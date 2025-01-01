App store for web apps

Contract management software streamlines and automates the entire contract lifecycle, including creation, tracking, and monitoring. It is particularly beneficial for professionals involved in contract negotiation, such as salespeople or account representatives. These individuals are responsible for defining contract terms, service level agreements, making amendments, and executing contracts. In addition to the negotiation aspect, legal departments from both parties play a crucial role in the contracting process. They ensure that the contracts comply with relevant laws, regulations, and internal company policies. By leveraging contract management software, organizations can simplify and expedite the contract management process. It eliminates manual tasks, reduces errors, and enhances overall efficiency. This software enables seamless collaboration between different stakeholders, streamlines contract workflows, and ensures compliance throughout the entire contract lifecycle.

Submit New App


Workday

Workday

workday.com

Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.

Adobe Acrobat Sign

Adobe Acrobat Sign

adobe.com

Adobe Acrobat Sign is an electronic signature solution that simplifies sending, signing, and managing documents securely across various platforms.

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.

Zoho Contracts

Zoho Contracts

zoho.com

Zoho Contracts is a contract management app that streamlines the contract lifecycle, enhancing collaboration, compliance, and organization of contracts.

Bonsai

Bonsai

hellobonsai.com

Bonsai is a business management app for freelancers and small agencies, offering tools for project management, invoicing, time tracking, and client relationship management.

DealHub.io

DealHub.io

dealhub.io

DealHub.io is a platform that streamlines the sales process through CPQ, contract management, billing, and subscription management, integrating with popular CRM systems.

Concord

Concord

concordnow.com

Concord is a contract management tool that allows users to draft, negotiate, sign, and manage contracts collaboratively in one platform.

Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper

gatekeeperhq.com

Gatekeeper is a vendor and contract lifecycle management platform that centralizes contract data, ensuring compliance and streamlining vendor operations.

Papernest

Papernest

papernest.com

Papernest is an app that allows users to manage and switch various contracts and subscriptions, such as utilities and insurance, in one centralized platform.

provakil

provakil

provakil.com

Provakil enhances legal operations by automating processes in dispute resolution, contract management, and intellectual property, providing insights through reporting.

Proposify

Proposify

proposify.com

Proposify is a cloud-based software for creating, managing, and tracking sales proposals with features like templates, e-signatures, and CRM integration.

Linksquares

Linksquares

linksquares.com

Linksquares is an AI-powered contract management app for legal teams, streamlining drafting, review, execution, and compliance throughout the contract lifecycle.

DocuX

DocuX

docux.ai

DocuX is an AI-powered platform for managing documents and contracts throughout their lifecycle, from creation to eSigning and archiving.

Legistify

Legistify

legistify.com

Legistify is a legal management platform that streamlines contract, litigation, and compliance processes for enterprises using integrated modules and machine learning.

Juro

Juro

juro.com

Juro is an AI-enabled platform for creating, managing, and executing contracts, streamlining workflows for legal and business teams.

Legislate

Legislate

legislate.ai

Legislate is a contract management app that enables non-lawyers to create and manage lawyer-approved contracts using searchable knowledge graph technology.

Pocketlaw

Pocketlaw

pocketlaw.com

Pocketlaw is a platform for creating, managing, and organizing legal documents, providing tools for contract automation and access to legal advice.

Contractzy

Contractzy

contractzy.io

Contractzy is a contract lifecycle management platform that helps businesses create, draft, negotiate, store, and manage legal contracts efficiently.

Ironclad

Ironclad

ironcladapp.com

Ironclad is a contract lifecycle management platform that automates contract processes, allowing legal teams to focus on substantive legal work.

ContractZen

ContractZen

contractzen.com

ContractZen is a secure, user-friendly platform for contract management, board meeting management, and entity management, designed for SMBs and non-profits.

Contract Cardinal

Contract Cardinal

contractcardinal.com

Contract Cardinal is a contract management app for creating, tracking, and analyzing contracts, ensuring compliance and organization throughout the contract lifecycle.

Zefort

Zefort

zefort.com

Zefort is a contract management software for creating, signing, organizing, and storing contracts, with features for reminders, searches, and secure e-signatures.

GetAccept

GetAccept

getaccept.com

GetAccept is a digital sales room tool that streamlines document workflows, enabling collaboration between buyers and sellers to close deals efficiently.

SYDLE ONE

SYDLE ONE

sydle.com

SYDLE ONE is a corporate digital platform that integrates solutions for process automation, data management, CRM, analytics, and more for efficient business operations.

Legalesign

Legalesign

legalesign.com

Legalesign is an eSignature software that enables users to send, sign, and manage contracts online efficiently and securely.

ContractWorks

ContractWorks

contractworks.com

ContractWorks is a cloud-based contract management software that streamlines contract creation, execution, and tracking, enhancing visibility and automation.

Ignition

Ignition

ignitionapp.com

Ignition is a platform that automates proposals, billing, and payments for professional services, helping businesses get paid faster and streamline operations.

SpotDraft

SpotDraft

app.spotdraft.com

SpotDraft is an AI-based contract management tool that automates contract workflows, streamlines processes, and integrates with popular SaaS applications for various business teams.

Ontra

Ontra

ontra.ai

Ontra is a platform that automates contract management and compliance workflows for private asset management firms using AI and a network of lawyers.

Lexion

Lexion

lexion.ai

Lexion is a contract management platform that streamlines legal workflows with AI tools for document analysis, drafting, and compliance support.

WhitePipe

WhitePipe

whitepipe.io

WhitePipe simplifies contract management and accounts receivable for small and medium businesses using automation and templates.

Evisort

Evisort

evisort.com

Evisort is an AI-driven contract management platform that automates contract lifecycle processes, offering analysis, document tracking, and workflow management.

Practice Ignition

Practice Ignition

practiceignition.com

Practice Ignition is a client engagement app that automates proposals, contracts, and payments for professional service providers.

Contractify

Contractify

contractify.io

Contractify is a contract management software that streamlines e-signing, organizing, and automating contract processes for teams.

Zoopsign

Zoopsign

zoopsign.com

Zoopsign is an app for secure electronic signatures and document tracking, streamlining contract management and optimizing workflows.

DeepStream

DeepStream

deep.stream

DeepStream is a cloud-based e-sourcing platform that streamlines the procurement process from supplier selection to contract management.

Leeway

Leeway

getleeway.com

Leeway helps companies manage contracts efficiently, providing tools for control and visibility over legal and financial risks.

Juridoc

Juridoc

juridoc.com.br

Juridoc is a digital platform for creating, negotiating, signing, and managing legal documents, aimed at improving efficiency and compliance in contract workflows.

Contract Hound

Contract Hound

contracthound.com

Contract Hound is a contract management software that helps businesses organize, track, and manage contracts with features like alerts and workflows.

Advocat

Advocat

advocat.ai

Advocat AI streamlines contract generation, negotiation, e-signatures, and storage to facilitate faster contract processes and minimize risk.

Summize

Summize

summize.com

Summize is a contract lifecycle management app that integrates with existing tools to streamline contract processes and provide AI-powered summaries and analytics.

Tradogram

Tradogram

tradogram.com

Tradogram is a cloud-based procurement software that simplifies requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, and invoices, while enabling supplier management and budget tracking.

Precisely

Precisely

preciselycontracts.com

Precisely is a contract lifecycle management software that automates drafting, approval, and signing of contracts for legal departments, enhancing efficiency and compliance.

fynk

fynk

fynk.com

fynk is an AI-based contract management software for creating, editing, negotiating, and signing contracts with features for collaboration, analysis, and compliance.

Bounsel

Bounsel

bounsel.com

Bounsel Flow allows users to create documents quickly using interactive forms, manage contracts, and automate tasks like approvals and reminders.

DocTract

DocTract

doctract.com

DocTract is a cloud-based app for managing policies, procedures, and contracts, enhancing collaboration and document processing across various platforms.

WorkRails

WorkRails

workrails.com

WorkRails is a software that streamlines the creation of professional services quotes, enhancing accuracy and reducing time in sales processes for technology companies.

top.legal

top.legal

top.legal

top.legal is a SaaS platform that streamlines contract negotiation using software analytics and automation to enhance deal closure efficiency.

Zuva

Zuva

zuva.ai

Zuva is an AI platform that simplifies contract analysis by identifying key clauses and risks, helping legal teams manage and review contracts efficiently.

Docsmore

Docsmore

docsmore.com

Docsmore is a cloud-based app for securely managing and reporting on document transactions, allowing form creation, real-time collaboration, and tracking features.

Contractbook

Contractbook

contractbook.com

Contractbook is a contract management platform that helps users create, manage, and track contracts while ensuring compliance and collaboration across organizations.

Oneflow

Oneflow

oneflow.com

Oneflow automates the entire contract process, enabling creation, collaboration, signing, and management of contracts in a single platform.

SpringCM

SpringCM

springcm.com

SpringCM is a cloud-based platform for managing documents and sales contracts, automating workflows, and integrating with applications like Salesforce.

Docue

Docue

docue.com

Docue is a legal tech app that allows users to create, e-sign, manage, and store legally binding contracts using automated templates.

Pergamin

Pergamin

pergam.in

Pergamin is an online platform for creating, editing, signing, storing, and archiving legal documents like contracts, streamlining document management.

AXDRAFT

AXDRAFT

axdraft.com

AXDRAFT is a document automation and contract management app that streamlines legal drafting, improves efficiency, and enhances collaboration for legal professionals.

Acquirell

Acquirell

acquirell.com

Acquirell is a procurement technology suite for SMBs that automates procurement processes, manages supplier relations, and analyzes spending within a single system.

Pactly

Pactly

pactly.com

Pactly is a contract management platform that facilitates the contract lifecycle, offering automation, collaboration, and analytics for legal teams.

Inhubber

Inhubber

inhubber.com

Inhubber is a contract management platform that uses blockchain and AI to simplify and automate the contract lifecycle while enhancing security and compliance.

