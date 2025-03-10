Find the right software and services.
Content analytics software empowers users with comprehensive insights into how employees and visitors interact with published content, including blogs, articles, and podcasts. Referred to as content intelligence, this technology enables users to gain valuable visibility that can inform future content strategies. Content analytics solutions offer various metrics, such as page views, shares, outbound clicks, search rankings, average time spent on individual posts, and the financial impact of content. These platforms may also provide additional data, such as the breakdown of viewership between desktop and mobile devices, insights into the specific industries or demographics of viewers, and analyses of the most effective content components. Content analytics programs often integrate with or share similarities with digital analytics and social analytics software. By leveraging content analytics, users can make data-driven decisions to optimize their content strategy and enhance engagement with their target audience.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening and link management platform that simplifies link sharing, offers analytics, and supports branded links and QR codes for users and marketers.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs is an SEO toolset that helps with competitor analysis, keyword research, link building, website audits, and monitoring search rankings and mentions.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is an SEO toolkit for agencies and teams, providing tools for keyword research, audits, backlink analysis, and reporting to improve search engine rankings.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Ubersuggest is a tool designed to convert potential customers into satisfied clients through automated funnels and sequences.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is a digital publishing platform that transforms PDFs into interactive publications, allowing users to create and share engaging content across various channels.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is a link management platform that allows users to create, customize, and track branded short URLs and manage link engagement and analytics.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is an all-in-one SEO tool for website optimization, offering site audits, keyword analysis, backlink reports, and ranking tracking.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat is an SEO toolset that analyzes online visibility, competitor strategies, keyword research, backlinks, and content optimization for improved digital marketing.
IO Technologies
public.iotechnologies.com
The IO Technologies app provides real-time content analytics to enhance content quality, increase readership, and boost revenue through intuitive dashboards.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool that provides data analysis, keyword research, SEO audits, and competitor insights to improve website rankings.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK is a link shortening platform that allows users to create and manage custom links and QR codes, track performance, and integrate with existing tools.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI copywriting platform that helps marketers create optimized marketing content efficiently while analyzing its potential performance.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is an AI-powered marketing tool that optimizes ad campaigns by providing insights, targeting, and content generation for improved online advertising performance.
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a digital marketing platform with tools for SEO, keyword research, rank tracking, backlink analysis, and social media management, tailored for agencies.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a real-time analytics platform for publishers that tracks audience engagement and content performance to inform publishing strategies.
Readable
readable.com
Readable.io offers tools to analyze and improve text readability using various algorithms, supporting multiple document formats and real-time feedback.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is a link shortener that allows users to add call-to-actions to shared links, driving traffic and conversions with analytics and A/B testing features.
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is a content marketing platform that helps teams create, manage, and distribute content across multiple channels efficiently.
Botify
botify.com
Botify is a platform that helps enterprises analyze and optimize their organic search performance, automate SEO tasks, and manage risks.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide is a platform for automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing to improve website performance and compliance.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
GetSocial
getsocial.io
GetSocial is a content analytics platform that tracks social activity, analyzes interactions, automates alerts, and provides insights to enhance content promotion.
Matomo
matomo.org
Matomo is an open-source web analytics platform providing insights into website traffic and user behavior while ensuring data privacy and ownership.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.
Clearscope
clearscope.io
Clearscope is an SEO content optimization platform that aids in enhancing content quality, readability, and search rankings with AI-driven insights and integration options.
Marfeel
marfeel.com
Marfeel is a content analytics platform for publishers, enhancing content delivery and user engagement through optimization and personalization across devices.
Contently
contently.com
Contently is a content marketing platform that helps businesses create, manage, and analyze digital content effectively while connecting them with creatives.
Foleon
foleon.com
Foleon is a content creation platform that enables businesses to produce interactive, SEO-optimized digital content easily using a drag & drop editor.
Conductor
conductor.com
Conductor is an SEO and content marketing platform that helps brands optimize websites, enhance pages, and create content to boost organic traffic.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO transforms static PDFs and presentations into interactive content hubs, enhancing viewer engagement with no coding required.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Content Harmony
contentharmony.com
Content Harmony streamlines content marketing by helping teams create detailed briefs, analyze search intent, and optimize content efficiently.
DemandJump
demandjump.com
DemandJump provides SEO content briefs to help users create effective content for improved search engine rankings and outcomes.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is a content management and sales enablement platform that helps teams organize, distribute, and track engagement with marketing materials.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Pepper Content is an AI-powered platform for creating, managing, and distributing various types of content efficiently.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate is a cross-platform reporting app that integrates and visualizes data from various business areas, supporting marketing and sales analytics.
Momently
momently.com
Momently allows users to quickly create custom reports for campaigns and utilize content analytics to deliver relevant information to readers.
Epilocal
epilocal.com
Epilocal offers data connectors and automation tools to help businesses streamline and scale their content operations affordably.
NPAW
npaw.com
NPAW is an analytics platform for streaming services, offering real-time insights into viewer behavior, content delivery, and performance to enhance user experience and service reliability.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
DISQO
disqo.com
DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s advertising measurement, customer feedback, and audience access products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte’s Fast 500 and Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, and has won ad measurement awards from Digiday and Cynopsis media.
Urbiquest
urbiquest.com
UrbiQuest is a platform to help you control every aspect of your online presence. With a user-friendly platform that keeps you from getting confused among 15 different management tools, we simplify your tasks. In order to give you a thorough picture of your performance, UrbiQuest combines all the pertinent information. Everything is analyzed and explained, whether it is security, social networks, website management, or emails. In addition, we will send you a detailed report on your weekly activity. Furthermore, we also provide customized coaching sessions if you desire to progress.
Revuze
revuze.it
Revuze is a leader in Generative AI analysis for online reviews, revolutionizing the consumer insights landscape. With years of experience leveraging LLM training, Revuze unlocks the full potential of insights from verified buyers across multiple e-commerce sources. Its cutting-edge solutions empower businesses to seamlessly integrate review analytics into their marketing and product processes, enabling strategic decision-making. Through high-quality data, insightful predictions, and scalable capabilities across sources and regions, it offers real-time analysis with intuitive features, dynamic dashboards, and comprehensive reports. From data collection to final visualization, Revuze’s end-to-end solutions ensure you can navigate the rapidly changing landscape of your categories and confidently make daily data-driven decisions. Discover the power of Revuze, the GPT of the consumer insights industry, and gain a deeper understanding of your customers and competitors.
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deloitte and Square optimize the impact of their digital content investment and achieve their business objectives.
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan is helping the world’s leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We’re on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers.
Parse.ly
parse.ly
Parse.ly is an analytics platform built for content and designed with the belief that the most successful companies are the ones with the best content. Winning in the digital content world, though, isn't easy. You need to create feedback loops and listen, though data, to what your audience is telling you. With 30 unique attention metrics, subscriber tracking, and audience segmentation, content creators, analysts, editors, marketers, and communications professionals can use Parse.ly to: - Grow their business and improve key metrics like reader engagement, conversions, and retention through data-driven insights. - Act on immediate real-time audience insights or analyze historical data to get a clear picture of the past and plan for the future. With a built-in personalization platform, product teams can use Parse.ly to create dynamic content experiences powered by data and personalized by users on their website and in their CMS or WCM. With our data pipeline platform, data scientists and engineers can use our enriched clickstream data to spend less time on data infrastructure and more time on data analysis and insights. Parse.ly works with 300+ enterprise companies using their trusted data infrastructure: - The #4 most widely installed premium web technology on high-traffic sites (according to BuiltWith). - Parse.ly is used by leading media and entertainment companies, DTC brands, Fortune 500 companies, B2B enterprise companies, and anyone who believes content can move their business forward.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute leverages data from broadcasted ads and correlates them to advertisers’ website analytics. With Attribute, media broadcasters can demonstrate their digital value to broadcast campaigns, resulting in increased advertiser satisfaction and expanded revenue. Fast insights — gather and view rich, robust campaign data in near real-time Flexible setup — customizable to each customer, advertiser and campaign Highly visual — dashboard delivers simple, shareable visualizations of attribution data Learn more at https://www.veritone.com/applications/attribute.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly is an AI-driven content management engine that curates and automates the distribution of personalized content for effective client communication.
QuickFrame
quickframe.com
QuickFrame by MNTN enables every organization to compete in our video-first world by transforming the way original video gets created. Our Global Video Hub™ platform maximizes the ROI of video content by unlocking data-driven video that is efficiently created for every platform, campaign objective, and style. Over 65,000+ videos have been created on the Global Video Hub for leading brands including Colgate-Palmolive, Hasbro, Self, and Ben Bridge Jewelers. QuickFrame is an official partner of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Pinterest, LinkedIn, MNTN, and Roku.
Pressboard
pressboardmedia.com
Award-winning tools for content creators. You create incredible content, our tools do the rest. Pressboard gives you reporting that's just as powerful as your content. Go from content launch to sharing live reports in minutes, instead of days. Pressboard Studio brings together your most important data in beautiful, customized and shareable live reports. -Bring All Your Data Together -Wow Your Clients with Shareable Reports -Manage Hundreds of Campaigns at Once Trusted by Thousands of The World's Top Publishers and Influencers including NBCUniversal, USA TODAY and The New York Times.
Spiny.ai
spiny.ai
Spiny.ai is not just artificial intelligence. Our purpose-built solutions for publishers merge experience and technology to deliver products that streamline business data, provide insights and optimize revenue. Our core product combines innovative techniques in business intelligence, natural language generation and media industry expertise to deliver a cutting-edge analytics solution for content creators. Spiny Trends is the media arm of Spiny.ai, delivering news and analysis in a smart digestible format without bias or opinion.
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
Use the power of AI to turn news content into actionable insights Event Registry is the world’s leading news intelligence platform, empowering organizations to keep track of world events and analyze their impact.
