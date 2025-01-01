App store for web apps
Top Content Delivery Network (CDN) Software - Nepal
Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers offer a network of servers and services designed to enhance website performance by efficiently delivering content. CDNs utilize geographically distributed points of presence (PoPs) to optimize the delivery of digital content from the origin server to the user's nearest PoP. This strategy reduces latency and improves load times for websites. Organizations leverage CDN services, such as web caching, request routing, and server-load balancing, to ensure reliable content delivery. Examples of businesses that benefit from CDNs include online video streaming platforms and e-commerce websites, which rely on fast and consistent web performance. CDNs are often integrated with web hosting services to optimize content delivery speeds, although some CDNs also offer standalone hosting solutions. Certain content management systems provide built-in compatibility with CDNs, enabling users to easily enhance their website performance.
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverles...
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to glob...
BunnyCDN
bunny.net
bunny.net is a simple but powerful content delivery platform, offering lightning fast performance for a fraction of the cost with free SSL, Brotli, HTTP/2 and 100% Pay As You Go pricing.
Vodlix
vodlix.com
Vodlix is a white-label video streaming and OTT (Over-The-Top) platform that offers cloud-based solutions for IPTV and VOD (Video-On-Demand) needs. It allows businesses and individuals to create and launch their own video streaming services with ease, without having to build everything from scratch....
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an American edge computing platform provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its founding team was led by Lance Crosby, who also co-founded SoftLayer Technologies, acquired by IBM in 2013.
CDNetworks
cdnetworks.com
Founded in 2000, CDNetworks is a full-service content delivery network (CDN) which provides technology, network infrastructure, and customer services for the delivery of Internet content and applications. The company is positioning itself as a multinational provider of content delivery services, wit...
ArvanCloud
arvancloud.com
ArvanCloud offers integrated cloud services like CDN, Cloud DNS, Cloud Security, Cloud datacenter, Cloud storage, VoD, Live streaming, and video ads.
Sucuri
sucuri.net
Sucuri is a company started by Daniel B. Cid (founder of the OSSEC project) in 2010. We Clean and Protect Websites. Gain peace of mind by securing all your websites. We fix hacks and prevent future attacks. A cloud-based platform for every site.
CDN77
cdn77.com
CDN77 helps the world’s most demanded and widely accessed websites and apps deliver the best possible online experience to more than a billion users monthly. Every second we receive more than 9,000,000 HTTP requests. Every day, we register traffic peaks over 55 Tbps. And every month, we successfully...
Bytescale
bytescale.com
Bytescale is the best way to serve images, videos, and audio for web apps. Includes: Fast CDN, Storage, and Media Processing APIs.
NitroPack
nitropack.io
NitroPack is the leading all-in-one site speed solution that optimises more than 190,000 websites globally. NitroPack combines all the features a website owner might need to speed up their site, pass Core Web Vitals, and increase conversions: - Advanced caching - Complete image optimisation stack - ...
KeyCDN
keycdn.com
KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytic...
Medianova
medianova.com
Medianova provides global CDN solutions and cloud platforms, experienced in streaming, encoding, caching, microcaching, hybrid CDN and web site acceleration. With its footprint in 20 countries and 100% SSD powered anycast network, Medianova is one of the fastest https secure CDNs in Europe and in Mi...
ImageEngine
imageengine.io
Accelerate Site Speed With Automatic Image Optimization: Improve page load times by optimizing images tailored to the end user's device with our device-aware image CDN. Start your 30 day free trial, no credit card required. See how easy it is to integrate your website with ImageEngine.
Mlytics
mlytics.com
We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to ...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
Founded in the year 2003, AccuWeb Hosting is a Old Tappan, New Jersey (US) based web hosting company, providing the most Affordable and Reliable web hosting solutions to customers across the world. AccuWeb Hosting is a debt free, privately owned company with 14+ years of experience. As of today, Acc...
Filestack
filestack.com
Filestack is the optimal file handling service for developers. Easily upload files into your app 3.6x faster with 100x more reliability. These file uploads can then be transformed simply between file types, without loss of quality. Filestack provides responsive, reliable and secure delivery so that ...
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users global...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
Pinata
pinata.cloud
Pinata makes it simple to upload to IPFS and to fetch content from the network with blazing speeds thanks to Dedicated Gateways.
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy is a SaaS-based platform that re-engineers and re-architects websites to achieve faster web performance in China. It is the only Web Compatibility platform to date that is able to achieve virtually onshore performance, offshore. The platform bolts onto websites to help them load fast, fully,...
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...
appfleet
appfleet.com
appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.
YOTTAA
yottaa.com
YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow ...
Edgio
edg.io
Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, s...
CacheFly
cachefly.com
Beat the competition with faster content delivery, anywhere in the world! CacheFly provide reliable CDN solutions, fully tailored to your business.
TwicPics
twicpics.com
TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction...
Transloadit
transloadit.com
Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Their workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to th...
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
Imgix
imgix.com
Images are the most important connective tissue of the Internet, informing peoples’ buying decisions, linking content to people, and people to each other. Most businesses wrongly view images as a long-solved problem despite the visual media landscape becoming more complicated and diverse than ever i...