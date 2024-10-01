App store for web apps
Top Contract Management Software - New Caledonia
Contract management software streamlines and automates the entire contract lifecycle, including creation, tracking, and monitoring. It is particularly beneficial for professionals involved in contract negotiation, such as salespeople or account representatives. These individuals are responsible for defining contract terms, service level agreements, making amendments, and executing contracts. In addition to the negotiation aspect, legal departments from both parties play a crucial role in the contracting process. They ensure that the contracts comply with relevant laws, regulations, and internal company policies. By leveraging contract management software, organizations can simplify and expedite the contract management process. It eliminates manual tasks, reduces errors, and enhances overall efficiency. This software enables seamless collaboration between different stakeholders, streamlines contract workflows, and ensures compliance throughout the entire contract lifecycle.
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Get documents and forms signed. Easily. Securely. Anywhere. One place for all your PDF and e-sign work. Acrobat's got it. Transform and speed up your workflows with Acrobat Sign — Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution and the only e-sign tool that also includes the power of Adobe Acrobat in o...
Zoho Contracts
zoho.com
Zoho Contracts is a feature-rich CLM platform that lets you streamline your contract processes and achieve compliance at scale with reduced costs.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals. Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free. R...
Concord
concordnow.com
Concord is the only tool you need for all your contracts. Spend less time juggling between applications, editors, and e-signature tools and save money. Over 500,000+ companies trust Concord with their contracts. With Concord, you can: * Draft, negotiate, sign, and manage every contract across your ...
Gatekeeper
gatekeeperhq.com
Gatekeeper is the leading vendor and contract lifecycle management platform (VCLM) for companies of all sizes. Restore visibility, take control, safeguard compliance and manage third-party risk in a single solution.
Linksquares
linksquares.com
Legal teams rely on LinkSquares to easily draft, review, and execute agreements with AI-Powered contract management software.
Papernest
papernest.com
All your contracts and subscriptions. In just a few clicks, quite simply. Electricity, gas, internet box, mobile plan, home insurance, written press, etc. 👉 100% free! A single space to centralize, subscribe, switch and freely terminate all your contracts and subscriptions in just a few clicks.
Ironclad
ironcladapp.com
Contracts are business decisions trapped in administrative tasks. Ironclad is software that does all the administrative work better left for a robot, freeing legal teams to do more substantive work and drive business strategy. By automating contracting processes and extracting intelligence from cont...
Practice Ignition
practiceignition.com
Send proposals, contracts and payments all in one document—it's a faster and more efficient way to manage client engagements. Practice Ignition makes it super e
provakil
provakil.com
We empower businesses with greater visibility into their legal operations and arm them with critical information necessary for decision making and execution. Companies use Provakil to manage processes across Dispute Resolution, Pre & Post Dispute Resolution, Contract Management, Credit Recovery & Co...
Juro
juro.com
The AI-enabled contract automation platform enabling legal & business teams to create, execute & manage contracts faster than ever. The end-to-end platform powers the entire contract lifecycle from initiation through to renewal all within a secure, browser-native environment. Juro works with fast-sc...
Legislate
legislate.ai
Legislate is a legal technology company founded in Oxford which makes it easy for non-lawyers to safely create, manage and search lawyer-approved contracts on no legal budget. Legislate's contract management software is built on patented knowledge graph technology which makes contract data usable an...
DocuX
docux.ai
Put your documents and contracts on autopilot. DocuX is the only AI-powered platform that enables you to manage the complete lifecycle of your docs and contracts—from creation and collaboration right through to eSigning and long-term archiving. Get work done in minutes instead of hours with our inte...
Contractzy
contractzy.io
Contractzy (formerly The Legal Capsule) is an enterprise legal contract lifecycle management platform. The platform provides contract templates, drafting, negotiation, storing signing, and legal contracts, to help businesses to close deals more efficiently and faster.
Pocketlaw
pocketlaw.com
Teams of all sizes use Pocketlaw to effortlessly work with legal cross-org in an automated, scalable and user-friendly way. Our intuitive all-in-one legal platform helps legal and non-legal teams manage the organisation's everyday legal needs, to unblock business opportunities. In the platform, you ...
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is an easy-to-use and secure governance software with pricing suitable for any organization and consisting of advanced contract management, 100% paperless board meetings management, effortless entity management, seamlessly integrated e-signature providers, and built-in virtual data rooms...
Legistify
legistify.com
Legistify is one of the world's leading and fast growing legal technology companies offering LegisTrak a single integrated, end to end legal management suite for enterprise customers. The platform has coverage across varied use cases including contracts, litigation, legal notices, intellectual prope...
Contractify
contractify.io
Contractify is a contract management software that simplifies the process of e-signing, managing, and automating contracts online. It enables teams to collaborate effectively and offers various features tailored for legal teams, finance teams, and business leaders. The software facilitates contract...
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room software that empowers revenue teams to streamline their document workflows, close deals faster, and drive exceptional customer experiences — from opportunity to signed deal. Our Digital Sales Room is a centralized hub where sellers and buyers meet, collaborate, and...
Contract Cardinal
contractcardinal.com
Save time, money, and energy by using the easiest and most affordable contract management software on the market.
Ontra
ontra.ai
Ontra is the global leader in Contract Automation and Intelligence for private asset management firms. The Ontra platform combines AI-enabled software with a worldwide network of highly trained lawyers to modernize recurring legal workflows. Ontra’s solutions improve all aspects of the contract life...
Zoopsign
zoopsign.com
Simplify contract management, enhance security, & optimize workflows with Zoop Sign eSignature & document tracking solutions. Start your free trial now
Legalesign
legalesign.com
Legalesign is UK-based eSignature software to send, sign and manage contracts online. Companies use Legalesign to gain significant productivity and financial benefits, increase their customers' satisfaction by removing the need for a printer and enabling them to sign from anywhere and, last but not ...
WhitePipe
whitepipe.io
Streamlined Contract Management & Automation at its finest! Streamline Contract Management and Accounts Receivable through Automation and Templates for all SMBs, saving time and digitizing simultaneously.
ContractWorks
contractworks.com
Restore certainty — get a simple and scalable contract management software that's set up in minutes. Gain full control of your contract lifecycle end-to-end, draft perfect agreements, improve contract visibility, and never miss another renewal date.
Leeway
getleeway.com
Leeway powers contracts of hundreds of modern and fast-growing companies like Qonto, Luko, Alma or Voodoo to help them reduce the time spent on contract management and gives them control and visibility over legal and financial risks.
Juridoc
juridoc.com.br
Juridoc is an all-in-one PaaS solution for smarter legal documents. For easy creating, negotiating, signing and managing contracts, our unique platform allows you to have the full control of your legal documents workflow. Juridoc helps you improve your compliance and efficiency by reducing the time ...
Contract Hound
contracthound.com
Contract Hound is a simple and secure contract management software, with contract repository, alerts and approval workflows.
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition is an all-in-one platform for professional services that empowers businesses to get paid faster, and run smarter. Ignition automates and optimizes proposals, client agreements, billing and payment collection to put an end to late payments, unbilled work and mundane repetitive admin. Ignitio...
Summize
summize.com
Summize is pioneering true digital contracting with a CLM solution that puts the user experience first. It takes a deliberately different approach by embedding workflows directly into existing technologies that you (and your business) already know and use daily, including Teams, Slack and Word. This...
SpotDraft
app.spotdraft.com
SpotDraft is an AI-driven contract management and automation solution designed for fast-growing companies. It offers end-to-end contract management services for legal, sales, marketing, human resources, business operations, and procurement teams. With its best-in-class platform, SpotDraft acts as a ...
Lexion
lexion.ai
Lexion is a powerfully simple contract management platform that helps every team do more business, faster, by streamlining and centralizing the contracting process in a system that works the way you do. Manage all your end-to-end dealmaking operations from one centralized dashboard, with simple emai...
Tradogram
tradogram.com
Discover the Future of Business Spend Management. Tradogram provides customizable tools to streamline: Requisitions, Purchase Orders, RFQs/RFPs, Contracts, Receiving, and Invoice Matching. Also, manage the process with: User Permissions, Locations, Budgets, Items Catalog, Supplier Management, Projec...
SYDLE ONE
sydle.com
SYDLE ONE is an all-in-one corporate digital platform that provides several solutions in one place, allowing you to keep up with the digital transformation. The platform provides you with native and seamlessly integrated solutions, flexible architecture to connect other corporate systems and applic...
DeepStream
deep.stream
With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business require...
Docsmore
docsmore.com
Docsmore is a cloud based solution that allows users to easily and securely collect, manage, and report data from document transactions. With Docsmore, you get more out of your documents by the following: * FORM.FILL.SIGN - With Docsmore, the process of setting up a form and sending to users to co...
Zefort
zefort.com
Zefort is a contract management software that offers a streamlined and effortless way to manage contracts. With Zefort, users can easily create, sign, store, and share contracts with their team. The software provides features such as reminders and a powerful search function, making it easy to stay ...
Bounsel
bounsel.com
Bounsel Flow is the solution to create documents in seconds through interactive forms as if it were a conversation. Improve your contract management with this software powered by artificial intelligence that allows you to generate automatic summaries, create reminders, request approvals and signatur...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails’ Services CPQ helps enterprise technology companies build professional services quotes quickly and easily. We are ideal for teams who sell complex services but struggle with accuracy and timeliness. The WorkRails Services CPQ platform standardizes how services are sold, allowing for repeat...
Contractbook
contractbook.com
Contractbook turns static contracts into a database for the entire organization, unlocking the full value of your data—ensuring transparency and a seamless data flow between tools. Create and sign effortlessly, collaborate with your team, track all your obligations in one place, and automate the ent...
Zuva
zuva.ai
Contracts AI that's dead simple to use. Easily add contract intelligence to your workflows and apps.
Oneflow
oneflow.com
Oneflow is a platform that automates the entire contract process from start to finish, all in one place. Turning clunky, static contracts into helpful, truly digital contracts that feel like magic. Processes are faster, decisions are better, and deals are quicker. It’s an easier, smoother, and smart...
Evisort
evisort.com
Evisort’s Intelligent Contract Management Platform helps you centrally manage contracts, get real-time contract analytics and automates the lifecycle of contracts.
SpringCM
springcm.com
SpringCM is a secure cloud platform that manages sales contracts and all types of documents across desktop, mobile and partner applications like Salesforce. SpringCM manages the entire contract life-cycle with advanced workflows that automate manual tasks and complex processes. Built on its own clou...
Precisely
preciselycontracts.com
Precisely is a contract lifecycle management software that helps legal departments focus on the work that truly matters. Through automated contract drafting, approval workflows, eSigning, smart archiving and monitoring, Precisely enables legal to bring structure and real business value to their orga...
fynk
fynk.com
fynk is an AI-enabled Contract Management Software designed to significantly streamline creating, editing, negotiating, and signing contracts. Its primary features comprise of drafting and creation, dynamic content, collaborative editing, approval workflows, and electronic signature. Leveraging AI,...
Docue
docue.com
Docue Technologies is a legal tech company founded in 2015, with offices in London, Helsinki and Stockholm. Docue empowers companies to create, e-sign, manage and store lawyer-grade, legally binding contracts in a fast, affordable way. With its library of lawyer written and lawyer-maintained templat...
Pergamin
pergam.in
Pergamin is an online tool that allows you to create, edit, sign, store and archive legal documents such as contracts. Thanks to Pergamin, your company save time and paper. Pergamin integrates the entire process of working with contracts in one place, on an intuitive online platform. You can move se...
DocTract
doctract.com
DocTract revolutionizes how organizations leverage key documents through a dedicated cloud solution with advanced collaboration capabilities . Policy Management, Procedure Management and Contract Management transform into true value added processes that directly enable organizations to collaborate, ...
AXDRAFT
axdraft.com
AXDRAFT helps enterprises draft documents 70% faster and shorten approval time by 4-7 days. Implementation time: 1-3 weeks. We are a document automation and contract management system with these key advantages: 1. Onboarding: We automate your templates for you (no DIY) and launch a functioning autom...
top.legal
top.legal
top.legal is a SaaS platform revolutionizing the contract negotiation process. With a clear vision to eliminate contract negotiation hassles and optimize outcomes, we provide a solution that integrates software-based analytics, negotiation, and automation into the contracting process. Our mission is...
Advocat
advocat.ai
Advocat AI is contract generation, negotiation, e-signature and a contract repository. Use Advocat AI to move contracts faster while reducing risk.
Acquirell
acquirell.com
Acquirell is a procurement technology suite solution tailored to Small and Mid-Market businesses that allows increasing the real value through the procurement process automation within one system. The product solves the following problems that SMB faces in terms of procurement: *Inability to manage ...
Pactly
pactly.com
Pactly is a contract management platform designed to streamline your contract lifecycle, from drafting to signing. Empower legal teams of all sizes to automate tasks, collaborate efficiently with business teams, and gain real-time visibility into contracts. With customizable templates, AI-assisted p...
Inhubber
inhubber.com
Contract management platform with a native digital signature. Leveraging blockchain and AI, INHUBBER provides unprecedented security and data analytics for cloud-based CLM software. INHUBBER simplifies contracts and makes them comprehensible, interactive, easy to manage, and automated. It reduces th...