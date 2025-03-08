Top Contract Management Software - Uruguay

Docsmore

docsmore.com

Docsmore is a cloud based solution that allows users to easily and securely collect, manage, and report data from document transactions. With Docsmore, you get more out of your documents by the following: * FORM.FILL.SIGN - With Docsmore, the process of setting up a form and sending to users to complete or sign is simplified. Use our platform to easily upload a document, specify form fields/signage, and send to users for completion. Present forms to your users the most natural way possible - the actual document itself. * COLLABORATION - Share and Collaborate with multiple users in real time. Designate each field to a unique user for a powerful collaboration experience. * TRACK DOCUMENT - No more phone calls to your clients asking whether they have downloaded the form and read through it. With Docsmore, you get real time notifications as soon as the client opens the document. Track progress and status of all your documents via Docsmore's robust Dashboard functionality. * POWERFUL REPORTING - Docsmore comes with an impressive reporting tool. All data entered by your clients can be easily available for search purposes by simply turning on the feature. It can be controlled down to specific field in your document so you only make it report ready for the ones you need making it very powerful. * PDF FORMS - Docsmore recognizes most pdf form fields and preserves the fields names when you upload your document. You can continue using your favorite tool to create pdf document with form fields without fearing of loosing them when you upload to Docsmore. * BRANDING - Docsmore can be integrated right with your application making it look and feel as part of your own application or website. We offer dedicated server and static IP, making scaling the product a breeze.