Top Contract Management Software - Svalbard & Jan Mayen

Contract management software streamlines and automates the entire contract lifecycle, including creation, tracking, and monitoring. It is particularly beneficial for professionals involved in contract negotiation, such as salespeople or account representatives. These individuals are responsible for defining contract terms, service level agreements, making amendments, and executing contracts. In addition to the negotiation aspect, legal departments from both parties play a crucial role in the contracting process. They ensure that the contracts comply with relevant laws, regulations, and internal company policies. By leveraging contract management software, organizations can simplify and expedite the contract management process. It eliminates manual tasks, reduces errors, and enhances overall efficiency. This software enables seamless collaboration between different stakeholders, streamlines contract workflows, and ensures compliance throughout the entire contract lifecycle.
WhitePipe
whitepipe.io
Streamlined Contract Management & Automation at its finest! Streamline Contract Management and Accounts Receivable through Automation and Templates for all SMBs, saving time and digitizing simultaneously.
Acquirell
acquirell.com
Acquirell is a procurement technology suite solution tailored to Small and Mid-Market businesses that allows increasing the real value through the procurement process automation within one system. The product solves the following problems that SMB faces in terms of procurement: *Inability to manage the procurement process with traditional tools like Excel and paper sheets. *Inability to manage company’s purchasing requirements due to complexed approval processes. *Significant time waste due to manual execution of all procurement processes including sourcing events. *Miscommunication within a company and with the suppliers due to inconvenient use of various communication channels. Acquirell possesses the following modules that allow to solve problems mentioned above: REQUIREMENTS PLANNING Collect and manage purchase requisitions from all departments and employees in order to get rid of complicated need approval algorithms and purchasing of superfluous items. E-PURCHASING Automate PO creation and approval by the controllers with a fully integrated procurement system to reduce rework and errors. CONTRACT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT Ensure compliance through automating all stages of working with contracts to reduce time consumption and minimize errors by virtue of the manual workflow elimination. E-SOURCING Source the strategic key items at the best offering through conducting instant e-sorcing events: forward auctions, reverse auctions, Dutch auctions, and RFx events. SUPPLIER BASE MANAGEMENT Document all supplier communications and relationships within one database and develop real strategic relations with the qualified suppliers. SPEND ANALYTICS Automate data collection to calculate procurement expenses. Track and control the expenses in order to adjust the procurement strategy.
Advocat
advocat.ai
Advocat AI is contract generation, negotiation, e-signature and a contract repository. Use Advocat AI to move contracts faster while reducing risk.
top.legal
top.legal
top.legal is a SaaS platform revolutionizing the contract negotiation process. With a clear vision to eliminate contract negotiation hassles and optimize outcomes, we provide a solution that integrates software-based analytics, negotiation, and automation into the contracting process. Our mission is to pave the way to value in contract negotiations and outcome improvements. Through our platform, we empower our customers to leverage their existing contracts and negotiate more effectively and efficiently. top.legal's key value proposition is enabling customers to close better deals faster. Our platform ensures compliant contracts with superior outcomes, ultimately leading to more successful and speedy negotiations. With Top.Legal, experience the future of contract negotiations today.
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition is an all-in-one platform for professional services that empowers businesses to get paid faster, and run smarter. Ignition automates and optimizes proposals, client agreements, billing and payment collection to put an end to late payments, unbilled work and mundane repetitive admin. Ignition also integrates with leading apps such as Gusto, QuickBooks Online, Xero, ProConnect, Karbon, Xero Practice Manager and Zapier to automate workflows and free up valuable time. Over 7,000 professional services businesses globally rely on Ignition to get paid faster for all of their work, run more efficiently, and become more profitable.
DocuX
docux.ai
Put your documents and contracts on autopilot. DocuX is the only AI-powered platform that enables you to manage the complete lifecycle of your docs and contracts—from creation and collaboration right through to eSigning and long-term archiving. Get work done in minutes instead of hours with our intelligent Workspace that auto-prioritizes your documents and collects required approvals and eSigns for you. Choose from over 500+ in-built, legally-vetted templates of agreements, forms, contracts, policies, and more. (Valued at over $50K, available with all paid plans at no extra cost.) DocuX offers bank-grade security to all users, by default. You can integrate your current tools and platforms with DocuX in just a few clicks. Teams using DocuX report up to 80% increase in productivity 70% cost reduction and 10X faster deal closures Book a demo to see how you can take back control of your docs and contracts, maximize efficiencies, and minimize subscription costs.
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is an easy-to-use and secure governance software with pricing suitable for any organization and consisting of advanced contract management, 100% paperless board meetings management, effortless entity management, seamlessly integrated e-signature providers, and built-in virtual data rooms (VDR) - all in one. Bringing modern governance for millions of SMBs and non-profits around the world, ContractZen’s mission is to help organizations be due diligence ready every day. We bring peace of mind to executives, investors, and boards. That’s why our name is ContractZen.
Pocketlaw
pocketlaw.com
Teams of all sizes use Pocketlaw to effortlessly work with legal cross-org in an automated, scalable and user-friendly way. Our intuitive all-in-one legal platform helps legal and non-legal teams manage the organisation's everyday legal needs, to unblock business opportunities. In the platform, you can easily manage your legal work through contract automation (+400 up-to-date jurisdiction specific templates), integrated e-signing, and clever contract management functions. Collaborate and negotiate effortlessly and safely store all your legal documents in one place. Native AI features will empower and help both legal and non-legal teams to make informed decisions faster than ever before. Discover the future of legal.
provakil
provakil.com
We empower businesses with greater visibility into their legal operations and arm them with critical information necessary for decision making and execution. Companies use Provakil to manage processes across Dispute Resolution, Pre & Post Dispute Resolution, Contract Management, Credit Recovery & Collections - Legal, and Intellectual Property Protection & Enforcement. Across these suite of Products, our Users find value in automating key processes around gathering and storing information, generating documents, combining information from disparate external and internal sources of data, assigning tasks through workflows, finding what's most important to address, and extract key business insights through extensive reporting. Trusted by over 200 enterprises and law firms, Provakil revolutionises how legal professionals operate, enabling them to achieve unprecedented growth and streamlined operational efficiency.
AXDRAFT
axdraft.com
AXDRAFT helps enterprises draft documents 70% faster and shorten approval time by 4-7 days. Implementation time: 1-3 weeks. We are a document automation and contract management system with these key advantages: 1. Onboarding: We automate your templates for you (no DIY) and launch a functioning automated process in 1-3 weeks. 2. Flexibility: Buy each feature of AXDRAFT as required to supplement your existing processes or roll-out AXDRAFT per department. We accommodate your needs. 3. AXDRAFT automates documents in any language, perfect for global use by multinational corporations. 4. Ease of use: AXDRAFT is a simple and scalable end-to-end CLM system that fits any legal budget and addresses the needs of both growing teams looking for quick wins, and mature organizations.
Contractzy
contractzy.io
Contractzy (formerly The Legal Capsule) is an enterprise legal contract lifecycle management platform. The platform provides contract templates, drafting, negotiation, storing signing, and legal contracts, to help businesses to close deals more efficiently and faster.
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails’ Services CPQ helps enterprise technology companies build professional services quotes quickly and easily. We are ideal for teams who sell complex services but struggle with accuracy and timeliness. The WorkRails Services CPQ platform standardizes how services are sold, allowing for repeatability, scale and revenue acceleration. WorkRails breaks down the silos between Sales, Professional Services, and their Clients, connect to other systems of record, eliminate double entry and errors, and makes selling easy. WorkRails integrates with your existing tech stack including out of the box integrations with Salesforce.com, Conga, and Microsoft Dynamics. More than 40,000 Professional Services quotes have been configured with WorkRails’ Services CPQ. WorkRails customers have cut service quote creation time from weeks to hours, reducing overall sales cycle times, increasing product adoption and lowering churn.
DocTract
doctract.com
DocTract revolutionizes how organizations leverage key documents through a dedicated cloud solution with advanced collaboration capabilities . Policy Management, Procedure Management and Contract Management transform into true value added processes that directly enable organizations to collaborate, deploy and secure key documents . DocTract understands the special requirements needed to process Policies, Procedures, SOPs and Contracts. Built-in capabilities assist throughout the process from collaborating on revisions to approval levels and electronic signatures.
Contractify
contractify.io
Contractify is a contract management software that simplifies the process of e-signing, managing, and automating contracts online. It enables teams to collaborate effectively and offers various features tailored for legal teams, finance teams, and business leaders. The software facilitates contract creation, negotiation, and digitization, as well as approval workflows and e-signing, with support for three types of electronic signatures. It also provides post-signing management capabilities, including the extraction of critical data from contract PDFs through AI technology and the generation of contract timelines. Contractify offers a user-friendly drafting assistant that combines AI technology with the user's expertise to create contracts effortlessly and automate legal drafting with customizable playbooks. It allows collaboration with colleagues from various departments and offers an extensive library of standard business contract templates. The software supports digital signatures via integration with leading providers such as DocuSign and Connective, enabling users to sign contracts online securely and quickly. It also streamlines approval processes with automated workflows and fosters collaborative engagement among internal and external stakeholders. Contractify's AI contract data analyst, named Ada, can extract contract data from PDFs and provide automated follow-up tasks for managing contracts effectively. The software offers personalized demos and is praised by industry leaders for its intelligent contract management capabilities. Pricing starts at €147 per month, and the company provides customer support and has locations in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.
Pergamin
pergam.in
Pergamin is an online tool that allows you to create, edit, sign, store and archive legal documents such as contracts. Thanks to Pergamin, your company save time and paper. Pergamin integrates the entire process of working with contracts in one place, on an intuitive online platform. You can move seamlessly between the different stages of document management. Our Templates creator allows you to create a legal framework. With Pergamin you can put the entire policy into a logical structure. Thanks to that, you and your HR, Sales, Legal and Administration team can focus on what is important for your company.
Bounsel
bounsel.com
Bounsel Flow is the solution to create documents in seconds through interactive forms as if it were a conversation. Improve your contract management with this software powered by artificial intelligence that allows you to generate automatic summaries, create reminders, request approvals and signatures (biometric or with digital certificate) and control the status of the document from a single place. You can also integrate it with your favorite workflows and tools via API and access more than 5,000 integrations with Zapier.
Pactly
pactly.com
Pactly is a contract management platform designed to streamline your contract lifecycle, from drafting to signing. Empower legal teams of all sizes to automate tasks, collaborate efficiently with business teams, and gain real-time visibility into contracts. With customizable templates, AI-assisted playbook reviews, and advanced workflows and analytics, Pactly saves time, reduces risk, and improves processes. Join the many small and large teams using Pactly to revolutionize contract management.
Zefort
zefort.com
Zefort is a contract management software that offers a streamlined and effortless way to manage contracts. With Zefort, users can easily create, sign, store, and share contracts with their team. The software provides features such as reminders and a powerful search function, making it easy to stay organized and find specific contracts when needed.Zefort offers a range of solutions tailored to different teams, including legal teams, procurement, HR teams, sales teams, and company administration. The software allows users to store all their contracts in a single, secure repository, eliminating the risk of losing important documents or missing important dates.Zefort also offers additional features such as Zefort Forms, which enables users to create easy-to-sign online documents for various purposes, and Zefort Sign, which provides a user-friendly platform for obtaining legally binding and secure electronic signatures. The software supports integrations with leading eSignature services and can be seamlessly integrated with existing document management systems.Security is a top priority for Zefort, and the software ensures bank-level security by meeting strict regulatory requirements and implementing robust software architecture and physical security measures.Zefort is suitable for organizations of all sizes and volumes of contracts, and it has a range of happy customers from various industries. The software offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required, allowing users to experience its features and benefits before committing.
Contract Cardinal
contractcardinal.com
Save time, money, and energy by using the easiest and most affordable contract management software on the market.
Contract Hound
contracthound.com
Contract Hound is a simple and secure contract management software, with contract repository, alerts and approval workflows.
Docue
docue.com
Docue Technologies is a legal tech company founded in 2015, with offices in London, Helsinki and Stockholm. Docue empowers companies to create, e-sign, manage and store lawyer-grade, legally binding contracts in a fast, affordable way. With its library of lawyer written and lawyer-maintained templates that can be automated in a few clicks, Docue is a category-defining solution in legal documentation and contract management. Over 100,000 customers already use Docue. Heavily invested in on technology, Docue is growing fast, at an annual rate of more than 70%.
fynk
fynk.com
fynk is an AI-enabled Contract Management Software designed to significantly streamline creating, editing, negotiating, and signing contracts. Its primary features comprise of drafting and creation, dynamic content, collaborative editing, approval workflows, and electronic signature. Leveraging AI, fynk offers advanced contract analysis for an in-depth perspective of data within contracts. Templates for repeated document types can be created ensuring consistency and brand alignment across contracts and proposals. With its dynamic content feature, users can fill contracts by form completion or external users can contribute via a questionnaire. It also maintains smart blocks and conditions for ease in contract entry and optional sections. It tracks when contracts need to be renewed, setting up reminders and maintaining an overview of the value at stake. The software allows for team collaboration where internal and external users can work together in real-time. It integrates with multiple systems, ensuring compatibility with existing workflows and brings GDPR compliant security protocols into contract management.
Juridoc
juridoc.com.br
Juridoc is an all-in-one PaaS solution for smarter legal documents. For easy creating, negotiating, signing and managing contracts, our unique platform allows you to have the full control of your legal documents workflow. Juridoc helps you improve your compliance and efficiency by reducing the time to generate error-free legal document by 80%. How much time, how much money people lose each year doing the same tasks again and again, sending the wrong document to the recipient with wrong information? Severity of the Problem:- - The annual cost to negotiate contracts in big companies is more than 1,3B$ - Negotiation cost exceed contract value in 31% of cases* Needs: - Secure the margins and the profitability of the contracts - Optimize the validation procedure and reduce signature time - Close deals faster - Have personalized alerts on key deadlines in contract - Access the digitized version of contractual assets - Monitor the status of the contracts Juridoc provides a single and completely digital environment for the automation, negotiation, execution and renewal of all contracts, including all parties, all edits and all signatures. Juridoc eliminates the need for third-party e-signature providers, email and Word. This removes fragmentation from the contract process and eliminates potential compliance gaps and vulnerabilities. With Juridoc, you will save a ton of time and money.
Leeway
getleeway.com
Leeway powers contracts of hundreds of modern and fast-growing companies like Qonto, Luko, Alma or Voodoo to help them reduce the time spent on contract management and gives them control and visibility over legal and financial risks.
Legalesign
legalesign.com
Legalesign is UK-based eSignature software to send, sign and manage contracts online. Companies use Legalesign to gain significant productivity and financial benefits, increase their customers' satisfaction by removing the need for a printer and enabling them to sign from anywhere and, last but not least, relieve the burden of tiresome paperwork upon long suffering staff everywhere. Legalesign customers include legal firms, insurance companies, property firms, recruiters, accountants and many others. Legalesign is built from the ground up to deliver maximum value for our customers. The tariff price of business software is often far exceeded by its costs of use – the cost of adoption, training, the time in day-to-day usage, and the cost of change. Legalesign is designed throughout to minimise these costs so our customers see the most value through to the bottom line: from eliminating un-needed clicks in day-to-day actions so you don’t waste time getting contracts sent out, up to the entire architecture of the system that allows you to scale horizontally and vertically seamlessly and easily. We invest heavily in behind-the-scenes systems to ensure uptime and reliability, providing service where it matters.
Precisely
preciselycontracts.com
Precisely is a contract lifecycle management software that helps legal departments focus on the work that truly matters. Through automated contract drafting, approval workflows, eSigning, smart archiving and monitoring, Precisely enables legal to bring structure and real business value to their organisations. Our enterprise-focused functionalities include complex contract automation and generation, allow you to set up sophisticated approval workflows, send your contracts for review and eSigning, and archive all your contracts in one place. Precisely becomes your single source of truth. Our solution is trusted by legal and loved by business teams at Red Bull, Orange, Adverity, Engel & Völkers AG, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, and more.
Docsmore
docsmore.com
Docsmore is a cloud based solution that allows users to easily and securely collect, manage, and report data from document transactions. With Docsmore, you get more out of your documents by the following: * FORM.FILL.SIGN - With Docsmore, the process of setting up a form and sending to users to complete or sign is simplified. Use our platform to easily upload a document, specify form fields/signage, and send to users for completion. Present forms to your users the most natural way possible - the actual document itself. * COLLABORATION - Share and Collaborate with multiple users in real time. Designate each field to a unique user for a powerful collaboration experience. * TRACK DOCUMENT - No more phone calls to your clients asking whether they have downloaded the form and read through it. With Docsmore, you get real time notifications as soon as the client opens the document. Track progress and status of all your documents via Docsmore's robust Dashboard functionality. * POWERFUL REPORTING - Docsmore comes with an impressive reporting tool. All data entered by your clients can be easily available for search purposes by simply turning on the feature. It can be controlled down to specific field in your document so you only make it report ready for the ones you need making it very powerful. * PDF FORMS - Docsmore recognizes most pdf form fields and preserves the fields names when you upload your document. You can continue using your favorite tool to create pdf document with form fields without fearing of loosing them when you upload to Docsmore. * BRANDING - Docsmore can be integrated right with your application making it look and feel as part of your own application or website. We offer dedicated server and static IP, making scaling the product a breeze.
Zoopsign
zoopsign.com
Simplify contract management, enhance security, & optimize workflows with Zoop Sign eSignature & document tracking solutions. Start your free trial now
Legislate
legislate.ai
Legislate is a legal technology company founded in Oxford which makes it easy for non-lawyers to safely create, manage and search lawyer-approved contracts on no legal budget. Legislate's contract management software is built on patented knowledge graph technology which makes contract data usable and searchable at scale.
DeepStream
deep.stream
With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business requirements to awarding suppliers and managing contracts - plan your RFx processes and invite, assess and negotiate with suppliers all within our cloud-based platform. Everything you need for your sourcing process: Pre-Qualification Build custom supplier onboarding questionnaires and engage confidently with the right suppliers every time. RFx Standardize your Requests, keep your communication in one place and evaluate your suppliers with ease. eAuctions Save hours of negotiation time – and reduce your spend significantly – by inviting suppliers to compete online, in real-time. Contract Management Create contracts from your awarded RFx and experience efficient and auditable source-to-contract processes. Management Reporting Actionable and informative insights on your RFx processes – enabling you to make informed sourcing decisions. AI Supplier Discovery Tell us your requirements, hit search and explore a list of new suppliers in just minutes. Integrations Fast, cost effective and resilient, we make integrations easy – and can integrate into any modern software. Get ready to simplify your source to contract processes enabling you to save time, reduce spend and transact with confidence.
SYDLE ONE
sydle.com
SYDLE ONE is an all-in-one corporate digital platform that provides several solutions in one place, allowing you to keep up with the digital transformation. The platform provides you with native and seamlessly integrated solutions, flexible architecture to connect other corporate systems and applications, and many extra resources to enrich your users’ experience. Take a look at a few SYDLE ONE solutions available in different plans: * BPM: business process automation and workflows. * ECM: centralized data and complete content and document management. * Analytics: real-time business indicators. * CRM: 360-degree customer relationship management. * Service Desk: complete management of your tickets and customer service. * Service Portal: next-level self-service and relationship portals. * SYBOX: solutions for shared services, such as HR, procurement, finance, and more. * E-commerce: an online sales platform with integrated front-end and back-end. * Billing: billing management, with pricing, invoicing, collecting, and more.
Oneflow
oneflow.com
Oneflow is a platform that automates the entire contract process from start to finish, all in one place. Turning clunky, static contracts into helpful, truly digital contracts that feel like magic. Processes are faster, decisions are better, and deals are quicker. It’s an easier, smoother, and smarter way for teams of all shapes and sizes to handle their contracts. Try Oneflow free at oneflow.com
Concord
concordnow.com
Concord is the only tool you need for all your contracts. Spend less time juggling between applications, editors, and e-signature tools and save money. Over 500,000+ companies trust Concord with their contracts. With Concord, you can: * Draft, negotiate, sign, and manage every contract across your organization — all in one place * Work the way you want — on Concord, Word, or Google Docs -Collaborate with everyone — your teams, customers, and vendors * Get started in minutes, not months Key features that Concord offers: * Conditional approval workflows so that every contract is reviewed by the right person (and only that person) * Private comments and versioning for more effective contract negotiations * Clause library for all pre-approved clauses, to add to contracts as-needed * Templates to streamline the contract drafting process * Unlimited, free e-signatures * Unlimited contracts
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create predictable pipelines more effectively. With CPQ, CLM, Billing, and Subscription Management solutions powered by an intuitive Sales Playbook, teams can issue proposals, close deals, manage contracts, and automate their subscriptions and billing from one unified location. DealHub also centralizes buyer/seller communications and delivers everything needed to close deals in a digital DealRoom. Integrating with leading CRMs, like Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SugarCRM, Freshworks, and trusted by revenue experts such as WalkMe, Gong, Drift, Hopin, SpotOn, Sendoso, and Braze, DealHub ensures faster time to value with one fluid revenue motion.
Evisort
evisort.com
Evisort’s Intelligent Contract Management Platform helps you centrally manage contracts, get real-time contract analytics and automates the lifecycle of contracts.
Ironclad
ironcladapp.com
Contracts are business decisions trapped in administrative tasks. Ironclad is software that does all the administrative work better left for a robot, freeing legal teams to do more substantive work and drive business strategy. By automating contracting processes and extracting intelligence from contracts, Ironclad lets legal teams focus on legal work, rather than paperwork. Legal teams at companies like Gusto, HotelTonight, GoFundMe, Glassdoor, Procore use Ironclad to get their contracts done more efficiently and accurately, and to maintain a single source of truth regarding their contents. Headquartered in San Francisco, Ironclad is backed by Accel, Greylock, SV Angel, Formation 8, and was incubated in Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://www.ironcladapp.com.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures, workflow management, a document builder, and CPQ functionality.
Practice Ignition
practiceignition.com
Send proposals, contracts and payments all in one document—it's a faster and more efficient way to manage client engagements. Practice Ignition makes it super e
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals. Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free. Receive the insights to scale your process, make timely engagements, and accurately forecast. Deliver a seamless sign-off experience for your customers and prospects. Features include a flexible and user-friendly design editor, electronic signatures, CRM integrations, data-driven insights, interactive pricing, content management, approvals, and so much more. If you're ready to give your sales team the competitive edge, visit our website or book a demo at https://www.proposify.com.
SpringCM
springcm.com
SpringCM is a secure cloud platform that manages sales contracts and all types of documents across desktop, mobile and partner applications like Salesforce. SpringCM manages the entire contract life-cycle with advanced workflows that automate manual tasks and complex processes. Built on its own cloud infrastructure platform, SpringCM is a content delivery network for performance, availability, and security.Its corporate headquarters is located in Chicago, Illinois. In 2016, SpringCM opened two new offices in San Francisco and London, and in 2018 SpringCM open an office in Bucharest. It has received the most 5-star reviews of any Salesforce AppExchange partner for Contract Management.On July 31, 2018, DocuSign announced plans to acquire SpringCM for $220 million. On September 4, 2018, DocuSign acquired SpringCM Solution.
Zoho Contracts
zoho.com
Zoho Contracts is a feature-rich CLM platform that lets you streamline your contract processes and achieve compliance at scale with reduced costs.
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Get documents and forms signed. Easily. Securely. Anywhere. One place for all your PDF and e-sign work. Acrobat's got it. Transform and speed up your workflows with Acrobat Sign — Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution and the only e-sign tool that also includes the power of Adobe Acrobat in one package.
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Juro
juro.com
The AI-enabled contract automation platform enabling legal & business teams to create, execute & manage contracts faster than ever. The end-to-end platform powers the entire contract lifecycle from initiation through to renewal all within a secure, browser-native environment. Juro works with fast-scaling businesses like Trustpilot, Soundcloud and WeWork to streamline contract workflow and gain better insight into contract data. Juro is backed by Eight Roads, Union Square Ventures, Point Nine Capital, Seedcamp and founders of Wise, Gumtree and Indeed.
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room software that empowers revenue teams to streamline their document workflows, close deals faster, and drive exceptional customer experiences — from opportunity to signed deal. Our Digital Sales Room is a centralized hub where sellers and buyers meet, collaborate, and negotiate throughout the sales process. It has two powerful parts: a Deal Room (from first meeting to proposal) and a Contract Room (from proposal to signed deal). Deal Room: Boost your win rates by making collaboration between buyers and sellers easier – in one shared space. Upload sales collateral, create mutual action plans, and chat with your buyers in real time. Contract Room: Empower sales reps to become top performers and create stunning proposals in minutes. Start from scratch with our in-app editor, or use smart templates for interactive, branded contracts. With a comprehensive suite of features designed to increase win rates, GetAccept stands at the forefront of the digital sales transformation.
Papernest
papernest.com
All your contracts and subscriptions. In just a few clicks, quite simply. Electricity, gas, internet box, mobile plan, home insurance, written press, etc. 👉 100% free! A single space to centralize, subscribe, switch and freely terminate all your contracts and subscriptions in just a few clicks.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one integrated, easy-to-use platform. From contracts, proposals and project management to client billing, revenue tracking and resource management. Project Management Assign projects & tasks to your team, prioritize your week and see exactly how your projects progress. Set project budgets & avoid unexpected costs. Kanban view, integrated timer for easy billing, and collaboration with external partners for an efficient work. Team Time Tracking Get an instant report of your team's tracked hours with accurate timesheets & see who's over capacity at a glance. Monitor your business's utilization & get clarity on your team's efficiency & profitability. Plan your resources in advance to keep your projects on track and on budget. CRM Manage your clients and their projects in one place. Create unique client profiles with all your notes, contacts, rates and tags. Invite your clients to your branded Client Portal where they can access projects, documents and links you’ve shared with them.
Linksquares
linksquares.com
Legal teams rely on LinkSquares to easily draft, review, and execute agreements with AI-Powered contract management software.
Tradogram
tradogram.com
Discover the Future of Business Spend Management. Tradogram provides customizable tools to streamline: Requisitions, Purchase Orders, RFQs/RFPs, Contracts, Receiving, and Invoice Matching. Also, manage the process with: User Permissions, Locations, Budgets, Items Catalog, Supplier Management, Projects & much more. The latest technology with top security & performance criteria at a straightforward price. Get your FREE account today & see how easy it is to use.
Dealsign
dealsign.ai
Dealsign helps companies to close deals faster and manage contracts easily through better interactions across the entire contracting lifecycle.
Gatekeeper
gatekeeperhq.com
Gatekeeper is the leading vendor and contract lifecycle management platform (VCLM) for companies of all sizes. Restore visibility, take control, safeguard compliance and manage third-party risk in a single solution.
Zuva
zuva.ai
Contracts AI that's dead simple to use. Easily add contract intelligence to your workflows and apps.
Lexion
lexion.ai
Lexion is a powerfully simple contract management platform that helps every team do more business, faster, by streamlining and centralizing the contracting process in a system that works the way you do. Manage all your end-to-end dealmaking operations from one centralized dashboard, with simple email-driven intake and workflows any team can use instantly, intuitive no-code automation to streamline processes and workflows, and industry-leading, practical AI that can read contracts to automatically track key terms, generate reports, and more. We built Lexion at Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s artificial intelligence research institute (AI2). With a top-notch and experienced team from Microsoft, Facebook, Google, and Amazon, we built a company that CB Insights ranked the #1 most promising AI legal tech startup in the world two years in a row, and which top AI investors (including A16Z, Sequoia, and Goldman Sachs) voted one of the top 40 Intelligent Applications to watch in 2022. Most importantly, fantastic brands trust Lexion to manage their contracts: Outreach, Lacework, OfferUp, and many more.
ContractHero
contracthero.com
ContractHero is the easiest and most intuitive cloud based software to manage your contracts effectively. Our secure software is hosted in the EU on ISO27001 and ISO9001 certified servers and trusted by hundreds of customers, offering automated and centralized contract management that converts forgotten documents into potentials, allowing you to adapt quickly and free-up resources in your company. From our own AI-supported contract analysis, individual fields, and the qualified electronic signature to the Multi-client capability and reward-winning customer support, ContractHero is a powerful software in every department of your company. For more information, including plans and more features, visit us at www.contracthero.com
Ontra
ontra.ai
Ontra is the global leader in Contract Automation and Intelligence for private asset management firms. The Ontra platform combines AI-enabled software with a worldwide network of highly trained lawyers to modernize recurring legal workflows. Ontra’s solutions improve all aspects of the contract lifecycle — from negotiating and processing routine contracts to tracking obligations in complex agreements. Ultimately, Ontra reduces the time, expense, and risk associated with contract management, freeing its customers to focus on other strategic priorities. Contract Automation Ontra’s Contract Automation is a superior way to negotiate and manage routine contracts with simplicity and speed. Contract Automation pairs a global network of experienced lawyers with Ontra Synapse, our AI-powered software built for the private markets. This human in the loop combination enables efficient processing of routine contracts with accurate, reliable results. Insight Ontra’s Insight empowers the world’s leading fund managers to centralize their documents, compare and benchmark key provisions, and comply with contractual obligations. Our AI-enabled software transforms documents so contract data is accessible and actionable. Join the 600+ investment firms using Ontra's solutions to gain a competitive edge and never miss an investor commitment. Ontra Atlas Ontra Atlas is a centralized entity management software solution for managing, actioning, and sharing entity information, structure charts, and related documents. By deploying Ontra Atlas, fund managers can reduce manual time-consuming tasks associated with maintaining entity information while centralizing compliance efforts, decreasing costs, and improving collaboration. Ontra Synapse AI Ontra Synapse is an industry-leading AI solution built to automate critical, yet routine legal workflows within the private markets. Ontra Synapse overcomes the challenges associated with conventional AI by combining the world's leading repository of industry-specific contract data with an innovative marriage of proprietary machine learning models and human expertise. This unique pairing mitigates the errors inherent to conventional AI technology providing a superior, trusted solution. By embracing Ontra Synapse, fund managers can eliminate outdated manual legal processes, reducing risks, decreasing costs, and increasing legal team productivity.
SpotDraft
app.spotdraft.com
SpotDraft is an AI-driven contract management and automation solution designed for fast-growing companies. It offers end-to-end contract management services for legal, sales, marketing, human resources, business operations, and procurement teams. With its best-in-class platform, SpotDraft acts as a co-pilot for legal teams, helping them optimize the contract management process by eliminating inefficiencies and reducing repetitive tasks. Streamline your contracting process with an intuitive interface, intelligent contract repository, customizable templates and workflows, and much more. SpotDraft integrates with popular SaaS tools, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, and Google Drive, delivering a seamless experience for global businesses, including Airbnb, Notion, STRAVA, Beamery, and Fidelity International. Founded in 2017 by a Harvard law graduate and two Carnegie Mellon computer engineers, SpotDraft raised $26 million in Series A funding in 2023 to further enhance its platform, expand its team, and accelerate growth.
Summize
summize.com
Summize is pioneering true digital contracting with a CLM solution that puts the user experience first. It takes a deliberately different approach by embedding workflows directly into existing technologies that you (and your business) already know and use daily, including Teams, Slack and Word. This unique approach enables greater user adoption, faster contract cycles, measurable efficiencies, and mitigated risk. Now, in-house legal teams can instantly bring to life the contents of a contract with AI-powered metadata summaries, saving hours in manual review time. Comprehensive analytics and centralised repository provide all the insight to make informed decisions. It’s CLM with a difference.
Inhubber
inhubber.com
Contract management platform with a native digital signature. Leveraging blockchain and AI, INHUBBER provides unprecedented security and data analytics for cloud-based CLM software. INHUBBER simplifies contracts and makes them comprehensible, interactive, easy to manage, and automated. It reduces the time, costs, and risks associated with negotiating, creating, approving, and managing contracts. INHUBBER's AI answers contextual questions, and the digital signature signs any file format.
Legistify
legistify.com
Legistify is one of the world's leading and fast growing legal technology companies offering LegisTrak a single integrated, end to end legal management suite for enterprise customers. The platform has coverage across varied use cases including contracts, litigation, legal notices, intellectual property as well as compliances through our in-built, fully customisable and automated modules. Being used by over 300 large enterprises across multiple countries. Legistify also leverages machine learning to provide intelligence and insights using historic case data specifically across India. Some of our backers include Y combinator, Cathexis ventures, Indiamart, GSF, Java Capital and Titan VC. For more info visit - www.legistify.com
