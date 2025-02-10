Top Content Analytics Software - Somalia

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Content analytics software empowers users with comprehensive insights into how employees and visitors interact with published content, including blogs, articles, and podcasts. Referred to as content intelligence, this technology enables users to gain valuable visibility that can inform future content strategies. Content analytics solutions offer various metrics, such as page views, shares, outbound clicks, search rankings, average time spent on individual posts, and the financial impact of content. These platforms may also provide additional data, such as the breakdown of viewership between desktop and mobile devices, insights into the specific industries or demographics of viewers, and analyses of the most effective content components. Content analytics programs often integrate with or share similarities with digital analytics and social analytics software. By leveraging content analytics, users can make data-driven decisions to optimize their content strategy and enhance engagement with their target audience.
Submit New App
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
Urbiquest
urbiquest.com
UrbiQuest is a platform to help you control every aspect of your online presence. With a user-friendly platform that keeps you from getting confused among 15 different management tools, we simplify your tasks. In order to give you a thorough picture of your performance, UrbiQuest combines all the pertinent information. Everything is analyzed and explained, whether it is security, social networks, website management, or emails. In addition, we will send you a detailed report on your weekly activity. Furthermore, we also provide customized coaching sessions if you desire to progress.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving increased business performance. Accelerate your pipeline and revenue with attribution-based personalization: - Serve every website visitor the right messages and assets, helping them become your customers, faster. - Understand how your marketing efforts impact business goals and map your customer journeys from initial touch to won deals. - Convert visitors to customers, not just leads!
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute leverages data from broadcasted ads and correlates them to advertisers’ website analytics. With Attribute, media broadcasters can demonstrate their digital value to broadcast campaigns, resulting in increased advertiser satisfaction and expanded revenue. Fast insights — gather and view rich, robust campaign data in near real-time Flexible setup — customizable to each customer, advertiser and campaign Highly visual — dashboard delivers simple, shareable visualizations of attribution data Learn more at https://www.veritone.com/applications/attribute.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.
DemandJump
demandjump.com
DemandJump shows you the exact content to create to increase 1st-page rankings and drive outcomes. With one-click SEO content briefs for any topic writing content that ranks has never been so easy.
Marfeel
marfeel.com
Marfeel is a content analytics platform that helps publishers and media companies understand their traffic, readers and subscribers. Marfeel's platform helps publishers build synergies and alignment across teams with data informed decisions to unlock the full potential of their content and audiences. With headquarters in Barcelona and offices in New York and Bogota, Marfeel employs over 60 professionals. Working with the publishing and adtech industries since 2011, Marfeel is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, an official member of IAB, and Prebid.org, and continues to develop new technology for publishers.
Digivizer
digivizer.com
Digivizer is a comprehensive analytics platform designed to help businesses get the most out of their investment in digital marketing. Our platform enables businesses of any size to see all their social, search, paid, and web performance insights in a single, easy-to-follow dashboard without leaving the platform. With Digivizer, marketers can quickly make data-informed decisions about where to place their dollars and energy. Offering a Free Plan and a variety of other paid plans including more advanced features for Influencer Reporting, Agencies and transdisciplinary teams, Digivizer has an option to suit all businesses of every shape and size. You can compare these plans and inclusions in the pricing section below. Why choose Digivizer? We're market-leading in affordability for what our platform offers. With almost every major social media, ad manager and web tool available as integrations, you can get a full 360* view of your digital marketing performance. Team Digi are your personal advocates for all things social and digital marketing. Our specialists offer 1:1 and group support about product details, insight sessions, strategy, reporting; we're always available to help you get the most out of our product and your marketing strategy in any way we can.
Conductor
conductor.com
Conductor is the world's leading SEO and organic marketing platform. Conductor’s enterprise SEO & content marketing platform is designed to help brands ensure their website is technically optimized to rank on search engines, improve existing pages, and create new content that increases organic web traffic. Conductor helps marketers understand customer needs and search behavior, enabling cross-functional teams to take action on their SEO strategy. SoftwareReviews’ 2022 SEO Data Quadrant Report named Conductor the Leader among SEO solutions and a Champion in its 2022 SEO Emotional Footprint Report. Conductor also received the highest score in The Forrester Wave: SEO Platform 2020 evaluation and received top marks in 9 out of the 11 categories. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include Citi, Siemens, and Microsoft.
Parse.ly
parse.ly
Parse.ly is an analytics platform built for content and designed with the belief that the most successful companies are the ones with the best content. Winning in the digital content world, though, isn't easy. You need to create feedback loops and listen, though data, to what your audience is telling you. With 30 unique attention metrics, subscriber tracking, and audience segmentation, content creators, analysts, editors, marketers, and communications professionals can use Parse.ly to: - Grow their business and improve key metrics like reader engagement, conversions, and retention through data-driven insights. - Act on immediate real-time audience insights or analyze historical data to get a clear picture of the past and plan for the future. With a built-in personalization platform, product teams can use Parse.ly to create dynamic content experiences powered by data and personalized by users on their website and in their CMS or WCM. With our data pipeline platform, data scientists and engineers can use our enriched clickstream data to spend less time on data infrastructure and more time on data analysis and insights. Parse.ly works with 300+ enterprise companies using their trusted data infrastructure: - The #4 most widely installed premium web technology on high-traffic sites (according to BuiltWith). - Parse.ly is used by leading media and entertainment companies, DTC brands, Fortune 500 companies, B2B enterprise companies, and anyone who believes content can move their business forward.
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan is helping the world’s leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We’re on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers.
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Deloitte and Square optimize the impact of their digital content investment and achieve their business objectives.
Revuze
revuze.it
Revuze is a leader in Generative AI analysis for online reviews, revolutionizing the consumer insights landscape. With years of experience leveraging LLM training, Revuze unlocks the full potential of insights from verified buyers across multiple e-commerce sources. Its cutting-edge solutions empower businesses to seamlessly integrate review analytics into their marketing and product processes, enabling strategic decision-making. Through high-quality data, insightful predictions, and scalable capabilities across sources and regions, it offers real-time analysis with intuitive features, dynamic dashboards, and comprehensive reports. From data collection to final visualization, Revuze’s end-to-end solutions ensure you can navigate the rapidly changing landscape of your categories and confidently make daily data-driven decisions. Discover the power of Revuze, the GPT of the consumer insights industry, and gain a deeper understanding of your customers and competitors.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
EXPERIENCE IS THE MESSAGE. RELAYTO engages advanced algorithms to automatically revamp static content into interactive microsites that boost viewer engagement 24/7 - no coding required. Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into its intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. RELAYTO's secret sauce: 1. Content Enrichment - Turn “digital paper” into digital experiences enriched with interactivity, non-linear navigation and media. 2. All-in-one Cloud Hubs - Convert files into super-intelligent URL optimized for omni-channel sharing, access & control. 3. Advanced Analytics - 360-degree analytics around engagement of your content for better optimization. Think of Optimizely for web content. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. In the background, RELAYTO is also creating a new digital medium for one-one interactive storytelling, focused on removing friction for both authors and readers.
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly’s Content Management Engine enables organizations to discover, filter, and personalize the right content to the right person at the right time.
DISQO
disqo.com
DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s advertising measurement, customer feedback, and audience access products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte’s Fast 500 and Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, and has won ad measurement awards from Digiday and Cynopsis media.
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
Use the power of AI to turn news content into actionable insights Event Registry is the world’s leading news intelligence platform, empowering organizations to keep track of world events and analyze their impact.
Momently
momently.com
Build custom reports for your branded or sponsored campaigns in seconds. Use content analytics and apis to engage your readers by delivering relevant content.
Spiny.ai
spiny.ai
Spiny.ai is not just artificial intelligence. Our purpose-built solutions for publishers merge experience and technology to deliver products that streamline business data, provide insights and optimize revenue. Our core product combines innovative techniques in business intelligence, natural language generation and media industry expertise to deliver a cutting-edge analytics solution for content creators. Spiny Trends is the media arm of Spiny.ai, delivering news and analysis in a smart digestible format without bias or opinion.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
Clearscope
clearscope.io
Clearscope is the best-in-class SEO content optimization platform that drives search traffic. Our streamlined tools simplify SEO writing so you create first-rate content that ranks. Our text editor is easy to use, share, and teach. In addition to our first-class text editor, we provide: -- AI-powered content reports with high-signal recommendations using real-time data from Google -- Monthly search volume and search intent insights to help you target the right keyword -- An easy-to-understand content grading scale to objectively measure content quality -- Writer-friendly insights and example phrases that encourage relevant, comprehensive writing -- Google Doc and WordPress integrations that insert Clearscope into your content workflow We ensure each customer is set up for success with a robust offering of live demos, onboardings, and hands-on customer support with our expert team. How does Clearscope fit into your workflow? Schedule a demo with us here: https://www.clearscope.io/contact Not sure yet? Send us an email any time at [email protected] to learn more.
NPAW
npaw.com
NPAW is proud to present its Suite of analytics solution. A powerful, intuitive, and real-time video and application analytics platform that is set to revolutionize the video intelligence industry, allowing OTTs, Telcos, Media Companies and Broadcasters to translate billions of data points into actionable business insights for them to monitor, analyze, and capitalize on, all while their users are watching. In the rapidly developing streaming industry, businesses providing content to users are faced with a serious problem: the lack of visibility over a prohibitively complex content delivery chain. How can they react to user frustration if they don’t know what has gone wrong? How can they respond to developing trends in consumption by device if they don’t have access to this data? NPAW Suite gives video providers the comprehensive overview of their end-users’ streaming experience in real time, integrating with players to get the raw data that matters, and translating it into customizable and easily readable dashboards that not only provide businesses with all the data they could need, but also allow them to understand and act upon it in a meaningful way. The challenge we had was to develop an evolution of our product which could convert extremely complex information into a visual design system intuitive enough to allow clients to identify, create, and stack their own patterns of KPIs, metrics, and dimensions based on the data for their individual service. By working closely with clients and always iterating towards a better version of our product, we were able to create a visual design language simple enough to enable users to obtain the data visibility that they need.
Pressboard
pressboardmedia.com
Award-winning tools for content creators. You create incredible content, our tools do the rest. Pressboard gives you reporting that's just as powerful as your content. Go from content launch to sharing live reports in minutes, instead of days. Pressboard Studio brings together your most important data in beautiful, customized and shareable live reports. -Bring All Your Data Together -Wow Your Clients with Shareable Reports -Manage Hundreds of Campaigns at Once Trusted by Thousands of The World's Top Publishers and Influencers including NBCUniversal, USA TODAY and The New York Times.
Epilocal
epilocal.com
Epilocal provides data connectors and automation tools that enable businesses to scale and automate their content operations at an affordable price.
Content Harmony
contentharmony.com
Content Harmony's content marketing workflow helps your team build highly detailed content marketing briefs 50-80% faster than the manual process that most teams use. We help you quickly analyze search intent, competitor keyword and topic profiles, document outlines, user questions, authoritative sources, and visual content requirements for graphics and video. Then you can optimize your content using our AI-driven topic model, quickly identifying missing sub-topics in your content. Our workflow lets your team ditch the 20 browser tabs and hours of copy & pasting into Google Docs, so you can focus on building better performing content marketing assets.
GetSocial
getsocial.io
GetSocial is a content analytics platform that helps marketers measure, promote and amplify their best content. GetSocial works with over 150.000 websites around the world and have stellar customers such as Adobe, Sky, and WWF. GetSocial developed the Four A's of Social Framework <> ACTIVATE * GetSocial tracks 100% of your website's social activity. * GetSocial uncover Dark Social & Private Messaging Traffic. ✭ ANALYZE * GetSocial analyzes every social interaction on your site * GetSocial scores each of your content stories for virality * GetSocial detects your most viral content <> AUTOMATE * GetSocial provides you with automated viral content alerts * GetSocial helps you publish the right story, at the right channel, at the right moment to maximize reach <> ATTRIBUTE * GetSocial gives you insights-based feedback to help you promote your best content
QuickFrame
quickframe.com
QuickFrame by MNTN enables every organization to compete in our video-first world by transforming the way original video gets created. Our Global Video Hub™ platform maximizes the ROI of video content by unlocking data-driven video that is efficiently created for every platform, campaign objective, and style. Over 65,000+ videos have been created on the Global Video Hub for leading brands including Colgate-Palmolive, Hasbro, Self, and Ben Bridge Jewelers. QuickFrame is an official partner of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Pinterest, LinkedIn, MNTN, and Roku.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solution provides enterprise-level ETL data integration, scalable data warehousing, and business-aligned data visualization designed to accommodate any business or client data scenario and internal/external reporting configuration. Our partners get peace of mind with dedicated account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered analytics extension of their team. Simply put, we ensure your ideal reporting vision is constantly achieved. Arena Calibrate is trusted by brands and agencies, including Amex, Gentle Dental, National Golf Foundation, Proud Moments ABA, RFPIO, Entrust, Hyster-Yale, Airgap, and Fourth. Learn more about Arena Calibrate below: - Comprehensive full-stack BI software provides one source of reporting truth across Online & Offline Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Analytics, Demand Gen, e-Commerce, CRM/Sales, and other data areas. - Scalable data warehousing for your business or clients. - 40+ plug & play connectors + automated data pipelines. - Seamlessly integrates offline or other data that doesn't have a connector available. - Advanced cross-platform data blending & alignment, with valuable data cleansing & hygiene support to ensure reporting accuracy. - Allows you to quickly understand the overall health of your marketing funnel and drive impact on lead generation, MQLs, SQLs, CAC, and ROAS. - Budget-friendly account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered BI extension to your team or agency. Visit website: https://www.calibrate.thearena.ai
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users globally. * Security Solutions: The platform offers robust security features, including DDoS protection and web application firewalls, to safeguard against online threats. * Edge Computing: Akamai leverages edge computing to process data closer to users, improving performance and reducing latency. * Scalability: Businesses can easily scale their online operations with Akamai’s flexible solutions tailored to different needs.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers marketers powerful predictive performance scoring and analytics across channels to monitor and improve copy performance in real time. With Anyword, marketers save money on costly A/B testing and time by generating effective copy & messaging that fits your target audiences best and boosts performance.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online to connect with key audiences and ignite action. Bitly's all-in-one Connections Platform empowers more than 5.7 million monthly active users and over 500,000 customers globally - people, influencers, brands, and businesses of every size - to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as trusted platform for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately measure every element of marketing attribution. Every customer than visits your link gets the information they need, every time, with no broken links. Need to change the link when a contest ends, or show the page in the user’s own language? It’s easy with BL.INK. No other URL shortener or QR code creator integrates with your existing tools, helps you avoid broken links, enables zero down-time when updating links, and has a platform built based on how enterprise companies work. Only BL.INK. Trusted by demanding global brands since 2008.
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized actions and alerts, and maximize resources by automating critical SEO tasks.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to track users in order to monetize audience engagement and loyalty metrics so they can make decisions about the content to publish and promote on their Web sites. In August 2010, the company was spun off from Betaworks as a separate entity. Chartbeat has been both praised and criticized as an alternative to Google Analytics for real-time data.
Contently
contently.com
Contently helps brands tell great stories. Our powerful enterprise content marketing platform, data-driven strategy services, and world-class freelance network give the world’s top brands everything they need to create content that delights their audience and drives results. On average, the content our customers create with Contently is worth over $13 million to their business each year—a 6x+ return on their investment. Creating great content is hard, but Contently makes it much easier. Our powerful technology tells you what stories to create and connects you with a team of award-winning creatives to bring those stories to life. Smart workflows and AI-powered recommendations saves your team time and effort, and our world-class analytics suite reveals what content is performing best and guides you on what to do next. We even tell you how much your content is worth to your brand.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
Foleon
foleon.com
Foleon is a content creation platform that makes it easy for anyone to create interactive content that is 100% on brand. We provide B2B companies with an intuitive drag & drop editor and interactive Foleon Doc format that empowers them to create bespoke digital content experiences that are engaging, intelligent and scalable. Most companies are still wasting time, money and energy on publishing their most valuable content in ineffective legacy formats. PDFs are a headache to produce, a bore to read, and totally void of reader insights. Foleon, on the other hand, offers a modern format that is easy to create, highly engaging, and full of the intelligence you’ve been missing. Founded in Amsterdam with locations in the US and Europe, Foleon is on a mission to empower companies to create the content their audience craves.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece of content once, and share it everywhere. The Issuu Story Cloud turns a single document into a uniquely immersive reading experience by converting static documents into marketing assets – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Each day, more than 300,000 pages of content are uploaded to Issuu, allowing readers worldwide access to discover and engage with more of what they love, from magazines and newspapers to portfolios and catalogs. Enterprise marketers and individual creators alike choose Issuu for its user-friendly platform that puts their message front and center without requiring a single line of code. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with global offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin. Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For advanced users and custom projects, Rebrandly is the most advanced and scalable link-management platform on the market. Rebrandly provide a great set of APIs and the support of expert engineers in order to build small and big projects around links (SMS, transactional messages, affiliates and influencers, single-sign-on, oAuth, and more). Other relevant features: * UTM builder * Link retargeting * Mobile deep linking * URL conditional routing * Open graph control * Rebrandly AI * Link Analytics * Customizable reports * Multiple seats, permission and workspaces management * Multiple domain names management With Rebrandly, you can create and share branded links directly through the browser extension while you’re surfing the web. They then store it in your dashboard, where you can measure results using our best-in-class suite of tools. You can register a new domain name directly with Rebrandly, choosing among more than 2,000 extensions- from .link to .shop, and everything in between. They take care of all the setup, allowing you to start sharing branded links in just a few minutes. A branded link is memorable, pronounceable, and completely customizable. With a branded link, companies increase their brand’s awareness because the brand name is embedded in the link- even when it’s being shared by others. They improve link trust, and in fact, branded links can help to increase the click-through rate by up to 39% when compared to generic short URLs.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses the following: 🔍 Competitor Insights: Recognize and assess key players in your market. 📊 Content Strategy: Evaluate and Generate - obtain top-tier, ranking-oriented content. 🚀 Comprehensive SEO Oversight: All-inclusive tools for securing a prime position on Google. 🌐 Market Analysis and Intelligence: Delve into your domain and adopt industry best practices from frontrunners. 💡 Advertising and Paid Search Intel: Gain insights from rivals to refine your paid campaigns. ✍️ AI-Powered Content Crafting and Analysis: Effortlessly generate or rework articles, produce meta tags, refine grammar and spelling, and extract keywords from text. A holistic SEO platform that encompasses everything requisite for robust marketing expansion. Hot Update: Unlock Powerful SEO Insights with the Serpstat ChatGPT Plugin! 🔍 Discover targeted SEO keywords and compare them across regions. 📊 Analyze crucial SEO metrics and domain backlink data. ✍️ Utilize SEO data and ChatGPT synergy to create effective content and optimization strategies. Upgrade your SEO game with ChatGPT today!
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your web presence, including content, accessibility, marketing, mobile, speed, and legal compliance. Visit our website to see a live platform demonstration.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and generate more leads. With StoryChief you get 10x more leads by covering your multi-channel approach more efficiently. You save 6 hours of time on collaboration, approvals, and distribution of your content. And you'll achieve 80% more engagement and motivation from your team for creating quality content.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-label features give digital agencies the freedom to customize reports and make them look professional.
IO Technologies
public.iotechnologies.com
Improve your content, grow readership and revenue with real-time content analytics. Most innovative dashboards for faster and better decisions.
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like the world’s #1 marketers. Giving you an unfair advantage over your competition. * Reduce your CAC by 33% * Improve your conversion rate by 40% * Create high-performing ads that convert * Get AI optimization and insights. Join over 1,000+ people who have chosen Shakespeare.Ai to help them achieve their marketing goals.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources hubs, interactive experiences). With Paperflite, track your content across its entire journey, get deeper insight into what works best when and know how your prospects engage with your content on multiple channels, so you can instantly engage with hot leads and nurture cold ones. With Paperflite's real time engagement analytics, understand how end-users interact with the content when your content is accessed, viewed or shared, so you always know exactly what to do next.
Readable
readable.com
Readable.io is a collection of readability and writing tools to help improve the quality of website and document content.
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Pepper is an AI-powered content marketing platform with an expert-led talent marketplace. Leverage the platform to ideate, create, manage, distribute and measure your content marketing, under one roof.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.