Content management system (CMS) tools streamline the process of creating, editing, and publishing digital content. Organizations leverage CMS tools to enhance the functionality and depth of content within their existing CMS. These tools are extensively utilized by businesses of all sizes to manage content on websites, blogs, or other platforms. They empower users to design a website according to their preferences using various features and content types. Implementing specific functionalities on a website often demands significant development work and engineering hours, but CMS tools can provide these functionalities through integrations or plugins, thus saving time and money. Content professionals utilize CMS tools alongside a CMS to improve website content. This includes enabling the publication of diverse content types, offering additional design features, facilitating collaboration and proofing during content creation, and more. Some tools integrate with web content management or website builder software, while others function as standalone products addressing specific content-related needs. CMS tools bridge the gaps in a given CMS, enabling users to manage websites more efficiently and develop them to meet their exact specifications.
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
MemberSpace helps creators sell memberships and digital products on their websites, managing access and engagement for various content types.
Hexa
hexa3d.io
Connect your SAP commerce cloud database to convert your existing images and product information into immersive content (3D/AR/VR) at half the cost and twice the speed. Use immersive content to lower visualization costs, increase sales metrics, improve CAC and distribute content globally. Hexa is the world's first Immersive OS. The most powerful 3D tech stack to create, manage, display and analyze your 3D projects. Hexa's customers (Macy's, Logitech, Crate & Barrel, Unity), use their technology to lower visualization costs, increase sales, improve customer acquisition cost and globally display/distribute their immersive content.
WebzFactory
webzfactory.com
Creating incredible Websites for Corporate World, Influencers, Personal, Companies, Entrepreneurs, etc Organize your best work that enlightens you and your business and brand
SubPage
subpage.app
SubPage offers a comprehensive solution for your business website, empowering teams to create and maintain website pages like Changelog, Policies, Career pages, Blog and more, without developer support. It is a perfect compliment to your website builder or CMS platform. Each page comes with unique features, like version history and PDF download for policy pages, an in-built blog image editor, search functionality, and more. SubPage also lets you add widgets effortlessly, to enhance your website with important features for business-related operations, such as cookie consent pop-ups.
Relume
relume.io
Relume is an AI-driven platform that streamlines website building by generating maps and wireframes, enabling efficient design and collaboration for Figma and Webflow users.
ImbaChat
imbachat.com
It is a free chat plugin for a website. This chat provides a connection between website users and perfectly fits for a web community or any other website with need of user's communication. Integration with October CMS, Wordpress, Opencart and Livestreet CMS. Chat is aviable in two options: Saas and Self-Hosted version. Each version has flexible tariff plan. There is also useful features: - Sending files - Emoji - Video and audio chat - Offline message storage - English, Russian and Italian interface language We are open for communication.
Common Ninja
commoninja.com
Common Ninja provides over 100 customizable no-code widgets for websites and online stores, enhancing functionality and integration across various platforms.
Lordicon
lordicon.com
Lordicon provides a diverse library of animated icons in various formats for enhancing digital content in projects like video editing and web design.
Directorist
directorist.com
Directorist business directory plugin streamlines the process of creating industry-standard scalable and user-centric online business directories.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase functionality and connect users while focusing on your core product. All Weavy features include integrations to the third-party tools your users are already familiar with: add capabilities for Zoom and Teams video conferencing, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Box file sharing, document sync, and versioning contextually inside your app. Weavy allows app developers to quickly add the features that users need to be productive and interactive directly within their app. With our API, SDKs, and UI kits, you can deploy chat, feeds, and file features in a matter of days, not months, and at a fraction of the cost of building in-house. Focus on your core product while adding functionality that improves your user experience and increases user engagement and dependency on your app.
Templately
templately.com
Templately is a WordPress plugin that provides pre-designed templates for websites, allowing easy customization and collaboration without coding skills.
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D is a platform for managing, processing, and sharing 3D assets, videos, and images across devices for various applications in real-time.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
StorifyMe is a platform that enables users to create and publish interactive stories and ads for web and mobile, enhancing user engagement and conversion.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown is an app for creating and managing newsletters, offering tools for content creation, subscriber management, and email scheduling.
MaxiBlocks
maxiblocks.com
MaxiBlocks is a WordPress page builder plugin that enables users to create websites using drag-and-drop customizable blocks without coding.
FastPixel.io
fastpixel.io
Faster WordPress made easy All the latest technology on how to accelerate your website neatly packed in a 1-minute-setup plugin.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO transforms static PDFs and presentations into interactive content hubs, enhancing viewer engagement with no coding required.
Juicer
juicer.io
Juicer is the go-to social media aggregation tool empowering businesses and individuals to seamlessly curate and showcase social media content on their websites. It effortlessly pulls content from various social accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, X/ Twitter, YouTube and more. With easy setup and customization options, Juicer's social walls enable users to showcase curated, branded, and user-generated content on their websites. The tool provides moderation filters for content control and includes an advanced analytics dashboard for real-time insights into social engagement, making it a comprehensive solution for centralizing and enhancing brand visibility across platforms. Benefits of Juicer: - Established and reliable solution, with a decade of experience in the industry - Seamless integration with 15+ social media platforms - Easy setup for feeds and accounts, ensuring intuitive and quick management - Full control over content through moderation and filtering options - Custom design to harmonize with brand's unique aesthetics - Selection of pre-designed themes, ensuring a consistent and appealing feed look - Hands-off management with automated content updates, enhancing efficiency - Advanced analytics tools for tracking user engagement and feed performance - Versatile plans for businesses and individuals and a pay-as-you-go pricing model for the enterprise plan - Customizable widgets and API support for seamless integration with other websites and applications
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
Letterdrop is a content marketing platform to help B2B businesses build pipeline through content using organic channels like SEO and LinkedIn. Letterdrop help you: 1. understand what your prospects care about by extracting insights from questions in sales calls, content consumed on your website, and LinkedIn engagement. 2. prioritize, plan, and project manage the right content to create with approval workflows. 3. create the content quickly with AI assistance 4. optimize content for different channels like SEO and LinkedIn 5. maximize distribution so that more prospects can see it 6. this builds out an organic demand gen flywheel to acquire more customers
10Web
10web.io
10Web is an AI website and e-commerce builder that simplifies website creation, management, and hosting for users without technical skills.
Smash
fromsmash.com
Smash is a new way to send big files, without any size limits. Secured, easy and fast, Smash helps developers and businesses of all sizes (from pros to medium and large enterprises) and from different sectors of activity to answer their file transfers needs. Services are offered on an annual subscription basis that includes the number of users, customization features, advanced administration tools, and SAML-based SSO. Smash API makes it (super) easy to automate uploading and downloading files without worrying about size limits. Get started today with a 100 GB free trial during 30 days. No credit card required.
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer is a file transfer service that allows users to send large files quickly and securely, supporting transfers up to 2GB for free and 20GB for paid subscribers.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
Ruttl is a visual feedback tool for teams to collaborate on web and app design by collecting comments, tracking bugs, and managing edits directly on live content.
Pastel
usepastel.com
Pastel is a communication tool for web design teams that allows users to leave feedback directly on designs and export conversations, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is a digital publishing platform that transforms PDFs into interactive publications, allowing users to create and share engaging content across various channels.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
