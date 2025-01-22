Top Content Marketing Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
"Content Marketing Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to assist businesses in planning, creating, publishing, distributing, and analyzing content for marketing purposes. Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience, ultimately driving profitable customer action.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that helps creators and entrepreneurs build successful online businesses by providing simple solutions to turn their passions, skills, and experiences into diverse revenue streams. With Kajabi, anyone can build enriching online courses, offer exclusive memberships, grow a thriving community, create free or subscription podcasts, develop personalized coaching experiences, and so much more. With Kajabi, they also have access to robust analytics, seamless sales and marketing tools, easy payment options, and unmatched customer service, education, and community.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately measure every element of marketing attribution. Every customer than visits your link gets the information they need, every time, with no broken links. Need to change the link when a contest ends, or show the page in the user’s own language? It’s easy with BL.INK. No other URL shortener or QR code creator integrates with your existing tools, helps you avoid broken links, enables zero down-time when updating links, and has a platform built based on how enterprise companies work. Only BL.INK. Trusted by demanding global brands since 2008.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece of content once, and share it everywhere. The Issuu Story Cloud turns a single document into a uniquely immersive reading experience by converting static documents into marketing assets – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Each day, more than 300,000 pages of content are uploaded to Issuu, allowing readers worldwide access to discover and engage with more of what they love, from magazines and newspapers to portfolios and catalogs. Enterprise marketers and individual creators alike choose Issuu for its user-friendly platform that puts their message front and center without requiring a single line of code. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with global offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin. Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For advanced users and custom projects, Rebrandly is the most advanced and scalable link-management platform on the market. Rebrandly provide a great set of APIs and the support of expert engineers in order to build small and big projects around links (SMS, transactional messages, affiliates and influencers, single-sign-on, oAuth, and more). Other relevant features: * UTM builder * Link retargeting * Mobile deep linking * URL conditional routing * Open graph control * Rebrandly AI * Link Analytics * Customizable reports * Multiple seats, permission and workspaces management * Multiple domain names management With Rebrandly, you can create and share branded links directly through the browser extension while you’re surfing the web. They then store it in your dashboard, where you can measure results using our best-in-class suite of tools. You can register a new domain name directly with Rebrandly, choosing among more than 2,000 extensions- from .link to .shop, and everything in between. They take care of all the setup, allowing you to start sharing branded links in just a few minutes. A branded link is memorable, pronounceable, and completely customizable. With a branded link, companies increase their brand’s awareness because the brand name is embedded in the link- even when it’s being shared by others. They improve link trust, and in fact, branded links can help to increase the click-through rate by up to 39% when compared to generic short URLs.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online to connect with key audiences and ignite action. Bitly's all-in-one Connections Platform empowers more than 5.7 million monthly active users and over 500,000 customers globally - people, influencers, brands, and businesses of every size - to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as trusted platform for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Maglr
maglr.com
Maglr is the content creation platform that empowers companies to create visual and interactive content for sales & marketing communications. The platform allows marketers & designers to easily create online publications, presentations and microcontent without code. Join their mission by replacing static content with better content experiences. Marketers and designers now have a tool to create digital publications that are measurable and responsive in design. The cloud-based platform allows users to publish and share all types of digital content: * digital magazines * sales presentations * white papers * annual reports * landing pages * campaign microsites * product brochures * embedded content ...and many more Two editors, endless possibilities Maglr has two types of content editors: a drag-and-drop Block editor and a freeform canvas Pro editor. Both editors come with a set of ready-to-use responsive templates. Create stunning content, without having to write a single line of code. The Block editor is built for speed and efficiency, designed for marketers who want to release their inner content creator. Set up the corporate colors & fonts, choose a template and start adding and adjusting the predefined blocks to create content. The Pro editor is designed for designers who want to create content without boundaries. Start with a blank freeform canvas and add layering and interactive elements such as animation, embedded media and scroll effects. The Pro editor is user-friendly and packed with features that feels like any other design tool.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses the following: 🔍 Competitor Insights: Recognize and assess key players in your market. 📊 Content Strategy: Evaluate and Generate - obtain top-tier, ranking-oriented content. 🚀 Comprehensive SEO Oversight: All-inclusive tools for securing a prime position on Google. 🌐 Market Analysis and Intelligence: Delve into your domain and adopt industry best practices from frontrunners. 💡 Advertising and Paid Search Intel: Gain insights from rivals to refine your paid campaigns. ✍️ AI-Powered Content Crafting and Analysis: Effortlessly generate or rework articles, produce meta tags, refine grammar and spelling, and extract keywords from text. A holistic SEO platform that encompasses everything requisite for robust marketing expansion. Hot Update: Unlock Powerful SEO Insights with the Serpstat ChatGPT Plugin! 🔍 Discover targeted SEO keywords and compare them across regions. 📊 Analyze crucial SEO metrics and domain backlink data. ✍️ Utilize SEO data and ChatGPT synergy to create effective content and optimization strategies. Upgrade your SEO game with ChatGPT today!
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-label features give digital agencies the freedom to customize reports and make them look professional.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Wondershare Virbo
virbo.wondershare.com
Wondershare Virbo is an AI avatar video generator available on Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Easily convert text into professional spokesperson videos in over 120+ voices & languages in minutes.
Conductor
conductor.com
Conductor is the world's leading SEO and organic marketing platform. Conductor’s enterprise SEO & content marketing platform is designed to help brands ensure their website is technically optimized to rank on search engines, improve existing pages, and create new content that increases organic web traffic. Conductor helps marketers understand customer needs and search behavior, enabling cross-functional teams to take action on their SEO strategy. SoftwareReviews’ 2022 SEO Data Quadrant Report named Conductor the Leader among SEO solutions and a Champion in its 2022 SEO Emotional Footprint Report. Conductor also received the highest score in The Forrester Wave: SEO Platform 2020 evaluation and received top marks in 9 out of the 11 categories. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include Citi, Siemens, and Microsoft.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. See how everything connects at a glance with a unified, real-time calendar of record. Write first-draft copy, generate new ideas, & upgrade your marketing workflows with an AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence Assistant. Keep stakeholders
ShareThis
sharethis.com
ShareThis website tools, plugins, and apps are used by over three million websites to drive consumer engagement and traffic, capturing the widest and deepest sentiments of people across the internet. These sentiments and signals are observed in real-time and processed daily to better understand people, making social data actionable for any business that requires a holistic view of people or customers. ShareThis Share Buttons is a free, easy, to install, tool that enables one-click sharing across 40+ social channels. They empower publishers to expand the vitality of their content, grow their audience, and drive engagement. Try share buttons: sharethis.com/platform/share-buttons/ Interested in more ways to amplify your website? Check out our suite of website tools including Follow buttons, Reaction buttons, Consent Management Platform, and Social Feed.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily create geo-targetted Facebook ads. MavSocial supports Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google Business Profiles, and Tumblr.
Contentoo
contentoo.com
Create high-end content with the top 10% freelance content creators, combined with unmatched technology and world-class operational support. Contentoo started in 2017 as the platform that links the top 10% of content creators with marketing departments at (international) companies. Today, our freelance community includes content marketing strategists, SEO specialists, growth marketers and other freelancers who can help you with your content marketing through our platform.
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and tools into one personalized customer workspace (Yes, really). No more chasing over emails week after week - it’s just one link, leading to one digital room, rules them all. You also get access to never-before-seen insights by uncovering blind spots in the customer journey–ultimately helping you gain more control, engage all stakeholders, improve efficiency, and…close more deals, faster. Our tool is beautiful, simple to use and has a free trial, no credit card or trial period - sign up for Aligned today and see for yourself.
Brojure
brojure.com
Create engaging content, proposals, presentations and more with Brojure, the most intuitive visual storytelling software. Brojures template designs and simple interface make it easy to create, share, and track captivating visual stories for your brand and your clients - without needing a designer.
VideoDubber.ai
videodubber.ai
Free AI-powered video translation, dubbing, voice cloning and text-to-speech services. Scale with us to 150+ languages to 10x your audience size effortlessly!
The Happy Beavers
thehappybeavers.com
Unleash the power of AI with The Happy Beavers' content marketing solutions. Generate, edit, and translate high-quality content. Boost your content strategy and engage more effectively with your audience. Try our AI tools today for faster, top-tier content creation! * Uses the most up-to-date information from the web to make your articles informative and help you outperform competitors. * Easily produces multiple articles that fully cover a topic, helping you build topical authority 10x faster. * Writes articles in a human-like manner, with better quality than most AI-generated content. * Acts as a content strategist, scanning your existing content on the website to find topics that fit your business.
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
DCatalog
dcatalog.com
DCatalog has been the leader in the digital publishing industry since 2008. Its platform empowers a publisher, content creator, marketing professional, or eCommerce expert to easily create and publish engaging digital experiences. With its advanced HTML5 flip book technology, content is viewable on ANY device. Simply upload a PDF and instantly create stunning, page-turning content without the need to write a single line of code. Its HTML5 flipbooks, eCommerce catalogs, and native applications enable a dominant user experience. Convert a PDF to an HTML5 flipbook to increase brand awareness, online sales, and reach.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’s core Sales Content Management engine enables revenue teams to create a curated one-stop-shop to find, manage and distribute high-impact content at scale. For marketers, Showpad aligns teams around the latest on-brand content with the right governance to improve content adoption, and delivers bottom-of-funnel insights so teams can invest more in the right content. Enablement practitioners use the platform to drive cross-functional alignment and build out scalable, targeted training campaigns. Sellers have access to all the right resources to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s buying teams. Buying teams benefit from sellers that are better prepared to understand their unique challenges and connect them to the right solution in their portfolio. Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator. Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a diverse global workforce.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers marketers powerful predictive performance scoring and analytics across channels to monitor and improve copy performance in real time. With Anyword, marketers save money on costly A/B testing and time by generating effective copy & messaging that fits your target audiences best and boosts performance.
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and forth. Images, Video, Logos, Guidelines, Graphics, Audio, PDFs, Presentations, Posts, Press Releases, Story ideas, Links to Earned Media, and more. All in one beautifully designed place. A single source of truth for your brand.
Shorthand
shorthand.com
Shorthand is the premier platform for creating immersive digital content for the web. Shorthand’s simple editor allows anyone to create, edit, and publish stunning reading experiences in minutes — no skills in code or web design required. Now, media, marketing, and communications teams can create immersive content at scale, driving deeper audience engagement, better metrics, and stronger outcomes for their brand. Shorthand enables users to collaborate with ease. By assembling your team in a Shorthand workspace, you can improve collaboration on content and ship faster. Multiple users can seamlessly work together on a piece of content without any disruption. What's more, custom themes mean that all published content stays on-brand. And with flexible publishing options, users can publish their Shorthand content nearly anywhere — via AWS, their CMS, Shorthand hosting, or embedding directly on their website. We’re proud to say that our customers — including the BBC, Salesforce, Unicef, the University of Cambridge, and Manchester City — publish some of the most cinematic and engaging content on the web. This includes everything from digital magazines and longform features to internal comms, brand stories, blogs — even a virtual escape room! Shorthand delivers a substantial return on investment, with customers consistently boasting radical improvements in their engagement metrics. Shorthand was established in Brisbane, Australia and is now a truly global company. We are a band of geeks with art and heart, dedicated to helping content teams build the world’s most impressive and impactful digital content.
Foleon
foleon.com
Foleon is a content creation platform that makes it easy for anyone to create interactive content that is 100% on brand. We provide B2B companies with an intuitive drag & drop editor and interactive Foleon Doc format that empowers them to create bespoke digital content experiences that are engaging, intelligent and scalable. Most companies are still wasting time, money and energy on publishing their most valuable content in ineffective legacy formats. PDFs are a headache to produce, a bore to read, and totally void of reader insights. Foleon, on the other hand, offers a modern format that is easy to create, highly engaging, and full of the intelligence you’ve been missing. Founded in Amsterdam with locations in the US and Europe, Foleon is on a mission to empower companies to create the content their audience craves.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your web presence, including content, accessibility, marketing, mobile, speed, and legal compliance. Visit our website to see a live platform demonstration.
Joomag
joomag.com
Joomag is a leading Content Experience Platform for creating and distributing high-design, personalized content at scale. Leveraging AI and Content Automation, Joomag enables non-creatives to effortlessly produce and deliver exceptional content experiences across all devices and mediums. It boosts ROI by providing actionable insights, uncovering reader interests, and re-engaging audiences through targeted campaigns and tailored recommendations. Trusted by over 5,000 customers globally since 2009, Joomag offers a comprehensive solution for optimizing content strategies and driving meaningful engagement.
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you manage. Over 20,000 customers trust Arena to bring their audiences together on the web, in apps, or at live events (or all three) to engage with content, community and commerce.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mobile screen and create engaging experiences without any development efforts after integration. Storyly is trusted by over 300 brands in more than 40 countries, including but not limited to Domino’s Pizza, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, McDonald’s, New Look, Decathlon, Swisscom, Footasylum, Heetch, SoulCycle, and Birbank. Storyly Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps and websites with an opportunity to communicate any message in a way that is catchy, familiar, and interactive rather than intrusive. With its intuitive studio and dashboard, Storyly also makes creating engaging content that fits the style and design of any mobile app and website effortless. That’s what makes Storyly Stories more than a circle - offering a boundless world of creativity, interaction, and connection.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content marketing across all social and blogging platforms. Visit our website: https://contentstudio.io Why choose ContentStudio? Here's why: Speed up Content Creation: Craft quality content up to 10X faster with AI, ensuring your social media channels are always buzzing with engaging posts. All-in-One Platform: Say goodbye to juggling multiple tools. ContentStudio brings everything under one roof, from content discovery to publishing. Discover Trending Content: Stay ahead of the curve. Harness our advanced algorithms to uncover trending topics that resonate with your audience. Seamless Team Collaboration: Plan and execute your content strategy with ease. Collaborate with your team or clients seamlessly within the platform. Effortless Scheduling: Automate your content calendar. Schedule posts in advance and maintain a consistent online presence without the hassle. Insightful Analytics: Make informed decisions with white-label reports. Dive deep into meaningful analytics to understand what works and refine your strategy. Unified Inbox: Manage all your interactions in one place. Respond to comments and messages across channels without missing a beat. ContentStudio is more than just a tool; it's your partner in digital excellence. Transform your social media strategy and experience growth like never before. Embrace the power of ContentStudio and let your content do the talking.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement and responses. With OneMob's powerful microsite builder, content uploader, and management features, you can easily create stunning, customized microsites that showcase your brand and content in a professional and engaging way. You'll have access to a wide range of templates and tagging options to customize your microsites to match your brand and target your audience. But that's not all - OneMob is packed with features to help you create, share, and track your content like a pro. You can create videos on-the-go with OneMob's mobile, web and screen recorder, and use the built-in script teleprompter and video editing tools to perfect your content. Plus, with video approvals and engagement tracking, you can see exactly how your audience is interacting with your content and adjust your strategy accordingly. OneMob seamlessly integrates with your existing tech stack, including CRM integration for Salesforce, Dynamics, Hubspot, and more, and content integration with Zoom, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. With a native plugin for Gmail, Outlook, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce and InsideSales, you can easily create and share content right from your favorite email and sales tools. And the best part is, you can get started with OneMob for free! Our free plan offers access to many of our core features, so you can try OneMob risk-free and see how it can transform your content game. Simply visit onemob.com to sign up and get started today!
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Business, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, TikTok and VK with SocialPilot. 2) Share as many as 500 posts and connect over 100 profiles with just one SocialPilot account. 3) Manage your social media conversations with Social Inbox. 4) Add up to 10 team members in your SocialPilot account to delegate sharing and scheduling with the Team Collaboration feature. 5) Schedule 100s' of posts at a time uploading a CSV with the Bulk Scheduling feature. 6) Create customized posts for individual social accounts at a time and also mention other Facebook and Twitter profiles for more engagement. 7) Analyze your social media marketing activities with easy to understand Social Media Analytics and Reporting. 8) Have a look on when and what you have scheduled visually with the Social Media Calendar. 9) Never stay out of new content ideas, curate content suggestions and save them as drafts for later use. Add Curated Content and RSS Feeds for a never-ending queue. 10) Wait no more for your client's social media account credentials - just invite them and manage their social accounts effortlessly with the Client Management feature. 11) Create your own customized branded domains for more visibility and recognition with the URL Shorteners SocialPilot provides and get rid of long, unwanted, ugly-looking URLs. 12) Boost your Facebook posts right when you are scheduling it.
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both internally and on the buyers' side that need to get aligned. 3. A lot of content to share in the sales process. SP_CE is normally used for marketing, sales, and customer success by companies in B2B. With the platform you can: – Create DIGITAL ROOMS between your organization and others – Safely SHARE CONTENT and collaborate with all stakeholders while staying compliant – Get ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS to follow up and make data-driven decisions In SP_CE you handle the whole buyer's journey in B2B. Set up dedicated spaces for your products or clients and keep track of the process from the first touchpoint until the deal is signed and beyond. Enjoy features like: - Product showroom that shows the strength of your offering - Simple drag and drop building blocks to easily create beautiful showrooms at scale - Customer engagement dashboard and notifications - Shared tasks between you and the client - Shared documents from product sheets and contracts - Interactive video meeting with smart agendas - A smart timeline - Recorded, transcribed, and AI-analyzed meetings - Video messaging - Sales process templates that get your sales reps working in no time - High grade security and privacy - CRM, Zoom, and Teams integration - Access level management - Public, Registered or Private spaces
SundaySky
sundaysky.com
Modern marketers know the power of video but recognize the traditional production model is broken. SundaySky empowers businesses to create, personalize and distribute video at scale efficiently and independently. We make it simple for users to create high-quality, professional-looking video without prior experience and easy for businesses to operationalize a cost-effective video content engine. The SundaySky Video Platform is easy-to-use and AI-enabled authoring software, embedding creative expertise with powerful personalization capabilities to improve viewer engagement and increase operational efficiencies by reducing reliance on resource-intensive production models that incur significant costs, time and require specialized skills. Growing businesses and leading brands alike, including 1000Bulbs.com, 1-800 Contacts, Aetna, Bank of America, iTHINK Financial, Okta, SalesIntel, Staples, UnitedHealthcare and many others, have adopted SundaySky to modernize video production with personalization to improve audience engagement and drive efficient business growth.
OneIQ
oneiq.com
OneIQ is a Fullstack Intelligence® SaaS platform for unified Hybrid IT operations. Boost application performance, slash operating costs and modernize IT by combining AI-powered insights and collective wisdom, with a live blueprint of application workloads, infrastructure and network interconnections. With OneIQ, operations teams, trusted advisors and suppliers can work seamlessly together, while building shared expertise, transparency and trust. Using a patented, secure interface, everyone can benefit from mutual, forward-thinking insights - inspiring innovation at every layer of the stack to shape the future of your organization. OneIQ is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and uses patented Secure Data Collaboration technology (US-11797701-B1).
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and are easily embeddable into your advertising, websites, mobile apps, social media, SMS and email communication. In addition, there are over 1000 pre-made content pieces and funnels that are optimized to improve conversion so you can change the questions, make a few tweaks so it's consistent with your brand and have your own interactive content ready in minutes.
Navattic
navattic.com
Navattic empowers go-to-market teams to instantly create interactive product demos. We help hundreds of sales and marketing teams power product-led growth initiatives across the sales and marketing funnel: - Convert Website Visitors: Drive more qualified leads with a new CTA prospects want to click. - Engage & Educate Leads: Give prospects tailored product-led campaigns with instant time to value. - Deliver Repeatable Demos: Enable non-technical sellers to easily customize and deliver demos at scale. Try out Navattic for yourself on our website: https://www.navattic.com/
Consensus
goconsensus.com
Consensus is the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform used by the world’s top companies to scale presales, amplify their sales teams, and enhance the buying experience. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos tailored to what they want to see. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Here’s how it works: -Reps send a demo link to customers -Customers select the topics that matter most to them -Consensus creates a custom demo from those selections, and includes supporting content for each topic (pre-selected by reps) -Customers share the demo link with other stakeholders -Reps get reporting on every view, every share, every stakeholders’ priorities -And now the rep knows everyone involved in the purchasing decision Buyers are more educated and more confident, making it much easier to promote and sell for the rep.
Visually
visual.ly
Visually is a creative marketplace that connects businesses with vetted creative professionals to create compelling content through an online collaboration platform and a well-defined, proven process. Content is delivered to our customers from our 1000+ talent network members who are vetted through a combination of talent education (Rock University), our identity, and reputation rating algorithms. The expertise of our talent pool allows us to deliver complex projects to mid-market and enterprise customers, such as LinkedIn, Salesforce, Citizens Bank, Nike, Ford, and Oracle. Today we cover North and South America, being the only player able to deliver content to English, Spanish, and Portuguese brands. We stand out for offering scalability, flexibility, and quality in our projects.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
CIPIO.ai
cipio.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending VisualGPT platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy visual content in paid advertising, customer purchase experiences, website engagement, and social media campaigns at a fraction of time and cost.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com. Whether it’s providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, nearly 1 million professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. Learn more about Allego and the movement we’re building at allego.com.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of the platform: - Over 100+ AI content creation, ideation, optimization and SEO tools to create result-oriented content really fast (uses cases covered - blog, social media, emails, videos, press releases, copywriting, ads, summarization and more). Create your own AI template option and brand voices. - Complete content project management and workflow automation support including tasks assignment, content calendar management, automated notifications, publishing, freelancer management and more - Powerful SEO briefs and keywords and topics ideation with AI - Custom content templates and powerful in-doc and workspace collaboration features - AI images, royalty-free images and graphics - Bulk content creation with AI (like generation of content descriptions in bulk) Other features: Guidelines and Brand Assets Repository, Multi-Language Support, Plagiarism and Grammar Checks, Custom Reports, AI Brand Voices and more.
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate personalized content experiences for your individual buyers and target accounts for your ABM strategy. Accelerate deal velocity and grow your pipeline by recommending the next-best assets to consume based on recent visitor history, industry, and trending topics. Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across to remove friction from your buyers. PathFactory was recently recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies.
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.
Skyword360
skyword.com
The Skyword360 platform puts content at the core of all marketing activities. Skyword360 is designed to ensure all cross-channel planning, content creation, and activation aligns with an enterprise's overall content strategy and marketing goals. With this content-centric approach, marketing leaders are empowered to create unique and aligned customer experiences that differentiate their brands and drive measurable results. Skyword360 provides tools for all of the essential elements of content operations: strategy, planning, creation, collection, activation, personalization, and optimization. With an international freelance community from over 46 countries and the ability to translate the platform into 14 languages, content operations can be seamlessly executed at scale.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your prospects and customers, you’ll need to deliver personalized experiences by serving the right content at the right time. Experience Management - Centralize & organize content from various sources to personalize destinations in minutes. Content centralization and management are key for personalization. Uberflip is a single platform to centralize and organize all of your content. Uberflip integrates with third-party content platforms so you can effortlessly import, manage, and tag your assets. From there, your marketing, sales, and customer success teams have easy access to approved content and can start building incredible destinations for every campaigns and Digital Sales Rooms with a no-code drag-and-drop experience.. The result? Less content waste, faster campaign launches, and a sales team that’s empowered with the best content for their prospects. Key features: - Content integrations (blog, Wistia, Vimeo, YouTube, Vidyard, Brightcove) - Tag manager and smart filters - Uberflip Pages - Uberflip Sales Assist (Digital Sales Rooms) - SEO optimization Journey Acceleration - Create curated content destinations for every buyer – and engage them across all channels. Uberflip empowers you to drive content consumption with content recommendations that keep your visitors on-site. With robust marketing automation platform (MAP) integrations, every interaction with content can trigger the perfect next step to accelerate the customer journey. Improve your conversion rates and speed up time to revenue by delivering personalized content that reduces friction in the buyer's journey.
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sales, StoryScale delivers a full demo automation solution for modern revenue teams. • Website product tours with responsive delivery and lead-generation • Personalized sales demos with secure sharing and outbound delivery • Guided and non-linear product tour paths • No code demo studio for screen editing and customization • Library of guides and on-screen interactions • Clone live apps or use media screen captures • Demo-lytics to track engagement and demo performance • Content experiences for video, ebooks, blogs, and other media We believe people deserve a better digital buying experience. It’s a simple philosophy: Sell how you want to buy.
