Top Content Management System (CMS) Tools - Sweden

Content management system (CMS) tools streamline the process of creating, editing, and publishing digital content. Organizations leverage CMS tools to enhance the functionality and depth of content within their existing CMS. These tools are extensively utilized by businesses of all sizes to manage content on websites, blogs, or other platforms. They empower users to design a website according to their preferences using various features and content types. Implementing specific functionalities on a website often demands significant development work and engineering hours, but CMS tools can provide these functionalities through integrations or plugins, thus saving time and money. Content professionals utilize CMS tools alongside a CMS to improve website content. This includes enabling the publication of diverse content types, offering additional design features, facilitating collaboration and proofing during content creation, and more. Some tools integrate with web content management or website builder software, while others function as standalone products addressing specific content-related needs. CMS tools bridge the gaps in a given CMS, enabling users to manage websites more efficiently and develop them to meet their exact specifications.
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer is an internet-based computer file transfer service based in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 2009 in Amsterdam by Rinke Visser, Bas Beerens and Nalden. In October 2018, WeTransfer relaunched its app with the name "Collect by WeTransfer". In May, 2020 India banned the WeTransfer app, citing security reasons.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece of content once, and share it everywhere. The Issuu Story Cloud turns a single document into a uniquely immersive reading experience by converting static documents into marketing assets – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Each day, more than 300,000 pages of content are uploaded to Issuu, allowing readers worldwide access to discover and engage with more of what they love, from magazines and newspapers to portfolios and catalogs. Enterprise marketers and individual creators alike choose Issuu for its user-friendly platform that puts their message front and center without requiring a single line of code. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with global offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga.
10Web
10web.io
10Web is a leading AI Website and AI E-commerce Builder. In today’s era, we democratize access to online opportunities. Our AI-powered tools simplify the creation and management of digital businesses, breaking down technical barriers. Our AI Website Builder simplifies the creation, management, and scaling of your online presence. Meanwhile, 10Web Hosting enables peak performance, reliability, and speed for your website, democratizing advanced technology for all. With 10Web, you can concentrate on your passions, while we manage the technical details.
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
Sell memberships and digital products on your website. Create memberships for any product you want like content libraries, communities, videos, online courses, and more while having 100% control over the look & feel. Any platform works: Squarespace, WordPress, Webflow, Notion and more.
Hexa
hexa3d.io
Connect your SAP commerce cloud database to convert your existing images and product information into immersive content (3D/AR/VR) at half the cost and twice the speed. Use immersive content to lower visualization costs, increase sales metrics, improve CAC and distribute content globally. Hexa is the world's first Immersive OS. The most powerful 3D tech stack to create, manage, display and analyze your 3D projects. Hexa's customers (Macy's, Logitech, Crate & Barrel, Unity), use their technology to lower visualization costs, increase sales, improve customer acquisition cost and globally display/distribute their immersive content.
WebzFactory
webzfactory.com
Creating incredible Websites for Corporate World, Influencers, Personal, Companies, Entrepreneurs, etc Organize your best work that enlightens you and your business and brand
SubPage
subpage.app
SubPage offers a comprehensive solution for your business website, empowering teams to create and maintain website pages like Changelog, Policies, Career pages, Blog and more, without developer support. It is a perfect compliment to your website builder or CMS platform. Each page comes with unique features, like version history and PDF download for policy pages, an in-built blog image editor, search functionality, and more. SubPage also lets you add widgets effortlessly, to enhance your website with important features for business-related operations, such as cookie consent pop-ups.
Relume
relume.io
Relume is a small team of developers, designers, and creatives on a mission to help a web designer win in the era of no-code and generative AI. Originally formed as an agency, Relume has evolved into a product company that provides tools and resources used by thousands of Figma designers and Webflow developers.
ImbaChat
imbachat.com
It is a free chat plugin for a website. This chat provides a connection between website users and perfectly fits for a web community or any other website with need of user's communication. Integration with October CMS, Wordpress, Opencart and Livestreet CMS. Chat is aviable in two options: Saas and Self-Hosted version. Each version has flexible tariff plan. There is also useful features: - Sending files - Emoji - Video and audio chat - Offline message storage - English, Russian and Italian interface language We are open for communication.
Common Ninja
commoninja.com
Common Ninja is a cutting-edge provider of over 100 no-code widgets designed to elevate your website and online store experience. Our state-of-the-art widgets offer seamless integration capabilities with any SaaS platform, making us the prime choice for businesses seeking to enhance their digital presence. Rooted in a robust and advanced platform we've meticulously constructed, Common Ninja empowers us to develop complex, feature-rich widgets at an unmatched speed. Our unique advantage lies in our adaptability to create bespoke solutions that cater to specific needs, no matter how intricate they might be. Designed with flexibility in mind, our platform caters to a diverse audience - from thriving enterprises and creative agencies to dynamic SMBs. Our comprehensive offering makes us the go-to choice for users across the spectrum. With Common Ninja, you get a blend of sophistication, speed, and scalability, equipping you with the right tools to navigate the digital world.
Lordicon
lordicon.com
Lordicon is a beautifully designed and animated icon set with a powerful library and endless integration options. Each icon is delivered in Lottie, GIF, SVG, EPS and PNG file. Additionally, users can download rough .json format without Lordicon expression controls as well as Adobe After Effects source file. On top of all, we deliver a sleek HTML embed option right from the Lordicon library.
Directorist
directorist.com
Directorist business directory plugin streamlines the process of creating industry-standard scalable and user-centric online business directories.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase functionality and connect users while focusing on your core product. All Weavy features include integrations to the third-party tools your users are already familiar with: add capabilities for Zoom and Teams video conferencing, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Box file sharing, document sync, and versioning contextually inside your app. Weavy allows app developers to quickly add the features that users need to be productive and interactive directly within their app. With our API, SDKs, and UI kits, you can deploy chat, feeds, and file features in a matter of days, not months, and at a fraction of the cost of building in-house. Focus on your core product while adding functionality that improves your user experience and increases user engagement and dependency on your app.
Templately
templately.com
Templately is a popular WordPress plugin that helps users create and manage pre-designed templates for their websites. Templately offers an extensive collection of templates for various purposes such as blogs, business websites, eCommerce websites, portfolios, and more. These templates can be easily customized to match the user's specific needs. Besides, Templately works as SaaS (Software as a Service) product that provides a cloud-based service for creating and managing WordPress templates. That means the users can access Templately from any device with an internet connection and a web browser, without downloading or installing any software. Templately also offers collaboration and sharing features, allowing multiple users to work on the same project simultaneously and share their templates with others. The plugin is user-friendly and requires no coding knowledge, making it an excellent choice for beginners and experienced users.
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and a scalable BaaS infrastructure that enable developers and organizations to manage, process & stream their 3D content in real-time & across devices. We serve over 100,000 users who use our platform to create real-time 3D experiences (for healthcare, entertainment, retail, gaming, marketing, training, and more) and to manage their interactive content and discover, process, and share 3D assets across their teams and beyond.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, increase conversions, and boost revenue. StorifyMe Editor is easy to use, intuitive, and provides numerous free and customizable templates that will make the story creation process much easier. With the opportunity to integrate StorifyMe Stories to any platform - from mobile devices to the web, StorifyMe is an omni-solution for content distribution in a form people love!
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown is the easiest way to build and run your newsletter. Buttondown is a small, elegant tool for producing newsletters. The minimalist interface makes it easy for you to write great emails; the automation acts like the editorial assistant you wish you had, by checking for typos, broken links, or malformed images; the portable subscription widget makes it really easy to grow your audience from wherever you host your site. And then Buttondown gets out of your way. Buttondown's emphasis is on speed and ease of use over complex featuresets or powerful automation.
MaxiBlocks
maxiblocks.com
Unleash your creativity with MaxiBlocks, the free WordPress page builder! No coding? No problem! Drag & drop from a massive library of 2000+ pre-designed blocks & 150+ page templates to craft stunning websites for any purpose, from landing pages to blogs & portfolios. Built-in responsiveness ensures your masterpiece looks flawless on every device. ✨ Global styles keep your branding consistent, while OpenAI integration (Pro) adds an AI twist to your content creation. Free plugin with a Pro upgrade for even more design flexibility. Say goodbye to limitations, hello to MaxiBlocks! #WordPress #NoCode #WebsiteBuilder #DesignFreedom
FastPixel.io
fastpixel.io
Faster WordPress made easy All the latest technology on how to accelerate your website neatly packed in a 1-minute-setup plugin.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
EXPERIENCE IS THE MESSAGE. RELAYTO engages advanced algorithms to automatically revamp static content into interactive microsites that boost viewer engagement 24/7 - no coding required. Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into its intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. RELAYTO's secret sauce: 1. Content Enrichment - Turn “digital paper” into digital experiences enriched with interactivity, non-linear navigation and media. 2. All-in-one Cloud Hubs - Convert files into super-intelligent URL optimized for omni-channel sharing, access & control. 3. Advanced Analytics - 360-degree analytics around engagement of your content for better optimization. Think of Optimizely for web content. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. In the background, RELAYTO is also creating a new digital medium for one-one interactive storytelling, focused on removing friction for both authors and readers.
Juicer
juicer.io
Juicer is the go-to social media aggregation tool empowering businesses and individuals to seamlessly curate and showcase social media content on their websites. It effortlessly pulls content from various social accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, X/ Twitter, YouTube and more. With easy setup and customization options, Juicer's social walls enable users to showcase curated, branded, and user-generated content on their websites. The tool provides moderation filters for content control and includes an advanced analytics dashboard for real-time insights into social engagement, making it a comprehensive solution for centralizing and enhancing brand visibility across platforms. Benefits of Juicer: - Established and reliable solution, with a decade of experience in the industry - Seamless integration with 15+ social media platforms - Easy setup for feeds and accounts, ensuring intuitive and quick management - Full control over content through moderation and filtering options - Custom design to harmonize with brand's unique aesthetics - Selection of pre-designed themes, ensuring a consistent and appealing feed look - Hands-off management with automated content updates, enhancing efficiency - Advanced analytics tools for tracking user engagement and feed performance - Versatile plans for businesses and individuals and a pay-as-you-go pricing model for the enterprise plan - Customizable widgets and API support for seamless integration with other websites and applications
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
Letterdrop is a content marketing platform to help B2B businesses build pipeline through content using organic channels like SEO and LinkedIn. Letterdrop help you: 1. understand what your prospects care about by extracting insights from questions in sales calls, content consumed on your website, and LinkedIn engagement. 2. prioritize, plan, and project manage the right content to create with approval workflows. 3. create the content quickly with AI assistance 4. optimize content for different channels like SEO and LinkedIn 5. maximize distribution so that more prospects can see it 6. this builds out an organic demand gen flywheel to acquire more customers
Smash
fromsmash.com
Smash is a new way to send big files, without any size limits. Secured, easy and fast, Smash helps developers and businesses of all sizes (from pros to medium and large enterprises) and from different sectors of activity to answer their file transfers needs. Services are offered on an annual subscription basis that includes the number of users, customization features, advanced administration tools, and SAML-based SSO. Smash API makes it (super) easy to automate uploading and downloading files without worrying about size limits. Get started today with a 100 GB free trial during 30 days. No credit card required.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl is the fastest way for product, marketing, sales and support teams to collect visual feedback, collaborate, and manage ideas through tools like website feedback, bug tracking and mobile app feedback and customer feedback. Currently, to review and track bugs on websites and mobile apps, people often resort to traditional methods such as taking screenshots, creating lengthy email threads, or having time-consuming meetings with developers. These methods can be frustrating and often lead to miscommunications and delays in the entire process. That's why we built ruttl! With its powerful features, users can now easily edit content, replace images, and make design changes to web elements while seamlessly sharing all kinds of changes that need to be implemented by developers. With over 15000+ users, ruttl has streamlined the visual feedback process and became the go-to tool for designers, developers, and agencies around the world.
Pastel
usepastel.com
Pastel is a communication tool for teams or freelancers building websites and web apps. It eliminates the need for screenshots and back and forth emails by allowing you to have conversations directly on top of what you're building and export those conversations to tools you already use.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
