Top Container Security Tools

Container security tools are essential for safeguarding the various components of containerized applications, their underlying infrastructure, and connected networks. Containers, which are widely adopted by DevOps teams, streamline the packaging of software units for development. Once developed, these containers are orchestrated, deployed, and connected, making security critical at every stage of their lifecycle. Container security software provides crucial features for managing access, testing security measures, and protecting the cloud infrastructure hosting these applications. These tools help administrators control who can access containerized data and integrate with applications. They also offer testing capabilities to develop robust security policies, identify zero-day vulnerabilities, and simulate attacks from known threats.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a customizable security platform that scans code for vulnerabilities, integrates with development workflows, and provides actionable results for developers.
Cobalt
gocobalt.io
Cobalt is an integration platform that allows SaaS companies to connect applications easily via a single API, offering over 250 pre-built integrations.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is a vulnerability management platform that helps organizations identify and fix security weaknesses through continuous scanning and automated remediation.
Detectify
detectify.com
Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Xygeni is a cybersecurity app that manages application security, detects vulnerabilities, and secures software supply chains to protect software development processes.
Webscale
webscale.com
Webscale is a cloud platform that enables scalable and efficient management of web infrastructure for ecommerce businesses, ensuring high performance and reliability.
Probely
probely.com
Probely is a web vulnerability scanner that tests the security of web applications and APIs, identifying real vulnerabilities and providing remediation guidance.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
Akto
akto.io
Akto is an API security platform that helps organizations discover, test, and manage API security across their development and deployment pipelines.
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is a software supply chain security platform that ensures visibility and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle by scanning for vulnerabilities and managing dependencies.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is a security platform that scans for vulnerabilities in code, providing real-time fixes and training to enhance security in development workflows.
Conviso
convisoappsec.com
Conviso enhances application and cloud security through continuous monitoring and protection, integrating security measures to reduce vulnerabilities and maintain compliance.
Escape
escape.tech
Escape is an application security tool for detecting and fixing GraphQL vulnerabilities, automating API tests and documentation, and enhancing security in web applications.
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
Data Theorem offers integrated solutions for closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, e-signing, and digital marketplaces in both on-premise and hosted formats.
Bright Security
brightsec.com
Bright Security offers a DAST platform for developers and AppSec professionals, providing security testing for web apps, APIs, and GenAI applications with minimal false positives.
CrowdSec
crowdsec.net
CrowdSec is an open-source security tool that detects and blocks malicious IP addresses by leveraging community-driven threat intelligence.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is a cloud security platform that provides real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud and container environments.
Orca Security
orca.security
Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.
Cloudanix
cloudanix.com
Cloudanix is a cloud security platform that helps organizations manage risks in their cloud infrastructure across multi-environments, ensuring compliance and optimizing resource use.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.
