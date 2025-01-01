App store for web apps

Contractor Management Software
Top Contractor Management Software

Contractor management software is designed to help companies efficiently manage outsourced work handled by contract workers or subcontractors. These solutions aid in tracking performance and productivity while also organizing and managing work orders. They are particularly useful for companies that depend on contractors for specialized skills and expertise to accomplish specific tasks and projects. This software ensures that tasks meet company standards and assists with issuing 1099 forms, task management, and completion tracking. Contractor management tools are widely used in industries such as construction, retail, restaurants, energy, utilities, and more.

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.

Deel

deel.com

Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.

Hubstaff

hubstaff.com

Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.

Remote

remote.com

Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

Contra

contra.com

Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.

WorkMarket

workmarket.com

WorkMarket is a platform for managing independent contractors, enabling businesses to onboard, pay, and track freelancers while ensuring compliance.

ServiceChannel

servicechannel.com

ServiceChannel is a software platform for facilities managers to manage repair and maintenance services from contractors across various commercial locations.

Justworks

justworks.com

Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.

Worksome

worksome.com

Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.

Avetta

avetta.com

Avetta is a contractor risk management app that helps businesses manage supplier safety, sustainability, and worker competency across various industries.

Multiplier

usemultiplier.com

Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.

YunoJuno

yunojuno.com

YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.

Borderless AI

hireborderless.com

Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.

Skuad

skuad.io

Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.

TalentDesk

talentdesk.io

TalentDesk is a software platform for managing and paying contractors and freelancers worldwide, facilitating onboarding, work management, and payments in multiple currencies.

Plane

plane.com

Plane manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring employees and contractors globally, facilitating payments and paperwork without local entity setup.

Thera

getthera.com

Thera is a suite of apps for global teams that manages payroll, banking, and bill payments to help save money.

Oyster

oysterhr.com

Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.

Asanify

asanify.com

Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.

Ruul

ruul.io

Ruul helps businesses manage freelancers and contractors by handling invoicing and payments, allowing them to focus on core operations.

RemotePass

remotepass.com

RemotePass is a global onboarding and payroll platform that helps companies manage remote teams across 150 countries, streamlining payroll, compliance, and benefits.

Remofirst

remofirst.com

Remofirst manages full-time employees and contractors globally, handling payroll, compliance, and onboarding in over 180 countries without the need for local entities.

Xolo

xolo.io

Xolo is an app that helps freelancers and small businesses manage finances, invoicing, accounting, and project tracking in one platform.

HireArt

hireart.com

HireArt is an app for managing contract workforce, offering tools for Employer of Record, sourcing, vendor management, and freelancer management in one interface.

ContractHub

contracthub.com

ContractHub is an app that streamlines contract creation, approval, execution, and management, making the document process faster and more efficient for teams.

Sonovate

sonovate.com

Sonovate is an invoice financing app that helps businesses manage cash flow by providing funds from unpaid invoices, allowing for rapid access to capital.

Lancerkit

lancerkit.com

LancerKit is a business management app for freelancers and small businesses, allowing users to manage invoices, bids, contacts, and documents efficiently.

ISNetworld

isnetworld.com

ISNetworld is a platform for contractor management, focusing on compliance, safety, training, and risk management across various industries.

