Top Content Analytics Software - Vatican City

Content analytics software empowers users with comprehensive insights into how employees and visitors interact with published content, including blogs, articles, and podcasts. Referred to as content intelligence, this technology enables users to gain valuable visibility that can inform future content strategies. Content analytics solutions offer various metrics, such as page views, shares, outbound clicks, search rankings, average time spent on individual posts, and the financial impact of content. These platforms may also provide additional data, such as the breakdown of viewership between desktop and mobile devices, insights into the specific industries or demographics of viewers, and analyses of the most effective content components. Content analytics programs often integrate with or share similarities with digital analytics and social analytics software. By leveraging content analytics, users can make data-driven decisions to optimize their content strategy and enhance engagement with their target audience.
Urbiquest
urbiquest.com
UrbiQuest is a platform to help you control every aspect of your online presence. With a user-friendly platform that keeps you from getting confused among 15 different management tools, we simplify your tasks. In order to give you a thorough picture of your performance, UrbiQuest combines all the pertinent information. Everything is analyzed and explained, whether it is security, social networks, website management, or emails. In addition, we will send you a detailed report on your weekly activity. Furthermore, we also provide customized coaching sessions if you desire to progress.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is an all-in-one SEO tool for website optimization, offering site audits, keyword analysis, backlink reports, and ranking tracking.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute leverages data from broadcasted ads and correlates them to advertisers’ website analytics. With Attribute, media broadcasters can demonstrate their digital value to broadcast campaigns, resulting in increased advertiser satisfaction and expanded revenue. Fast insights — gather and view rich, robust campaign data in near real-time Flexible setup — customizable to each customer, advertiser and campaign Highly visual — dashboard delivers simple, shareable visualizations of attribution data Learn more at https://www.veritone.com/applications/attribute.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.
DemandJump
demandjump.com
DemandJump shows you the exact content to create to increase 1st-page rankings and drive outcomes. With one-click SEO content briefs for any topic writing content that ranks has never been so easy.
Marfeel
marfeel.com
Marfeel is a content analytics platform for publishers, enhancing content delivery and user engagement through optimization and personalization across devices.
Digivizer
digivizer.com
Digivizer is a comprehensive analytics platform designed to help businesses get the most out of their investment in digital marketing. Our platform enables businesses of any size to see all their social, search, paid, and web performance insights in a single, easy-to-follow dashboard without leaving the platform. With Digivizer, marketers can quickly make data-informed decisions about where to place their dollars and energy. Offering a Free Plan and a variety of other paid plans including more advanced features for Influencer Reporting, Agencies and transdisciplinary teams, Digivizer has an option to suit all businesses of every shape and size. You can compare these plans and inclusions in the pricing section below. Why choose Digivizer? We're market-leading in affordability for what our platform offers. With almost every major social media, ad manager and web tool available as integrations, you can get a full 360* view of your digital marketing performance. Team Digi are your personal advocates for all things social and digital marketing. Our specialists offer 1:1 and group support about product details, insight sessions, strategy, reporting; we're always available to help you get the most out of our product and your marketing strategy in any way we can.
Conductor
conductor.com
Conductor is the world's leading SEO and organic marketing platform. Conductor’s enterprise SEO & content marketing platform is designed to help brands ensure their website is technically optimized to rank on search engines, improve existing pages, and create new content that increases organic web traffic. Conductor helps marketers understand customer needs and search behavior, enabling cross-functional teams to take action on their SEO strategy. SoftwareReviews’ 2022 SEO Data Quadrant Report named Conductor the Leader among SEO solutions and a Champion in its 2022 SEO Emotional Footprint Report. Conductor also received the highest score in The Forrester Wave: SEO Platform 2020 evaluation and received top marks in 9 out of the 11 categories. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include Citi, Siemens, and Microsoft.
Parse.ly
parse.ly
Parse.ly is an analytics platform built for content and designed with the belief that the most successful companies are the ones with the best content. Winning in the digital content world, though, isn't easy. You need to create feedback loops and listen, though data, to what your audience is telling you. With 30 unique attention metrics, subscriber tracking, and audience segmentation, content creators, analysts, editors, marketers, and communications professionals can use Parse.ly to: - Grow their business and improve key metrics like reader engagement, conversions, and retention through data-driven insights. - Act on immediate real-time audience insights or analyze historical data to get a clear picture of the past and plan for the future. With a built-in personalization platform, product teams can use Parse.ly to create dynamic content experiences powered by data and personalized by users on their website and in their CMS or WCM. With our data pipeline platform, data scientists and engineers can use our enriched clickstream data to spend less time on data infrastructure and more time on data analysis and insights. Parse.ly works with 300+ enterprise companies using their trusted data infrastructure: - The #4 most widely installed premium web technology on high-traffic sites (according to BuiltWith). - Parse.ly is used by leading media and entertainment companies, DTC brands, Fortune 500 companies, B2B enterprise companies, and anyone who believes content can move their business forward.
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan is helping the world’s leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We’re on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers.
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deloitte and Square optimize the impact of their digital content investment and achieve their business objectives.
Revuze
revuze.it
Revuze is a leader in Generative AI analysis for online reviews, revolutionizing the consumer insights landscape. With years of experience leveraging LLM training, Revuze unlocks the full potential of insights from verified buyers across multiple e-commerce sources. Its cutting-edge solutions empower businesses to seamlessly integrate review analytics into their marketing and product processes, enabling strategic decision-making. Through high-quality data, insightful predictions, and scalable capabilities across sources and regions, it offers real-time analysis with intuitive features, dynamic dashboards, and comprehensive reports. From data collection to final visualization, Revuze’s end-to-end solutions ensure you can navigate the rapidly changing landscape of your categories and confidently make daily data-driven decisions. Discover the power of Revuze, the GPT of the consumer insights industry, and gain a deeper understanding of your customers and competitors.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO transforms static PDFs and presentations into interactive content hubs, enhancing viewer engagement with no coding required.
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly’s Content Management Engine enables organizations to discover, filter, and personalize the right content to the right person at the right time.
DISQO
disqo.com
DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s advertising measurement, customer feedback, and audience access products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte’s Fast 500 and Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, and has won ad measurement awards from Digiday and Cynopsis media.
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
Use the power of AI to turn news content into actionable insights Event Registry is the world’s leading news intelligence platform, empowering organizations to keep track of world events and analyze their impact.
Momently
momently.com
Build custom reports for your branded or sponsored campaigns in seconds. Use content analytics and apis to engage your readers by delivering relevant content.
Spiny.ai
spiny.ai
Spiny.ai is not just artificial intelligence. Our purpose-built solutions for publishers merge experience and technology to deliver products that streamline business data, provide insights and optimize revenue. Our core product combines innovative techniques in business intelligence, natural language generation and media industry expertise to deliver a cutting-edge analytics solution for content creators. Spiny Trends is the media arm of Spiny.ai, delivering news and analysis in a smart digestible format without bias or opinion.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
Clearscope
clearscope.io
Clearscope is an SEO content optimization platform that aids in enhancing content quality, readability, and search rankings with AI-driven insights and integration options.
NPAW
npaw.com
NPAW is proud to present its Suite of analytics solution. A powerful, intuitive, and real-time video and application analytics platform that is set to revolutionize the video intelligence industry, allowing OTTs, Telcos, Media Companies and Broadcasters to translate billions of data points into actionable business insights for them to monitor, analyze, and capitalize on, all while their users are watching. In the rapidly developing streaming industry, businesses providing content to users are faced with a serious problem: the lack of visibility over a prohibitively complex content delivery chain. How can they react to user frustration if they don’t know what has gone wrong? How can they respond to developing trends in consumption by device if they don’t have access to this data? NPAW Suite gives video providers the comprehensive overview of their end-users’ streaming experience in real time, integrating with players to get the raw data that matters, and translating it into customizable and easily readable dashboards that not only provide businesses with all the data they could need, but also allow them to understand and act upon it in a meaningful way. The challenge we had was to develop an evolution of our product which could convert extremely complex information into a visual design system intuitive enough to allow clients to identify, create, and stack their own patterns of KPIs, metrics, and dimensions based on the data for their individual service. By working closely with clients and always iterating towards a better version of our product, we were able to create a visual design language simple enough to enable users to obtain the data visibility that they need.
Pressboard
pressboardmedia.com
Award-winning tools for content creators. You create incredible content, our tools do the rest. Pressboard gives you reporting that's just as powerful as your content. Go from content launch to sharing live reports in minutes, instead of days. Pressboard Studio brings together your most important data in beautiful, customized and shareable live reports. -Bring All Your Data Together -Wow Your Clients with Shareable Reports -Manage Hundreds of Campaigns at Once Trusted by Thousands of The World's Top Publishers and Influencers including NBCUniversal, USA TODAY and The New York Times.
Epilocal
epilocal.com
Epilocal provides data connectors and automation tools that enable businesses to scale and automate their content operations at an affordable price.
Content Harmony
contentharmony.com
Content Harmony streamlines content marketing by helping teams create detailed briefs, analyze search intent, and optimize content efficiently.
GetSocial
getsocial.io
GetSocial is a content analytics platform that helps marketers measure, promote and amplify their best content. GetSocial works with over 150.000 websites around the world and have stellar customers such as Adobe, Sky, and WWF. GetSocial developed the Four A's of Social Framework <> ACTIVATE * GetSocial tracks 100% of your website's social activity. * GetSocial uncover Dark Social & Private Messaging Traffic. ✭ ANALYZE * GetSocial analyzes every social interaction on your site * GetSocial scores each of your content stories for virality * GetSocial detects your most viral content <> AUTOMATE * GetSocial provides you with automated viral content alerts * GetSocial helps you publish the right story, at the right channel, at the right moment to maximize reach <> ATTRIBUTE * GetSocial gives you insights-based feedback to help you promote your best content
QuickFrame
quickframe.com
QuickFrame by MNTN enables every organization to compete in our video-first world by transforming the way original video gets created. Our Global Video Hub™ platform maximizes the ROI of video content by unlocking data-driven video that is efficiently created for every platform, campaign objective, and style. Over 65,000+ videos have been created on the Global Video Hub for leading brands including Colgate-Palmolive, Hasbro, Self, and Ben Bridge Jewelers. QuickFrame is an official partner of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Pinterest, LinkedIn, MNTN, and Roku.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solution provides enterprise-level ETL data integration, scalable data warehousing, and business-aligned data visualization designed to accommodate any business or client data scenario and internal/external reporting configuration. Our partners get peace of mind with dedicated account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered analytics extension of their team. Simply put, we ensure your ideal reporting vision is constantly achieved. Arena Calibrate is trusted by brands and agencies, including Amex, Gentle Dental, National Golf Foundation, Proud Moments ABA, RFPIO, Entrust, Hyster-Yale, Airgap, and Fourth. Learn more about Arena Calibrate below: - Comprehensive full-stack BI software provides one source of reporting truth across Online & Offline Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Analytics, Demand Gen, e-Commerce, CRM/Sales, and other data areas. - Scalable data warehousing for your business or clients. - 40+ plug & play connectors + automated data pipelines. - Seamlessly integrates offline or other data that doesn't have a connector available. - Advanced cross-platform data blending & alignment, with valuable data cleansing & hygiene support to ensure reporting accuracy. - Allows you to quickly understand the overall health of your marketing funnel and drive impact on lead generation, MQLs, SQLs, CAC, and ROAS. - Budget-friendly account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered BI extension to your team or agency. Visit website: https://www.calibrate.thearena.ai
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI copywriting platform that helps marketers create optimized marketing content efficiently while analyzing its potential performance.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening and link management platform that simplifies link sharing, offers analytics, and supports branded links and QR codes for users and marketers.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK is a link shortening platform that allows users to create and manage custom links and QR codes, track performance, and integrate with existing tools.
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized actions and alerts, and maximize resources by automating critical SEO tasks.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a real-time analytics platform for publishers that tracks audience engagement and content performance to inform publishing strategies.
Contently
contently.com
Contently is a content marketing platform that helps businesses create, manage, and analyze digital content effectively while connecting them with creatives.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
Foleon
foleon.com
Foleon is a content creation platform that enables businesses to produce interactive, SEO-optimized digital content easily using a drag & drop editor.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is a digital publishing platform that transforms PDFs into interactive publications, allowing users to create and share engaging content across various channels.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is a link management platform that allows users to create, customize, and track branded short URLs and manage link engagement and analytics.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is an SEO toolkit for agencies and teams, providing tools for keyword research, audits, backlink analysis, and reporting to improve search engine rankings.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs is an SEO toolset that helps with competitor analysis, keyword research, link building, website audits, and monitoring search rankings and mentions.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat is an SEO toolset that analyzes online visibility, competitor strategies, keyword research, backlinks, and content optimization for improved digital marketing.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide is a platform for automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing to improve website performance and compliance.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is a link shortener that allows users to add call-to-actions to shared links, driving traffic and conversions with analytics and A/B testing features.
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is a content marketing platform that helps teams create, manage, and distribute content across multiple channels efficiently.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a digital marketing platform with tools for SEO, keyword research, rank tracking, backlink analysis, and social media management, tailored for agencies.
IO Technologies
public.iotechnologies.com
Improve your content, grow readership and revenue with real-time content analytics. Most innovative dashboards for faster and better decisions.
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is an AI-powered marketing tool that optimizes ad campaigns by providing insights, targeting, and content generation for improved online advertising performance.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is a content management and sales enablement platform that helps teams organize, distribute, and track engagement with marketing materials.
Readable
readable.com
Readable.io offers tools to analyze and improve text readability using various algorithms, supporting multiple document formats and real-time feedback.
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Pepper Content is an AI-powered platform for creating, managing, and distributing various types of content efficiently.
