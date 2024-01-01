Top Content Marketing Software - Benin

App store for web apps
"Content Marketing Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to assist businesses in planning, creating, publishing, distributing, and analyzing content for marketing purposes. Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience, ultimately driving profitable customer action.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an inte...
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that helps creators and entrepreneurs build successful online businesses by providing simple solutions to turn their passions, skills, and experiences into diverse revenue streams. With Kajabi, anyone can build enriching online courses, offer exclusive memberships, g...
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Inv...
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Busine...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Wondershare Virbo
virbo.wondershare.com
Wondershare Virbo is an AI avatar video generator available on Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Easily convert text into professional spokesperson videos in over 120+ voices & languages in minutes.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 an...
beehiiv
beehiiv.com
Access the best tools available in email, helping your newsletter scale and monetize like never before.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. Se...
VideoDubber.ai
videodubber.ai
Free AI-powered video translation, dubbing, voice cloning and text-to-speech services. Scale with us to 150+ languages to 10x your audience size effortlessly!
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mob...
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-lab...
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and g...
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
IO Technologies
public.iotechnologies.com
Improve your content, grow readership and revenue with real-time content analytics. Most innovative dashboards for faster and better decisions.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers mark...
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
Taboola
taboola.com
Taboola is the world's most popular content discovery and native advertising platform. Find quality consumers at scale and nurture them throughout the buyer’s journey using precise targeting and retargeting. Grow sales using a performance-first platform including automated bidding, traffic managemen...
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized...
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
WriterX
writerx.co
WriterX is an AI-powered writing tool designed to assist with a wide range of writing tasks. It aims to streamline the content creation process for users of all levels, from beginners to seasoned writers. The tool offers an array of features, including automated drafting of content, error-free writ...
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or UR...
Addlly AI
addlly.ai
Addlly AI is the most advanced AI writer, social media post generator and marketing tool. Transform your website, blogs and social media presence with AI.
NexMind
nexmind.ai
NexMind is an AI-based content generator and SEO automation platform. It creates optimized long and short-form content in under a minute using NLP and semantic recommendations. Boost website traffic and outperform your competitors with personalized content for your target audience. NexMind is the pe...
WriteTextAI
writetext.ai
Designed specifically for WordPress/WooCommerce, WriteText.ai is a plugin aimed at automating the creation of product text and meta descriptions. It offers the versatility to generate text for single products or multiple products in bulk. With its seamless integration with WordPress/WooCommerce, it ...
AutoWrite
autowrite.app
AI that writes full-length SEO content that reads human. AutoWrite is the best AI assistant for SEO writing.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to trac...
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
Sell memberships and digital products on your website. Create memberships for any product you want like content libraries, communities, videos, online courses, and more while having 100% control over the look & feel. Any platform works: Squarespace, WordPress, Webflow, Notion and more.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sal...
Readable
readable.com
Readable.io is a collection of readability and writing tools to help improve the quality of website and document content.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT foc...
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your w...
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the industry's only fully automated composable digital experience platform, powered by the #1 headless CMS. Contentstack empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monito...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
ShareThis
sharethis.com
ShareThis website tools, plugins, and apps are used by over three million websites to drive consumer engagement and traffic, capturing the widest and deepest sentiments of people across the internet. These sentiments and signals are observed in real-time and processed daily to better understand peop...
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow...
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily cre...
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your mark...
Visually
visual.ly
Visually is a creative marketplace that connects businesses with vetted creative professionals to create compelling content through an online collaboration platform and a well-defined, proven process. Content is delivered to our customers from our 1000+ talent network members who are vetted through ...
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your conte...