Top Content Delivery Network (CDN) Software - Chad

Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers offer a network of servers and services designed to enhance website performance by efficiently delivering content. CDNs utilize geographically distributed points of presence (PoPs) to optimize the delivery of digital content from the origin server to the user's nearest PoP. This strategy reduces latency and improves load times for websites. Organizations leverage CDN services, such as web caching, request routing, and server-load balancing, to ensure reliable content delivery. Examples of businesses that benefit from CDNs include online video streaming platforms and e-commerce websites, which rely on fast and consistent web performance. CDNs are often integrated with web hosting services to optimize content delivery speeds, although some CDNs also offer standalone hosting solutions. Certain content management systems provide built-in compatibility with CDNs, enabling users to easily enhance their website performance.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, founded in 2009, is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and governments organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. Committed to the success of its customers, Alibaba Cloud provides reliable and secure cloud computing and data processing capabilities as a part of its online solutions. In January 2017, Alibaba Cloud became the official cloud services partner of the Olympics.
Bytescale
bytescale.com
Bytescale is the best way to serve images, videos, and audio for web apps. Includes: Fast CDN, Storage, and Media Processing APIs.
appfleet
appfleet.com
appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.
Vodlix
vodlix.com
Vodlix is a white-label video streaming and OTT (Over-The-Top) platform that offers cloud-based solutions for IPTV and VOD (Video-On-Demand) needs. It allows businesses and individuals to create and launch their own video streaming services with ease, without having to build everything from scratch. Vodlix provides a high-quality viewing experience for end-users, with features such as EPG (Electronic Program Guide) and LIVE TV, which allow viewers to easily browse through a complete list of what's on and watch their favorite shows as they air. Additionally, Vodlix offers a Bundles management system, which makes it easier to offer viewers customizable packages of content, providing greater flexibility and control over what viewers can access. With transparent pricing that includes video encoding, and no additional costs for mobile and TV apps in professional and enterprise plans, Vodlix helps businesses to maximize their revenue and minimize costs. Vodlix also offers a variety of security and customer support features to ensure that your streaming service runs smoothly and safely. Overall, Vodlix is a comprehensive video streaming platform that provides businesses and individuals with the tools they need to create a successful streaming service.
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and a scalable BaaS infrastructure that enable developers and organizations to manage, process & stream their 3D content in real-time & across devices. We serve over 100,000 users who use our platform to create real-time 3D experiences (for healthcare, entertainment, retail, gaming, marketing, training, and more) and to manage their interactive content and discover, process, and share 3D assets across their teams and beyond.
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy is a SaaS-based platform that re-engineers and re-architects websites to achieve faster web performance in China. It is the only Web Compatibility platform to date that is able to achieve virtually onshore performance, offshore. The platform bolts onto websites to help them load fast, fully, and securely in China. Onshore options are available Chinafy’s platform accelerates, optimizes, and protects any internet property for delivery in China without adding hardware, manually modifying a line of code, or adding a new URL. By combining intelligent China-specific resource optimizations with a multi-load-balanced infrastructure and websites are able to achieve significant improvements in performance across the board. From pages fully rendering, to the entire site loading more consistently, Chinafied sites experience a decrease in bounce rates, an increase in usability, and an increase in conversions in a cost-effective, results-driven way. Headquartered in Hong Kong. Chinafy and its Partners respect the regulations and comply with the regulations of the Chinese government Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of MIIT and do not support sites that are currently inaccessible.
Imgix
imgix.com
Images are the most important connective tissue of the Internet, informing peoples’ buying decisions, linking content to people, and people to each other. Most businesses wrongly view images as a long-solved problem despite the visual media landscape becoming more complicated and diverse than ever in the last ten years. Getting your images wrong has negative consequences that will compound over time, severely limiting your business in unexpected and resounding ways. The challenges are especially apparent for highly interactive websites with frequent updates and rich multimedia content. At imgix, they make enhancing your business through images simple. Integrate your image repositories with their platform, and you can effortlessly create and deliver optimized images to any device worldwide in minutes. Count on us for image management, rendering, and top-tier technologies like AVIF, HLS transcoding, and image AI. Instead of managing multiple tools and keeping up with evolving tech, let us handle it all. Explore further at www.imgix.com. imgix is backed by visionary investors, including Y Combinator, RRE, AceCap, and Tuesday Capital. It was launched through the famed Y Combinator accelerator program. Their customers include Google, Spotify, Netflix, Lyft, Airbnb, Vimeo, and Eventbrite, among others.
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
Founded in the year 2003, AccuWeb Hosting is a Old Tappan, New Jersey (US) based web hosting company, providing the most Affordable and Reliable web hosting solutions to customers across the world. AccuWeb Hosting is a debt free, privately owned company with 14+ years of experience. As of today, AccuWeb Hosting has been serving more than 101,025 satisfied customers and counting. AccuWeb Hosting's online support staff is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. For your convenience, you may either raise a support ticket or engage in a live online chat. All tickets and chat requests are satisfactorily answered by highly skilled Level-3 hosting technicians. Most support tickets are addressed in less than 30 minutes. AccuWebHosting's servers are housed in the state-of-the-art data center located in US, Australia, Canada, France, Singapore, and India. These ultra-modern data center is equipped with 24 x 7 onsite staff, multiple internet connectivity, 24 x 7 facility monitoring, fire- suppression system, backup power generator, continuous video- surveillance and passcard protected entrances. Most of the servers are powered by Dual Xeon E5 series processors with 64 to 512 GB of RAM, high-speed enterprise grade drives with RAID10 setup. Additionally, all web hosting packages come with Money Back Guarantee, exceptional 99.99% uptime standard and 24 x 7 based support.
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in 51 data centers across six continents. To ensure low-latency & reliable data delivery, they operate a strong network with direct access to 16 TOP transit providers and over 300 private peering partners. Uniquely, DataPacket's skilled L2-L3 in-house support engineers, available in real-time 24/7 via phone, email, online chat, or Slack, are ready to help you solve any issue directly. No chatbots, no tickets bouncing around for days.
KeyCDN
keycdn.com
KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytics, Two-Factor Auth, and 24+ CMS integrations (WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, Magento, etc).
YOTTAA
yottaa.com
YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow eCommerce site is a proven conversion killer. Site speed matters. When a page takes longer than four seconds to load, over 60% of shoppers leave. This is primarily caused by heavy third-party technologies that eCommerce sites depend on to provide a seamless shopper experience but also cause slow page loads. With YOTTAA, you no longer must choose between functionality and site speed – you can have both. Introducing Cache Experience (January 2024) - This new capability anticipates customer intent and preloads pages along the shopper journey. The near-instantaneous page loads and hyper-personalized user experiences will keep site visitors highly engaged and motivated from discovery to checkout!
ImageEngine
imageengine.io
Accelerate Site Speed With Automatic Image Optimization: Improve page load times by optimizing images tailored to the end user's device with our device-aware image CDN. Start your 30 day free trial, no credit card required. See how easy it is to integrate your website with ImageEngine.
Mlytics
mlytics.com
We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to monitor, compare, access, acquire and manage multiple CDNs with just a few clicks. Users enjoy the best possible digital content experience as our fully automated, intelligent load balancing solution consistently steers traffic to the best-performing CDN.
TwicPics
twicpics.com
TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction, placeholder generation, caching policy and delivery from a global CDN. The same features are also available for embedded videos. Dozens of internationally known brands rely on TwicPics to combine fast pageload speed with high visual quality.
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
Transloadit
transloadit.com
Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Their workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to the customer's chosen storage solution (e.g., Amazon S3, Google Drive, own FTP server, Backblaze, etc.). Transloadit supports a multitude of file formats and editing capabilities, offering advanced solutions like AI for file processing.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users globally. * Security Solutions: The platform offers robust security features, including DDoS protection and web application firewalls, to safeguard against online threats. * Edge Computing: Akamai leverages edge computing to process data closer to users, improving performance and reducing latency. * Scalability: Businesses can easily scale their online operations with Akamai’s flexible solutions tailored to different needs.
Pinata
pinata.cloud
Pinata makes it simple to upload to IPFS and to fetch content from the network with blazing speeds thanks to Dedicated Gateways.
NitroPack
nitropack.io
NitroPack is the leading all-in-one site speed solution that optimises more than 190,000 websites globally. NitroPack combines all the features a website owner might need to speed up their site, pass Core Web Vitals, and increase conversions: - Advanced caching - Complete image optimisation stack - Code optimisation - Built-in global CDN - Font Optimisation - And more… Also, it requires no coding or tech skills to use. Every person can set it up and go from slow to fast site speed, and failed to passed Core Web Vitals in less than 5 minutes. NitroPack ensures you never have to worry about page speed ever again, as all optimisations are applied automatically. But if you want to fine-tune some of them, you can do it through the user-friendly dashboard. On top of that, our expert Support is there to help around the clock.
Filestack
filestack.com
Filestack is the optimal file handling service for developers. Easily upload files into your app 3.6x faster with 100x more reliability. These file uploads can then be transformed simply between file types, without loss of quality. Filestack provides responsive, reliable and secure delivery so that your files are delivered with unparalleled speed and control. Simplify complex tasks using Filestack Workflows, an easy to manage UI that lets you automate file processing commands into a single API call. Add intelligence to your workflow so your content is tagged, safe for work, and virus free before it ever hits your app. We’ve coded in the logic so that you don’t have to. Implement all of this with just a few lines of code.
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Enterprises, organizations, and individual developers using Vercel benefit from a fully-managed, highly-optimized experience that enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, Porsche, and Zapier to build dynamic user experiences.
Sucuri
sucuri.net
Sucuri is a company started by Daniel B. Cid (founder of the OSSEC project) in 2010. We Clean and Protect Websites. Gain peace of mind by securing all your websites. We fix hacks and prevent future attacks. A cloud-based platform for every site.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an American edge computing platform provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its founding team was led by Lance Crosby, who also co-founded SoftLayer Technologies, acquired by IBM in 2013.
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverless form handling, support for AWS Lambda functions, and full integration with Let's Encrypt. It provides both free and paid plans.Netlify customers include Google, Facebook, Verizon, NBC, Samsung, Nike, Cisco, Atlassian, LiveChat, Unilever, TriNet, Loblaw, Wieden+Kennedy, HashiCorp, Vue.js, Citrix, Peloton, Kubernetes, Lodash, Smashing Magazine, and Sequoia Capital.
Medianova
medianova.com
Medianova provides global CDN solutions and cloud platforms, experienced in streaming, encoding, caching, microcaching, hybrid CDN and web site acceleration. With its footprint in 20 countries and 100% SSD powered anycast network, Medianova is one of the fastest https secure CDNs in Europe and in Middle East based on Cedexis.
Edgio
edg.io
Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties, and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. All services run at the edge of our private, global network with 250 Tbps of bandwidth capacity. We process 5% of all web traffic and are rapidly growing. Edgio is trusted and relied on by TD Ameritrade, Plus500, Solvay Bank, Yahoo, Shoe Carnival, Canadian Hockey League, World Champion Fantasy, Mars Wrigley, Coach, and Kate Spade.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an array of performance monitoring and analytic services to provide insights about your website's security and performance.
CDNetworks
cdnetworks.com
Founded in 2000, CDNetworks is a full-service content delivery network (CDN) which provides technology, network infrastructure, and customer services for the delivery of Internet content and applications. The company is positioning itself as a multinational provider of content delivery services, with a particular emphasis on emerging Internet markets, including South America, India and China. The company's content delivery network consists of 1,500 Point of Presence (PoPs) on five continents. Services include CDN, video acceleration, DDoS protection, cloud storage, cloud access security broker (CASB), web application firewall (WAF) and managed DNS with cloud load balancing. Key differentiators include a large number of global PoPs, good network presence in China and Russia, and high-profile clients such as Forbes, Samsung and Hyundai. CDNetworks has offices in the U.S., South Korea, China, Japan, UK and Singapore. CDNetworks has changed their logo colours in 2018 from blue green to a multi-coloured one, adding a tagline "Accelerate, Secure, Control". The headquarters have been relocated to Singapore at the end of 2018 from Hong Kong.
CDN77
cdn77.com
CDN77 helps the world’s most demanded and widely accessed websites and apps deliver the best possible online experience to more than a billion users monthly. Every second we receive more than 9,000,000 HTTP requests. Every day, we register traffic peaks over 55 Tbps. And every month, we successfully mitigate around 30,000 DDoS attacks. With our 180 Tbps (and growing) network spread across six continents, we are designed to handle high-volume traffic and unexpected peaks of all sizes. Our clients include live and on-demand video platforms such as Udemy and Sport1, security companies such as ESET, or high profile space agencies, including Hubble Space Telescope and the European Space Agency. We are continually working side-by-side with our clients, developing additional features and custom configurations based on their specific needs. Latency-based routing, multi-layered caching systems, origin shields, proprietary DDoS protection, and a client-centered approach are just a few reasons why customers rely on us.
CacheFly
cachefly.com
Beat the competition with faster content delivery, anywhere in the world! CacheFly provide reliable CDN solutions, fully tailored to your business.
BunnyCDN
bunny.net
bunny.net is a simple but powerful content delivery platform, offering lightning fast performance for a fraction of the cost with free SSL, Brotli, HTTP/2 and 100% Pay As You Go pricing.
ArvanCloud
arvancloud.com
ArvanCloud offers integrated cloud services like CDN, Cloud DNS, Cloud Security, Cloud datacenter, Cloud storage, VoD, Live streaming, and video ads.
