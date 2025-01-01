App store for web apps
Top Contractor Management Software - Grenada
Contractor management software is designed to help companies efficiently manage outsourced work handled by contract workers or subcontractors. These solutions aid in tracking performance and productivity while also organizing and managing work orders. They are particularly useful for companies that depend on contractors for specialized skills and expertise to accomplish specific tasks and projects. This software ensures that tasks meet company standards and assists with issuing 1099 forms, task management, and completion tracking. Contractor management tools are widely used in industries such as construction, retail, restaurants, energy, utilities, and more.
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens wit...
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experienc...
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket by ADP, offers a state-of-the-art technology platform that provides your business the ability to scale in today’s competitive landscape. Our platform enables companies to efficiently and compliantly organize, manage and pay their extended workforce. Located in New York, New York, WorkMark...
ServiceChannel
servicechannel.com
ServiceChannel provides facilities managers with a single platform to source, procure, manage, and pay for repair and maintenance services from commercial contractors across their enterprise. By delivering unprecedented transparency and data-driven analytics of service quality, across all trades, lo...
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform that gives users the freedom and opportunity to work independently. It provides flexible work opportunities from people through an exclusive community and referral network by showcasing work portfolios that enable freelancers and other independent professionals to ear...
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno is the only platform a business needs to find, hire, manage and pay contractors. Combining a Freelancer Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors, YunoJuno brings HR, Hiring Managers, Finance and Legal teams all in one place. From talent sourcing to...
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Want to make employing talent in another country easier? Multiplier is your solution—our technology allows you to seamlessly onboard, pay your employees, comply with regulatory laws, and provide benefits across borders, and stay connected with your global teams.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to ...
Thera
getthera.com
All things money movement. Built for global teams. Thera is an ecosystem of apps designed to save you money - Payroll, Banking, Bill Pay. Whether you're looking to use one of our products or the full suite, we've got you covered.
Avetta
avetta.com
The only all-in-one contractor risk management platform you need. Use the platform trusted by over 130,000 businesses in over 120 countries to build safe, sustainable and secure connections.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an all-for-solos business engine that provides local and global solutions for business formation, VAT-compliant invoicing, accounting, tax reporting, business expenses and more.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countri...
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to c...
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul offers a comprehensive solution for businesses to streamline their operations when working with freelancers and independent contractors. By handling various administrative tasks like invoicing and managing subcontractor payments, Ruul allows businesses to focus on their core activities. Ruul is...
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a unique global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Why unique? We've blended intuitive technology with high-touch service so organizations can quickly and com...
HireArt
hireart.com
Everything you need to manage your own contract workforce. Build and manage a modern contract workforce with a single tool. Employer of Record, On-Demand Sourcing, Vendor Management, and Freelancer Management, all in the same self-serve UI.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll ...
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant con...
Sonovate
sonovate.com
Sonovate powers the new working world. Helps recruitment agencies, consultancies & individuals get paid with simple, fast invoice finance wrapped in bespoke technology.
Lancerkit
lancerkit.com
LancerKit is a complete business management solution meant to assist freelancers and small and medium-sized businesses in streamlining their operations. You can effortlessly manage invoices, bids, contacts, and documents in one place with LancerKit, saving you time and enhancing your productivity. T...
ContractHub
contracthub.com
Digitize Your Document Process ContractHub helps teams generate, approve, execute and manage documents about 80% faster. Upload your documents, and set your workflow - that simple!
ISNetworld
isnetworld.com
Includes modules for Health, Safety and Environmen control, Insurance and Procurement management, emplyee compliance and training, audit and evaluation tracking, and more.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
Software to manage and pay your contractors and freelancers. Wherever they are. TalentDesk.io is an end-to-end Freelancer Management System (FMS) built by the team behind leading marketplace PeopleHour.com. Leveraging 15+ years of experience within the freelance economy, we're the only platform purp...