Top Content Experience Platforms - French Southern Territories

Content experience platforms empower companies to create personalized experiences that drive audience engagement. These tools begin by providing features that centralize and organize marketing assets through tagging and categorization based on audience or use case. Once the content is organized, content experience platforms offer personalization functionality to tailor experiences for specific audiences, with the goal of generating desired business outcomes. These outcomes may include lead capture, lead scoring, or guiding individuals towards contextual calls to action, among others. In addition to personalization, content experience platforms often include distribution features and analytics capabilities to track content performance and gain audience insights. Content marketing teams utilize these tools to maximize the value derived from their content and interactions with audiences, encouraging active engagement. By leveraging content experience platforms, businesses can create compelling and customized experiences that resonate with their target audience, ultimately driving meaningful results and fostering strong connections.
ClearSlide
clearslide.com
We aspire to make every customer interaction successful. Every email, every meeting, and every presentation should be amazing. ClearSlide provides a complete Sales Engagement Platform that combines content management, integrated communications, engagement analytics, and guided selling to power dynamic engagement with buyers and maximize your existing CRM investment. ClearSlide customers achieve higher seller productivity, increased sales management effectiveness, and stronger customer-facing messaging. ClearSlide customers report: 10%-20% increase in closed deals 25% decrease in time to on-board new reps 50%-80% reduction in selling costs Sales Productivity An intuitive, integrated Sales Engagement Platform – with content, communications, and analytics at your fingertips to guide next step actions. Leader Effectiveness Powerful Engagement Quadrant Dashboards in ClearSlide and CRM improve deal visibility, coaching, and stronger forecasting and business results. Content Impact Recommend and promote content, providing reps the right content and tools at every point in the sales cycle. Refine and optimize messaging based on direct customer engagement and feedback.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving increased business performance. Accelerate your pipeline and revenue with attribution-based personalization: - Serve every website visitor the right messages and assets, helping them become your customers, faster. - Understand how your marketing efforts impact business goals and map your customer journeys from initial touch to won deals. - Convert visitors to customers, not just leads!
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and are easily embeddable into your advertising, websites, mobile apps, social media, SMS and email communication. In addition, there are over 1000 pre-made content pieces and funnels that are optimized to improve conversion so you can change the questions, make a few tweaks so it's consistent with your brand and have your own interactive content ready in minutes.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deloitte and Square optimize the impact of their digital content investment and achieve their business objectives.
Shorthand
shorthand.com
Shorthand is the premier platform for creating immersive digital content for the web. Shorthand’s simple editor allows anyone to create, edit, and publish stunning reading experiences in minutes — no skills in code or web design required. Now, media, marketing, and communications teams can create immersive content at scale, driving deeper audience engagement, better metrics, and stronger outcomes for their brand. Shorthand enables users to collaborate with ease. By assembling your team in a Shorthand workspace, you can improve collaboration on content and ship faster. Multiple users can seamlessly work together on a piece of content without any disruption. What's more, custom themes mean that all published content stays on-brand. And with flexible publishing options, users can publish their Shorthand content nearly anywhere — via AWS, their CMS, Shorthand hosting, or embedding directly on their website. We’re proud to say that our customers — including the BBC, Salesforce, Unicef, the University of Cambridge, and Manchester City — publish some of the most cinematic and engaging content on the web. This includes everything from digital magazines and longform features to internal comms, brand stories, blogs — even a virtual escape room! Shorthand delivers a substantial return on investment, with customers consistently boasting radical improvements in their engagement metrics. Shorthand was established in Brisbane, Australia and is now a truly global company. We are a band of geeks with art and heart, dedicated to helping content teams build the world’s most impressive and impactful digital content.
OneIQ
oneiq.com
OneIQ is a Fullstack Intelligence® SaaS platform for unified Hybrid IT operations. Boost application performance, slash operating costs and modernize IT by combining AI-powered insights and collective wisdom, with a live blueprint of application workloads, infrastructure and network interconnections. With OneIQ, operations teams, trusted advisors and suppliers can work seamlessly together, while building shared expertise, transparency and trust. Using a patented, secure interface, everyone can benefit from mutual, forward-thinking insights - inspiring innovation at every layer of the stack to shape the future of your organization. OneIQ is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and uses patented Secure Data Collaboration technology (US-11797701-B1).
DCatalog
dcatalog.com
DCatalog has been the leader in the digital publishing industry since 2008. Its platform empowers a publisher, content creator, marketing professional, or eCommerce expert to easily create and publish engaging digital experiences. With its advanced HTML5 flip book technology, content is viewable on ANY device. Simply upload a PDF and instantly create stunning, page-turning content without the need to write a single line of code. Its HTML5 flipbooks, eCommerce catalogs, and native applications enable a dominant user experience. Convert a PDF to an HTML5 flipbook to increase brand awareness, online sales, and reach.
SundaySky
sundaysky.com
Modern marketers know the power of video but recognize the traditional production model is broken. SundaySky empowers businesses to create, personalize and distribute video at scale efficiently and independently. We make it simple for users to create high-quality, professional-looking video without prior experience and easy for businesses to operationalize a cost-effective video content engine. The SundaySky Video Platform is easy-to-use and AI-enabled authoring software, embedding creative expertise with powerful personalization capabilities to improve viewer engagement and increase operational efficiencies by reducing reliance on resource-intensive production models that incur significant costs, time and require specialized skills. Growing businesses and leading brands alike, including 1000Bulbs.com, 1-800 Contacts, Aetna, Bank of America, iTHINK Financial, Okta, SalesIntel, Staples, UnitedHealthcare and many others, have adopted SundaySky to modernize video production with personalization to improve audience engagement and drive efficient business growth.
Brojure
brojure.com
Create engaging content, proposals, presentations and more with Brojure, the most intuitive visual storytelling software. Brojures template designs and simple interface make it easy to create, share, and track captivating visual stories for your brand and your clients - without needing a designer.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and tools into one personalized customer workspace (Yes, really). No more chasing over emails week after week - it’s just one link, leading to one digital room, rules them all. You also get access to never-before-seen insights by uncovering blind spots in the customer journey–ultimately helping you gain more control, engage all stakeholders, improve efficiency, and…close more deals, faster. Our tool is beautiful, simple to use and has a free trial, no credit card or trial period - sign up for Aligned today and see for yourself.
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both internally and on the buyers' side that need to get aligned. 3. A lot of content to share in the sales process. SP_CE is normally used for marketing, sales, and customer success by companies in B2B. With the platform you can: – Create DIGITAL ROOMS between your organization and others – Safely SHARE CONTENT and collaborate with all stakeholders while staying compliant – Get ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS to follow up and make data-driven decisions In SP_CE you handle the whole buyer's journey in B2B. Set up dedicated spaces for your products or clients and keep track of the process from the first touchpoint until the deal is signed and beyond. Enjoy features like: - Product showroom that shows the strength of your offering - Simple drag and drop building blocks to easily create beautiful showrooms at scale - Customer engagement dashboard and notifications - Shared tasks between you and the client - Shared documents from product sheets and contracts - Interactive video meeting with smart agendas - A smart timeline - Recorded, transcribed, and AI-analyzed meetings - Video messaging - Sales process templates that get your sales reps working in no time - High grade security and privacy - CRM, Zoom, and Teams integration - Access level management - Public, Registered or Private spaces
OneMob
onemob.com
OneMob is the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing, and tracking beautiful microsites in seconds! Whether you are in sales, marketing, customer success, or a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement, and responses. With OneMob's powerful microsite builder, content uploader, and management features, you can easily create stunning, customized microsites that showcase your brand and content in a professional and engaging way. You will have access to a wide range of templates and tagging options to customize your microsites to match your brand and target your audience. But that's not all—OneMob is packed with features to help you create, share, and track your content like a pro. You can create videos on the go with OneMob's mobile, web, and screen recorder, and use the built-in script teleprompter and video editing tools to perfect your content. Plus, with video approvals and engagement tracking, you can see exactly how your audience is interacting with your content and adjust your strategy accordingly. OneMob seamlessly integrates with your existing tech stack, including CRM integration for Salesforce, Dynamics, HubSpot, and more, and content integration with Zoom, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. With a native plugin for Gmail, Outlook, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, and InsideSales, you can easily create and share content right from your favorite email and sales tools. And the best part is, you can get started with OneMob for free! Its free plan offers access to many of its core features, so you can try OneMob risk-free and see how it can transform your content game.
Navattic
navattic.com
Navattic empowers go-to-market teams to instantly create interactive product demos. We help hundreds of sales and marketing teams power product-led growth initiatives across the sales and marketing funnel: - Convert Website Visitors: Drive more qualified leads with a new CTA prospects want to click. - Engage & Educate Leads: Give prospects tailored product-led campaigns with instant time to value. - Deliver Repeatable Demos: Enable non-technical sellers to easily customize and deliver demos at scale. Try out Navattic for yourself on our website: https://www.navattic.com/
Flowla
flowla.com
Flowla is the new way of engaging your prospects with digital personalised journeys, where your content is consumed in a fun and engaging way and conversations start naturally… Whether you’re in; - Sales and closing deals , - Success and onboarding new clients, - Recruitment and wowing candidates, - or any other role where you’re building momentum and appetite, try Flowla to stand out from the crowd and move faster
Live Center
livecenter.com
Live Center is a flexible live-blogging solution that attracts audiences, engages readers and empowers editorial teams to deliver instant live news coverage seamlessly and effectively. Integrating with other pieces of newsroom technology, Live Center streamlines workflows. Users have full control over their live blog's design and are able to create custom post visuals and elements such as scoreboards, election result counters, and so on. Live Center's news feeds are easily embedded into articles, news portals, apps, or on front pages. Key features: * Fully customizable blog design * Social Media automation to find and publish content * Easily create your own custom post visuals and elements to increase reader engagement * Quickly create interactive charts and graphs directly in the editor * Intuitive interface with a responsive editor that provides real-time preview of posts * 3rd party integration with sports data, market data, and so on * Automatic suggestive tagging of posts based on content, prioritization, and categorization of posts * Automatic live blog summary to provide readers with a dashboard of the most covered topics in your live blog posts in a dashboard view. * Real-time publishing of posts to hundreds of thousands of readers through dedicated channels * Integration with existing CMS and any media library or system * Supports monetization strategies
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your content now!
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
ScreenSpace
screenspace.io
In a world of distractions, oversaturated markets, & millennials… Marketing & sales teams rely on ScreenSpace to break through the noise → emotionally engage high-quality customers → and guide them on an irresistible journey to YES! Let’s be honest → Your customers are overwhelmed. Generic Videos • Product-Centric Tours Static Decks • Scripted Demos • Complex Sites People are turned off by one-size-fits-all media. Aren’t you? Sure, waste time & money with traditional tactics. Repelling high-intent customers — aka “revenue.” While attracting expensive, low-quality “noise.” Leading to lost pipeline & unreliable results. Or… Imagine making your product & customers shine! With a comprehensive & immersive web experience, Turn your product into a compelling visual journey. A self-guided story that hyper-adapts to each buyer. Driving deep engagement & product understanding As buyers engage w/ rich media, dynamic narratives, Interactive tours & compelling customer stories, Until they not only discover value, They *experience* it. Be the hero With ScreenSpace, Just a simple drag and drop And you get to transform your existing content: Videos • Decks • Demos • Customer Stories • Docs Into an Immersive Product Story your buyers love. Buyer intent data is shared with your favorite CRM So you get to optimize your experience for success While your sales team can optimize for the next call. Side effects include… Driving measurable outcomes that move the needle. Accelerating adoption with renewed engagement. Flooding your pipeline with high-intent prospects. Boosting win rates while slashing sales cycles. Refocusing resources on proven strategies. Earning executive & stakeholder trust. All from the comfort of your home. Or cafe. Or office. Experience what it's like to be a happy & engaged buyer → www.screenspace.io
Brandlive
brandlive.com
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexity from boring to bingeworthy. Brandlive offers a unique combination of software and services that enables our customers to create incredible content, considerate vendors, and reduce spend - all while driving their most important audiences to action.
Zoomforth
zoomforth.com
Zoomforth allows the modern enterprise to build beautiful, no-code websites for everything from digital sales proposals to recruitment postings. What problems do we help you solve? 1.) Speed to market - Create mobile-friendly sites quickly & easily with drag & drop functionality 2.) Cost / efficiency - No need for expensive resources like web developers or designers 3.) Personalization - Simple to customise for compelling customer experiences 4.) Branding - In-built brand guidelines to ensure consistent customer experiences 5.) Security - Four levels of security to keep your content & customer data safe 6.) Data analytics - Valuable insights into how your audience is interacting with your content
Maglr
maglr.com
Maglr is the content creation platform that empowers companies to create visual and interactive content for sales & marketing communications. The platform allows marketers & designers to easily create online publications, presentations and microcontent without code. Join their mission by replacing static content with better content experiences. Marketers and designers now have a tool to create digital publications that are measurable and responsive in design. The cloud-based platform allows users to publish and share all types of digital content: * digital magazines * sales presentations * white papers * annual reports * landing pages * campaign microsites * product brochures * embedded content ...and many more Two editors, endless possibilities Maglr has two types of content editors: a drag-and-drop Block editor and a freeform canvas Pro editor. Both editors come with a set of ready-to-use responsive templates. Create stunning content, without having to write a single line of code. The Block editor is built for speed and efficiency, designed for marketers who want to release their inner content creator. Set up the corporate colors & fonts, choose a template and start adding and adjusting the predefined blocks to create content. The Pro editor is designed for designers who want to create content without boundaries. Start with a blank freeform canvas and add layering and interactive elements such as animation, embedded media and scroll effects. The Pro editor is user-friendly and packed with features that feels like any other design tool.
degpeg
degpeg.com
Degpeg is a Cloud-based Live Commerce platform, which adds and enhances online selling & marketing of any product /services through better customer experience by multi-streaming on both web & mobile, supporting 30+ social platforms at the same time. Products: <> Live communication Platform The live communication platform helps businesses to connect with potential customers in real-time through audio and video interactions. It efficiently converts leads into sales, creating personalized interactions that foster trust. By bridging the gap between offline stores and online consumers, it ensures seamless connections and convenience. Moreover, the platform enhances operational efficiencies through video calls between customers and service centers, streamlining processes and elevating customer satisfaction. Features: * Chat Inbox * Call Routing * Track Location * Add People on Call * Call Recording * Integration With Web & App * Screen Sharing <> Live Tv Degpeg empowers brands to launch their live TV, enabling multi-streaming on various platforms from a single dashboard. Additionally, brands can seamlessly add CTAs to their website while livestreaming on multiple social media platforms. Features: * Multistreaming * Integrated Commerce * Organize events * Live Chat <> Shoppable videos It allows viewers to directly purchase products or services showcased in the video, enhancing the shopping experience. Features: * In-Video Shopping * Interactive Product Links * Call-to-Action Buttons
Dot.vu
dot.vu
Dot.vu is an Interactive Content Platform that empowers brands to create Interactive Experiences that engage, entertain, and educate their audiences – without writing a single line of code. Powered by a wide range of add-ons and components, the Dot.vu platform gives its users complete creative freedom in crafting unique Interactive Content that differentiates their brand from competitors, provides customer insights, generates leads, and boosts conversion rates. The Dot.vu platform helps you to unleash the power of data. Interactive Content allows you to track your KPIs through visual dashboards and reports, and zero- and first-party data for more customer insights. The more data you collect, the more you can personalize your Interactive Content and adapt it to your buyer’s journey. Say goodbye to multiple platforms and apps for one project. With Dot.vu you can create, publish, manage, and track your content on one platform. If time is of the essence, our Agency Service guides, supports, and creates Interactive Content for you. Save yourself some time, as well as costs, and create better Interactive Content for your customers.
Fabl
fabl.co
Acquired by Britelite Immersive in January 2021, Fabl was developed to increase audience engagement while decreasing production and management costs for brand publishers, Fabl’s comprehensive software platform enables marketers themselves to build, manage, deploy and analyze engagement and conversion data across scaling branded content programs; no agencies, developers or designers required. Fabl increases content marketing page engagement by an average of 6x when compared to most CMS platforms. As easy-to-use as any landing page builder, as robust as any CMS — Fabl is a content marketing, management and publishing platform for the efficient production of highly engaging, data-driven content pages at scale. Beyond a typical content marketing platform, Fabl unshackles marketers from their cost, time and technological restrictions while exponentially increasing page engagement and conversion rates.
FORTVISION
fortvision.com
Boost your sales, get more email subscribers and show your audience dynamic, personalized content with FORTVISION’s marketing automation and web personalization platform. FORTVISION is the smartest way to improve engagement and conversion rates in one place. Catch users' attention with personalized automations and win more sales through customized on-site dynamic elements, email, SMS, WhatsApp, ads, and landing pages. FORTVISION is a one-stop-shop to improve all your sales and marketing conversions using internal & external data sources, including external CRM software. With our plugin, data is collected, analyzed and segmentized based on user geolocation, traffic source, online behavior, purchasing history, and more. Using omnichannel marketing automation and web personalization, FORTVISION offers cart abandonment solutions, conversion optimization, and smart analytics. Web personalization: Generate leads and drive conversions with FORTVISION’s web personalization software. Personalizing your visitors’ browsing or shopping experience will go a long way in impacting your bottom lines positively. With FORTVISION, you can personalize any element or content. Add or replace elements according to the visitor’s profile or interaction with the site. Recommend products and content to your visitors based on their browsing preferences. Data: With FORTVISION, all your data is connected, managed in one place and allows you to create automations accordingly. Our data platform feeds off internal and external data sources, allowing you to leverage it to drive more accurate insights and smarter decisions. Turn data into segmentation, assign users into predefined audiences based on the user’s interaction with the site and target the right audience at the right time. Then start engaging your users by showing personalized content based on their segment. Marketing automation: Engage your audience, promote sales, and improve customer retention using email, SMS and WhatsApp marketing campaigns. When you set up automation campaigns, FORTVISION works for you, even after hours. Create onboarding welcome email automation flows, cart abandonment reminder SMS automations, individual
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources hubs, interactive experiences). With Paperflite, track your content across its entire journey, get deeper insight into what works best when and know how your prospects engage with your content on multiple channels, so you can instantly engage with hot leads and nurture cold ones. With Paperflite's real time engagement analytics, understand how end-users interact with the content when your content is accessed, viewed or shared, so you always know exactly what to do next.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
Foleon
foleon.com
Foleon is a content creation platform that makes it easy for anyone to create interactive content that is 100% on brand. We provide B2B companies with an intuitive drag & drop editor and interactive Foleon Doc format that empowers them to create bespoke digital content experiences that are engaging, intelligent and scalable. Most companies are still wasting time, money and energy on publishing their most valuable content in ineffective legacy formats. PDFs are a headache to produce, a bore to read, and totally void of reader insights. Foleon, on the other hand, offers a modern format that is easy to create, highly engaging, and full of the intelligence you’ve been missing. Founded in Amsterdam with locations in the US and Europe, Foleon is on a mission to empower companies to create the content their audience craves.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece of content once, and share it everywhere. The Issuu Story Cloud turns a single document into a uniquely immersive reading experience by converting static documents into marketing assets – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Each day, more than 300,000 pages of content are uploaded to Issuu, allowing readers worldwide access to discover and engage with more of what they love, from magazines and newspapers to portfolios and catalogs. Enterprise marketers and individual creators alike choose Issuu for its user-friendly platform that puts their message front and center without requiring a single line of code. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with global offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of the platform: - Over 100+ AI content creation, ideation, optimization and SEO tools to create result-oriented content really fast (uses cases covered - blog, social media, emails, videos, press releases, copywriting, ads, summarization and more). Create your own AI template option and brand voices. - Complete content project management and workflow automation support including tasks assignment, content calendar management, automated notifications, publishing, freelancer management and more - Powerful SEO briefs and keywords and topics ideation with AI - Custom content templates and powerful in-doc and workspace collaboration features - AI images, royalty-free images and graphics - Bulk content creation with AI (like generation of content descriptions in bulk) Other features: Guidelines and Brand Assets Repository, Multi-Language Support, Plagiarism and Grammar Checks, Custom Reports, AI Brand Voices and more.
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate personalized content experiences for your individual buyers and target accounts for your ABM strategy. Accelerate deal velocity and grow your pipeline by recommending the next-best assets to consume based on recent visitor history, industry, and trending topics. Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across to remove friction from your buyers. PathFactory was recently recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies.
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’s core Sales Content Management engine enables revenue teams to create a curated one-stop-shop to find, manage and distribute high-impact content at scale. For marketers, Showpad aligns teams around the latest on-brand content with the right governance to improve content adoption, and delivers bottom-of-funnel insights so teams can invest more in the right content. Enablement practitioners use the platform to drive cross-functional alignment and build out scalable, targeted training campaigns. Sellers have access to all the right resources to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s buying teams. Buying teams benefit from sellers that are better prepared to understand their unique challenges and connect them to the right solution in their portfolio. Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator. Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a diverse global workforce.
Skyword360
skyword.com
The Skyword360 platform puts content at the core of all marketing activities. Skyword360 is designed to ensure all cross-channel planning, content creation, and activation aligns with an enterprise's overall content strategy and marketing goals. With this content-centric approach, marketing leaders are empowered to create unique and aligned customer experiences that differentiate their brands and drive measurable results. Skyword360 provides tools for all of the essential elements of content operations: strategy, planning, creation, collection, activation, personalization, and optimization. With an international freelance community from over 46 countries and the ability to translate the platform into 14 languages, content operations can be seamlessly executed at scale.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your prospects and customers, you’ll need to deliver personalized experiences by serving the right content at the right time. Experience Management - Centralize & organize content from various sources to personalize destinations in minutes. Content centralization and management are key for personalization. Uberflip is a single platform to centralize and organize all of your content. Uberflip integrates with third-party content platforms so you can effortlessly import, manage, and tag your assets. From there, your marketing, sales, and customer success teams have easy access to approved content and can start building incredible destinations for every campaigns and Digital Sales Rooms with a no-code drag-and-drop experience.. The result? Less content waste, faster campaign launches, and a sales team that’s empowered with the best content for their prospects. Key features: - Content integrations (blog, Wistia, Vimeo, YouTube, Vidyard, Brightcove) - Tag manager and smart filters - Uberflip Pages - Uberflip Sales Assist (Digital Sales Rooms) - SEO optimization Journey Acceleration - Create curated content destinations for every buyer – and engage them across all channels. Uberflip empowers you to drive content consumption with content recommendations that keep your visitors on-site. With robust marketing automation platform (MAP) integrations, every interaction with content can trigger the perfect next step to accelerate the customer journey. Improve your conversion rates and speed up time to revenue by delivering personalized content that reduces friction in the buyer's journey.
Visually
visual.ly
Visually is a creative marketplace that connects businesses with vetted creative professionals to create compelling content through an online collaboration platform and a well-defined, proven process. Content is delivered to our customers from our 1000+ talent network members who are vetted through a combination of talent education (Rock University), our identity, and reputation rating algorithms. The expertise of our talent pool allows us to deliver complex projects to mid-market and enterprise customers, such as LinkedIn, Salesforce, Citizens Bank, Nike, Ford, and Oracle. Today we cover North and South America, being the only player able to deliver content to English, Spanish, and Portuguese brands. We stand out for offering scalability, flexibility, and quality in our projects.
UpContent
upcontent.com
Build trust and deepen relationships with curated content. A better way to discover, collaborate, and distribute relevant third-party content that helps turn leads into loyal customers. UpContent’s patent-pending technology helps reduce the amount of time spent searching for content by 65% on average and is available both as a standalone application as well as a premier Hootsuite Content Source and Stream. UpContent's suggestions are used by marketers worldwide to power their social media, email marketing, and website conversion efforts as well as support their original content creation. The technology offers an array of plans that are designed to offer only the features needed at a price-point that fits your budget.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your content on The Juice.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com. Whether it’s providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, nearly 1 million professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. Learn more about Allego and the movement we’re building at allego.com.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT focusses on that 3rd step. Our value proposition: SPOTT is a solution allowing users to get more value out of their published content by making it actionable and measurable in a multichannel environment With our Spott software you can insert shoppable links to (360°) images, pdfs and videos, get newsletter subscriptions, link pdf documents or show off with your latest promotion. You can easily add an interactive layer to all your images and videos. Make your videos, catalogs and images interactive. Add call-to-actions, tag products, get newsletter subscriptions and increase conversions. With Spott you'll get more out of your published pdfs, images and videos by adding interactive elements making your content actionable & measurable.
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the creator of the headless CMS and is the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world, such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart, invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive digital markets and to gain their unique Experience Edge. Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code.
Joomag
joomag.com
Joomag is a leading Content Experience Platform for creating and distributing high-design, personalized content at scale. Leveraging AI and Content Automation, Joomag enables non-creatives to effortlessly produce and deliver exceptional content experiences across all devices and mediums. It boosts ROI by providing actionable insights, uncovering reader interests, and re-engaging audiences through targeted campaigns and tailored recommendations. Trusted by over 5,000 customers globally since 2009, Joomag offers a comprehensive solution for optimizing content strategies and driving meaningful engagement.
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is the world’s leading Disney-backed content experience platform that enables a publisher, brand, or small and medium-sized business to better engage with different audience segments through an added layer of personalized interactions on their website. Updating a website is a heavy lift, but using EX.CO’s robust, self-serve platform makes it easy to create and implement new website experiences without any developer or design resources. It offers a full range of experiences from video to product matching journeys to polls and surveys, and hundreds of templates customized to match different industries’ needs.
Vev
vev.design
Vev is a new breed of web creation platform built for developers, designers, and marketers. Combining no-code and code, Vev helps professional teams publish their wildest ideas on the web with complete creative and technical freedom. Vev enables leading organizations to supercharge their digital marketing materials and build interactive experiences.
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your marketing website. This will help drive PLG and increase qualified leads in your funnel. (PS: You can embed lead form as well) Email Campaigns - Send product-tour in your email campaigns to show new features or specific flow of your product. Sales: Demo leave-behinds - Create a guided + clickable demo of your product that's customized for your prospect, and send it out to them as demo leave-behinds. This will help your champion buyer to internalize your product and accelerate deals. Live Demos - Show Storylane demos in discovery calls or at various POC stages. Your sales reps can be trained to follow consistent demo flow. Pre-sales: Scale your demo capabilities by enabling your pre-sales team to spin up new demos in minutes. With Storylane, you will be able to help your sales team provide personalized demo experiences to every buyer without the traditional complexities around creating multiple demo environments.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
EXPERIENCE IS THE MESSAGE. RELAYTO engages advanced algorithms to automatically revamp static content into interactive microsites that boost viewer engagement 24/7 - no coding required. Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into its intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. RELAYTO's secret sauce: 1. Content Enrichment - Turn “digital paper” into digital experiences enriched with interactivity, non-linear navigation and media. 2. All-in-one Cloud Hubs - Convert files into super-intelligent URL optimized for omni-channel sharing, access & control. 3. Advanced Analytics - 360-degree analytics around engagement of your content for better optimization. Think of Optimizely for web content. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. In the background, RELAYTO is also creating a new digital medium for one-one interactive storytelling, focused on removing friction for both authors and readers.
Tourial
tourial.com
Tourial enables go-to-market teams to create interactive demos and Demo Centers — and distribute them anywhere. Demo Centers empower you to educate your buyers faster and better than ever — from the very top of the funnel all the way down. It's a personalized content hub for your prospects to find the most important info they need, share with their team, and provide you with data on what they care about. Embed or share your interactive demos across any channel and convert prospects faster, influence pipeline, and accelerate deal cycles.
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sales, StoryScale delivers a full demo automation solution for modern revenue teams. • Website product tours with responsive delivery and lead-generation • Personalized sales demos with secure sharing and outbound delivery • Guided and non-linear product tour paths • No code demo studio for screen editing and customization • Library of guides and on-screen interactions • Clone live apps or use media screen captures • Demo-lytics to track engagement and demo performance • Content experiences for video, ebooks, blogs, and other media We believe people deserve a better digital buying experience. It’s a simple philosophy: Sell how you want to buy.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B’s first and only stop for revenue enablement Everything your team needs to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value, and continually optimize performance. One modular platform — delivering predictable revenue growth at scale.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Consensus
goconsensus.com
Consensus is leading the world into a new era of demo automation. Its platform gets your buyers what they need when they need it. It then multiplies your revenue team's impact with unique insights on those buyers. As a result, you'll see faster close times, larger deals, and higher close rates. Buying enterprise software is slow, frustrating, and broken. Its patented demo automation platform fixes that. It combines the best of video, product interaction, and discovery automation to deliver an unparalleled experience for buyers and customers alike. From the C-suite to the end user, its demos travel virally, adapting to each viewer, revealing hidden stakeholders, and answering key questions. They then feed powerful data on intent and needs back to your team with every click, multiplying their impact. Consensus is a Product Experience Platform that helps go-to-market teams automate demos, reduce wasted demos from 50% to 5%, and cut demo wait times from 14 days to on-demand—shortening sales cycles by up to 68%. Trusted by companies like Autodesk, Atlassian, Dell, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, Consensus is ranked #1 in G2 Presales Software and recognized as a Great Place to Work in 2025. With over 50% of demos viewed the same day they’re shared and 13% after hours, Consensus drives rapid engagement while uncovering new stakeholders and their priorities through intra-viral sharing. The result? Faster revenue, fewer unqualified demos, and better insights.
