Content curation software assists businesses in discovering and sharing relevant content from external sources with their own audience for marketing purposes. This curated content can encompass written materials like news articles, blog posts, and social media messages, as well as visual content such as infographics and videos. Marketing teams utilize content curation software to engage their audience, attract potential customers, establish credibility, and showcase thought leadership. Content curation software offers features that enable marketing teams to find industry-specific or topic-specific content and distribute it to their target audience through various channels such as social media, newsletters, or websites. To facilitate distribution, these software solutions may integrate with or provide functionalities similar to social media management software or email marketing software. Some content curation tools also include features for discovering and collecting user-generated content. Alongside content curation software, marketing teams may also leverage other content marketing solutions like content creation software and content analytics software to enhance their overall marketing strategy.
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly’s Content Management Engine enables organizations to discover, filter, and personalize the right content to the right person at the right time.
CIPIO.ai
cipio.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending VisualGPT platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy visual content in paid advertising, customer purchase experiences, website engagement, and social media campaigns at a fraction of time and cost.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a platform for e-commerce brands to create shoppable galleries using user-generated content, enhancing shopping experiences and boosting sales.
Smint.io
smint.io
Smint.io is a digital platform that enhances content management by integrating with various systems to create branded media portals and optimize media assets.
Live Center
livecenter.com
Live Center is a flexible live-blogging solution that attracts audiences, engages readers and empowers editorial teams to deliver instant live news coverage seamlessly and effectively. Integrating with other pieces of newsroom technology, Live Center streamlines workflows. Users have full control over their live blog's design and are able to create custom post visuals and elements such as scoreboards, election result counters, and so on. Live Center's news feeds are easily embedded into articles, news portals, apps, or on front pages. Key features: * Fully customizable blog design * Social Media automation to find and publish content * Easily create your own custom post visuals and elements to increase reader engagement * Quickly create interactive charts and graphs directly in the editor * Intuitive interface with a responsive editor that provides real-time preview of posts * 3rd party integration with sports data, market data, and so on * Automatic suggestive tagging of posts based on content, prioritization, and categorization of posts * Automatic live blog summary to provide readers with a dashboard of the most covered topics in your live blog posts in a dashboard view. * Real-time publishing of posts to hundreds of thousands of readers through dedicated channels * Integration with existing CMS and any media library or system * Supports monetization strategies
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management app for multi-location businesses, allowing users to manage profiles, schedule posts, and engage across various platforms from one interface.
Curatora
curatora.io
Curatora allows customers to discover, curate and distribute top-notch, relevant content that your target audience wants to read — now.
Walls.io
walls.io
Walls.io lets users collect and display content from social media in customizable feeds for websites, events, and public displays.
SocialWeaver
socialweaver.com
SocialWeaver makes it easy to schedule never-ending content, increase engagement, and listen to customers’ impressions of you and your competitors.
Quuu
quuu.co
Quuu automates content curation for social media, providing relevant posts across 500 categories for users to share on platforms like Facebook and Twitter.
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter automates the aggregation and formatting of content for newsletters using existing marketing automation platforms like Marketo and Pardot to boost B2B website traffic.
Vable
vable.com
Vable is an information management platform that enables you to aggregate, filter, and deliver customized content to the people you support. With Vable, information professionals can monitor endless sources and create a customized database of all the news and information your organization needs.
SpidWit
spidwit.com
Spidwit finds and organizes the content on the web. It searches among thousands of the best sites to deliver industry specific high quality news, video, images and quotes, saving time and energy.
Re4m
re4m.io
Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative production processes from an initial idea through to publishing and promoting content. At the heart of Re4m is a visual collaboration engine that empowers businesses, teams and individuals to give real-time interactive feedback on all types of content (digital videos, pdfs, images, live websites, design files etc). Once content is correct, compliant and approved, Re4m provides closed loop processes to enable content to be published to 3rd party solutions.
EasyContent
easycontent.io
EasyContent is a leading platform for content operations, offering automated workflows, real-time collaboration and advanced content management for streamlining content processes efficiently. We focus on user experience, allowing for simple and efficient use of the platform. Customizing to specific user needs is one of the main aspects that contributes to higher user engagement. We offer SEO tools that help users improve the visibility of their content on search engines. The platform supports various content formats. Additionally, customer support and the availability of educational resources allow users to easily resolve issues and improve their writing skills. The platform is ideal for teams working on the same project, as it enables them to manage all steps in one place.
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is a content creation tool that helps bloggers efficiently manage and optimize their writing, SEO, and publishing across various platforms.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio is a social media management tool that simplifies content creation, scheduling, and analytics across multiple platforms for individuals and teams.
Fugo
fugo.ai
Fugo is a cloud-based digital signage CMS allowing businesses to manage and update content on multiple screens remotely.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO transforms static PDFs and presentations into interactive content hubs, enhancing viewer engagement with no coding required.
Juicer
juicer.io
Juicer is the go-to social media aggregation tool empowering businesses and individuals to seamlessly curate and showcase social media content on their websites. It effortlessly pulls content from various social accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, X/ Twitter, YouTube and more. With easy setup and customization options, Juicer's social walls enable users to showcase curated, branded, and user-generated content on their websites. The tool provides moderation filters for content control and includes an advanced analytics dashboard for real-time insights into social engagement, making it a comprehensive solution for centralizing and enhancing brand visibility across platforms. Benefits of Juicer: - Established and reliable solution, with a decade of experience in the industry - Seamless integration with 15+ social media platforms - Easy setup for feeds and accounts, ensuring intuitive and quick management - Full control over content through moderation and filtering options - Custom design to harmonize with brand's unique aesthetics - Selection of pre-designed themes, ensuring a consistent and appealing feed look - Hands-off management with automated content updates, enhancing efficiency - Advanced analytics tools for tracking user engagement and feed performance - Versatile plans for businesses and individuals and a pay-as-you-go pricing model for the enterprise plan - Customizable widgets and API support for seamless integration with other websites and applications
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is the world’s leading Disney-backed content experience platform that enables a publisher, brand, or small and medium-sized business to better engage with different audience segments through an added layer of personalized interactions on their website. Updating a website is a heavy lift, but using EX.CO’s robust, self-serve platform makes it easy to create and implement new website experiences without any developer or design resources. It offers a full range of experiences from video to product matching journeys to polls and surveys, and hundreds of templates customized to match different industries’ needs.
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
Letterdrop is a content marketing platform to help B2B businesses build pipeline through content using organic channels like SEO and LinkedIn. Letterdrop help you: 1. understand what your prospects care about by extracting insights from questions in sales calls, content consumed on your website, and LinkedIn engagement. 2. prioritize, plan, and project manage the right content to create with approval workflows. 3. create the content quickly with AI assistance 4. optimize content for different channels like SEO and LinkedIn 5. maximize distribution so that more prospects can see it 6. this builds out an organic demand gen flywheel to acquire more customers
Automata
byautomata.io
Automata's content enrichment platform helps marketers turn content like blog posts, white papers, webinars, and case studies into multiple pieces of additional content to repurpose and distribute across multiple channels in a variety of formats.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the best UGC platform that helps marketers to increase user engagement, build trust, and grow conversions with solutions to discover curate and display user-generated content across all marketing touchpoints. It empowers marketing strategies with brand advocacy & social interactions among users & the brand.
Practina
practina.com
Practina is an AI social media marketing tool that helps businesses establish a strong presence on multiple platforms and increase reach. Practina covers all aspects of social media marketing, from automated post creation to scheduling them, creating smart ad campaigns, and targeting your ideal audiences. Practina automates social marketing for businesses and also provides proven results. Practina continues to help businesses succeed by targeting the right audience and building real engagement as social media transforms our lives.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your content on The Juice.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
BuzzSumo is a tool that helps users discover and analyze popular content, track performance, identify influencers, and stay updated on trends across social media.
UpContent
upcontent.com
Build trust and deepen relationships with curated content. A better way to discover, collaborate, and distribute relevant third-party content that helps turn leads into loyal customers. UpContent’s patent-pending technology helps reduce the amount of time spent searching for content by 65% on average and is available both as a standalone application as well as a premier Hootsuite Content Source and Stream. UpContent's suggestions are used by marketers worldwide to power their social media, email marketing, and website conversion efforts as well as support their original content creation. The technology offers an array of plans that are designed to offer only the features needed at a price-point that fits your budget.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is a link shortener that allows users to add call-to-actions to shared links, driving traffic and conversions with analytics and A/B testing features.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it is a content curation platform that helps individuals and businesses efficiently discover, organize, and share relevant content across various channels.
Paper.li
paper.li
Paper.li is a content curation app that helps users organize and share relevant information from various sources to stay updated on industry trends.
