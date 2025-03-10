Top Contract Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Contract management software streamlines and automates the entire contract lifecycle, including creation, tracking, and monitoring. It is particularly beneficial for professionals involved in contract negotiation, such as salespeople or account representatives. These individuals are responsible for defining contract terms, service level agreements, making amendments, and executing contracts. In addition to the negotiation aspect, legal departments from both parties play a crucial role in the contracting process. They ensure that the contracts comply with relevant laws, regulations, and internal company policies. By leveraging contract management software, organizations can simplify and expedite the contract management process. It eliminates manual tasks, reduces errors, and enhances overall efficiency. This software enables seamless collaboration between different stakeholders, streamlines contract workflows, and ensures compliance throughout the entire contract lifecycle.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat Sign is an electronic signature solution that simplifies sending, signing, and managing documents securely across various platforms.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is a document management platform that enables users to create, send, and sign digital documents with automation and integration features.
Zoho Contracts
zoho.com
Zoho Contracts is a contract management app that streamlines the contract lifecycle, enhancing collaboration, compliance, and organization of contracts.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a business management app for freelancers and small agencies, offering tools for project management, invoicing, time tracking, and client relationship management.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub.io is a platform that streamlines the sales process through CPQ, contract management, billing, and subscription management, integrating with popular CRM systems.
Concord
concordnow.com
Concord is a contract management tool that allows users to draft, negotiate, sign, and manage contracts collaboratively in one platform.
Gatekeeper
gatekeeperhq.com
Gatekeeper is a vendor and contract lifecycle management platform that centralizes contract data, ensuring compliance and streamlining vendor operations.
Papernest
papernest.com
Papernest is an app that allows users to manage and switch various contracts and subscriptions, such as utilities and insurance, in one centralized platform.
provakil
provakil.com
Provakil enhances legal operations by automating processes in dispute resolution, contract management, and intellectual property, providing insights through reporting.
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is a cloud-based software for creating, managing, and tracking sales proposals with features like templates, e-signatures, and CRM integration.
Linksquares
linksquares.com
Linksquares is an AI-powered contract management app for legal teams, streamlining drafting, review, execution, and compliance throughout the contract lifecycle.
DocuX
docux.ai
DocuX is an AI-powered platform for managing documents and contracts throughout their lifecycle, from creation to eSigning and archiving.
Legistify
legistify.com
Legistify is a legal management platform that streamlines contract, litigation, and compliance processes for enterprises using integrated modules and machine learning.
Juro
juro.com
Juro is an AI-enabled platform for creating, managing, and executing contracts, streamlining workflows for legal and business teams.
Legislate
legislate.ai
Legislate is a contract management app that enables non-lawyers to create and manage lawyer-approved contracts using searchable knowledge graph technology.
Pocketlaw
pocketlaw.com
Pocketlaw is a platform for creating, managing, and organizing legal documents, providing tools for contract automation and access to legal advice.
Contractzy
contractzy.io
Contractzy is a contract lifecycle management platform that helps businesses create, draft, negotiate, store, and manage legal contracts efficiently.
Ironclad
ironcladapp.com
Ironclad is a contract lifecycle management platform that automates contract processes, allowing legal teams to focus on substantive legal work.
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is a secure, user-friendly platform for contract management, board meeting management, and entity management, designed for SMBs and non-profits.
Contract Cardinal
contractcardinal.com
Contract Cardinal is a contract management app for creating, tracking, and analyzing contracts, ensuring compliance and organization throughout the contract lifecycle.
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room tool that streamlines document workflows, enabling collaboration between buyers and sellers to close deals efficiently.
SYDLE ONE
sydle.com
SYDLE ONE is a corporate digital platform that integrates solutions for process automation, data management, CRM, analytics, and more for efficient business operations.
Legalesign
legalesign.com
Legalesign is an eSignature software that enables users to send, sign, and manage contracts online efficiently and securely.
ContractWorks
contractworks.com
ContractWorks is a cloud-based contract management software that streamlines contract creation, execution, and tracking, enhancing visibility and automation.
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition is a platform that automates proposals, billing, and payments for professional services, helping businesses get paid faster and streamline operations.
Ontra
ontra.ai
Ontra is a platform that automates contract management and compliance workflows for private asset management firms using AI and a network of lawyers.
Lexion
lexion.ai
Lexion is a contract management platform that streamlines legal workflows with AI tools for document analysis, drafting, and compliance support.
WhitePipe
whitepipe.io
WhitePipe simplifies contract management and accounts receivable for small and medium businesses using automation and templates.
SpotDraft
app.spotdraft.com
SpotDraft is an AI-based contract management tool that automates contract workflows, streamlines processes, and integrates with popular SaaS applications for various business teams.
Evisort
evisort.com
Evisort is an AI-driven contract management platform that automates contract lifecycle processes, offering analysis, document tracking, and workflow management.
Practice Ignition
practiceignition.com
Practice Ignition is a client engagement app that automates proposals, contracts, and payments for professional service providers.
Contractify
contractify.io
Contractify is a contract management software that streamlines e-signing, organizing, and automating contract processes for teams.
Zoopsign
zoopsign.com
Zoopsign is an app for secure electronic signatures and document tracking, streamlining contract management and optimizing workflows.
DeepStream
deep.stream
DeepStream is a cloud-based e-sourcing platform that streamlines the procurement process from supplier selection to contract management.
Leeway
getleeway.com
Leeway helps companies manage contracts efficiently, providing tools for control and visibility over legal and financial risks.
Juridoc
juridoc.com.br
Juridoc is a digital platform for creating, negotiating, signing, and managing legal documents, aimed at improving efficiency and compliance in contract workflows.
Contract Hound
contracthound.com
Contract Hound is a contract management software that helps businesses organize, track, and manage contracts with features like alerts and workflows.
Advocat
advocat.ai
Advocat AI streamlines contract generation, negotiation, e-signatures, and storage to facilitate faster contract processes and minimize risk.
Summize
summize.com
Summize is a contract lifecycle management app that integrates with existing tools to streamline contract processes and provide AI-powered summaries and analytics.
Zefort
zefort.com
Zefort is a contract management software for creating, signing, organizing, and storing contracts, with features for reminders, searches, and secure e-signatures.
Tradogram
tradogram.com
Tradogram is a cloud-based procurement software that simplifies requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, and invoices, while enabling supplier management and budget tracking.
Precisely
preciselycontracts.com
Precisely is a contract lifecycle management software that helps legal departments focus on the work that truly matters. Through automated contract drafting, approval workflows, eSigning, smart archiving and monitoring, Precisely enables legal to bring structure and real business value to their organisations. Our enterprise-focused functionalities include complex contract automation and generation, allow you to set up sophisticated approval workflows, send your contracts for review and eSigning, and archive all your contracts in one place. Precisely becomes your single source of truth. Our solution is trusted by legal and loved by business teams at Red Bull, Orange, Adverity, Engel & Völkers AG, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, and more.
fynk
fynk.com
fynk is an AI-enabled Contract Management Software designed to significantly streamline creating, editing, negotiating, and signing contracts. Its primary features comprise of drafting and creation, dynamic content, collaborative editing, approval workflows, and electronic signature. Leveraging AI, fynk offers advanced contract analysis for an in-depth perspective of data within contracts. Templates for repeated document types can be created ensuring consistency and brand alignment across contracts and proposals. With its dynamic content feature, users can fill contracts by form completion or external users can contribute via a questionnaire. It also maintains smart blocks and conditions for ease in contract entry and optional sections. It tracks when contracts need to be renewed, setting up reminders and maintaining an overview of the value at stake. The software allows for team collaboration where internal and external users can work together in real-time. It integrates with multiple systems, ensuring compatibility with existing workflows and brings GDPR compliant security protocols into contract management.
Bounsel
bounsel.com
Bounsel Flow is the solution to create documents in seconds through interactive forms as if it were a conversation. Improve your contract management with this software powered by artificial intelligence that allows you to generate automatic summaries, create reminders, request approvals and signatures (biometric or with digital certificate) and control the status of the document from a single place. You can also integrate it with your favorite workflows and tools via API and access more than 5,000 integrations with Zapier.
DocTract
doctract.com
DocTract revolutionizes how organizations leverage key documents through a dedicated cloud solution with advanced collaboration capabilities . Policy Management, Procedure Management and Contract Management transform into true value added processes that directly enable organizations to collaborate, deploy and secure key documents . DocTract understands the special requirements needed to process Policies, Procedures, SOPs and Contracts. Built-in capabilities assist throughout the process from collaborating on revisions to approval levels and electronic signatures.
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails’ Services CPQ helps enterprise technology companies build professional services quotes quickly and easily. We are ideal for teams who sell complex services but struggle with accuracy and timeliness. The WorkRails Services CPQ platform standardizes how services are sold, allowing for repeatability, scale and revenue acceleration. WorkRails breaks down the silos between Sales, Professional Services, and their Clients, connect to other systems of record, eliminate double entry and errors, and makes selling easy. WorkRails integrates with your existing tech stack including out of the box integrations with Salesforce.com, Conga, and Microsoft Dynamics. More than 40,000 Professional Services quotes have been configured with WorkRails’ Services CPQ. WorkRails customers have cut service quote creation time from weeks to hours, reducing overall sales cycle times, increasing product adoption and lowering churn.
top.legal
top.legal
top.legal is a SaaS platform revolutionizing the contract negotiation process. With a clear vision to eliminate contract negotiation hassles and optimize outcomes, we provide a solution that integrates software-based analytics, negotiation, and automation into the contracting process. Our mission is to pave the way to value in contract negotiations and outcome improvements. Through our platform, we empower our customers to leverage their existing contracts and negotiate more effectively and efficiently. top.legal's key value proposition is enabling customers to close better deals faster. Our platform ensures compliant contracts with superior outcomes, ultimately leading to more successful and speedy negotiations. With Top.Legal, experience the future of contract negotiations today.
Zuva
zuva.ai
Contracts AI that's dead simple to use. Easily add contract intelligence to your workflows and apps.
Docsmore
docsmore.com
Docsmore is a cloud based solution that allows users to easily and securely collect, manage, and report data from document transactions. With Docsmore, you get more out of your documents by the following: * FORM.FILL.SIGN - With Docsmore, the process of setting up a form and sending to users to complete or sign is simplified. Use our platform to easily upload a document, specify form fields/signage, and send to users for completion. Present forms to your users the most natural way possible - the actual document itself. * COLLABORATION - Share and Collaborate with multiple users in real time. Designate each field to a unique user for a powerful collaboration experience. * TRACK DOCUMENT - No more phone calls to your clients asking whether they have downloaded the form and read through it. With Docsmore, you get real time notifications as soon as the client opens the document. Track progress and status of all your documents via Docsmore's robust Dashboard functionality. * POWERFUL REPORTING - Docsmore comes with an impressive reporting tool. All data entered by your clients can be easily available for search purposes by simply turning on the feature. It can be controlled down to specific field in your document so you only make it report ready for the ones you need making it very powerful. * PDF FORMS - Docsmore recognizes most pdf form fields and preserves the fields names when you upload your document. You can continue using your favorite tool to create pdf document with form fields without fearing of loosing them when you upload to Docsmore. * BRANDING - Docsmore can be integrated right with your application making it look and feel as part of your own application or website. We offer dedicated server and static IP, making scaling the product a breeze.
Contractbook
contractbook.com
Contractbook turns static contracts into a database for the entire organization, unlocking the full value of your data—ensuring transparency and a seamless data flow between tools. Create and sign effortlessly, collaborate with your team, track all your obligations in one place, and automate the entire process to achieve efficiency. Funded by investors including Tiger Global, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Gradient Ventures, Contractbook was founded in Copenhagen in 2017 and serves over 250,000 users in more than 85 countries. Step into the new era and take control of your contracts at contractbook.com.
Oneflow
oneflow.com
Oneflow is a platform that automates the entire contract process from start to finish, all in one place. Turning clunky, static contracts into helpful, truly digital contracts that feel like magic. Processes are faster, decisions are better, and deals are quicker. It’s an easier, smoother, and smarter way for teams of all shapes and sizes to handle their contracts. Try Oneflow free at oneflow.com
SpringCM
springcm.com
SpringCM is a secure cloud platform that manages sales contracts and all types of documents across desktop, mobile and partner applications like Salesforce. SpringCM manages the entire contract life-cycle with advanced workflows that automate manual tasks and complex processes. Built on its own cloud infrastructure platform, SpringCM is a content delivery network for performance, availability, and security.Its corporate headquarters is located in Chicago, Illinois. In 2016, SpringCM opened two new offices in San Francisco and London, and in 2018 SpringCM open an office in Bucharest. It has received the most 5-star reviews of any Salesforce AppExchange partner for Contract Management.On July 31, 2018, DocuSign announced plans to acquire SpringCM for $220 million. On September 4, 2018, DocuSign acquired SpringCM Solution.
Docue
docue.com
Docue Technologies is a legal tech company founded in 2015, with offices in London, Helsinki and Stockholm. Docue empowers companies to create, e-sign, manage and store lawyer-grade, legally binding contracts in a fast, affordable way. With its library of lawyer written and lawyer-maintained templates that can be automated in a few clicks, Docue is a category-defining solution in legal documentation and contract management. Over 100,000 customers already use Docue. Heavily invested in on technology, Docue is growing fast, at an annual rate of more than 70%.
Pergamin
pergam.in
Pergamin is an online tool that allows you to create, edit, sign, store and archive legal documents such as contracts. Thanks to Pergamin, your company save time and paper. Pergamin integrates the entire process of working with contracts in one place, on an intuitive online platform. You can move seamlessly between the different stages of document management. Our Templates creator allows you to create a legal framework. With Pergamin you can put the entire policy into a logical structure. Thanks to that, you and your HR, Sales, Legal and Administration team can focus on what is important for your company.
AXDRAFT
axdraft.com
AXDRAFT helps enterprises draft documents 70% faster and shorten approval time by 4-7 days. Implementation time: 1-3 weeks. We are a document automation and contract management system with these key advantages: 1. Onboarding: We automate your templates for you (no DIY) and launch a functioning automated process in 1-3 weeks. 2. Flexibility: Buy each feature of AXDRAFT as required to supplement your existing processes or roll-out AXDRAFT per department. We accommodate your needs. 3. AXDRAFT automates documents in any language, perfect for global use by multinational corporations. 4. Ease of use: AXDRAFT is a simple and scalable end-to-end CLM system that fits any legal budget and addresses the needs of both growing teams looking for quick wins, and mature organizations.
Acquirell
acquirell.com
Acquirell is a procurement technology suite solution tailored to Small and Mid-Market businesses that allows increasing the real value through the procurement process automation within one system. The product solves the following problems that SMB faces in terms of procurement: *Inability to manage the procurement process with traditional tools like Excel and paper sheets. *Inability to manage company’s purchasing requirements due to complexed approval processes. *Significant time waste due to manual execution of all procurement processes including sourcing events. *Miscommunication within a company and with the suppliers due to inconvenient use of various communication channels. Acquirell possesses the following modules that allow to solve problems mentioned above: REQUIREMENTS PLANNING Collect and manage purchase requisitions from all departments and employees in order to get rid of complicated need approval algorithms and purchasing of superfluous items. E-PURCHASING Automate PO creation and approval by the controllers with a fully integrated procurement system to reduce rework and errors. CONTRACT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT Ensure compliance through automating all stages of working with contracts to reduce time consumption and minimize errors by virtue of the manual workflow elimination. E-SOURCING Source the strategic key items at the best offering through conducting instant e-sorcing events: forward auctions, reverse auctions, Dutch auctions, and RFx events. SUPPLIER BASE MANAGEMENT Document all supplier communications and relationships within one database and develop real strategic relations with the qualified suppliers. SPEND ANALYTICS Automate data collection to calculate procurement expenses. Track and control the expenses in order to adjust the procurement strategy.
Pactly
pactly.com
Pactly is a contract management platform designed to streamline your contract lifecycle, from drafting to signing. Empower legal teams of all sizes to automate tasks, collaborate efficiently with business teams, and gain real-time visibility into contracts. With customizable templates, AI-assisted playbook reviews, and advanced workflows and analytics, Pactly saves time, reduces risk, and improves processes. Join the many small and large teams using Pactly to revolutionize contract management.
Inhubber
inhubber.com
Contract management platform with a native digital signature. Leveraging blockchain and AI, INHUBBER provides unprecedented security and data analytics for cloud-based CLM software. INHUBBER simplifies contracts and makes them comprehensible, interactive, easy to manage, and automated. It reduces the time, costs, and risks associated with negotiating, creating, approving, and managing contracts. INHUBBER's AI answers contextual questions, and the digital signature signs any file format.
