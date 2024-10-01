App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Content Curation Software - Netherlands
Content curation software assists businesses in discovering and sharing relevant content from external sources with their own audience for marketing purposes. This curated content can encompass written materials like news articles, blog posts, and social media messages, as well as visual content such as infographics and videos. Marketing teams utilize content curation software to engage their audience, attract potential customers, establish credibility, and showcase thought leadership. Content curation software offers features that enable marketing teams to find industry-specific or topic-specific content and distribute it to their target audience through various channels such as social media, newsletters, or websites. To facilitate distribution, these software solutions may integrate with or provide functionalities similar to social media management software or email marketing software. Some content curation tools also include features for discovering and collecting user-generated content. Alongside content curation software, marketing teams may also leverage other content marketing solutions like content creation software and content analytics software to enhance their overall marketing strategy.
Submit New App
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow...
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monito...
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily cre...
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your conte...
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is an award-winning, publisher-first video technology platform that empowers publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies for maximum yield.
Paper.li
paper.li
With the Paper.li Personal Marketing Platform you can do the work of a marketing team by yourself and from your mobile, in minutes. You'll get daily personalized content, a fresh website, social scheduling, and a simple newsletter creator.
Quuu
quuu.co
Quuu is the number one source of quality content for you to share on social media, on auto-pilot. Content curation makes you stand out from the masses on social media. It’s a way of providing value and consistency to your followers. However, doing it properly is a time-consuming process, so automati...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build soci...
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
Letterdrop is a content marketing platform to help B2B businesses build pipeline through content using organic channels like SEO and LinkedIn. Letterdrop help you: 1. understand what your prospects care about by extracting insights from questions in sales calls, content consumed on your website, and...
Walls.io
walls.io
Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution that allows you to collect, curate, and display content in an easy-to-customize feed. You can collect content from multiple social media platforms or let your audience post content directly on your wall. You can also add your custom posts to the feed an...
SpidWit
spidwit.com
Spidwit finds and organizes the content on the web. It searches among thousands of the best sites to deliver industry specific high quality news, video, images and quotes, saving time and energy.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Juicer
juicer.io
Juicer is the go-to social media aggregation tool empowering businesses and individuals to seamlessly curate and showcase social media content on their websites. It effortlessly pulls content from various social accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, X/ Twitter, YouTube and mor...
Live Center
livecenter.com
Live Center is a flexible live-blogging solution that attracts audiences, engages readers and empowers editorial teams to deliver instant live news coverage seamlessly and effectively. Integrating with other pieces of newsroom technology, Live Center streamlines workflows. Users have full control ov...
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter increases website traffic for more than 200 B2B companies by automating blog, news, and RSS email delivered by an existing marketing automation software such as Marketo, Pardot, or Eloqua.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your conte...
SocialWeaver
socialweaver.com
SocialWeaver makes it easy to schedule never-ending content, increase engagement, and listen to customers’ impressions of you and your competitors.
Fugo
fugo.ai
Fugo is a smart cloud-based Digital Signage Content Management Software (CMS) that enables businesses of any size to easily manage content remotely for small to large screen networks. With a modern & friendly user interface, controlling 1 or 100 screens is simple.
Automata
byautomata.io
Automata's content enrichment platform helps marketers turn content like blog posts, white papers, webinars, and case studies into multiple pieces of additional content to repurpose and distribute across multiple channels in a variety of formats.
CIPIO.ai
cipio.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending VisualGPT platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy...
Curatora
curatora.io
Curatora allows customers to discover, curate and distribute top-notch, relevant content that your target audience wants to read — now.
Vable
vable.com
Vable is an information management platform that enables you to aggregate, filter, and deliver customized content to the people you support. With Vable, information professionals can monitor endless sources and create a customized database of all the news and information your organization needs.
Re4m
re4m.io
Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative...
EasyContent
easycontent.io
EasyContent is a leading platform for content operations, offering automated workflows, real-time collaboration and advanced content management for streamlining content processes efficiently. We focus on user experience, allowing for simple and efficient use of the platform. Customizing to specific ...
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly’s Content Management Engine enables organizations to discover, filter, and personalize the right content to the right person at the right time.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the best UGC platform that helps marketers to increase user engagement, build trust, and grow conversions with solutions to discover curate and display user-generated content across all marketing touchpoints. It empowers marketing strategies with brand advocacy & social interactions among...
UpContent
upcontent.com
Build trust and deepen relationships with curated content. A better way to discover, collaborate, and distribute relevant third-party content that helps turn leads into loyal customers. UpContent’s patent-pending technology helps reduce the amount of time spent searching for content by 65% on averag...
Practina
practina.com
Practina is an AI social media marketing tool that helps businesses establish a strong presence on multiple platforms and increase reach. Practina covers all aspects of social media marketing, from automated post creation to scheduling them, creating smart ad campaigns, and targeting your ideal audi...