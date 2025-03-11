Find the right software and services.
Contract management software streamlines and automates the entire contract lifecycle, including creation, tracking, and monitoring. It is particularly beneficial for professionals involved in contract negotiation, such as salespeople or account representatives. These individuals are responsible for defining contract terms, service level agreements, making amendments, and executing contracts. In addition to the negotiation aspect, legal departments from both parties play a crucial role in the contracting process. They ensure that the contracts comply with relevant laws, regulations, and internal company policies. By leveraging contract management software, organizations can simplify and expedite the contract management process. It eliminates manual tasks, reduces errors, and enhances overall efficiency. This software enables seamless collaboration between different stakeholders, streamlines contract workflows, and ensures compliance throughout the entire contract lifecycle.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat Sign is an electronic signature solution that simplifies sending, signing, and managing documents securely across various platforms.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.
Zoho Contracts
zoho.com
Zoho Contracts is a contract management app that streamlines the contract lifecycle, enhancing collaboration, compliance, and organization of contracts.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a business management app for freelancers and small agencies, offering tools for project management, invoicing, time tracking, and client relationship management.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub.io is a platform that streamlines the sales process through CPQ, contract management, billing, and subscription management, integrating with popular CRM systems.
Concord
concordnow.com
Concord is a contract management tool that allows users to draft, negotiate, sign, and manage contracts collaboratively in one platform.
Gatekeeper
gatekeeperhq.com
Gatekeeper is a vendor and contract lifecycle management platform that centralizes contract data, ensuring compliance and streamlining vendor operations.
Papernest
papernest.com
Papernest is an app that allows users to manage and switch various contracts and subscriptions, such as utilities and insurance, in one centralized platform.
provakil
provakil.com
Provakil enhances legal operations by automating processes in dispute resolution, contract management, and intellectual property, providing insights through reporting.
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is a cloud-based software for creating, managing, and tracking sales proposals with features like templates, e-signatures, and CRM integration.
Linksquares
linksquares.com
Linksquares is an AI-powered contract management app for legal teams, streamlining drafting, review, execution, and compliance throughout the contract lifecycle.
DocuX
docux.ai
DocuX is an AI-powered platform for managing documents and contracts throughout their lifecycle, from creation to eSigning and archiving.
Legistify
legistify.com
Legistify is a legal management platform that streamlines contract, litigation, and compliance processes for enterprises using integrated modules and machine learning.
Juro
juro.com
Juro is an AI-enabled platform for creating, managing, and executing contracts, streamlining workflows for legal and business teams.
Legislate
legislate.ai
Legislate is a contract management app that enables non-lawyers to create and manage lawyer-approved contracts using searchable knowledge graph technology.
Pocketlaw
pocketlaw.com
Pocketlaw is a platform for creating, managing, and organizing legal documents, providing tools for contract automation and access to legal advice.
Contractzy
contractzy.io
Contractzy is a contract lifecycle management platform that helps businesses create, draft, negotiate, store, and manage legal contracts efficiently.
Ironclad
ironcladapp.com
Ironclad is a contract lifecycle management platform that automates contract processes, allowing legal teams to focus on substantive legal work.
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is a secure, user-friendly platform for contract management, board meeting management, and entity management, designed for SMBs and non-profits.
Contract Cardinal
contractcardinal.com
Contract Cardinal is a contract management app for creating, tracking, and analyzing contracts, ensuring compliance and organization throughout the contract lifecycle.
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room tool that streamlines document workflows, enabling collaboration between buyers and sellers to close deals efficiently.
SYDLE ONE
sydle.com
SYDLE ONE is a corporate digital platform that integrates solutions for process automation, data management, CRM, analytics, and more for efficient business operations.
Legalesign
legalesign.com
Legalesign is an eSignature software that enables users to send, sign, and manage contracts online efficiently and securely.
Zefort
zefort.com
Zefort is a contract management software for creating, signing, organizing, and storing contracts, with features for reminders, searches, and secure e-signatures.
ContractWorks
contractworks.com
ContractWorks is a cloud-based contract management software that streamlines contract creation, execution, and tracking, enhancing visibility and automation.
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition is a platform that automates proposals, billing, and payments for professional services, helping businesses get paid faster and streamline operations.
Ontra
ontra.ai
Ontra is a platform that automates contract management and compliance workflows for private asset management firms using AI and a network of lawyers.
Lexion
lexion.ai
Lexion is a contract management platform that streamlines legal workflows with AI tools for document analysis, drafting, and compliance support.
WhitePipe
whitepipe.io
WhitePipe simplifies contract management and accounts receivable for small and medium businesses using automation and templates.
SpotDraft
app.spotdraft.com
SpotDraft is an AI-based contract management tool that automates contract workflows, streamlines processes, and integrates with popular SaaS applications for various business teams.
Evisort
evisort.com
Evisort is an AI-driven contract management platform that automates contract lifecycle processes, offering analysis, document tracking, and workflow management.
Practice Ignition
practiceignition.com
Practice Ignition is a client engagement app that automates proposals, contracts, and payments for professional service providers.
Contractify
contractify.io
Contractify is a contract management software that streamlines e-signing, organizing, and automating contract processes for teams.
Zoopsign
zoopsign.com
Zoopsign is an app for secure electronic signatures and document tracking, streamlining contract management and optimizing workflows.
DeepStream
deep.stream
DeepStream is a cloud-based e-sourcing platform that streamlines the procurement process from supplier selection to contract management.
Leeway
getleeway.com
Leeway helps companies manage contracts efficiently, providing tools for control and visibility over legal and financial risks.
Juridoc
juridoc.com.br
Juridoc is a digital platform for creating, negotiating, signing, and managing legal documents, aimed at improving efficiency and compliance in contract workflows.
Contract Hound
contracthound.com
Contract Hound is a contract management software that helps businesses organize, track, and manage contracts with features like alerts and workflows.
Advocat
advocat.ai
Advocat AI streamlines contract generation, negotiation, e-signatures, and storage to facilitate faster contract processes and minimize risk.
Summize
summize.com
Summize is a contract lifecycle management app that integrates with existing tools to streamline contract processes and provide AI-powered summaries and analytics.
Tradogram
tradogram.com
Tradogram is a cloud-based procurement software that simplifies requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, and invoices, while enabling supplier management and budget tracking.
Precisely
preciselycontracts.com
Precisely is a contract lifecycle management software that automates drafting, approval, and signing of contracts for legal departments, enhancing efficiency and compliance.
fynk
fynk.com
fynk is an AI-based contract management software for creating, editing, negotiating, and signing contracts with features for collaboration, analysis, and compliance.
Bounsel
bounsel.com
Bounsel Flow allows users to create documents quickly using interactive forms, manage contracts, and automate tasks like approvals and reminders.
DocTract
doctract.com
DocTract is a cloud-based app for managing policies, procedures, and contracts, enhancing collaboration and document processing across various platforms.
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails is a software that streamlines the creation of professional services quotes, enhancing accuracy and reducing time in sales processes for technology companies.
top.legal
top.legal
top.legal is a SaaS platform that streamlines contract negotiation using software analytics and automation to enhance deal closure efficiency.
Zuva
zuva.ai
Zuva is an AI platform that simplifies contract analysis by identifying key clauses and risks, helping legal teams manage and review contracts efficiently.
Docsmore
docsmore.com
Docsmore is a cloud-based app for securely managing and reporting on document transactions, allowing form creation, real-time collaboration, and tracking features.
Contractbook
contractbook.com
Contractbook is a contract management platform that helps users create, manage, and track contracts while ensuring compliance and collaboration across organizations.
Oneflow
oneflow.com
Oneflow automates the entire contract process, enabling creation, collaboration, signing, and management of contracts in a single platform.
SpringCM
springcm.com
SpringCM is a cloud-based platform for managing documents and sales contracts, automating workflows, and integrating with applications like Salesforce.
Docue
docue.com
Docue is a legal tech app that allows users to create, e-sign, manage, and store legally binding contracts using automated templates.
Pergamin
pergam.in
Pergamin is an online platform for creating, editing, signing, storing, and archiving legal documents like contracts, streamlining document management.
AXDRAFT
axdraft.com
AXDRAFT is a document automation and contract management app that streamlines legal drafting, improves efficiency, and enhances collaboration for legal professionals.
Acquirell
acquirell.com
Acquirell is a procurement technology suite for SMBs that automates procurement processes, manages supplier relations, and analyzes spending within a single system.
Pactly
pactly.com
Pactly is a contract management platform that facilitates the contract lifecycle, offering automation, collaboration, and analytics for legal teams.
Inhubber
inhubber.com
Inhubber is a contract management platform that uses blockchain and AI to simplify and automate the contract lifecycle while enhancing security and compliance.
