Top Content Distribution Software - El Salvador

Content distribution software efficiently shares content with online audiences through diverse communication channels, including social networks, paid search, websites, blogs, email, and other platforms. The distribution can occur through paid media channels like native advertising platforms, owned media outlets such as websites, blogs, and social channels, and earned media, which involves the promotion of content by website visitors on their own platforms. Content distribution tools are essential for content marketing teams, enabling them to broaden their audience reach and enhance the visibility of their content.
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou; the four major social media channels in China. Its unparalleled expertise in the local social media landscape, customer insights and regulations has helped more than 500 global brands succeed on Chinese social media platforms.
Brojure
brojure.com
Create engaging content, proposals, presentations and more with Brojure, the most intuitive visual storytelling software. Brojures template designs and simple interface make it easy to create, share, and track captivating visual stories for your brand and your clients - without needing a designer.
GetSocial
getsocial.io
GetSocial is a content analytics platform that helps marketers measure, promote and amplify their best content. GetSocial works with over 150.000 websites around the world and have stellar customers such as Adobe, Sky, and WWF. GetSocial developed the Four A's of Social Framework <> ACTIVATE * GetSocial tracks 100% of your website's social activity. * GetSocial uncover Dark Social & Private Messaging Traffic. ✭ ANALYZE * GetSocial analyzes every social interaction on your site * GetSocial scores each of your content stories for virality * GetSocial detects your most viral content <> AUTOMATE * GetSocial provides you with automated viral content alerts * GetSocial helps you publish the right story, at the right channel, at the right moment to maximize reach <> ATTRIBUTE * GetSocial gives you insights-based feedback to help you promote your best content
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb provides prominent technology brands like IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform and Veeam — along with many other growing brands — with a powerful, flexible and easy-to-use channel marketing automation platform. Since 1999, StructuredWeb has combined an innovative platform with proven go-to-market strategies and world-class services to deliver a better way to accelerate channel-driven demand generation, strengthen partner engagement and grow channel revenue.
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and Mozilla) and we have deep experience developing and supporting software at Enterprise scale and quality. We know what it takes — we live and breathe this each and every day.
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you manage. Over 20,000 customers trust Arena to bring their audiences together on the web, in apps, or at live events (or all three) to engage with content, community and commerce.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
You provide an experience customers want to remember. Fotaflo turns customer memories into business growth. Fotaflo is the simplest tool to increase referral and repeat business for anyone that provides an experience their customers want to remember. Fotaflo enables your business to capitalize on your customers' natural desire to capture and share photos and videos of their experiences with friends, family and the online world. By simplifying and automating the distribution of captured memories to all your customers through one centralized platform, Fotaflo improves your internal processes and helps you grow through increased direct online conversions.
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus is an all-in-one creative and marketing platform designed to streamline the workflow and enable scalable marketing strategies for marketing teams. It offers a comprehensive set of features that span from curation and collaboration to creation, distribution, analytics, and apps. One of the notable features of Creatosaurus is its AI content writer, which allows users to generate marketing copies at scale in a matter of minutes. It also provides an easy-to-use design editor for creating beautiful graphics, with drag and drop functionality and access to free stock images and templates. The platform includes a hashtag manager that helps users find and manage hashtags to optimize their social media workflow, as well as a quote finder that allows users to search and save quotes for later use. It also offers the ability to schedule social media posts across different platforms. Creatosaurus is built for companies with distributed teams and global creative individuals, providing a centralized workspace for creators and marketers. It aims to combine productivity and creativity by offering a range of tools and features in one place, enabling efficient collaboration and improving the overall storytelling process. The platform is supported by deep integrations with other popular apps, allowing users to connect their favorite tools and stay on top of their work. It is designed to be user-friendly, offering a transparent and simple experience for every team member. Creatosaurus is used by influencers, creators, publishers, startups, and brands worldwide as a powerful tool in their marketing strategies. It aims to provide a complete solution for all creative and marketing needs, allowing users to focus on telling impactful stories while the platform takes care of everything else.
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changing brand perception, increasing action taken onsite, lead generation and user engagement.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, increase conversions, and boost revenue. StorifyMe Editor is easy to use, intuitive, and provides numerous free and customizable templates that will make the story creation process much easier. With the opportunity to integrate StorifyMe Stories to any platform - from mobile devices to the web, StorifyMe is an omni-solution for content distribution in a form people love!
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and forth. Images, Video, Logos, Guidelines, Graphics, Audio, PDFs, Presentations, Posts, Press Releases, Story ideas, Links to Earned Media, and more. All in one beautifully designed place. A single source of truth for your brand.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is a video technology company that powers the world’s stories with effortless, empowering, and inspiring solutions. Through a proprietary full-stack platform, Connatix helps a publisher deliver, monetize, analyze, and create video, while providing an advertiser with premium video inventory and precise Deep Contextual™ targeting. Sitting at the forefront of innovation, Connatix leverages the power of AI to optimize revenue and ensure relevancy, efficiency, and scale across campaigns. Connatix currently works with 350+ publisher groups across thousands of sites and leading brands and agencies. The private equity-backed business has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies and named an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player for two consecutive years. Founded in 2014, Connatix is headquartered in New York City and continues to expand its global footprint with offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, and Tel Aviv.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Kurtosys EU
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. Digital & Reporting Solutions for Investment Managers Committed to helping sales and client service teams deliver exceptional document, reporting and digital experiences to investors. Digital Experiences Client Reports, Sales and Marketing Collateral, Digital Experiences. Delivered through a single publication data and content store. Localized Content Localized content and reporting to meet the needs of international regulatory requirements and support distribution processes in the most frictionless way possible. Data ready for publication Publication Ready Data. Have a single content store of all your data, content and materials that is publication ready for delivery in every channel and every medium. Meet the new demands of ESG enhanced reporting All managed in the cloud through self-serve user interfaces. Making our technology suitable for every type of firm no matter how small or large.
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a team via individual workflows (Social media, blog posts, websites, mailings, brochures, etc.)
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timely and breaking news, recirculation of recently published content, and evergreen content. The software supports advanced reporting and AI-driven sharing to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (including link in bio), LinkedIn, and Pinterest. True Anthem works with over 500 publishers including the Associated Press, Reuters, Dotdash Meredith, NBC News, ABC, CBS/Paramount, McClatchy, Gannett, etc. True Anthem is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta is the world’s first multi-channel demand-side platform built for post-click behavior optimization. Zemanta is built entirely around the idea of helping advertisers generate engagement – whether visits, views, leads, or conversions – all from their programmatic advertising campaigns. We exist to radically improve the overall online advertising experience in ways that make consumers truly want to interact with advertising. Zemanta helps advertisers break through the fundamentally flawed reach and frequency metrics by determining which placements and creatives lead to the right users engaging with their ads and websites. This unique approach offers advertisers the opportunity to capture true consumer engagement and return on ad spend. Through advanced AI and automation, Zemanta One empowers brands and agencies to buy advertising that is optimized for post-click engagement, making the most of every advertising dollar spent across display, video, and native placements on the web. pWe incorporate your web analytics data into Zemanta’s platform, its automated campaign management and bidder. Unlike other DSPs, we offer seamless Google Analytics and Adobe integration. Zemanta allows you to bid using goals like Cost per Minute on Site (Time on Site). Zemanta was originally built on a foundation of context and semantics – not cookies and audience targeting. So, Zemanta can target audiences and impressions like other DSPs, but as the world moves away from those approaches we are positioned to help advertisers survive and thrive. Zemanta’s unique background in semantic analysis and approach to bidding & optimizing campaigns provides for an even bigger advantage for advertisers leveraging our platform.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. See how everything connects at a glance with a unified, real-time calendar of record. Write first-draft copy, generate new ideas, & upgrade your marketing workflows with an AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence Assistant. Keep stakeholders
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece of content once, and share it everywhere. The Issuu Story Cloud turns a single document into a uniquely immersive reading experience by converting static documents into marketing assets – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Each day, more than 300,000 pages of content are uploaded to Issuu, allowing readers worldwide access to discover and engage with more of what they love, from magazines and newspapers to portfolios and catalogs. Enterprise marketers and individual creators alike choose Issuu for its user-friendly platform that puts their message front and center without requiring a single line of code. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with global offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga.
Paper.li
paper.li
With the Paper.li Personal Marketing Platform you can do the work of a marketing team by yourself and from your mobile, in minutes. You'll get daily personalized content, a fresh website, social scheduling, and a simple newsletter creator.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monitoring. - Scoop.it Enterprise is used by thousands of businesses to manage content curation for content marketing (including SEO, traffic & leads generation) and business intelligence. Scoop.it Content Enterprise also helps to share content within organizations in an impacting way. - Scoop.it curation service helps millions of individuals & professionals to develop their online thought leadership. This solution allows to show expertise and generate traffic through integrated social sharing. Since the launch of the service in 2011, 8 million users have published tens of millions of pieces of content to attract hundreds of millions of readers every year.
ShareThis
sharethis.com
ShareThis website tools, plugins, and apps are used by over three million websites to drive consumer engagement and traffic, capturing the widest and deepest sentiments of people across the internet. These sentiments and signals are observed in real-time and processed daily to better understand people, making social data actionable for any business that requires a holistic view of people or customers. ShareThis Share Buttons is a free, easy, to install, tool that enables one-click sharing across 40+ social channels. They empower publishers to expand the vitality of their content, grow their audience, and drive engagement. Try share buttons: sharethis.com/platform/share-buttons/ Interested in more ways to amplify your website? Check out our suite of website tools including Follow buttons, Reaction buttons, Consent Management Platform, and Social Feed.
Skyword360
skyword.com
The Skyword360 platform puts content at the core of all marketing activities. Skyword360 is designed to ensure all cross-channel planning, content creation, and activation aligns with an enterprise's overall content strategy and marketing goals. With this content-centric approach, marketing leaders are empowered to create unique and aligned customer experiences that differentiate their brands and drive measurable results. Skyword360 provides tools for all of the essential elements of content operations: strategy, planning, creation, collection, activation, personalization, and optimization. With an international freelance community from over 46 countries and the ability to translate the platform into 14 languages, content operations can be seamlessly executed at scale.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Business, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, TikTok and VK with SocialPilot. 2) Share as many as 500 posts and connect over 100 profiles with just one SocialPilot account. 3) Manage your social media conversations with Social Inbox. 4) Add up to 10 team members in your SocialPilot account to delegate sharing and scheduling with the Team Collaboration feature. 5) Schedule 100s' of posts at a time uploading a CSV with the Bulk Scheduling feature. 6) Create customized posts for individual social accounts at a time and also mention other Facebook and Twitter profiles for more engagement. 7) Analyze your social media marketing activities with easy to understand Social Media Analytics and Reporting. 8) Have a look on when and what you have scheduled visually with the Social Media Calendar. 9) Never stay out of new content ideas, curate content suggestions and save them as drafts for later use. Add Curated Content and RSS Feeds for a never-ending queue. 10) Wait no more for your client's social media account credentials - just invite them and manage their social accounts effortlessly with the Client Management feature. 11) Create your own customized branded domains for more visibility and recognition with the URL Shorteners SocialPilot provides and get rid of long, unwanted, ugly-looking URLs. 12) Boost your Facebook posts right when you are scheduling it.
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and generate more leads. With StoryChief you get 10x more leads by covering your multi-channel approach more efficiently. You save 6 hours of time on collaboration, approvals, and distribution of your content. And you'll achieve 80% more engagement and motivation from your team for creating quality content.
Taboola
taboola.com
Taboola is the world's most popular content discovery and native advertising platform. Find quality consumers at scale and nurture them throughout the buyer’s journey using precise targeting and retargeting. Grow sales using a performance-first platform including automated bidding, traffic management, and more.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mobile screen and create engaging experiences without any development efforts after integration. Storyly is trusted by over 300 brands in more than 40 countries, including but not limited to Domino’s Pizza, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, McDonald’s, New Look, Decathlon, Swisscom, Footasylum, Heetch, SoulCycle, and Birbank. Storyly Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps and websites with an opportunity to communicate any message in a way that is catchy, familiar, and interactive rather than intrusive. With its intuitive studio and dashboard, Storyly also makes creating engaging content that fits the style and design of any mobile app and website effortless. That’s what makes Storyly Stories more than a circle - offering a boundless world of creativity, interaction, and connection.
UpContent
upcontent.com
Build trust and deepen relationships with curated content. A better way to discover, collaborate, and distribute relevant third-party content that helps turn leads into loyal customers. UpContent’s patent-pending technology helps reduce the amount of time spent searching for content by 65% on average and is available both as a standalone application as well as a premier Hootsuite Content Source and Stream. UpContent's suggestions are used by marketers worldwide to power their social media, email marketing, and website conversion efforts as well as support their original content creation. The technology offers an array of plans that are designed to offer only the features needed at a price-point that fits your budget.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content marketing across all social and blogging platforms. Visit our website: https://contentstudio.io Why choose ContentStudio? Here's why: Speed up Content Creation: Craft quality content up to 10X faster with AI, ensuring your social media channels are always buzzing with engaging posts. All-in-One Platform: Say goodbye to juggling multiple tools. ContentStudio brings everything under one roof, from content discovery to publishing. Discover Trending Content: Stay ahead of the curve. Harness our advanced algorithms to uncover trending topics that resonate with your audience. Seamless Team Collaboration: Plan and execute your content strategy with ease. Collaborate with your team or clients seamlessly within the platform. Effortless Scheduling: Automate your content calendar. Schedule posts in advance and maintain a consistent online presence without the hassle. Insightful Analytics: Make informed decisions with white-label reports. Dive deep into meaningful analytics to understand what works and refine your strategy. Unified Inbox: Manage all your interactions in one place. Respond to comments and messages across channels without missing a beat. ContentStudio is more than just a tool; it's your partner in digital excellence. Transform your social media strategy and experience growth like never before. Embrace the power of ContentStudio and let your content do the talking.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your content on The Juice.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources hubs, interactive experiences). With Paperflite, track your content across its entire journey, get deeper insight into what works best when and know how your prospects engage with your content on multiple channels, so you can instantly engage with hot leads and nurture cold ones. With Paperflite's real time engagement analytics, understand how end-users interact with the content when your content is accessed, viewed or shared, so you always know exactly what to do next.
Joomag
joomag.com
Joomag is a leading Content Experience Platform for creating and distributing high-design, personalized content at scale. Leveraging AI and Content Automation, Joomag enables non-creatives to effortlessly produce and deliver exceptional content experiences across all devices and mediums. It boosts ROI by providing actionable insights, uncovering reader interests, and re-engaging audiences through targeted campaigns and tailored recommendations. Trusted by over 5,000 customers globally since 2009, Joomag offers a comprehensive solution for optimizing content strategies and driving meaningful engagement.
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Pepper is an AI-powered content marketing platform with an expert-led talent marketplace. Leverage the platform to ideate, create, manage, distribute and measure your content marketing, under one roof.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
EXPERIENCE IS THE MESSAGE. RELAYTO engages advanced algorithms to automatically revamp static content into interactive microsites that boost viewer engagement 24/7 - no coding required. Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into its intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. RELAYTO's secret sauce: 1. Content Enrichment - Turn “digital paper” into digital experiences enriched with interactivity, non-linear navigation and media. 2. All-in-one Cloud Hubs - Convert files into super-intelligent URL optimized for omni-channel sharing, access & control. 3. Advanced Analytics - 360-degree analytics around engagement of your content for better optimization. Think of Optimizely for web content. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. In the background, RELAYTO is also creating a new digital medium for one-one interactive storytelling, focused on removing friction for both authors and readers.
Storipress
storipress.com
Storipress is an AI-enabled long-form content workflow solution designed for B2B content teams to create thought leadership content at scale. Storipress centralises your workflow by combining all the content tools you need into one platform. Storipress enables you to reach more of your target audience faster; saving teammates 10 hours a week by automating the collaboration, distribution, and measurement of your content to achieve a 16x ROI on your content.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
MGID
mgid.com
Our vision is to nurture a new stage of digital media, enabling consumers to engage with content and sponsored advertisements in an equally positive way.
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly’s Content Management Engine enables organizations to discover, filter, and personalize the right content to the right person at the right time.
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence is a customer voice platform that automates social proof for GTM teams, generating verified case studies, testimonials, and stats in minutes. Using surveys and third-party reviews, UserEvidence continually captures feedback throughout the customer journey and creates a customer story library that proves the value of your product. Game-changing B2B companies like Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai, and Ramp rely on UserEvidence to create authentic customer stories at scale.
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley is a software platform that helps brands scale their content strategies — everything from iPhone videos to professional photography to text reviews — to improve their digital performance. In today’s marketing environment, brands need more content than ever. Between optimizing digital ads, ensuring that they’re featuring great content in email marketing campaigns, and consistently posting on social channels and refreshing website content, it’s a lot to keep up with. Cohley’s aim is to continue to help the world’s best brands generate the content that they need through vetted 3rd party creators, allowing those brands to generate high volumes of diverse, actionable content for a fraction of the cost. Whether that’s branded photos or videos shot by creators on iPhones or more polished, high-res photography created by our network of photographers, Cohley is the content engine that provides marketers with the assets that they need to win across digital channels.
