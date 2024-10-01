App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Content Experience Platforms - Mauritania
Content experience platforms empower companies to create personalized experiences that drive audience engagement. These tools begin by providing features that centralize and organize marketing assets through tagging and categorization based on audience or use case. Once the content is organized, content experience platforms offer personalization functionality to tailor experiences for specific audiences, with the goal of generating desired business outcomes. These outcomes may include lead capture, lead scoring, or guiding individuals towards contextual calls to action, among others. In addition to personalization, content experience platforms often include distribution features and analytics capabilities to track content performance and gain audience insights. Content marketing teams utilize these tools to maximize the value derived from their content and interactions with audiences, encouraging active engagement. By leveraging content experience platforms, businesses can create compelling and customized experiences that resonate with their target audience, ultimately driving meaningful results and fostering strong connections.
Submit New App
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sal...
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT foc...
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the creator of the headless CMS and is the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world, such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart, invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today's crowded and com...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your conte...
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your mark...
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is an award-winning, publisher-first video technology platform that empowers publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies for maximum yield.
Visually
visual.ly
Visually is a creative marketplace that connects businesses with vetted creative professionals to create compelling content through an online collaboration platform and a well-defined, proven process. Content is delivered to our customers from our 1000+ talent network members who are vetted through ...
ScreenSpace
screenspace.io
In a world of distractions, oversaturated markets, & millennials… Marketing & sales teams rely on ScreenSpace to break through the noise → emotionally engage high-quality customers → and guide them on an irresistible journey to YES! Let’s be honest → Your customers are overwhelmed. Generic Videos • ...
DCatalog
dcatalog.com
DCatalog has been the leader in the digital publishing industry since 2008. Our platform empowers publishers, content creators, marketing and eCommerce professionals to easily create and publish engaging digital experiences. With our advanced HTML5 flip book technology, your content is viewable on A...
Joomag
joomag.com
Joomag is a leading Content Experience Platform for creating and distributing high-design, personalized content at scale. Leveraging AI and Content Automation, Joomag enables non-creatives to effortlessly produce and deliver exceptional content experiences across all devices and mediums. It boosts R...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
Foleon
foleon.com
Foleon is a content creation platform that makes it easy for anyone to create interactive content that is 100% on brand. We provide B2B companies with an intuitive drag & drop editor and interactive Foleon Doc format that empowers them to create bespoke digital content experiences that are engaging,...
ClearSlide
clearslide.com
We aspire to make every customer interaction successful. Every email, every meeting, and every presentation should be amazing. ClearSlide provides a complete Sales Engagement Platform that combines content management, integrated communications, engagement analytics, and guided selling to power dynam...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and too...
Shorthand
shorthand.com
Shorthand is the premier platform for creating immersive digital content for the web. Shorthand’s simple editor allows anyone to create, edit, and publish stunning reading experiences in minutes — no skills in code or web design required. Now, media, marketing, and communications teams can create im...
Consensus
goconsensus.com
Consensus is the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform used by the world’s top companies to scale presales, amplify their sales teams, and enhance the buying experience. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value acti...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Brojure
brojure.com
Create engaging content, proposals, presentations and more with Brojure, the most intuitive visual storytelling software. Brojures template designs and simple interface make it easy to create, share, and track captivating visual stories for your brand and your clients - without needing a designer.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both inter...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B’s first and only stop for revenue enablement Everything your team needs to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value, and continually optimize performance. One modular platform — delivering predictable revenue growth at scale.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Maglr
maglr.com
Maglr is the content creation platform that empowers companies to create visual and interactive content for sales & marketing communications. The platform allows marketers & designers to easily create online publications, presentations and microcontent without code. Join their mission by replacing s...
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand ca...
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channe...
Vev
vev.design
Vev is a new breed of web builder empowering teams to realize their most exciting web concepts with complete creative and technical freedom.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources ...
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your conte...
Skyword360
skyword.com
The Skyword360 platform puts content at the core of all marketing activities. Skyword360 is designed to ensure all cross-channel planning, content creation, and activation aligns with an enterprise's overall content strategy and marketing goals. With this content-centric approach, marketing leaders ...
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving inc...
Navattic
navattic.com
Navattic empowers go-to-market teams to instantly create interactive product demos. We help hundreds of sales and marketing teams power product-led growth initiatives across the sales and marketing funnel: - Convert Website Visitors: Drive more qualified leads with a new CTA prospects want to click....
Tourial
tourial.com
Tourial enables go-to-market teams to create interactive demos and Demo Centers — and distribute them anywhere. Demo Centers empower you to educate your buyers faster and better than ever — from the very top of the funnel all the way down. It's a personalized content hub for your prospects to find t...
FORTVISION
fortvision.com
Boost your sales, get more email subscribers and show your audience dynamic, personalized content with FORTVISION’s marketing automation and web personalization platform. FORTVISION is the smartest way to improve engagement and conversion rates in one place. Catch users' attention with personalized ...
Live Center
livecenter.com
Live Center is a flexible live-blogging solution that attracts audiences, engages readers and empowers editorial teams to deliver instant live news coverage seamlessly and effectively. Integrating with other pieces of newsroom technology, Live Center streamlines workflows. Users have full control ov...
SundaySky
sundaysky.com
Modern marketers know the power of video but recognize the traditional production model is broken. SundaySky empowers businesses to create, personalize and distribute video at scale efficiently and independently. We make it simple for users to create high-quality, professional-looking video without ...
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate persona...
Fabl
fabl.co
Acquired by Britelite Immersive in January 2021, Fabl was developed to increase audience engagement while decreasing production and management costs for brand publishers, Fabl’s comprehensive software platform enables marketers themselves to build, manage, deploy and analyze engagement and conversio...
degpeg
degpeg.com
Degpeg is a Cloud-based Live Commerce platform, which adds and enhances online selling & marketing of any product /services through better customer experience by multi-streaming on both web & mobile, supporting 30+ social platforms at the same time. Products: Live communication Platform The live com...
OneIQ
oneiq.com
OneIQ is a Fullstack Intelligence® SaaS platform for unified Hybrid IT operations. Boost application performance, slash operating costs and modernize IT by combining AI-powered insights and collective wisdom, with a live blueprint of application workloads, infrastructure and network interconnections...
UpContent
upcontent.com
Build trust and deepen relationships with curated content. A better way to discover, collaborate, and distribute relevant third-party content that helps turn leads into loyal customers. UpContent’s patent-pending technology helps reduce the amount of time spent searching for content by 65% on averag...
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of th...
Brandlive
brandlive.com
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexit...
Flowla
flowla.com
Flowla is the new way of engaging your prospects with digital personalised journeys, where your content is consumed in a fun and engaging way and conversations start naturally… Whether you’re in; - Sales and closing deals , - Success and onboarding new clients, - Recruitment and wowing candidates, -...
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, We...
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through softw...
Dot.vu
dot.vu
Dot.vu is an Interactive Content Platform that empowers brands to create Interactive Experiences that engage, entertain, and educate their audiences – without writing a single line of code. Powered by a wide range of add-ons and components, the Dot.vu platform gives its users complete creative freed...
Zoomforth
zoomforth.com
Zoomforth allows the modern enterprise to build beautiful, no-code websites for everything from digital sales proposals to recruitment postings. What problems do we help you solve? 1.) Speed to market - Create mobile-friendly sites quickly & easily with drag & drop functionality 2.) Cost / efficienc...
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.