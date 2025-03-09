Top Contractor Management Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Contractor management software is designed to help companies efficiently manage outsourced work handled by contract workers or subcontractors. These solutions aid in tracking performance and productivity while also organizing and managing work orders. They are particularly useful for companies that depend on contractors for specialized skills and expertise to accomplish specific tasks and projects. This software ensures that tasks meet company standards and assists with issuing 1099 forms, task management, and completion tracking. Contractor management tools are widely used in industries such as construction, retail, restaurants, energy, utilities, and more.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.
Sonovate
sonovate.com
Sonovate powers the new working world. Helps recruitment agencies, consultancies & individuals get paid with simple, fast invoice finance wrapped in bespoke technology.
Lancerkit
lancerkit.com
LancerKit is a complete business management solution meant to assist freelancers and small and medium-sized businesses in streamlining their operations. You can effortlessly manage invoices, bids, contacts, and documents in one place with LancerKit, saving you time and enhancing your productivity. The platform is simple to use and straightforward, making it simple to get started right away. LancerKit is the ideal option to help you develop and flourish, whether you're a freelancer working on your own or a small company owner wanting to manage your staff. LancerKit keeps you organized and on top of your game with features like automated invoicing, customisable quotations, and secure document storage.
ContractHub
contracthub.com
Digitize Your Document Process ContractHub helps teams generate, approve, execute and manage documents about 80% faster. Upload your documents, and set your workflow - that simple!
ISNetworld
isnetworld.com
Includes modules for Health, Safety and Environmen control, Insurance and Procurement management, emplyee compliance and training, audit and evaluation tracking, and more.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll and benefits for forward-looking companies and remote teams. For companies, our all-in-one solution helps you to control the entire remote working lifecycle, enabling you to onboard, pay, and manage remote teams in 150 countries — effortlessly. For teams and contractors, RemotePass ensures that you get paid on time and in a payment method and currency of your choosing, and our super app gives seamless access to leading financial services and benefits — no matter where you are in the world. Our team is laser-focused on the user experience, and we operate a complex product with a consumer grade UX. We care deeply about enabling HR and finance teams to avoid manual work and remain compliant, so that you can focus on attracting and retaining top global talent. Book a demo today to find out how RemotePass can make your onboarding and payroll truly effortless. RemotePass: Onboard and pay anyone, from anywhere.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant contracts while avoiding misclassification risks, passing compliance audits, and managing your international workforce in one place.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
TalentDesk is a software platform for managing and paying contractors and freelancers worldwide, facilitating onboarding, work management, and payments in multiple currencies.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.
Thera
getthera.com
All things money movement. Built for global teams. Thera is an ecosystem of apps designed to save you money - Payroll, Banking, Bill Pay. Whether you're looking to use one of our products or the full suite, we've got you covered.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.
Avetta
avetta.com
Avetta is a contractor risk management app that helps businesses manage supplier safety, sustainability, and worker competency across various industries.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
Worksome
worksome.com
Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an all-for-solos business engine that provides local and global solutions for business formation, VAT-compliant invoicing, accounting, tax reporting, business expenses and more.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul offers a comprehensive solution for businesses to streamline their operations when working with freelancers and independent contractors. By handling various administrative tasks like invoicing and managing subcontractor payments, Ruul allows businesses to focus on their core activities. Ruul is well-suited for a range of businesses, particularly those in the digital economy. It's ideal for: - Startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) looking for efficient subcontracting and financial management solutions. - Digital agencies and media companies requiring flexible talent management and payment solutions. - Platforms and communities that engage with freelancers and independent contractors on a regular basis. More than 10.000 businesses and 70.000 freelancers worldwide rely on Ruul to manage their work and financial relationships in a seamless and compliant way.
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket is a platform for managing independent contractors, enabling businesses to onboard, pay, and track freelancers while ensuring compliance.
ServiceChannel
servicechannel.com
ServiceChannel is a software platform for facilities managers to manage repair and maintenance services from contractors across various commercial locations.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experience with robust global employment solutions. Our unmatched intellectual property protections and top-tier security measures give you peace of mind on a global scale. Plus, Remote offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees, helping you manage your budget effectively while focusing on driving business growth.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.
HireArt
hireart.com
Everything you need to manage your own contract workforce. Build and manage a modern contract workforce with a single tool. Employer of Record, On-Demand Sourcing, Vendor Management, and Freelancer Management, all in the same self-serve UI.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducting the first round phone screen for you. Trusted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 enterprises including Nestlé, Porsche, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, and Nike, Braintrust AIR is making talent acquisition professionals 100x more effective and saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruiting costs.
