that provides local and global solutions for business formation, VAT-compliant invoicing, accounting, tax reporting, business expenses and more.
Tipalti
tipalti.com
The only solution to automate your end-to-end payables process. Automate your full accounts payable, global partner payments, and procurement processes with Tipalti and eliminate 80% of your manual workload. Tiplati enables you to easily onboard suppliers, partners, and freelancers, streamline PO generation, accelerate approvals, eliminate invoice entries, and make fast global payments to 196 countries in local currency. Also includes global tax compliance, 2 & 3-way PO matching, multi-entity support, OCR invoice scanning, employee expenses, physical and virtual cards Enjoy instant reconciliation with ERP integrations that include NetSuite, Quickbooks, Xero and Sage Intacct. We do all this while maintaining 98% customer satisfaction and working with some of the world's fastest-growing companies like Amazon Twitch, ClassPass, GoPro, GoDaddy, Twitter, Roblox, and Zola.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countries.