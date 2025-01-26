Top Contractor Management Software - Albania

Find the right software and services.
Contractor management software is designed to help companies efficiently manage outsourced work handled by contract workers or subcontractors. These solutions aid in tracking performance and productivity while also organizing and managing work orders. They are particularly useful for companies that depend on contractors for specialized skills and expertise to accomplish specific tasks and projects. This software ensures that tasks meet company standards and assists with issuing 1099 forms, task management, and completion tracking. Contractor management tools are widely used in industries such as construction, retail, restaurants, energy, utilities, and more.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno is the only platform a business needs to find, hire, manage and pay contractors. Combining a Freelancer Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors, YunoJuno brings HR, Hiring Managers, Finance and Legal teams all in one place. From talent sourcing to compliance checks, documents, payments and insights, our platform helps the world's leading companies in reducing costs, accelerate hiring times and protect against misclassification in 150+ countries. Explore the platform for free or book a demo today - see how PepsiCo, Depop and 12,000+ world’s leading companies use YunoJuno to work with contractors effortlessly.
Sonovate
sonovate.com
Sonovate powers the new working world. Helps recruitment agencies, consultancies & individuals get paid with simple, fast invoice finance wrapped in bespoke technology.
Lancerkit
lancerkit.com
LancerKit is a complete business management solution meant to assist freelancers and small and medium-sized businesses in streamlining their operations. You can effortlessly manage invoices, bids, contacts, and documents in one place with LancerKit, saving you time and enhancing your productivity. The platform is simple to use and straightforward, making it simple to get started right away. LancerKit is the ideal option to help you develop and flourish, whether you're a freelancer working on your own or a small company owner wanting to manage your staff. LancerKit keeps you organized and on top of your game with features like automated invoicing, customisable quotations, and secure document storage.
ContractHub
contracthub.com
Digitize Your Document Process ContractHub helps teams generate, approve, execute and manage documents about 80% faster. Upload your documents, and set your workflow - that simple!
ISNetworld
isnetworld.com
Includes modules for Health, Safety and Environmen control, Insurance and Procurement management, emplyee compliance and training, audit and evaluation tracking, and more.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll and benefits for forward-looking companies and remote teams. For companies, our all-in-one solution helps you to control the entire remote working lifecycle, enabling you to onboard, pay, and manage remote teams in 150 countries — effortlessly. For teams and contractors, RemotePass ensures that you get paid on time and in a payment method and currency of your choosing, and our super app gives seamless access to leading financial services and benefits — no matter where you are in the world. Our team is laser-focused on the user experience, and we operate a complex product with a consumer grade UX. We care deeply about enabling HR and finance teams to avoid manual work and remain compliant, so that you can focus on attracting and retaining top global talent. Book a demo today to find out how RemotePass can make your onboarding and payroll truly effortless. RemotePass: Onboard and pay anyone, from anywhere.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant contracts while avoiding misclassification risks, passing compliance audits, and managing your international workforce in one place.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
Software to manage and pay your contractors and freelancers. Wherever they are. TalentDesk.io is an end-to-end Freelancer Management System (FMS) built by the team behind leading marketplace PeopleHour.com. Leveraging 15+ years of experience within the freelance economy, we're the only platform purpose built for companies who heavily rely on external resources. Onboard the best freelance talent compliantly, instantly allocate work with a custom-built directory, and automate multi-currency payments to contractors anywhere. Trusted by global E-learning, Production / Media, Consulting, and high-growth Tech companies worldwide.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a unique global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Why unique? We've blended intuitive technology with high-touch service so organizations can quickly and compliantly engage and pay workers around the world.
Thera
getthera.com
All things money movement. Built for global teams. Thera is an ecosystem of apps designed to save you money - Payroll, Banking, Bill Pay. Whether you're looking to use one of our products or the full suite, we've got you covered.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform that gives users the freedom and opportunity to work independently. It provides flexible work opportunities from people through an exclusive community and referral network by showcasing work portfolios that enable freelancers and other independent professionals to earn a living on their own terms.
Avetta
avetta.com
The only all-in-one contractor risk management platform you need. Use the platform trusted by over 130,000 businesses in over 120 countries to build safe, sustainable and secure connections.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to grow their business and build diverse distributed teams. There are no upfront fees, hidden costs, or long-term lock-ins involved. Hire in 160+ countries || Pay in 100+ currencies || Get 24x5 expert support
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 businesses across the US with a single trusted system, competitive compensation tools, and expert guidance to help you empower your team. Because when your people thrive, your business thrives too. Learn more at https://gusto.com
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an all-for-solos business engine that provides local and global solutions for business formation, VAT-compliant invoicing, accounting, tax reporting, business expenses and more.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countries.
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul offers a comprehensive solution for businesses to streamline their operations when working with freelancers and independent contractors. By handling various administrative tasks like invoicing and managing subcontractor payments, Ruul allows businesses to focus on their core activities. Ruul is well-suited for a range of businesses, particularly those in the digital economy. It's ideal for: - Startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) looking for efficient subcontracting and financial management solutions. - Digital agencies and media companies requiring flexible talent management and payment solutions. - Platforms and communities that engage with freelancers and independent contractors on a regular basis. More than 10.000 businesses and 70.000 freelancers worldwide rely on Ruul to manage their work and financial relationships in a seamless and compliant way.
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket by ADP, offers a state-of-the-art technology platform that provides your business the ability to scale in today’s competitive landscape. Our platform enables companies to efficiently and compliantly organize, manage and pay their extended workforce. Located in New York, New York, WorkMarket was founded in 2010 and acquired by ADP in 2018.
ServiceChannel
servicechannel.com
ServiceChannel provides facilities managers with a single platform to source, procure, manage, and pay for repair and maintenance services from commercial contractors across their enterprise. By delivering unprecedented transparency and data-driven analytics of service quality, across all trades, locations, and contractors, facilities managers drive significant brand equity and ROI for their organizations without outsourcing or investing in new infrastructure. ServiceChannel brings peace of mind to facilities and store operations teams by ensuring that their locations offer the best possible guest and employee experience. Market leaders across industries partner with us to accelerate the performance of their business-critical assets. We make this possible through a SaaS platform that provides a single source of truth, a marketplace that connects businesses with top service providers, and professionally managed services. ServiceChannel is used daily by 500+ leading brands to manage more than 70,000 contractors at over 500,000 commercial locations in 66 countries.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experience with robust global employment solutions. Our unmatched intellectual property protections and top-tier security measures give you peace of mind on a global scale. Plus, Remote offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees, helping you manage your budget effectively while focusing on driving business growth.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Want to make employing talent in another country easier? Multiplier is your solution—our technology allows you to seamlessly onboard, pay your employees, comply with regulatory laws, and provide benefits across borders, and stay connected with your global teams.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens with features like time tracking, screenshots, activity tracking, URL and app tracking, workforce analytics metrics, automatic payroll and invoicing, scheduling, GPS and location monitoring, and timesheets. Available for Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome, iOS & Android. Our mission is to help everyone have their most productive day at work. This commitment means prioritizing peak performance without compromising a fulfilling work environment for everyone. Experience the transformative impact of Hubstaff on our organization's efficiency and success. Here's how Hubstaff has become an invaluable asset to our customer's businesses: - Boosted Productivity: Achieved a remarkable 5% increase in productivity by seamlessly automating PTO processes. - Strategic Resource Allocation: Hubstaff's implementation saved a headcount equivalent to 10 personnel, enhancing operational efficiency. - Business Wins and Improved Bottom Line: Instrumental in winning new business opportunities and significantly improving the financial bottom line. - Zero Downtime: Enjoy uninterrupted operations with zero downtime, ensuring a continuous and smooth workflow. - Efficient Payroll and HR Processes: Streamlined all payroll and HR processes, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring accuracy. - Cost Savings on Projects: Realized substantial savings ranging from 10% to 25% on various projects, enhancing overall profitability. - Enhanced Customer Value: Achieved a remarkable 30% increase in the value offered to customers, elevating service standards. - Task Optimization: A 25% cost savings achieved by eliminating wasted tasks and improving overall resource utilization. - Reduction in Hiring Costs: Reduce hiring costs by 25%, mitigating risks associated with bad hires and optimizing recruitment processes. - Employee Retention: Empowers top performers with the data they need for faster promotions, resulting in improved employee retention. Hubstaff has proven to be a pivotal tool in our customer's pursuit of excellence, driving tangible results across various business operations. Embrace the future of work with Hubstaff!
HireArt
hireart.com
Everything you need to manage your own contract workforce. Build and manage a modern contract workforce with a single tool. Employer of Record, On-Demand Sourcing, Vendor Management, and Freelancer Management, all in the same self-serve UI.
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. With Deel, companies make global payroll possible by leveraging Deel's in-house back office and locally-owned entities. Workers, managers, and leaders can update withdrawal details, visualize team structure, oversee total payroll spending, and complete dozens of other tasks through Deel’s modern self-serve interface. Today, Deel serves more than 20,000 customers from SMBs to publicly traded companies, helping over 120,000 workers get paid from anywhere. Create localized legal contracts, track time off, grant bonuses, manage equity, and more. Book a demo for a personal guide to Deel's platform and unlock your global workforce today.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducting the first round phone screen for you. Trusted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 enterprises including Nestlé, Porsche, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, and Nike, Braintrust AIR is making talent acquisition professionals 100x more effective and saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruiting costs.
