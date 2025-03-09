Live Center

livecenter.com

Live Center is a flexible live-blogging solution that attracts audiences, engages readers and empowers editorial teams to deliver instant live news coverage seamlessly and effectively. Integrating with other pieces of newsroom technology, Live Center streamlines workflows. Users have full control over their live blog's design and are able to create custom post visuals and elements such as scoreboards, election result counters, and so on. Live Center's news feeds are easily embedded into articles, news portals, apps, or on front pages. Key features: * Fully customizable blog design * Social Media automation to find and publish content * Easily create your own custom post visuals and elements to increase reader engagement * Quickly create interactive charts and graphs directly in the editor * Intuitive interface with a responsive editor that provides real-time preview of posts * 3rd party integration with sports data, market data, and so on * Automatic suggestive tagging of posts based on content, prioritization, and categorization of posts * Automatic live blog summary to provide readers with a dashboard of the most covered topics in your live blog posts in a dashboard view. * Real-time publishing of posts to hundreds of thousands of readers through dedicated channels * Integration with existing CMS and any media library or system * Supports monetization strategies