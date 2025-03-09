Top Content Experience Platforms - Vatican City

FORTVISION

fortvision.com

Boost your sales, get more email subscribers and show your audience dynamic, personalized content with FORTVISION’s marketing automation and web personalization platform. FORTVISION is the smartest way to improve engagement and conversion rates in one place. Catch users' attention with personalized automations and win more sales through customized on-site dynamic elements, email, SMS, WhatsApp, ads, and landing pages. FORTVISION is a one-stop-shop to improve all your sales and marketing conversions using internal & external data sources, including external CRM software. With our plugin, data is collected, analyzed and segmentized based on user geolocation, traffic source, online behavior, purchasing history, and more. Using omnichannel marketing automation and web personalization, FORTVISION offers cart abandonment solutions, conversion optimization, and smart analytics. Web personalization: Generate leads and drive conversions with FORTVISION’s web personalization software. Personalizing your visitors’ browsing or shopping experience will go a long way in impacting your bottom lines positively. With FORTVISION, you can personalize any element or content. Add or replace elements according to the visitor’s profile or interaction with the site. Recommend products and content to your visitors based on their browsing preferences. Data: With FORTVISION, all your data is connected, managed in one place and allows you to create automations accordingly. Our data platform feeds off internal and external data sources, allowing you to leverage it to drive more accurate insights and smarter decisions. Turn data into segmentation, assign users into predefined audiences based on the user’s interaction with the site and target the right audience at the right time. Then start engaging your users by showing personalized content based on their segment. Marketing automation: Engage your audience, promote sales, and improve customer retention using email, SMS and WhatsApp marketing campaigns. When you set up automation campaigns, FORTVISION works for you, even after hours. Create onboarding welcome email automation flows, cart abandonment reminder SMS automations, individual