Top Contract Analytics Software - Timor-Leste

Avvoka

avvoka.com

Avvoka is a document automation, negotiation and analytics tool designed to help law firms, in-house legal teams and businesses (of all sizes) draft documents, negotiate them, and leverage data insights from that process to draft better documents, and get to “yes” faster. Unlike legacy tools, with Avvoka you can rapidly build automated versions of your most complex documents using our intuitive automation builder. This means no more tricky coding within Word documents. Our customers reach agreement fast by collaborating on documents with colleagues in real-time and negotiating with counterparties via the Avvoka online platform. Avvoka has a range of sophisticated reporting tools that allow businesses to monitor push-back against their standard contract clauses, track key commercial terms and compare individual negotiator performance. Your documents and questionnaire can be in any language. The platform itself and customer support are currently available in English, Mandarin, Spanish and Portuguese. Upon request, the Avvoka platform can also be translated into other languages.