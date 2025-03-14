Find the right software and services.
Contractor management software is designed to help companies efficiently manage outsourced work handled by contract workers or subcontractors. These solutions aid in tracking performance and productivity while also organizing and managing work orders. They are particularly useful for companies that depend on contractors for specialized skills and expertise to accomplish specific tasks and projects. This software ensures that tasks meet company standards and assists with issuing 1099 forms, task management, and completion tracking. Contractor management tools are widely used in industries such as construction, retail, restaurants, energy, utilities, and more.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket is a platform for managing independent contractors, enabling businesses to onboard, pay, and track freelancers while ensuring compliance.
ServiceChannel
servicechannel.com
ServiceChannel is a software platform for facilities managers to manage repair and maintenance services from contractors across various commercial locations.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.
Worksome
worksome.com
Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.
Avetta
avetta.com
Avetta is a contractor risk management app that helps businesses manage supplier safety, sustainability, and worker competency across various industries.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
TalentDesk is a software platform for managing and paying contractors and freelancers worldwide, facilitating onboarding, work management, and payments in multiple currencies.
Plane
plane.com
Plane manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring employees and contractors globally, facilitating payments and paperwork without local entity setup.
Thera
getthera.com
Thera is a suite of apps for global teams that manages payroll, banking, and bill payments to help save money.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul helps businesses manage freelancers and contractors by handling invoicing and payments, allowing them to focus on core operations.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is a global onboarding and payroll platform that helps companies manage remote teams across 150 countries, streamlining payroll, compliance, and benefits.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst manages full-time employees and contractors globally, handling payroll, compliance, and onboarding in over 180 countries without the need for local entities.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an app that helps freelancers and small businesses manage finances, invoicing, accounting, and project tracking in one platform.
HireArt
hireart.com
HireArt is an app for managing contract workforce, offering tools for Employer of Record, sourcing, vendor management, and freelancer management in one interface.
ContractHub
contracthub.com
ContractHub is an app that streamlines contract creation, approval, execution, and management, making the document process faster and more efficient for teams.
Sonovate
sonovate.com
Sonovate is an invoice financing app that helps businesses manage cash flow by providing funds from unpaid invoices, allowing for rapid access to capital.
Lancerkit
lancerkit.com
LancerKit is a business management app for freelancers and small businesses, allowing users to manage invoices, bids, contacts, and documents efficiently.
ISNetworld
isnetworld.com
ISNetworld is a platform for contractor management, focusing on compliance, safety, training, and risk management across various industries.
