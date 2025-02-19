Top Content Analytics Software - Chad

NPAW

NPAW is proud to present its Suite of analytics solution. A powerful, intuitive, and real-time video and application analytics platform that is set to revolutionize the video intelligence industry, allowing OTTs, Telcos, Media Companies and Broadcasters to translate billions of data points into actionable business insights for them to monitor, analyze, and capitalize on, all while their users are watching. In the rapidly developing streaming industry, businesses providing content to users are faced with a serious problem: the lack of visibility over a prohibitively complex content delivery chain. How can they react to user frustration if they don’t know what has gone wrong? How can they respond to developing trends in consumption by device if they don’t have access to this data? NPAW Suite gives video providers the comprehensive overview of their end-users’ streaming experience in real time, integrating with players to get the raw data that matters, and translating it into customizable and easily readable dashboards that not only provide businesses with all the data they could need, but also allow them to understand and act upon it in a meaningful way. The challenge we had was to develop an evolution of our product which could convert extremely complex information into a visual design system intuitive enough to allow clients to identify, create, and stack their own patterns of KPIs, metrics, and dimensions based on the data for their individual service. By working closely with clients and always iterating towards a better version of our product, we were able to create a visual design language simple enough to enable users to obtain the data visibility that they need.