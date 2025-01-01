App store for web apps

Top Container Security Tools

Container security tools are essential for safeguarding the various components of containerized applications, their underlying infrastructure, and connected networks. Containers, which are widely adopted by DevOps teams, streamline the packaging of software units for development. Once developed, these containers are orchestrated, deployed, and connected, making security critical at every stage of their lifecycle. Container security software provides crucial features for managing access, testing security measures, and protecting the cloud infrastructure hosting these applications. These tools help administrators control who can access containerized data and integrate with applications. They also offer testing capabilities to develop robust security policies, identify zero-day vulnerabilities, and simulate attacks from known threats.

GitLab

GitLab

about.gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

Synack

Synack

synack.com

Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.

Pentest Tools

Pentest Tools

pentest-tools.com

Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.

Snyk

Snyk

snyk.io

Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.

ExtraHop

ExtraHop

extrahop.com

ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.

Semgrep

Semgrep

semgrep.dev

Semgrep is a customizable security platform that scans code for vulnerabilities, integrates with development workflows, and provides actionable results for developers.

Cobalt

Cobalt

gocobalt.io

Cobalt is an integration platform that allows SaaS companies to connect applications easily via a single API, offering over 250 pre-built integrations.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

HostedScan

HostedScan

hostedscan.com

HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.

Intruder

Intruder

intruder.io

Intruder is a vulnerability management platform that helps organizations identify and fix security weaknesses through continuous scanning and automated remediation.

Detectify

Detectify

detectify.com

Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.

Aqua Security

Aqua Security

aquasec.com

Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.

Beagle Security

Beagle Security

beaglesecurity.com

Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.

Xygeni

Xygeni

xygeni.io

Xygeni is a cybersecurity app that manages application security, detects vulnerabilities, and secures software supply chains to protect software development processes.

Webscale

Webscale

webscale.com

Webscale is a cloud platform that enables scalable and efficient management of web infrastructure for ecommerce businesses, ensuring high performance and reliability.

Probely

Probely

probely.com

Probely is a web vulnerability scanner that tests the security of web applications and APIs, identifying real vulnerabilities and providing remediation guidance.

CloudWize

CloudWize

cloudwize.io

CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.

Akto

Akto

akto.io

Akto is an API security platform that helps organizations discover, test, and manage API security across their development and deployment pipelines.

Cycode

Cycode

cycode.com

Cycode is a software supply chain security platform that ensures visibility and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle by scanning for vulnerabilities and managing dependencies.

Calico Cloud

Calico Cloud

calicocloud.io

Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.

Aikido Security

Aikido Security

aikido.dev

Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.

GuardRails

GuardRails

guardrails.io

GuardRails is a security platform that scans for vulnerabilities in code, providing real-time fixes and training to enhance security in development workflows.

Conviso

Conviso

convisoappsec.com

Conviso enhances application and cloud security through continuous monitoring and protection, integrating security measures to reduce vulnerabilities and maintain compliance.

Escape

Escape

escape.tech

Escape is an application security tool for detecting and fixing GraphQL vulnerabilities, automating API tests and documentation, and enhancing security in web applications.

Data Theorem

Data Theorem

datatheorem.com

Data Theorem offers integrated solutions for closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, e-signing, and digital marketplaces in both on-premise and hosted formats.

Bright Security

Bright Security

brightsec.com

Bright Security offers a DAST platform for developers and AppSec professionals, providing security testing for web apps, APIs, and GenAI applications with minimal false positives.

CrowdSec

CrowdSec

crowdsec.net

CrowdSec is an open-source security tool that detects and blocks malicious IP addresses by leveraging community-driven threat intelligence.

Sysdig

Sysdig

sysdig.com

Sysdig Secure is a cloud security platform that provides real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud and container environments.

Orca Security

Orca Security

orca.security

Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.

Cloudanix

Cloudanix

cloudanix.com

Cloudanix is a cloud security platform that helps organizations manage risks in their cloud infrastructure across multi-environments, ensuring compliance and optimizing resource use.

Panoptica

Panoptica

panoptica.app

Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.

Lacework

Lacework

lacework.com

Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.

